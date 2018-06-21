The combined total of Greece’s bailouts is bigger than Hong Kong’s economy

Since 2010, Greece has undergone three bailouts worth a staggering total of nearly €310 billion ($360 billion).

The aid money was made available to Greece’s government from other euro-zone member states and the International Monetary Fund over the past eight years.

During the first, Greece received €73 billion. This program was superseded by a second one in 2012, that handed over about €150 billion. The final bailout, which began in mid-2015, was €86 billion. Around €47 billion of this third bailout has been disbursed so far. In two months, the third program is scheduled to end, though Greece’s economic problems will linger on.

To understand the magnitude of Greece’s total bailout, here’s what it best compares to:

🇭🇰 Hong Kong’s economy, which was about $340 billion in 2017 (pdf)

🇲🇾 Malaysia’s economy, which was around $337 billion last year

🇩🇰 It’s bigger than Denmark’s economy, which was $330 billion in 2017

💰 Larger than Exxon Mobil, which has a market value of $340 billion, Johnson & Johnson ($327 billion), and Bank of America ($298 billion)

💵 It’s just smaller than JPMorgan, the largest bank in the US, which has a market value of $366 billion

💶 It’s the size of 16 Deutsche Banks, which has fallen from prosperity to a market value of less than €20 billion

✈ It’s half the size of the US’s mega defense budget, which has been increased to more than $700 billion this year

🏥 And finally, it’s double the size of the UK’s health budget for the past fiscal year, though admittedly Britain’s National Health Service is underfunded.

