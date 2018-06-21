Why didn’t White House staff catch Melania Trump’s “I don’t really care” jacket?

Melania Trump visited a detention center in McAllen, Texas today, on the heels of her husband’s executive order to end immigrant family separation. The surprise trip was billed as the first lady’s own mission to witness the crisis, though photos of her trip show very different detention conditions from those previously revealed in government-issued photos.

Many were surprised to see the first lady in a casual Zara jacket with the word’s ‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?‘ scrawled across the back as she boarded the plane to Texas. She removed the garment before disembarking.

FLOTUS spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham later tweeted asking journalists not to focus on the jacket.

Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids – rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe – we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018