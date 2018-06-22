The US trade war with the world is well underway. In retaliation for Washington’s levy of duties on aluminum and steel from the European Union, the 28-country trading bloc has now imposed a plethora of tariffs on hundreds of US goods.
Here is a look at all 340 products affected, divided into two lengthy lists. The first shows the American exports that will face extra tariffs to retaliate against US duties on “carbon and alloy” products. The second includes the remaining aluminum and steel products.
To retaliate for “carbon and alloy” products
|Product
|Duty
|HTS code
|Sweetcorn, uncooked or cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, frozen
|25%
|07104000
|Sweetcorn provisionally preserved, e.g. by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions, but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption
|25%
|07119030
|Dried, shelled kidney beans “Phaseolus vulgaris”, whether or not skinned or split (excl. for sowing)
|25%
|07133390
|Maize (excl. seed for sowing)
|25%
|10059000
|Semi-milled round grain rice, parboiled
|25%
|10063021
|Semi-milled medium grain rice, parboiled
|25%
|10063023
|Semi-milled long grain rice, length-width ratio > 2 but < 3, parboiled
|25%
|10063025
|Semi-milled long grain rice, length-width ratio >= 3, parboiled
|25%
|10063027
|Semi-milled round grain rice (excl. parboiled)
|25%
|10063042
|Semi-milled medium grain rice (excl. parboiled)
|25%
|10063044
|Semi-milled long grain rice, length-width ratio > 2 but < 3 (excl. parboiled)
|25%
|10063046
|Semi-milled long grain rice, length-width ratio >= 3 (excl. parboiled)
|25%
|10063048
|Wholly milled round grain rice, parboiled, whether or not polished or glazed
|25%
|10063061
|Wholly milled medium grain rice, parboiled, whether or not polished or glazed
|25%
|10063063
|Wholly milled long grain rice, length-width ratio > 2 but < 3, parboiled, whether or not polished or glazed
|25%
|10063065
|Wholly milled long grain rice, length-width ratio >= 3, parboiled, whether or not polished or glazed
|25%
|10063067
|Wholly milled round grain rice, whether or not polished or glazed (excl. parboiled)
|25%
|10063092
|Wholly milled medium grain rice, whether or not polished or glazed (excl. parboiled)
|25%
|10063094
|Wholly milled long grain rice, length-width > 2 but < 3, whether or not polished or glazed (excl. parboiled)
|25%
|10063096
|Wholly milled long grain rice, length-width ratio >= 3, whether or not polished or glazed (excl. parboiled)
|25%
|10063098
|Broken rice
|25%
|10064000
|Prepared foods obtained by swelling or roasting cereals or cereal products based on rice
|25%
|19041030
|Rice, pre-cooked or otherwise prepared, n.e.s. (excl. flour, groats and meal, food preparations obtained by swelling or roasting or from unroasted cereal flakes or from mixtures of unroasted cereal flakes and roasted cereal flakes or swelled cereals)
|25%
|19049010
|Sweetcorn “Zea Mays var. Saccharata”, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid
|25%
|20019030
|Sweetcorn “Zea Mays var. Zaccharata”, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, frozen
|25%
|20049010
|Sweetcorn “Zea Mays var. Saccharata”, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid (excl. frozen)
|25%
|20058000
|Peanut butter
|25%
|20081110
|Orange juice, unfermented, Brix value <= 20 at 20¬∞C, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter (excl. containing spirit and frozen)
|25%
|20091200
|Orange juice, unfermented, Brix value > 67 at 20¬∞C, value of <= 30 ‚Ç¨ per 100 kg, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter (excl. containing spirit and frozen)
|25%
|20091911
|Orange juice, unfermented, Brix value > 67 at 20¬∞C, value of > 30 ‚Ç¨ per 100 kg, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter (excl. containing spirit and frozen)
|25%
|20091919
|Orange juice, unfermented, Brix value > 20 but <= 67 at 20¬∞C, value of <= 30 ‚Ç¨ per 100 kg, containing > 30% added sugar (excl. containing spirit and frozen)
|25%
|20091991
|Orange juice, unfermented, Brix value > 20 but <= 67 at 20¬∞C, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter (excl. containing spirit and frozen, with a value of <= 30 ‚Ç¨ per 100 kg and with > 30% added sugar)
|25%
|20091998
|Cranberry “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis- idaea” juice, unfermented, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, Brix value > 67 at 20¬∞C, value of <= ‚Ç¨ 30 per 100 kg (excl. containing spirit)
|25%
|20098111
|Cranberry “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis- idaea” juice, unfermented, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, Brix value > 67 at 20¬∞C, value of > ‚Ç¨ 30 per 100 kg (excl. containing spirit)
|25%
|20098119
|Cranberry “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis- idaea” juice, unfermented, Brix value <= 67 at 20¬∞C, value of > ‚Ç¨ 30 per 100 kg, containing added sugar (excl. containing spirit)
|25%
|20098131
|Cranberry “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis- idaea” juice, unfermented, Brix value <= 67 at 20¬∞C, value of <= ‚Ç¨ 30 per 100 kg, containing <= 30% added sugar (excl. containing spirit)
|25%
|20098159
|Juice of fruit of the species Vaccinium macrocarpon, unfermented, Brix value <= 67 at 20¬∞C (excl. containing added sugar or spirit)
|25%
|20098195
|Cranberry “Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea” juice, unfermented, Brix value <= 67 at 20¬∞C (excl. containing spirit or added sugar)
|25%
|20098199
|Bourbon whiskey, in containers holding <= 2 l
|25%
|22083011
|Bourbon whiskey, in containers holding > 2 l
|25%
|22083019
|Whisky, in containers holding <= 2 l (other than Bourbon whiskey and Scotch whisky)
|25%
|22083082
|Whisky, in containers holding > 2 l (other than Bourbon whiskey and Scotch whisky)
|25%
|22083088
|Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos containing tobacco
|25%
|24021000
|Cigarettes, containing tobacco and cloves
|25%
|24022010
|Cigarettes, containing tobacco (excl. containing cloves)
|25%
|24022090
|Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes consisting wholly of tobacco substitutes
|25%
|24029000
|Water-pipe tobacco (excl. tobacco-free. See subheading note 1.)
|25%
|24031100
|Smoking tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes in any proportion, in immediate packings of a net content of <= 500 g (excl. water- pipe tobacco containing tobacco)
|25%
|24031910
|Smoking tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes in any proportion, in immediate packings of a net content of > 500 g (excl. water-pipe tobacco containing tobacco)
|25%
|24031990
|Tobacco, “homogenised” or “reconstituted” from finely-chopped tobacco leaves, tobacco refuse or tobacco dust
|25%
|24039100
|Chewing tobacco and snuff
|25%
|24039910
|Manufactured tobacco and tobacco substitutes, and tobacco powder, tobacco extracts and essences (excl. chewing tobacco, snuff, cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, smoking tobacco whether or not containing tobacco substitutes in any proportion, “homogenised” or “reconstituted” tobacco, nicotine extracted from the tobacco plant and insecticides manufactured from tobacco extracts and essences)
|25%
|24039990
|Eye make-up preparations
|25%
|33042000
|Manicure or pedicure preparations
|25%
|33043000
|Make-up or skin care powders, incl. baby powders, whether or not compressed (excl. medicaments)
|25%
|33049100
|T-shirts, singlets and other vests of cotton, knitted or crocheted
|25%
|61091000
|T-shirts, singlets and other vests of wool or fine animal hair or man-made fibres, knitted or crocheted
|25%
|61099020
|T-shirts, singlets and other vests of textile materials, knitted or crocheted (excl. of wool, fine animal hair, cotton or man-made fibres)
|25%
|61099090
|Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of cotton denim (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and underpants)
|25%
|62034231
|Men’s or boys’ shorts of cotton (excl. knitted or crocheted, swimwear and underpants)
|25%
|62034290
|Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of synthetic fibres, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted and bib and brace overalls)
|25%
|62034311
|Women’s or girls’ cotton denim trousers and breeches (excl. industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and panties)
|25%
|62046231
|Women’s or girls’ cotton shorts (excl. knitted or crocheted, panties and swimwear)
|25%
|62046290
|Bedlinen of cotton (excl. printed, knitted or crocheted)
|25%
|63023100
|Men’s footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with in-soles of >= 24 cm in length (excl. covering the ankle, incorporating a protective metal toecap, made on a base or platform of wood, without in-soles, with a vamp or upper made of straps, indoor footwear, sports footwear, and orthopaedic footwear)
|25%
|64035995
|Tinplate of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of >= 600 mm and of a thickness of < 0,5 mm, tinned [coated with a layer of metal containing, by weight, >= 97% of tin], not further worked than surface-treated
|25%
|72101220
|Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, hot- rolled or cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, plated or coated with tin, of a thickness of < 0,5 mm (excl. tinplate)
|25%
|72101280
|Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils, of a thickness of >= 4,75 mm but <= 10 mm, containing by weight >= 2,5 nickel
|25%
|72191210
|Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils, of a thickness of >= 4,75 mm but <= 10 mm, containing by weight < 2,5 nickel
|25%
|72191290
|Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but <= 4,75 mm, containing by weight >= 2,5 nickel
|25%
|72191310
|Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but <= 4,75 mm, containing by weight < 2,5 nickel
|25%
|72191390
|Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but <= 4,75 mm, containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel
|25%
|72193210
|Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but <= 4,75 mm, containing by weight < 2,5% nickel
|25%
|72193290
|Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of > 1 mm but < 3 mm, containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel
|25%
|72193310
|Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of > 1 mm but < 3 mm, containing by weight < 2,5% nickel
|25%
|72193390
|Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of >= 0,5 mm but <= 1 mm, containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel
|25%
|72193410
|Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of >= 0,5 mm but <= 1 mm, containing by weight < 2,5% nickel
|25%
|72193490
|Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of < 0,5 mm, containing by weight < 2,5% nickel
|25%
|72193590
|Bars and rods of stainless steel, of circular cross-section of a diameter >= 80 mm, simply cold-formed or cold-finished, containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel
|25%
|72222011
|Bars and rods of stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, of circular cross-section measuring >= 25 mm but < 80 mm and containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel
|25%
|72222021
|Bars and rods of stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, of circular cross-section measuring >= 25 mm but < 80 mm and containing by weight < 2,5% nickel
|25%
|72222029
|Bars and rods of stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, of circular cross-section measuring < 25 mm and containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel
|25%
|72222031
|Bars and rods of stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel (excl. such products of circular cross-section)
|25%
|72222081
|Bars and rods of stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, containing by weight < 2,5% nickel (excl. such products of circular cross-section)
|25%
|72222089
|Angles, shapes and sections of stainless steel, only hot-rolled, only hot-drawn or only extruded
|25%
|72224010
|Angles, shapes and sections of stainless steel, not further worked than cold- formed or cold-finished
|25%
|72224050
|Angles, shapes and sections of stainless steel, cold-formed or cold-finished and further worked, or not further worked than forged, or forged, or hot-formed by other means and further worked, n.e.s.
|25%
|72224090
|Wire of stainless steel, in coils, containing by weight 28% to 31% nickel and 20% to 22% chromium (excl. bars and rods)
|25%
|72230011
|Wire of stainless steel, in coils, containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel (excl. such products containing 28% to 31% nickel and 20% to 22% chromium, and bars and rods)
|25%
|72230019
|Wire of stainless steel, in coils, containing by weight < 2,5% nickel, 13% to 25% chromium and 3,5% to 6% aluminium (excl. bars and rods)
|25%
|72230091
|Flat-rolled products of alloy steel other than stainless, of a width of < 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced” (excl. products of high- speed steel or silicon-electrical steel)
|25%
|72269200
|Bars and rods of tool steel, only hot-rolled, only hot-drawn or only extruded (excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils)
|25%
|72283020
|Bars and rods of steel containing by weight 0,9 to 1,15% of carbon and 0,5 to 2% of chromium, and, if present, <= 0,5% of molybdenum, only hot-rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, of a circular cross-section of a diameter of >= 80 mm (excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils)
|25%
|72283041
|Bars and rods of steel containing by weight 0,9 to 1,15% of carbon and 0,5 to 2% of chromium, and, if present, <= 0,5% of molybdenum, only hot-rolled, only hot-drawn or hot-extruded (other than of circular cross-section, of a diameter of >= 80 mm and excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils)
|25%
|72283049
|Bars and rods of alloy steel other than stainless steel, only hot-rolled, hot- drawn or hot-extruded, of circular cross-section, of a diameter of >= 80 mm (other than of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.30.41 and excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils)
|25%
|72283061
|Bars and rods or alloy steel other than stainless steel, only hot-rolled, hot- drawn or hot-extruded, of circular cross-section, of a diameter of < 80 mm (other than of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel and articles of subheading 7228.30.49 and excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils)
|25%
|72283069
|Bars and rods of alloy steel other than stainless steel, of rectangular “other than square” cross-section, hot-rolled on four faces (other than of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.30.41 and 7228.30.49 and excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils)
|25%
|72283070
|Bars and rods of alloy steel other than stainless steel, only hot-rolled, hot- drawn or hot-extruded, of other than rectangular [other than square] cross- section, rolled on four faces, or of circular cross-section (other than of high- speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.30.49 and excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils)
|25%
|72283089
|Bars and rods of tool steel, only cold-formed or cold-finished (excl. semi- finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils)
|25%
|72285020
|Bars and rods of steel containing 0,9% to 1,15% of carbon, 0,5% to 2% of chromium and, if present <= 0,5% of molybdenum, only cold-formed or cold- finished (excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils)
|25%
|72285040
|Bars and rods of alloy steel, other than stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished, of circular cross-section, of a diameter of < 80 mm (excl. of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.50.40, semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot- rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils)
|25%
|72285069
|Bars and rods of alloy steel, other than stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished (excl. of circular cross-section and products of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.50.40, semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils)
|25%
|72285080
|Wire of high-speed steel, in coils (excl. bars and rods)
|25%
|72299020
|Wire of steel containing by weight 0,9% to 1,1% of carbon, 0,5% to 2% of chromium and, if present, <= 0,5% of molybdenum, in coils (excl. rolled bars and rods)
|25%
|72299050
|Wire of alloy steel other than stainless, in coils (excl. rolled bars and rods, wire of high-speed steel or silico-manganese steel and articles of subheading 7229.90.50)
|25%
|72299090
|Angles, shapes and sections, of iron or steel, welded
|25%
|73012000
|Precision tubes, seamless, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, cold-drawn or cold-rolled “cold-reduced” (excl. line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines or casing and tubing of a kind used for drilling for oil or gas)
|25%
|73043120
|Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, seamless, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, cold-drawn or cold-rolled “cold-reduced” (excl. cast iron products, line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines, casing and tubing of a kind used for drilling for oil or gas and precision tubes)
|25%
|73043180
|Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, seamless, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel, cold-drawn or cold-rolled “cold-reduced” (excl. line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines, casing and tubing of a kind used for drilling for oil or gas)
|25%
|73044100
|Precision tubes, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, with a wall thickness of <= 2 mm
|25%
|73063011
|Precision tubes, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, with a wall thickness of > 2 mm
|25%
|73063019
|Threaded or threadable tubes “gas pipe”, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc
|25%
|73063041
|Threaded or threadable tubes “gas pipe”, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel (excl. products plated or coated with zinc)
|25%
|73063049
|Other tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, of an external diameter of <= 168,3 mm, plated or coated with zinc (excl. line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines or casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas)
|25%
|73063072
|Other tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel of an external diameter of <= 168,3 mm (excl. plated or coated with zinc and line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines, casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas, precision tubes and threaded or threadable tubes “gas pipe”)
|25%
|73063077
|Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, welded, having a circular cross-section, of iron or steel, of an external diameter of > 168,3 mm but <= 406,4 mm (excl. line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines or casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas, or precision steel tubes, electrical conduit tubes or threaded or threadable tubes “gas pipe”)
|25%
|73063080
|Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, welded, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel, cold-drawn or cold-rolled “cold-reduced” (excl. products having internal and external circular cross-sections and an external diameter of > 406,4 mm, and line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines or casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas)
|25%
|73064020
|Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, welded, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel (excl. products cold-drawn or cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, tubes and pipes having internal and external circular cross-sections and an external diameter of > 406,4 mm, and line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines or casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas)
|25%
|73064080
|Tube or pipe fittings of non-malleable cast iron, of a kind used in pressure systems
|25%
|73071110
|Tube or pipe fittings of non-malleable cast iron (excl. products of a kind used in pressure systems)
|25%
|73071190
|Tube or pipe fittings of malleable cast iron
|25%
|73071910
|Cast tube or pipe fittings of steel
|25%
|73071990
|Doors, windows and their frames and thresholds for doors, of iron or steel
|25%
|73083000
|Equipment for scaffolding, shuttering, propping or pit-propping (excl. composite sheetpiling products and formwork panels for poured-in-place concrete, which have the characteristics of moulds)
|25%
|73084000
|Panels comprising two walls of profiled “ribbed” sheet, of iron or steel, with an insulating core
|25%
|73089051
|Structures and parts of structures, of iron or steel, solely or principally of sheet, n.e.s. (excl. doors and windows and their frames, and panels comprising two walls of profiled “ribbed” sheet, of iron or steel, with an insulating core)
|25%
|73089059
|Structures and parts of structures of iron or steel, n.e.s. (excl. bridges and bridge-sections; towers; lattice masts; doors, windows and their frames and thresholds; equipment for scaffolding, shuttering, propping or pit-propping, and products made principally of sheet)
|25%
|73089098
|Reservoirs, tanks, vats and similar containers, of iron or steel, for gases other than compressed or liquefied gas, of a capacity of > 300 l (excl. containers fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment and containers specifically constructed or equipped for one or more types of transport)
|25%
|73090010
|Reservoirs, tanks, vats and similar containers, of iron or steel, for liquids, of a capacity of > 100.000 l (excl. containers lined or heat-insulated or fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment and containers specifically constructed or equipped for one or more types of transport)
|25%
|73090051
|Reservoirs, tanks, vats and similar containers, of iron or steel, for liquids, of a capacity of <= 100.000 l but > 300 l (excl. containers lined or heat-insulated or fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment and containers specifically constructed or equipped for one or more types of transport)
|25%
|73090059
|Tanks, casks, drums, cans, boxes and similar containers, of iron or steel, for any material, of a capacity of < 50 l and of a wall thickness of < 0,5 mm, n.e.s. (excl. containers for compressed or liquefied gas, or containers fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment, and cans which are to be closed by soldering or crimping)
|25%
|73102910
|Tanks, casks, drums, cans, boxes and similar containers, of iron or steel, for any material, of a capacity of < 50 l and of a wall thickness of >= 0,5 mm, n.e.s. (excl. containers for compressed or liquefied gas, or containers fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment, and cans which are to be closed by soldering or crimping)
|25%
|73102990
|Containers of iron or steel, seamless, for compressed or liquefied gas, for a pressure >=165bar, of a capacity >=20 l to <=50 l (excl. containers specifically constructed or equipped for one or more types of transport)
|25%
|73110013
|Containers of iron or steel, seamless, for compressed or liquefied gas, for a pressure >=165bar, of a capacity >50 l (excl. containers specifically constructed or equipped for one or more types of transport)
|25%
|73110019
|Containers of iron or steel, seamless, for compressed or liquefied gas, of a capacity of >= 1.000 l (excl. seamless containers and containers specifically constructed or equipped for one or more types of transport)
|25%
|73110099
|Woven cloth, incl. endless bands, of stainless steel wire (excl. woven products of metal fibres of a kind used for cladding, lining or similar purposes and endless bands for machinery)
|25%
|73141400
|Woven cloth, incl. endless bands, of iron or steel wire (excl. stainless and woven products of metal fibres of a kind used for cladding, lining or similar purposes)
|25%
|73141900
|Grill, netting and fencing, of iron or steel wire, not welded at the intersection (excl. plated or coated with zinc or coated with plastics)
|25%
|73144900
|Roller chain of iron or steel, of a kind used for cycles and motorcycles
|25%
|73151110
|Roller chain of iron or steel (excl. roller chain of a kind used for cycles and motorcycles)
|25%
|73151190
|Articulated link chain of iron or steel (excl. roller chain)
|25%
|73151200
|Parts of articulated link chain, of iron or steel
|25%
|73151900
|Chain of iron or steel (excl. articulated link chain, skid chain, stud-link chain, welded link chain and parts thereof; watch chains, necklace chains and the like, cutting and saw chain, skid chain, scraper chain for conveyors, toothed chain for textile machinery and the like, safety devices with chains for securing doors, and measuring chains)
|25%
|73158900
|Parts of skid chain, stud-link chain and other chains of heading 7315 (excl. articulated link chain)
|25%
|73159000
|Self-tapping screws, of iron or steel other than stainless (excl. wook screws)
|25%
|73181410
|Spaced-thread screws of iron or steel other than stainless
|25%
|73181491
|Self-tapping screws of iron or steel other than stainless (excl. spaced-thread screws and wood screws)
|25%
|73181499
|Blind rivet nuts of iron or steel other than stainless
|25%
|73181640
|Self-locking nuts of iron or steel other than stainless
|25%
|73181660
|Nuts of iron or steel other than stainless, with an inside diameter <= 12 mm (excl. blind rivet nuts and self-locking nuts)
|25%
|73181692
|Nuts of iron or steel other than stainless, with an inside diameter > 12 mm (excl. blind rivet nuts and self-locking nuts)
|25%
|73181699
|Appliances for baking, frying, grilling and cooking with oven, incl. separate ovens, for domestic use, of iron or steel, for gas fuel or for both gas and other fuels (excl. large cooking appliances)
|25%
|73211110
|Appliances for baking, frying, grilling and cooking and plate warmers, for domestic use, of iron or steel, for gas fuel or for both gas and other fuels (excl. cooking appliances with oven, separate ovens and large cooking appliances)
|25%
|73211190
|Air heaters and hot-air distributors, incl. distributors which can also distribute fresh or conditioned air, non-electrically heated, incorporating a motor-driven fan or blower, and parts thereof, of iron or steel
|25%
|73229000
|Table, kitchen or other household articles, and parts thereof, of stainless steel (excl. cans, boxes and similar containers of heading 7310; waste baskets; shovels, corkscrews and other articles of the nature of a work implement; articles of cutlery, spoons, ladles, forks etc. of heading 8211 to 8215; ornamental articles; sanitary ware)
|25%
|73239300
|Table, kitchen or other household articles, and parts thereof, of iron other than cast iron or steel other than stainless (excl. enamelled articles; cans, boxes and similar containers of heading 7310; waste baskets; shovels and other articles of the nature of a work implement; cutlery, spoons, ladles etc. of heading 8211 to 8215; ornamental articles; sanitary ware)
|25%
|73239900
|Sinks and washbasins, of stainless steel
|25%
|73241000
|Articles of non-malleable cast iron, n.e.s.
|25%
|73251000
|Articles of malleable cast iron, n.e.s. (excl. grinding balls and similar articles for mills)
|25%
|73259910
|Articles of iron or steel, cast, n.e.s. (excl. of malleable or non-malleable cast iron, grinding balls and similar articles for mills)
|25%
|73259990
|Ladders and steps, of iron or steel
|25%
|73269030
|Pallets and similar platforms for handling goods, of iron or steel
|25%
|73269040
|Reels for cables, piping and the like, of iron or steel
|25%
|73269050
|Ventilators, non-mechanical, guttering, hooks and like articles used in the building industry, n.e.s., of iron or steel
|25%
|73269060
|Articles of iron or steel, open-die forged, n.e.s.
|25%
|73269092
|Sintered articles of iron or steel, n.e.s.
|25%
|73269096
|Plates, sheets and strip, of non-alloy aluminium, of a thickness of > 0,2 mm, square or rectangular, painted, varnished or coated with plastics
|25%
|76061110
|Plates, sheets and strip, of non-alloy aluminium, of a thickness of > 0,2 mm but < 3 mm, square or rectangular (excl. such products painted, varnished or coated with plastics, and expanded plates, sheets and strip)
|25%
|76061191
|Plates, sheets and strip, of aluminium alloys, of a thickness of > 0,2 mm, square or rectangular, painted, varnished or coated with plastics
|25%
|76061220
|Plates, sheets and strip, of aluminium alloys, of a thickness of > 0,2 mm but < 3 mm, square or rectangular (excl. painted, varnished or coated with plastics, expanded plates, sheets and strip)
|25%
|76061292
|Plates, sheets and strip, of aluminium alloys, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but < 6 mm, square or rectangular (excl. such products painted, varnished or coated with plastics)
|25%
|76061293
|Motorcycles, incl. mopeds, with reciprocating internal combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity > 500 cm¬≥ but <= 800 cm¬≥
|25%
|87114000
|Motorcycles, incl. mopeds, with reciprocating internal combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity > 800 cm¬≥
|25%
|87115000
|Sea-going sailboats and yachts, with or without auxiliary motor, for pleasure or sports
|25%
|89039110
|Sailboats and yachts, with or without auxiliary motor, for pleasure or sports (excl. seagoing vessels)
|25%
|89039190
|Sea-going motor boats and motor yachts, for pleasure or sports (other than outboard motor boats)
|25%
|89039210
|Motor boats for pleasure or sports, of a length <= 7,5 m (other than outboard motor boats)
|25%
|89039291
|Motor boats for pleasure or sports, of a length > 7,5 m (other than outboard motor boats and excl. seagoing motor boats)
|25%
|89039299
|Vessels for pleasure or sports, rowing boats and canoes, of a weight <= 100 kg each (excl. motor boats powered other than by outboard motors, sailboats with or without auxiliary motor and inflatable boats)
|25%
|89039910
|Vessels for pleasure or sports, rowing boats and canoes, of a weight > 100 kg, of a length <= 7,5 m (excl. motor boats powered other than by outboard motors, sailboats with or without auxiliary motor and inflatable boats)
|25%
|89039991
|Vessels for pleasure or sports , rowing boats and canoes, of a weight > 100 kg, of a length > 7,5 m (excl. motor boats and motor yachts powered other than by outboard motors, sailboats and yachts with or without auxiliary motor and inflatable boats)
|25%
|89039999
|Playing cards
|10%
|95044000
To retaliate for the remaining aluminum and steel
|Name
|Duty
|HTS code
|Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, containing added spirit, with a sugar content of > 9% by weight and of an actual alcoholic strength of <= 11,85% mas (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking)
|25%
|20089311
|Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, containing added spirit, with a sugar content of > 9% by weight and of an actual alcoholic strength of > 11,85% mas (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking)
|25%
|20089319
|Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, containing added spirit, with a sugar content of <= 9% by weight and of an actual alcoholic strength of > 11,85% mas (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking)
|25%
|20089329
|Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, not containing added spirit but containing added sugar, in immediate packings of > 1 kg (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking)
|25%
|20089391
|Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, not containing added spirit but containing added sugar, in immediate packings of <= 1 kg (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking)
|25%
|20089393
|Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, not containing added spirit nor added sugar (excl. jams, jellies, marmalades, pure and pastes, obtained by cooking)
|25%
|20089399
|Terpenic oils of sweet and bitter orange, incl. concretes and absolutes (excl. orange-flower oil)
|10%
|33011210
|Terpenic essential oils of lemon, incl. concretes and absolutes
|10%
|33011310
|Terpenic by-products of the deterpenation of essential oils
|10%
|33019010
|Extracted oleoresins of quassia wood, aloe, manna and other plants (excl. vanilla, liquorice and hops)
|10%
|33019030
|Concentrates of essential oils in fats, fixed oils, waxes or the like, obtained by enfleurage or maceration; aqueous distillates and aqueous solutions of essential oils
|10%
|33019090
|Mixtures of odoriferous substances and mixtures based on one or more of these substances, of a kind used as raw materials in industry, as alcoholic solutions (excl. the food and drink industries)
|10%
|33029010
|Mixtures of odoriferous substances and mixtures based on one or more of these substances, of a kind used as raw materials in industry (excl. the food and drink industries and alcoholic solutions)
|10%
|33029090
|Lip make-up preparations
|25%
|33041000
|Hair lacquers
|10%
|33053000
|Handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres
|25%
|48182010
|Hand towels of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, in rolls of a width <= 36 cm
|35%
|48182091
|Hand towels of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres (excl. those in rolls of a width <= 36 cm)
|25%
|48182099
|Tablecloths and serviettes of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres
|25%
|48183000
|Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres (excl. footware and parts thereof, incl. insoles, heel pieces and similar removable products, gaiters and similar products, headgear and parts thereof)
|35%
|48185000
|Articles of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibre of a kind used for surgical, medical or hygienic purposes (excl. toilet paper, handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels, tablecloths, serviettes, sanitary towels and tampons, napkins and napkin liners for babies and similar sanitary articles, and goods put up for retail sale)
|25%
|48189010
|Paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls of a width <= 36 cm, or cut to size or shape; articles of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres for household, sanitary or hospital use (excl. toilet paper, handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels, tablecloths, serviettes, sanitary towels and tampons, napkins and napkin liners for babies and similar sanitary articles, and articles of a kind used for surgical, medical or hygienic purposes not put up for retail sale)
|35%
|48189090
|Gimped yarn (excl. metal yarn and metallised yarn of heading 5605; gimped horsehair yarn; textile-covered rubber thread; twine, cord and other gimped textile products of heading 5808; gimped metal yarn)
|10%
|56060091
|Chenille yarn, incl. flock chenille yarn; gimped strip and the like of heading 5404 and 5405 (excl. metal yarn and metallised yarn of heading 5605; gimped horsehair yarn; textile-covered rubber thread; twine, cord and other gimped textile products of heading 5808; gimped metal yarn)
|10%
|56060099
|Impregnated, coated or covered textile fabrics; painted canvas being theatrical scenery, studio backcloths or the like, n.e.s.
|10%
|59070000
|Textile fabrics, felt and felt-lined woven fabrics, coated, covered or laminated with rubber, leather or other material, of a kind used for card clothing, and similar fabrics of a kind used for other technical purposes, incl. narrow fabrics made of velvet impregnated with rubber, for covering weaving spindles “weaving beams”
|10%
|59111000
|Bolting cloth, whether or not made up
|10%
|59112000
|Woven textile fabrics, whether or not felted, of silk or man-made fibres, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking machines, weighing < 650 g/m¬≤ (for example, forming fabrics)
|10%
|59113111
|Woven textile fabrics and felts, of silk or artificial fibres, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking machines, incl. woven fabrics and felts of silk or man-made fibres for use in similar machines, e.g. for paper pulp or asbestos-cement, weighing < 650 g/m¬≤
|10%
|59113119
|Textile fabrics and felts, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking or similar machines, e.g. for paper pulp or asbestos-cement, weighing < 650 g/m¬≤ (excl. those of silk or man- made fibres)
|10%
|59113190
|Woven textile fabrics having a batt layer needled on them, of silk or man-made fibres, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking machines, weighing >= 650 g/m¬≤, (for example, press felts)
|10%
|59113211
|Textile fabrics and felts, of silk or man-made fibres, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking or similar machines, e.g. for paper pulp or asbestos-cement, weighing >= 650 g/m¬≤ (excl. woven fabrics having a batt layer needled on them, press felts)
|10%
|59113219
|Textile fabrics and felts, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking or similar machines, e.g. for paper pulp or asbestos-cement, weighing >= 650 g/m¬≤ (excl. those of silk or man- made fibres)
|10%
|59113290
|Men’s or boys’ industrial and occupational trousers and breeches of cotton (excl. knitted or crocheted and bib and brace overalls)
|50%
|62034211
|Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of cotton cut corduroy (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and underpants)
|50%
|62034233
|Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of cotton (excl. denim, cut corduroy, knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and underpants)
|50%
|62034235
|Men’s or boys’ bib and brace overalls, of cotton, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted)
|50%
|62034251
|Men’s or boys’ bib and brace overalls, of cotton (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational)
|50%
|62034259
|Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of synthetic fibres (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and underpants)
|50%
|62034319
|Men’s or boys’ bib and brace overalls of synthetic fibres, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted)
|50%
|62034331
|Men’s or boys’ bib and brace overalls of synthetic fibres (excl. knitted or crocheted, and industrial and occupational)
|50%
|62034339
|Men’s or boys’ shorts of synthetic fibres (excl. knitted or crocheted, underpants and swimwear)
|50%
|62034390
|Women’s or girls’ trousers and breeches of cotton, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted and bib and brace overalls)
|50%
|62046211
|Women’s or girls’ trousers and breeches of cotton cut corduroy (excl. industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and panties)
|50%
|62046233
|Women’s or girls’ trousers and breeches, of cotton (not of cut corduroy, of denim or knitted or crocheted and excl. industrial and occupational clothing, bib and brace overalls, briefs and tracksuit bottoms)
|50%
|62046239
|Women’s or girls’ bib and brace overalls, of cotton, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted)
|50%
|62046251
|Women’s or girls’ cotton bib and brace overalls (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational)
|50%
|62046259
|Men’s or boys’ shirts of man-made fibres (excl. knitted or crocheted, nightshirts, singlets and other vests)
|50%
|62053000
|Blankets and travelling rugs of cotton, knitted or crocheted (excl. electric, table covers, bedspreads and articles of bedding and similar furnishing of heading 9404)
|50%
|63013010
|Blankets and travelling rugs of cotton (excl. knitted or crocheted, electric, table covers, bedspreads and articles of bedding and similar furnishing of heading 9404)
|50%
|63013090
|Sports footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics (excl. waterproof footwear of heading 6401, ski-boots, cross-country ski footwear, snowboard boots and skating boots with ice or roller skates attached)
|25%
|64021900
|Footwear with uppers of rubber and outer soles of rubber or plastics (excl. covering the ankle or with upper straps or thongs assembled to the sole by means of plugs, waterproof footwear of heading 6401, sports footwear, orthopaedic footwear and toy footwear)
|50%
|64029910
|Footwear with uppers of plastic and outer soles of rubber or plastics, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of > 3 cm (excl. with upper straps or thongs assembled to the sole by means of plugs)
|25%
|64029931
|Footwear with uppers of plastic and outer soles of rubber or plastics, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of <= 3 cm (excl. with upper straps or thongs assembled to the sole by means of plugs)
|25%
|64029939
|Slippers and other indoor footwear, with outer sole and upper of rubber or plastics (excl. covering the ankle, footwear with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, and toy footwear)
|25%
|64029950
|Footwear with uppers of plastics and outer soles of rubber or plastics, with in-soles of a length of < 24 cm (excl. covering the ankle, footwear with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, footwear incorporating a protective metal toecap, indoor footwear, sports footwear, waterproof footwear of heading 6401, orthopaedic footwear and toy footwear)
|25%
|64029991
|Footwear non-identifiable as men’s or women’s footwear, with uppers of plastics, with outer soles of rubber or plastics, with in-soles of length >= 24 cm (excl. footwear covering the ankle, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or more pieces cut out, or incorporating a protective metal toecap, indoor or sports footwear, waterproof footwear in heading 6401, and orthopaedic footwear)
|25%
|64029993
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber or plastics and uppers of plastics, with in-soles of a length >= 24 cm, for men (excl. footwear covering the ankle, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or more pieces cut out, or incorporating a protective metal toecap, indoor or sports footwear, waterproof footwear in heading 6401, orthopaedic footwear and footwear which cannot be identified as men’s or women’s)
|25%
|64029996
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber or of plastics and uppers of plastics, with in-soles of a length of >= 24 cm, for women (excl. footwear covering the ankle, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or more pieces cut out, or incorporating a protective metal toecap, indoor or sports footwear, waterproof footwear in heading 6401, orthopaedic footwear and footwear which cannot be identified as men’s or women’s)
|25%
|64029998
|Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, made on a base or platform of wood, with neither an inner sole nor a protective metal toecap (excl. covering the ankle)
|25%
|64035905
|Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of > 3 cm (excl. with uppers which consist of leather straps across the instep and around the big toe)
|25%
|64035911
|Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of <= 3 cm, with in-soles of < 24 cm in length (excl. with uppers which consist of leather straps across the instep and around the big toe, and toy footwear)
|25%
|64035931
|Men’s footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of <= 3 cm, with in-soles of >= 24 cm in length (excl. with uppers which consist of leather straps across the instep and around the big toe)
|25%
|64035935
|Women’s footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of <= 3 cm, with in-soles of >= 24 cm in length (excl. with uppers which consist of leather straps across the instep and around the big toe)
|25%
|64035939
|Slippers and other indoor footwear, with outer soles and uppers of leather (excl. covering the ankle, with a vamp or upper made of straps, and toy footwear)
|25%
|64035950
|Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with in-soles of < 24 cm in length (excl. covering the ankle, incorporating a protective metal toecap, made on a base or platform of wood, without in-soles, with a vamp or upper made of straps, indoor footwear, sports footwear, orthopaedic footwear, and toy footwear)
|25%
|64035991
|Women’s footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with in-soles of >= 24 cm in length (excl. covering the ankle, incorporating a protective metal toecap, made on a base or platform of wood, without in-soles, with a vamp or upper made of straps, indoor footwear, sports footwear, and orthopaedic footwear)
|25%
|64035999
|Garden or similar umbrellas (excl. beach tents)
|50%
|66011000
|Tableware and kitchenware, of porcelain or china (excl. ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal)
|50%
|69111000
|Household and toilet articles, of porcelain or china (excl. tableware and kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal)
|50%
|69119000
|Tableware and kitchenware, of common pottery (excl. statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal)
|50%
|69120021
|Tableware and kitchenware, of stoneware (excl. statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal)
|50%
|69120023
|Tableware and kitchenware, of earthenware or fine pottery (excl. statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal)
|50%
|69120025
|Tableware and kitchenware, of ceramics other than porcelain, china, common pottery, stoneware, earthenware or fine pottery (excl. statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal)
|50%
|69120029
|Household articles and toilet articles, of common pottery (excl. tableware, kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods)
|50%
|69120081
|Household articles and toilet articles, of stoneware (excl. tableware, kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods)
|50%
|69120083
|Household articles and toilet articles, of earthenware or fine pottery (excl. tableware, kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods)
|50%
|69120085
|Household articles and toilet articles, of ceramics other than porcelain, china, common pottery, stoneware, earthenware or fine pottery (excl. tableware, kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods)
|50%
|69120089
|Statuettes and other ornamental articles of porcelain or china, n.e.s.
|50%
|69131000
|Statuettes and other ornamental articles of common pottery, n.e.s.
|50%
|69139010
|Statuettes and other ornamental articles of earthenware or fine pottery, n.e.s.
|50%
|69139093
|Statuettes and other ornamental ceramic articles, n.e.s. (excl. of porcelain or china, common pottery, earthenware or fine pottery)
|50%
|69139098
|Ceramic articles of porcelain or china, n.e.s.
|50%
|69141000
|Ceramic articles, n.e.s. (excl. of porcelain or china)
|50%
|69149000
|Float glass and surface ground glass, in sheets, coloured throughout the mass “body tinted”, opacified, flashed or merely surface ground, but not otherwise worked, of a thickness of <= 3,5 mm (excl. wired glass or glass having an absorbent, reflecting or non-reflecting layer)
|25%
|70052125
|Float glass and surface ground glass, in sheets, coloured throughout the mass “body tinted”, opacified, flashed or merely surface ground, but not otherwise worked, of a thickness of > 3,5 mm but <= 4,5 mm (excl. wired glass or glass having an absorbent, reflecting or non-reflecting layer)
|25%
|70052130
|Float glass and surface ground glass, in sheets, coloured throughout the mass “body tinted”, opacified, flashed or merely surface ground, but not otherwise worked, of a thickness of > 4,5 mm (excl. wired glass or glass having an absorbent, reflecting or non-reflecting layer)
|25%
|70052180
|Toughened “tempered” safety glass, enamelled
|10%
|70071910
|Toughened “tempered” safety glass, coloured throughout the mass “body tinted”, opacified, flashed or having an absorbent or reflecting layer (excl. glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in motor vehicles, aircraft, spacecraft, vessels and other vehicles, and lenses for spectacles and goggles, etc., and for clocks and watches)
|10%
|70071920
|Toughened “tempered” safety glass (excl. enamelled, coloured throughout the mass, opacified, flashed or with an absorbent or reflecting layer, glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in motor vehicles, aircraft, spacecraft, vessels and other vehicles, and lenses for spectacles and goggles, etc., and for clocks and watches)
|10%
|70071980
|Laminated safety glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in motor vehicles (excl. multiple-walled insulating units)
|10%
|70072120
|Laminated safety glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in aircraft, spacecraft, vessels or other vehicles (excl. for motor vehicles and multiple-walled insulating units)
|10%
|70072180
|Laminated safety glass (excl. glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in motor vehicles, aircraft, spacecraft, vessels or other vehicles, multiple-walled insulating units)
|10%
|70072900
|Rear-view mirrors, whether or not framed, for vehicles
|25%
|70091000
|Glass mirrors, unframed (excl. rear-view mirrors for vehicles, optical mirrors, optically worked, mirrors > 100 years old)
|10%
|70099100
|Drinking glasses, stemware, gathered by hand (excl. of glass ceramics or of lead crystal)
|10%
|70132810
|Drinking glasses, stemware, gathered mechanically (excl. of glass ceramics or of lead crystal)
|10%
|70132890
|Non-industrial diamonds unworked or simply sawn, cleaved or bruted (excl. industrial diamonds)
|10%
|71023100
|Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of silver, whether or not plated or clad with other precious metal (excl. articles > 100 years old)
|25%
|71131100
|Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal other than silver, whether or not plated or clad with precious metal (excl. articles > 100 years old)
|25%
|71131900
|Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of base metal clad with precious metal (excl. articles > 100 years old)
|25%
|71132000
|Bars and rods of alloy steel, other than stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished, of circular cross-section, of a diameter of >= 80 mm (excl. of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.50.40, semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils)
|25%
|72285061
|Articles of iron or steel, n.e.s.
|10%
|73269098
|Solid profiles, of aluminium alloys, n.e.s.
|25%
|76042990
|Plates, sheets and strip, of non-alloy aluminium, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but < 6 mm, square or rectangular (excl. such products painted, varnished or coated with plastics)
|25%
|76061193
|Plates, sheets and strip, of non-alloy aluminium, of a thickness of >= 6 mm, square or rectangular (excl. such products painted, varnished or coated with plastics)
|25%
|76061199
|Dishwashing machines of the household type
|50%
|84221100
|Fully-automatic household or laundry-type front-loading washing machines, of a dry linen capacity <= 6 kg
|50%
|84501111
|Fully-automatic household or laundry-type top-loading washing machines, of a dry linen capacity <= 6 kg
|50%
|84501119
|Fully-automatic household or laundry-type washing machines, of a dry linen capacity > 6 kg but <= 10 kg
|50%
|84501190
|Household or laundry-type washing machines, with built-in centrifugal drier (excl. fully-automatic machines)
|50%
|84501200
|Household or laundry-type washing machines, of a dry linen capacity <= 6 kg (excl. fully-automatic machines and washing machines with built-in centrifugal drier)
|50%
|84501900
|Manganese dioxide cells and batteries, alkaline, in the form of cylindrical cells (excl. spent)
|10%
|85061011
|Manganese dioxide cells and batteries, alkaline (excl. spent, and cylindrical cells)
|10%
|85061018
|Manganese dioxide cells and batteries, non-alkaline, in the form of cylindrical cells (excl. spent)
|10%
|85061091
|Manganese dioxide cells and batteries, non-alkaline (excl. spent, and cylindrical cells)
|10%
|85061098
|Parts of primary cells and primary batteries, n.e.s.
|10%
|85069000
|Articles specifically designed for connection to telegraphic or telephonic apparatus or instruments or to telegraphic or telephonic networks
|50%
|85437001
|Microwave amplifiers
|50%
|85437002
|Cordless infrared remote control devices for video game consoles
|50%
|85437003
|Digital flight-data recorders
|50%
|85437004
|Portable battery operated electronic readers for recording and reproducing text, still image or audio file
|50%
|85437005
|Digital signal processing apparatus capable of connecting to a wired or wireless network for the mixing of sound
|50%
|85437006
|Portable interactive electronic education devices primarily designed for children (excl. toys of 95030087)
|50%
|85437007
|Plasma cleaner machines that remove organic contaminants from electron microscopy specimens and specimen holders
|50%
|85437008
|Touch screens without display capabilities, for incorporation into apparatus having a display (excl. those for electric control of subheading 85371095)
|50%
|85437009
|Electrical machines with translation or dictionary functions
|50%
|85437010
|Aerial amplifiers
|50%
|85437030
|Sunbeds, sunlamps and similar suntanning equipment
|50%
|85437050
|Electric fence energisers
|50%
|85437060
|Electrical machines and apparatus, having individual functions, n.e.s. in chap. 85
|25%
|85437090
|Motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials [Euratom], with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t
|10%
|87042110
|Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t, of a cylinder capacity > 2.500 cm¬≥, new (excl. dumpers for off-highway use of subheading 8704.10, special purpose motor vehicles of heading 8705 and special motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials)
|10%
|87042131
|Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t, of a cylinder capacity > 2.500 cm¬≥, used (excl. dumpers for off-highway use of subheading 8704.10, special purpose motor vehicles of heading 8705 and special motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials)
|10%
|87042139
|Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t, of a cylinder capacity <= 2.500 cm¬≥, new (excl. dumpers for off-highway use of subheading 8704.10, special purpose motor vehicles of heading 8705 and special motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials)
|10%
|87042191
|Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t, of a cylinder capacity <= 2.500 cm¬≥, used (excl. dumpers for off-highway use of subheading 8704.10, special purpose motor vehicles of heading 8705 and special motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials)
|10%
|87042199
|Motorcycles, incl. mopeds, with reciprocating internal combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity > 500 cm¬≥ but <= 800 cm¬≥
|Sea-going vessels for the transport of goods and seagoing vessels for the transport of both persons and goods (excl. refrigerated vessels, tankers, ferry-boats and vessels principally designed for the transport of persons)
|50%
|89019010
|Vessels for the transport of goods and vessels for the transport of both persons and goods, whether or not mechanically propelled (excl. seagoing vessels, refrigerated vessels, tankers, ferry-boats and vessels principally designed for the transport of persons)
|50%
|89019090
|Fishing vessels, factory ships and other vessels for processing or preserving fishery products, seagoing
|50%
|89020010
|Fishing vessels; factory ships and other vessels for processing or preserving fishery products (excl. seagoing vessels and fishing boats for sport)
|50%
|89020090
|Inflatable vessels for pleasure or sports, of a weight <= 100 kg each
|10%
|89031010
|Inflatable vessels, for pleasure or sports, of a weight > 100 kg each
|10%
|89031090
|Motor boats for pleasure or sports, of a length <= 7,5 m (other than outboard motor boats)
|Upholstered seats, with wooden frames (excl. convertible into beds)
|50%
|94016100
|Seats, with wooden frames (excl. upholstered)
|50%
|94016900
|Upholstered seats, with metal frames (excl. seats for aircraft or motor vehicles, swivel seats with variable height adjustments and medical, dental or surgical furniture)
|50%
|94017100
|Seats, with metal frames (excl. upholstered, swivel seats with variable height adjustments and medical, dental or surgical furniture)
|50%
|94017900
|Seats, n.e.s.
|50%
|94018000
|Articles of bedding and similar furnishing, filled with feather or down (excl. mattresses and sleeping bags)
|25%
|94049010
|Articles of bedding and similar furnishing, fitted with springs or stuffed or internally filled with any material or of cellular rubber or plastics (excl. filled with feather or down, mattress supports, mattresses, sleeping bags, pneumatic or water mattresses and pillows, blankets and covers)
|25%
|94049090
|Parts of lamps and lighting fittings, illuminated signs and nameplates and the like, n.e.s.
|25%
|94059900