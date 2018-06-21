Why didn’t White House staff catch Melania Trump’s “I don’t really care” jacket?

Melania Trump visited a detention center in McAllen, Texas today, on the heels of her husband’s executive order to end immigrant family separation. The surprise trip was billed as the first lady’s own mission to witness the crisis, though photos of her trip show very different detention conditions from those previously revealed in government-issued photos.
Many were surprised to see the first lady in a casual Zara jacket with the word’s ‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?‘ scrawled across the back as she boarded the plane to Texas. She removed the garment before disembarking.
FLOTUS spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham later tweeted asking journalists not to focus on the jacket.
Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids – rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe – we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket
— Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018
The US president also weighed in on the garment on Twitter, suggesting that the its message was really addressed to the media.
“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018
It was a surprising choice for the first lady, and an even more surprising slip for her staff, who should have caught the gaffe. But Mrs. Trump may simply not have the necessary eyes and hands to manage her public image; chaos within the White House has dominated headlines this past year, and a staff exodus has reportedly forced the administration to recruit at job fairs around Capitol Hill.
As the White House continues to struggle with turnover, leaks, and mismanagement, this jacket may not be the last in the first lady’s series of ill-advised fashion choices.