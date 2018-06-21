In the name of religion, nation, trade and progress, mankind has molded the surface of the earth into all kinds of shapes, from the pyramids at Giza to artificial islands. This week, Saudi Arabia even threatened to turn its neighbor Qatar, which is currently a peninsula, into an island by digging a canal along the border.

Many of these changes and structures are so big, they’re visible from space—albeit with sophisticated satellite imaging, or thanks to astronauts wielding strong telephoto lenses. Here’s a selection:

The Pearl-Qatar, an artificial island in Doha, seen in 2017 (NASA)

Artificial islands in Dubai, as seen from the International Space in 2010. (NASA)

Greenhouses in Cayambe Valley Ecuador, 2017 (NASA)

Venice and it Grand Canal, seen in 2009 from the International Space Station (NASA)

Bridges over the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey. (NASA)

The All-American Canal, along the US-Mexico border. (NASA)

A massive cluster of greenhouses in Almería, Spain, seen in 2012 by an astronaut on the International Space Station in 2004. (NASA)

The Pyramids at Giza, seen in 2012 by an astronaut on the International Space Station. (NASA)

San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, seen by an astronaut on the International Space Station in 2006. (NASA)

A satellite image of Mecca during the Hajj in 2002. (Reuters)