In a conservative corner of Pakistan, tailors break tradition for their female clients

In the conservative parts of Pakistan, men and women don’t exactly mix, their two worlds separated by centuries of strict social norms.
But inside traditional tailoring shops, things are changing.
In the midst of the country’s busy wedding season in April, Pakistani photo-journalist Saba Rehman spent some time inside Needles Tailoring, Mardan, in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province bordering Afghanistan. There she found expert tailors, who once clothed only men, now serving a growing female clientele.
When it comes to wedding finery or attire for special occasions like Eid al-Fitr, both men and women splurge. Though sex segregation remains the norm in Mardan, inside Needles Tailoring, female customers interact with the male tailors, negotiating prices and discussing designs. These tailors now work up to 12 hours a day to meet the rising demand.
In the following photos, Rehman captures the tools of the trade, and the tailors hard at work.