Fortnite’s new stink bombs are deceptively powerful

Another week, another new item for Fortnite Battle Royale.

In a content update by Epic Games yesterday (June 19), stink bombs were added to Fortnite for the first time. When thrown, they create an obscuring yellowish cloud that deals 5 damage every half-second for players standing within their area. Stink bombs last for nine seconds and can be found in floor loot, chests, and vending machines. They have an “Epic” (purple) rarity.

Fortnite’s stink bombs are nothing to sniff at

While stink bombs may seem tame compared to Fortnite’s other damage-dealing throwables like grenades and sticky grenades, don’t be fooled: These items can pack a punch over time. They have a maximum possible damage of 90, but their power to obscure sight, confuse enemies, and potentially direct movement in battle is especially valuable. Toss stink bombs strategically to keep enemies out of their own bases, away from the high ground, or scattered from their teammates.

Stink bombs + thermal scope assault rifles = a powerful combo

The stink bomb is particularly useful when combined with Fortnite’s newest gun: the thermal scope assault rifle. The thermal scope AR is able to track enemies via heat signatures, which makes it a powerful accompaniment to the visual chaos perpetrated by a stink bomb. Try tossing a couple of stink bombs into a fight, posting up in a safe location, and taking potshots using the orange heat signature from a thermal scope AR. It’s a good (and safe) antidote to the monotony of getting into an endless series of awkward, jump-heavy shotgun battles.