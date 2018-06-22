Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, containing added spirit, with a sugar content of > 9% by weight and of an actual alcoholic strength of <= 11,85% mas (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking) 25% 20089311

Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, containing added spirit, with a sugar content of > 9% by weight and of an actual alcoholic strength of > 11,85% mas (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking) 25% 20089319

Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, containing added spirit, with a sugar content of <= 9% by weight and of an actual alcoholic strength of > 11,85% mas (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking) 25% 20089329

Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, not containing added spirit but containing added sugar, in immediate packings of > 1 kg (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking) 25% 20089391

Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, not containing added spirit but containing added sugar, in immediate packings of <= 1 kg (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking) 25% 20089393

Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, not containing added spirit nor added sugar (excl. jams, jellies, marmalades, pure and pastes, obtained by cooking) 25% 20089399

Bourbon whiskey, in containers holding <= 2 l 25% 22083011

Bourbon whiskey, in containers holding > 2 l 25% 22083019

Whisky, in containers holding <= 2 l (other than Bourbon whiskey and Scotch whisky) 25% 22083082

Whisky, in containers holding > 2 l (other than Bourbon whiskey and Scotch whisky) 25% 22083088

Terpenic oils of sweet and bitter orange, incl. concretes and absolutes (excl. orange-flower oil) 10% 33011210

Terpenic essential oils of lemon, incl. concretes and absolutes 10% 33011310

Terpenic by-products of the deterpenation of essential oils 10% 33019010

Extracted oleoresins of quassia wood, aloe, manna and other plants (excl. vanilla, liquorice and hops) 10% 33019030

Concentrates of essential oils in fats, fixed oils, waxes or the like, obtained by enfleurage or maceration; aqueous distillates and aqueous solutions of essential oils 10% 33019090

Mixtures of odoriferous substances and mixtures based on one or more of these substances, of a kind used as raw materials in industry, as alcoholic solutions (excl. the food and drink industries) 10% 33029010

Mixtures of odoriferous substances and mixtures based on one or more of these substances, of a kind used as raw materials in industry (excl. the food and drink industries and alcoholic solutions) 10% 33029090

Lip make-up preparations 25% 33041000

Hair lacquers 10% 33053000

Handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres 25% 48182010

Hand towels of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, in rolls of a width <= 36 cm 35% 48182091

Hand towels of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres (excl. those in rolls of a width <= 36 cm) 25% 48182099

Tablecloths and serviettes of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres 25% 48183000

Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres (excl. footware and parts thereof, incl. insoles, heel pieces and similar removable products, gaiters and similar products, headgear and parts thereof) 35% 48185000

Articles of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibre of a kind used for surgical, medical or hygienic purposes (excl. toilet paper, handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels, tablecloths, serviettes, sanitary towels and tampons, napkins and napkin liners for babies and similar sanitary articles, and goods put up for retail sale) 25% 48189010

Paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls of a width <= 36 cm, or cut to size or shape; articles of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres for household, sanitary or hospital use (excl. toilet paper, handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels, tablecloths, serviettes, sanitary towels and tampons, napkins and napkin liners for babies and similar sanitary articles, and articles of a kind used for surgical, medical or hygienic purposes not put up for retail sale) 35% 48189090

Gimped yarn (excl. metal yarn and metallised yarn of heading 5605; gimped horsehair yarn; textile-covered rubber thread; twine, cord and other gimped textile products of heading 5808; gimped metal yarn) 10% 56060091

Chenille yarn, incl. flock chenille yarn; gimped strip and the like of heading 5404 and 5405 (excl. metal yarn and metallised yarn of heading 5605; gimped horsehair yarn; textile-covered rubber thread; twine, cord and other gimped textile products of heading 5808; gimped metal yarn) 10% 56060099

Impregnated, coated or covered textile fabrics; painted canvas being theatrical scenery, studio backcloths or the like, n.e.s. 10% 59070000

Textile fabrics, felt and felt-lined woven fabrics, coated, covered or laminated with rubber, leather or other material, of a kind used for card clothing, and similar fabrics of a kind used for other technical purposes, incl. narrow fabrics made of velvet impregnated with rubber, for covering weaving spindles “weaving beams” 10% 59111000

Bolting cloth, whether or not made up 10% 59112000

Woven textile fabrics, whether or not felted, of silk or man-made fibres, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking machines, weighing < 650 g/m¬≤ (for example, forming fabrics) 10% 59113111

Woven textile fabrics and felts, of silk or artificial fibres, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking machines, incl. woven fabrics and felts of silk or man-made fibres for use in similar machines, e.g. for paper pulp or asbestos-cement, weighing < 650 g/m¬≤ 10% 59113119

Textile fabrics and felts, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking or similar machines, e.g. for paper pulp or asbestos-cement, weighing < 650 g/m¬≤ (excl. those of silk or man- made fibres) 10% 59113190

Woven textile fabrics having a batt layer needled on them, of silk or man-made fibres, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking machines, weighing >= 650 g/m¬≤, (for example, press felts) 10% 59113211

Textile fabrics and felts, of silk or man-made fibres, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking or similar machines, e.g. for paper pulp or asbestos-cement, weighing >= 650 g/m¬≤ (excl. woven fabrics having a batt layer needled on them, press felts) 10% 59113219

Textile fabrics and felts, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking or similar machines, e.g. for paper pulp or asbestos-cement, weighing >= 650 g/m¬≤ (excl. those of silk or man- made fibres) 10% 59113290

Men’s or boys’ industrial and occupational trousers and breeches of cotton (excl. knitted or crocheted and bib and brace overalls) 50% 62034211

Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of cotton cut corduroy (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and underpants) 50% 62034233

Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of cotton (excl. denim, cut corduroy, knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and underpants) 50% 62034235

Men’s or boys’ bib and brace overalls, of cotton, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted) 50% 62034251

Men’s or boys’ bib and brace overalls, of cotton (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational) 50% 62034259

Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of synthetic fibres (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and underpants) 50% 62034319

Men’s or boys’ bib and brace overalls of synthetic fibres, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted) 50% 62034331

Men’s or boys’ bib and brace overalls of synthetic fibres (excl. knitted or crocheted, and industrial and occupational) 50% 62034339

Men’s or boys’ shorts of synthetic fibres (excl. knitted or crocheted, underpants and swimwear) 50% 62034390

Women’s or girls’ trousers and breeches of cotton, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted and bib and brace overalls) 50% 62046211

Women’s or girls’ trousers and breeches of cotton cut corduroy (excl. industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and panties) 50% 62046233

Women’s or girls’ trousers and breeches, of cotton (not of cut corduroy, of denim or knitted or crocheted and excl. industrial and occupational clothing, bib and brace overalls, briefs and tracksuit bottoms) 50% 62046239

Women’s or girls’ bib and brace overalls, of cotton, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted) 50% 62046251

Women’s or girls’ cotton bib and brace overalls (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational) 50% 62046259

Men’s or boys’ shirts of man-made fibres (excl. knitted or crocheted, nightshirts, singlets and other vests) 50% 62053000

Blankets and travelling rugs of cotton, knitted or crocheted (excl. electric, table covers, bedspreads and articles of bedding and similar furnishing of heading 9404) 50% 63013010

Blankets and travelling rugs of cotton (excl. knitted or crocheted, electric, table covers, bedspreads and articles of bedding and similar furnishing of heading 9404) 50% 63013090

Sports footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics (excl. waterproof footwear of heading 6401, ski-boots, cross-country ski footwear, snowboard boots and skating boots with ice or roller skates attached) 25% 64021900

Footwear with uppers of rubber and outer soles of rubber or plastics (excl. covering the ankle or with upper straps or thongs assembled to the sole by means of plugs, waterproof footwear of heading 6401, sports footwear, orthopaedic footwear and toy footwear) 50% 64029910

Footwear with uppers of plastic and outer soles of rubber or plastics, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of > 3 cm (excl. with upper straps or thongs assembled to the sole by means of plugs) 25% 64029931

Footwear with uppers of plastic and outer soles of rubber or plastics, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of <= 3 cm (excl. with upper straps or thongs assembled to the sole by means of plugs) 25% 64029939

Slippers and other indoor footwear, with outer sole and upper of rubber or plastics (excl. covering the ankle, footwear with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, and toy footwear) 25% 64029950

Footwear with uppers of plastics and outer soles of rubber or plastics, with in-soles of a length of < 24 cm (excl. covering the ankle, footwear with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, footwear incorporating a protective metal toecap, indoor footwear, sports footwear, waterproof footwear of heading 6401, orthopaedic footwear and toy footwear) 25% 64029991

Footwear non-identifiable as men’s or women’s footwear, with uppers of plastics, with outer soles of rubber or plastics, with in-soles of length >= 24 cm (excl. footwear covering the ankle, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or more pieces cut out, or incorporating a protective metal toecap, indoor or sports footwear, waterproof footwear in heading 6401, and orthopaedic footwear) 25% 64029993

Footwear with outer soles of rubber or plastics and uppers of plastics, with in-soles of a length >= 24 cm, for men (excl. footwear covering the ankle, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or more pieces cut out, or incorporating a protective metal toecap, indoor or sports footwear, waterproof footwear in heading 6401, orthopaedic footwear and footwear which cannot be identified as men’s or women’s) 25% 64029996

Footwear with outer soles of rubber or of plastics and uppers of plastics, with in-soles of a length of >= 24 cm, for women (excl. footwear covering the ankle, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or more pieces cut out, or incorporating a protective metal toecap, indoor or sports footwear, waterproof footwear in heading 6401, orthopaedic footwear and footwear which cannot be identified as men’s or women’s) 25% 64029998

Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, made on a base or platform of wood, with neither an inner sole nor a protective metal toecap (excl. covering the ankle) 25% 64035905

Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of > 3 cm (excl. with uppers which consist of leather straps across the instep and around the big toe) 25% 64035911

Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of <= 3 cm, with in-soles of < 24 cm in length (excl. with uppers which consist of leather straps across the instep and around the big toe, and toy footwear) 25% 64035931

Men’s footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of <= 3 cm, with in-soles of >= 24 cm in length (excl. with uppers which consist of leather straps across the instep and around the big toe) 25% 64035935

Women’s footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of <= 3 cm, with in-soles of >= 24 cm in length (excl. with uppers which consist of leather straps across the instep and around the big toe) 25% 64035939

Slippers and other indoor footwear, with outer soles and uppers of leather (excl. covering the ankle, with a vamp or upper made of straps, and toy footwear) 25% 64035950

Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with in-soles of < 24 cm in length (excl. covering the ankle, incorporating a protective metal toecap, made on a base or platform of wood, without in-soles, with a vamp or upper made of straps, indoor footwear, sports footwear, orthopaedic footwear, and toy footwear) 25% 64035991

Women’s footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with in-soles of >= 24 cm in length (excl. covering the ankle, incorporating a protective metal toecap, made on a base or platform of wood, without in-soles, with a vamp or upper made of straps, indoor footwear, sports footwear, and orthopaedic footwear) 25% 64035999

Garden or similar umbrellas (excl. beach tents) 50% 66011000

Tableware and kitchenware, of porcelain or china (excl. ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal) 50% 69111000

Household and toilet articles, of porcelain or china (excl. tableware and kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal) 50% 69119000

Tableware and kitchenware, of common pottery (excl. statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal) 50% 69120021

Tableware and kitchenware, of stoneware (excl. statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal) 50% 69120023

Tableware and kitchenware, of earthenware or fine pottery (excl. statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal) 50% 69120025

Tableware and kitchenware, of ceramics other than porcelain, china, common pottery, stoneware, earthenware or fine pottery (excl. statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal) 50% 69120029

Household articles and toilet articles, of common pottery (excl. tableware, kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods) 50% 69120081

Household articles and toilet articles, of stoneware (excl. tableware, kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods) 50% 69120083

Household articles and toilet articles, of earthenware or fine pottery (excl. tableware, kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods) 50% 69120085

Household articles and toilet articles, of ceramics other than porcelain, china, common pottery, stoneware, earthenware or fine pottery (excl. tableware, kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods) 50% 69120089

Statuettes and other ornamental articles of porcelain or china, n.e.s. 50% 69131000

Statuettes and other ornamental articles of common pottery, n.e.s. 50% 69139010

Statuettes and other ornamental articles of earthenware or fine pottery, n.e.s. 50% 69139093

Statuettes and other ornamental ceramic articles, n.e.s. (excl. of porcelain or china, common pottery, earthenware or fine pottery) 50% 69139098

Ceramic articles of porcelain or china, n.e.s. 50% 69141000

Ceramic articles, n.e.s. (excl. of porcelain or china) 50% 69149000

Float glass and surface ground glass, in sheets, coloured throughout the mass “body tinted”, opacified, flashed or merely surface ground, but not otherwise worked, of a thickness of <= 3,5 mm (excl. wired glass or glass having an absorbent, reflecting or non-reflecting layer) 25% 70052125

Float glass and surface ground glass, in sheets, coloured throughout the mass “body tinted”, opacified, flashed or merely surface ground, but not otherwise worked, of a thickness of > 3,5 mm but <= 4,5 mm (excl. wired glass or glass having an absorbent, reflecting or non-reflecting layer) 25% 70052130

Float glass and surface ground glass, in sheets, coloured throughout the mass “body tinted”, opacified, flashed or merely surface ground, but not otherwise worked, of a thickness of > 4,5 mm (excl. wired glass or glass having an absorbent, reflecting or non-reflecting layer) 25% 70052180

Toughened “tempered” safety glass, enamelled 10% 70071910

Toughened “tempered” safety glass, coloured throughout the mass “body tinted”, opacified, flashed or having an absorbent or reflecting layer (excl. glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in motor vehicles, aircraft, spacecraft, vessels and other vehicles, and lenses for spectacles and goggles, etc., and for clocks and watches) 10% 70071920

Toughened “tempered” safety glass (excl. enamelled, coloured throughout the mass, opacified, flashed or with an absorbent or reflecting layer, glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in motor vehicles, aircraft, spacecraft, vessels and other vehicles, and lenses for spectacles and goggles, etc., and for clocks and watches) 10% 70071980

Laminated safety glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in motor vehicles (excl. multiple-walled insulating units) 10% 70072120

Laminated safety glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in aircraft, spacecraft, vessels or other vehicles (excl. for motor vehicles and multiple-walled insulating units) 10% 70072180

Laminated safety glass (excl. glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in motor vehicles, aircraft, spacecraft, vessels or other vehicles, multiple-walled insulating units) 10% 70072900

Rear-view mirrors, whether or not framed, for vehicles 25% 70091000

Glass mirrors, unframed (excl. rear-view mirrors for vehicles, optical mirrors, optically worked, mirrors > 100 years old) 10% 70099100

Drinking glasses, stemware, gathered by hand (excl. of glass ceramics or of lead crystal) 10% 70132810

Drinking glasses, stemware, gathered mechanically (excl. of glass ceramics or of lead crystal) 10% 70132890

Non-industrial diamonds unworked or simply sawn, cleaved or bruted (excl. industrial diamonds) 10% 71023100

Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of silver, whether or not plated or clad with other precious metal (excl. articles > 100 years old) 25% 71131100

Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal other than silver, whether or not plated or clad with precious metal (excl. articles > 100 years old) 25% 71131900

Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of base metal clad with precious metal (excl. articles > 100 years old) 25% 71132000

Bars and rods of alloy steel, other than stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished, of circular cross-section, of a diameter of >= 80 mm (excl. of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.50.40, semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72285061

Articles of iron or steel, n.e.s. 10% 73269098

Solid profiles, of aluminium alloys, n.e.s. 25% 76042990

Plates, sheets and strip, of non-alloy aluminium, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but < 6 mm, square or rectangular (excl. such products painted, varnished or coated with plastics) 25% 76061193

Plates, sheets and strip, of non-alloy aluminium, of a thickness of >= 6 mm, square or rectangular (excl. such products painted, varnished or coated with plastics) 25% 76061199

Dishwashing machines of the household type 50% 84221100

Fully-automatic household or laundry-type front-loading washing machines, of a dry linen capacity <= 6 kg 50% 84501111

Fully-automatic household or laundry-type top-loading washing machines, of a dry linen capacity <= 6 kg 50% 84501119

Fully-automatic household or laundry-type washing machines, of a dry linen capacity > 6 kg but <= 10 kg 50% 84501190

Household or laundry-type washing machines, with built-in centrifugal drier (excl. fully-automatic machines) 50% 84501200

Household or laundry-type washing machines, of a dry linen capacity <= 6 kg (excl. fully-automatic machines and washing machines with built-in centrifugal drier) 50% 84501900

Manganese dioxide cells and batteries, alkaline, in the form of cylindrical cells (excl. spent) 10% 85061011

Manganese dioxide cells and batteries, alkaline (excl. spent, and cylindrical cells) 10% 85061018

Manganese dioxide cells and batteries, non-alkaline, in the form of cylindrical cells (excl. spent) 10% 85061091

Manganese dioxide cells and batteries, non-alkaline (excl. spent, and cylindrical cells) 10% 85061098

Parts of primary cells and primary batteries, n.e.s. 10% 85069000

Articles specifically designed for connection to telegraphic or telephonic apparatus or instruments or to telegraphic or telephonic networks 50% 85437001

Microwave amplifiers 50% 85437002

Cordless infrared remote control devices for video game consoles 50% 85437003

Digital flight-data recorders 50% 85437004

Portable battery operated electronic readers for recording and reproducing text, still image or audio file 50% 85437005

Digital signal processing apparatus capable of connecting to a wired or wireless network for the mixing of sound 50% 85437006

Portable interactive electronic education devices primarily designed for children (excl. toys of 95030087) 50% 85437007

Plasma cleaner machines that remove organic contaminants from electron microscopy specimens and specimen holders 50% 85437008

Touch screens without display capabilities, for incorporation into apparatus having a display (excl. those for electric control of subheading 85371095) 50% 85437009

Electrical machines with translation or dictionary functions 50% 85437010

Aerial amplifiers 50% 85437030

Sunbeds, sunlamps and similar suntanning equipment 50% 85437050

Electric fence energisers 50% 85437060

Electrical machines and apparatus, having individual functions, n.e.s. in chap. 85 25% 85437090

Motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials [Euratom], with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t 10% 87042110

Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t, of a cylinder capacity > 2.500 cm¬≥, new (excl. dumpers for off-highway use of subheading 8704.10, special purpose motor vehicles of heading 8705 and special motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials) 10% 87042131

Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t, of a cylinder capacity > 2.500 cm¬≥, used (excl. dumpers for off-highway use of subheading 8704.10, special purpose motor vehicles of heading 8705 and special motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials) 10% 87042139

Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t, of a cylinder capacity <= 2.500 cm¬≥, new (excl. dumpers for off-highway use of subheading 8704.10, special purpose motor vehicles of heading 8705 and special motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials) 10% 87042191

Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t, of a cylinder capacity <= 2.500 cm¬≥, used (excl. dumpers for off-highway use of subheading 8704.10, special purpose motor vehicles of heading 8705 and special motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials) 10% 87042199

Motorcycles, incl. mopeds, with reciprocating internal combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity > 500 cm¬≥ but <= 800 cm¬≥ 25% 87114000

Motorcycles, incl. mopeds, with reciprocating internal combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity > 800 cm¬≥ 25% 87115000

Sea-going vessels for the transport of goods and seagoing vessels for the transport of both persons and goods (excl. refrigerated vessels, tankers, ferry-boats and vessels principally designed for the transport of persons) 50% 89019010

Vessels for the transport of goods and vessels for the transport of both persons and goods, whether or not mechanically propelled (excl. seagoing vessels, refrigerated vessels, tankers, ferry-boats and vessels principally designed for the transport of persons) 50% 89019090

Fishing vessels, factory ships and other vessels for processing or preserving fishery products, seagoing 50% 89020010

Fishing vessels; factory ships and other vessels for processing or preserving fishery products (excl. seagoing vessels and fishing boats for sport) 50% 89020090

Inflatable vessels for pleasure or sports, of a weight <= 100 kg each 10% 89031010

Inflatable vessels, for pleasure or sports, of a weight > 100 kg each 10% 89031090

Motor boats for pleasure or sports, of a length <= 7,5 m (other than outboard motor boats) 25% 89039291

Motor boats for pleasure or sports, of a length > 7,5 m (other than outboard motor boats and excl. seagoing motor boats) 25% 89039299

Upholstered seats, with wooden frames (excl. convertible into beds) 50% 94016100

Seats, with wooden frames (excl. upholstered) 50% 94016900

Upholstered seats, with metal frames (excl. seats for aircraft or motor vehicles, swivel seats with variable height adjustments and medical, dental or surgical furniture) 50% 94017100

Seats, with metal frames (excl. upholstered, swivel seats with variable height adjustments and medical, dental or surgical furniture) 50% 94017900

Seats, n.e.s. 50% 94018000

Articles of bedding and similar furnishing, filled with feather or down (excl. mattresses and sleeping bags) 25% 94049010

Articles of bedding and similar furnishing, fitted with springs or stuffed or internally filled with any material or of cellular rubber or plastics (excl. filled with feather or down, mattress supports, mattresses, sleeping bags, pneumatic or water mattresses and pillows, blankets and covers) 25% 94049090