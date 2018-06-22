TABLED

All of the EU’s anti-Trump tariffs

The port of Antwerp's expansion plans were scuppered after Dutch authorities rejected plans to deepen the river Schelde, crucial for further growth. Some critics see the move as politically motivated and aimed at safeguarding Rotterdam's position as Europe's biggest port. (BELGIUM BUSINESS POLITICS EMPLOYMENT) - GM1E5841S5B01
The US trade war with the world is well underway. In retaliation for Washington’s levy of duties on aluminum and steel from the European Union, the 28-country trading bloc has now imposed a plethora of tariffs on hundreds of US goods.

Here is a look at all 340 products affected, divided into two lengthy lists. The first shows the American exports that will face extra tariffs to retaliate against US duties on “carbon and alloy” products. The second includes the remaining aluminum and steel products.

To retaliate for “carbon and alloy” products

Product Duty HTS code
Sweetcorn, uncooked or cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, frozen 25% 07104000
Sweetcorn provisionally preserved, e.g. by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions, but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption 25% 07119030
Dried, shelled kidney beans “Phaseolus vulgaris”, whether or not skinned or split (excl. for sowing) 25% 07133390
Maize (excl. seed for sowing) 25% 10059000
Semi-milled round grain rice, parboiled 25% 10063021
Semi-milled medium grain rice, parboiled 25% 10063023
Semi-milled long grain rice, length-width ratio > 2 but < 3, parboiled 25% 10063025
Semi-milled long grain rice, length-width ratio >= 3, parboiled 25% 10063027
Semi-milled round grain rice (excl. parboiled) 25% 10063042
Semi-milled medium grain rice (excl. parboiled) 25% 10063044
Semi-milled long grain rice, length-width ratio > 2 but < 3 (excl. parboiled) 25% 10063046
Semi-milled long grain rice, length-width ratio >= 3 (excl. parboiled) 25% 10063048
Wholly milled round grain rice, parboiled, whether or not polished or glazed 25% 10063061
Wholly milled medium grain rice, parboiled, whether or not polished or glazed 25% 10063063
Wholly milled long grain rice, length-width ratio > 2 but < 3, parboiled, whether or not polished or glazed 25% 10063065
Wholly milled long grain rice, length-width ratio >= 3, parboiled, whether or not polished or glazed 25% 10063067
Wholly milled round grain rice, whether or not polished or glazed (excl. parboiled) 25% 10063092
Wholly milled medium grain rice, whether or not polished or glazed (excl. parboiled) 25% 10063094
Wholly milled long grain rice, length-width > 2 but < 3, whether or not polished or glazed (excl. parboiled) 25% 10063096
Wholly milled long grain rice, length-width ratio >= 3, whether or not polished or glazed (excl. parboiled) 25% 10063098
Broken rice 25% 10064000
Prepared foods obtained by swelling or roasting cereals or cereal products based on rice 25% 19041030
Rice, pre-cooked or otherwise prepared, n.e.s. (excl. flour, groats and meal, food preparations obtained by swelling or roasting or from unroasted cereal flakes or from mixtures of unroasted cereal flakes and roasted cereal flakes or swelled cereals) 25% 19049010
Sweetcorn “Zea Mays var. Saccharata”, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 25% 20019030
Sweetcorn “Zea Mays var. Zaccharata”, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, frozen 25% 20049010
Sweetcorn “Zea Mays var. Saccharata”, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid (excl. frozen) 25% 20058000
Peanut butter 25% 20081110
Orange juice, unfermented, Brix value <= 20 at 20¬∞C, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter (excl. containing spirit and frozen) 25% 20091200
Orange juice, unfermented, Brix value > 67 at 20¬∞C, value of <= 30 ‚Ç¨ per 100 kg, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter (excl. containing spirit and frozen) 25% 20091911
Orange juice, unfermented, Brix value > 67 at 20¬∞C, value of > 30 ‚Ç¨ per 100 kg, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter (excl. containing spirit and frozen) 25% 20091919
Orange juice, unfermented, Brix value > 20 but <= 67 at 20¬∞C, value of <= 30 ‚Ç¨ per 100 kg, containing > 30% added sugar (excl. containing spirit and frozen) 25% 20091991
Orange juice, unfermented, Brix value > 20 but <= 67 at 20¬∞C, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter (excl. containing spirit and frozen, with a value of <= 30 ‚Ç¨ per 100 kg and with > 30% added sugar) 25% 20091998
Cranberry “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis- idaea” juice, unfermented, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, Brix value > 67 at 20¬∞C, value of <= ‚Ç¨ 30 per 100 kg (excl. containing spirit) 25% 20098111
Cranberry “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis- idaea” juice, unfermented, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, Brix value > 67 at 20¬∞C, value of > ‚Ç¨ 30 per 100 kg (excl. containing spirit) 25% 20098119
Cranberry “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis- idaea” juice, unfermented, Brix value <= 67 at 20¬∞C, value of > ‚Ç¨ 30 per 100 kg, containing added sugar (excl. containing spirit) 25% 20098131
Cranberry “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis- idaea” juice, unfermented, Brix value <= 67 at 20¬∞C, value of <= ‚Ç¨ 30 per 100 kg, containing <= 30% added sugar (excl. containing spirit) 25% 20098159
Juice of fruit of the species Vaccinium macrocarpon, unfermented, Brix value <= 67 at 20¬∞C (excl. containing added sugar or spirit) 25% 20098195
Cranberry “Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea” juice, unfermented, Brix value <= 67 at 20¬∞C (excl. containing spirit or added sugar) 25% 20098199
Bourbon whiskey, in containers holding <= 2 l 25% 22083011
Bourbon whiskey, in containers holding > 2 l 25% 22083019
Whisky, in containers holding <= 2 l (other than Bourbon whiskey and Scotch whisky) 25% 22083082
Whisky, in containers holding > 2 l (other than Bourbon whiskey and Scotch whisky) 25% 22083088
Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos containing tobacco 25% 24021000
Cigarettes, containing tobacco and cloves 25% 24022010
Cigarettes, containing tobacco (excl. containing cloves) 25% 24022090
Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes consisting wholly of tobacco substitutes 25% 24029000
Water-pipe tobacco (excl. tobacco-free. See subheading note 1.) 25% 24031100
Smoking tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes in any proportion, in immediate packings of a net content of <= 500 g (excl. water- pipe tobacco containing tobacco) 25% 24031910
Smoking tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes in any proportion, in immediate packings of a net content of > 500 g (excl. water-pipe tobacco containing tobacco) 25% 24031990
Tobacco, “homogenised” or “reconstituted” from finely-chopped tobacco leaves, tobacco refuse or tobacco dust 25% 24039100
Chewing tobacco and snuff 25% 24039910
Manufactured tobacco and tobacco substitutes, and tobacco powder, tobacco extracts and essences (excl. chewing tobacco, snuff, cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, smoking tobacco whether or not containing tobacco substitutes in any proportion, “homogenised” or “reconstituted” tobacco, nicotine extracted from the tobacco plant and insecticides manufactured from tobacco extracts and essences) 25% 24039990
Eye make-up preparations 25% 33042000
Manicure or pedicure preparations 25% 33043000
Make-up or skin care powders, incl. baby powders, whether or not compressed (excl. medicaments) 25% 33049100
T-shirts, singlets and other vests of cotton, knitted or crocheted 25% 61091000
T-shirts, singlets and other vests of wool or fine animal hair or man-made fibres, knitted or crocheted 25% 61099020
T-shirts, singlets and other vests of textile materials, knitted or crocheted (excl. of wool, fine animal hair, cotton or man-made fibres) 25% 61099090
Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of cotton denim (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and underpants) 25% 62034231
Men’s or boys’ shorts of cotton (excl. knitted or crocheted, swimwear and underpants) 25% 62034290
Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of synthetic fibres, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted and bib and brace overalls) 25% 62034311
Women’s or girls’ cotton denim trousers and breeches (excl. industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and panties) 25% 62046231
Women’s or girls’ cotton shorts (excl. knitted or crocheted, panties and swimwear) 25% 62046290
Bedlinen of cotton (excl. printed, knitted or crocheted) 25% 63023100
Men’s footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with in-soles of >= 24 cm in length (excl. covering the ankle, incorporating a protective metal toecap, made on a base or platform of wood, without in-soles, with a vamp or upper made of straps, indoor footwear, sports footwear, and orthopaedic footwear) 25% 64035995
Tinplate of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of >= 600 mm and of a thickness of < 0,5 mm, tinned [coated with a layer of metal containing, by weight, >= 97% of tin], not further worked than surface-treated 25% 72101220
Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, hot- rolled or cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, plated or coated with tin, of a thickness of < 0,5 mm (excl. tinplate) 25% 72101280
Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils, of a thickness of >= 4,75 mm but <= 10 mm, containing by weight >= 2,5 nickel 25% 72191210
Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils, of a thickness of >= 4,75 mm but <= 10 mm, containing by weight < 2,5 nickel 25% 72191290
Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but <= 4,75 mm, containing by weight >= 2,5 nickel 25% 72191310
Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than hot-rolled, in coils, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but <= 4,75 mm, containing by weight < 2,5 nickel 25% 72191390
Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but <= 4,75 mm, containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel 25% 72193210
Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but <= 4,75 mm, containing by weight < 2,5% nickel 25% 72193290
Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of > 1 mm but < 3 mm, containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel 25% 72193310
Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of > 1 mm but < 3 mm, containing by weight < 2,5% nickel 25% 72193390
Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of >= 0,5 mm but <= 1 mm, containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel 25% 72193410
Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of >= 0,5 mm but <= 1 mm, containing by weight < 2,5% nickel 25% 72193490
Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of >= 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, of a thickness of < 0,5 mm, containing by weight < 2,5% nickel 25% 72193590
Bars and rods of stainless steel, of circular cross-section of a diameter >= 80 mm, simply cold-formed or cold-finished, containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel 25% 72222011
Bars and rods of stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, of circular cross-section measuring >= 25 mm but < 80 mm and containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel 25% 72222021
Bars and rods of stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, of circular cross-section measuring >= 25 mm but < 80 mm and containing by weight < 2,5% nickel 25% 72222029
Bars and rods of stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, of circular cross-section measuring < 25 mm and containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel 25% 72222031
Bars and rods of stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel (excl. such products of circular cross-section) 25% 72222081
Bars and rods of stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, containing by weight < 2,5% nickel (excl. such products of circular cross-section) 25% 72222089
Angles, shapes and sections of stainless steel, only hot-rolled, only hot-drawn or only extruded 25% 72224010
Angles, shapes and sections of stainless steel, not further worked than cold- formed or cold-finished 25% 72224050
Angles, shapes and sections of stainless steel, cold-formed or cold-finished and further worked, or not further worked than forged, or forged, or hot-formed by other means and further worked, n.e.s. 25% 72224090
Wire of stainless steel, in coils, containing by weight 28% to 31% nickel and 20% to 22% chromium (excl. bars and rods) 25% 72230011
Wire of stainless steel, in coils, containing by weight >= 2,5% nickel (excl. such products containing 28% to 31% nickel and 20% to 22% chromium, and bars and rods) 25% 72230019
Wire of stainless steel, in coils, containing by weight < 2,5% nickel, 13% to 25% chromium and 3,5% to 6% aluminium (excl. bars and rods) 25% 72230091
Flat-rolled products of alloy steel other than stainless, of a width of < 600 mm, not further worked than cold-rolled “cold-reduced” (excl. products of high- speed steel or silicon-electrical steel) 25% 72269200
Bars and rods of tool steel, only hot-rolled, only hot-drawn or only extruded (excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72283020
Bars and rods of steel containing by weight 0,9 to 1,15% of carbon and 0,5 to 2% of chromium, and, if present, <= 0,5% of molybdenum, only hot-rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, of a circular cross-section of a diameter of >= 80 mm (excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72283041
Bars and rods of steel containing by weight 0,9 to 1,15% of carbon and 0,5 to 2% of chromium, and, if present, <= 0,5% of molybdenum, only hot-rolled, only hot-drawn or hot-extruded (other than of circular cross-section, of a diameter of >= 80 mm and excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72283049
Bars and rods of alloy steel other than stainless steel, only hot-rolled, hot- drawn or hot-extruded, of circular cross-section, of a diameter of >= 80 mm (other than of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.30.41 and excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72283061
Bars and rods or alloy steel other than stainless steel, only hot-rolled, hot- drawn or hot-extruded, of circular cross-section, of a diameter of < 80 mm (other than of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel and articles of subheading 7228.30.49 and excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72283069
Bars and rods of alloy steel other than stainless steel, of rectangular “other than square” cross-section, hot-rolled on four faces (other than of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.30.41 and 7228.30.49 and excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72283070
Bars and rods of alloy steel other than stainless steel, only hot-rolled, hot- drawn or hot-extruded, of other than rectangular [other than square] cross- section, rolled on four faces, or of circular cross-section (other than of high- speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.30.49 and excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72283089
Bars and rods of tool steel, only cold-formed or cold-finished (excl. semi- finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72285020
Bars and rods of steel containing 0,9% to 1,15% of carbon, 0,5% to 2% of chromium and, if present <= 0,5% of molybdenum, only cold-formed or cold- finished (excl. semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72285040
Bars and rods of alloy steel, other than stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished, of circular cross-section, of a diameter of < 80 mm (excl. of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.50.40, semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot- rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72285069
Bars and rods of alloy steel, other than stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished (excl. of circular cross-section and products of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.50.40, semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72285080
Wire of high-speed steel, in coils (excl. bars and rods) 25% 72299020
Wire of steel containing by weight 0,9% to 1,1% of carbon, 0,5% to 2% of chromium and, if present, <= 0,5% of molybdenum, in coils (excl. rolled bars and rods) 25% 72299050
Wire of alloy steel other than stainless, in coils (excl. rolled bars and rods, wire of high-speed steel or silico-manganese steel and articles of subheading 7229.90.50) 25% 72299090
Angles, shapes and sections, of iron or steel, welded 25% 73012000
Precision tubes, seamless, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, cold-drawn or cold-rolled “cold-reduced” (excl. line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines or casing and tubing of a kind used for drilling for oil or gas) 25% 73043120
Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, seamless, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, cold-drawn or cold-rolled “cold-reduced” (excl. cast iron products, line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines, casing and tubing of a kind used for drilling for oil or gas and precision tubes) 25% 73043180
Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, seamless, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel, cold-drawn or cold-rolled “cold-reduced” (excl. line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines, casing and tubing of a kind used for drilling for oil or gas) 25% 73044100
Precision tubes, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, with a wall thickness of <= 2 mm 25% 73063011
Precision tubes, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, with a wall thickness of > 2 mm 25% 73063019
Threaded or threadable tubes “gas pipe”, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc 25% 73063041
Threaded or threadable tubes “gas pipe”, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel (excl. products plated or coated with zinc) 25% 73063049
Other tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel, of an external diameter of <= 168,3 mm, plated or coated with zinc (excl. line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines or casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas) 25% 73063072
Other tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, welded, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel of an external diameter of <= 168,3 mm (excl. plated or coated with zinc and line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines, casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas, precision tubes and threaded or threadable tubes “gas pipe”) 25% 73063077
Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, welded, having a circular cross-section, of iron or steel, of an external diameter of > 168,3 mm but <= 406,4 mm (excl. line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines or casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas, or precision steel tubes, electrical conduit tubes or threaded or threadable tubes “gas pipe”) 25% 73063080
Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, welded, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel, cold-drawn or cold-rolled “cold-reduced” (excl. products having internal and external circular cross-sections and an external diameter of > 406,4 mm, and line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines or casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas) 25% 73064020
Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, welded, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel (excl. products cold-drawn or cold-rolled “cold-reduced”, tubes and pipes having internal and external circular cross-sections and an external diameter of > 406,4 mm, and line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines or casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas) 25% 73064080
Tube or pipe fittings of non-malleable cast iron, of a kind used in pressure systems 25% 73071110
Tube or pipe fittings of non-malleable cast iron (excl. products of a kind used in pressure systems) 25% 73071190
Tube or pipe fittings of malleable cast iron 25% 73071910
Cast tube or pipe fittings of steel 25% 73071990
Doors, windows and their frames and thresholds for doors, of iron or steel 25% 73083000
Equipment for scaffolding, shuttering, propping or pit-propping (excl. composite sheetpiling products and formwork panels for poured-in-place concrete, which have the characteristics of moulds) 25% 73084000
Panels comprising two walls of profiled “ribbed” sheet, of iron or steel, with an insulating core 25% 73089051
Structures and parts of structures, of iron or steel, solely or principally of sheet, n.e.s. (excl. doors and windows and their frames, and panels comprising two walls of profiled “ribbed” sheet, of iron or steel, with an insulating core) 25% 73089059
Structures and parts of structures of iron or steel, n.e.s. (excl. bridges and bridge-sections; towers; lattice masts; doors, windows and their frames and thresholds; equipment for scaffolding, shuttering, propping or pit-propping, and products made principally of sheet) 25% 73089098
Reservoirs, tanks, vats and similar containers, of iron or steel, for gases other than compressed or liquefied gas, of a capacity of > 300 l (excl. containers fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment and containers specifically constructed or equipped for one or more types of transport) 25% 73090010
Reservoirs, tanks, vats and similar containers, of iron or steel, for liquids, of a capacity of > 100.000 l (excl. containers lined or heat-insulated or fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment and containers specifically constructed or equipped for one or more types of transport) 25% 73090051
Reservoirs, tanks, vats and similar containers, of iron or steel, for liquids, of a capacity of <= 100.000 l but > 300 l (excl. containers lined or heat-insulated or fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment and containers specifically constructed or equipped for one or more types of transport) 25% 73090059
Tanks, casks, drums, cans, boxes and similar containers, of iron or steel, for any material, of a capacity of < 50 l and of a wall thickness of < 0,5 mm, n.e.s. (excl. containers for compressed or liquefied gas, or containers fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment, and cans which are to be closed by soldering or crimping) 25% 73102910
Tanks, casks, drums, cans, boxes and similar containers, of iron or steel, for any material, of a capacity of < 50 l and of a wall thickness of >= 0,5 mm, n.e.s. (excl. containers for compressed or liquefied gas, or containers fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment, and cans which are to be closed by soldering or crimping) 25% 73102990
Containers of iron or steel, seamless, for compressed or liquefied gas, for a pressure >=165bar, of a capacity >=20 l to <=50 l (excl. containers specifically constructed or equipped for one or more types of transport) 25% 73110013
Containers of iron or steel, seamless, for compressed or liquefied gas, for a pressure >=165bar, of a capacity >50 l (excl. containers specifically constructed or equipped for one or more types of transport) 25% 73110019
Containers of iron or steel, seamless, for compressed or liquefied gas, of a capacity of >= 1.000 l (excl. seamless containers and containers specifically constructed or equipped for one or more types of transport) 25% 73110099
Woven cloth, incl. endless bands, of stainless steel wire (excl. woven products of metal fibres of a kind used for cladding, lining or similar purposes and endless bands for machinery) 25% 73141400
Woven cloth, incl. endless bands, of iron or steel wire (excl. stainless and woven products of metal fibres of a kind used for cladding, lining or similar purposes) 25% 73141900
Grill, netting and fencing, of iron or steel wire, not welded at the intersection (excl. plated or coated with zinc or coated with plastics) 25% 73144900
Roller chain of iron or steel, of a kind used for cycles and motorcycles 25% 73151110
Roller chain of iron or steel (excl. roller chain of a kind used for cycles and motorcycles) 25% 73151190
Articulated link chain of iron or steel (excl. roller chain) 25% 73151200
Parts of articulated link chain, of iron or steel 25% 73151900
Chain of iron or steel (excl. articulated link chain, skid chain, stud-link chain, welded link chain and parts thereof; watch chains, necklace chains and the like, cutting and saw chain, skid chain, scraper chain for conveyors, toothed chain for textile machinery and the like, safety devices with chains for securing doors, and measuring chains) 25% 73158900
Parts of skid chain, stud-link chain and other chains of heading 7315 (excl. articulated link chain) 25% 73159000
Self-tapping screws, of iron or steel other than stainless (excl. wook screws) 25% 73181410
Spaced-thread screws of iron or steel other than stainless 25% 73181491
Self-tapping screws of iron or steel other than stainless (excl. spaced-thread screws and wood screws) 25% 73181499
Blind rivet nuts of iron or steel other than stainless 25% 73181640
Self-locking nuts of iron or steel other than stainless 25% 73181660
Nuts of iron or steel other than stainless, with an inside diameter <= 12 mm (excl. blind rivet nuts and self-locking nuts) 25% 73181692
Nuts of iron or steel other than stainless, with an inside diameter > 12 mm (excl. blind rivet nuts and self-locking nuts) 25% 73181699
Appliances for baking, frying, grilling and cooking with oven, incl. separate ovens, for domestic use, of iron or steel, for gas fuel or for both gas and other fuels (excl. large cooking appliances) 25% 73211110
Appliances for baking, frying, grilling and cooking and plate warmers, for domestic use, of iron or steel, for gas fuel or for both gas and other fuels (excl. cooking appliances with oven, separate ovens and large cooking appliances) 25% 73211190
Air heaters and hot-air distributors, incl. distributors which can also distribute fresh or conditioned air, non-electrically heated, incorporating a motor-driven fan or blower, and parts thereof, of iron or steel 25% 73229000
Table, kitchen or other household articles, and parts thereof, of stainless steel (excl. cans, boxes and similar containers of heading 7310; waste baskets; shovels, corkscrews and other articles of the nature of a work implement; articles of cutlery, spoons, ladles, forks etc. of heading 8211 to 8215; ornamental articles; sanitary ware) 25% 73239300
Table, kitchen or other household articles, and parts thereof, of iron other than cast iron or steel other than stainless (excl. enamelled articles; cans, boxes and similar containers of heading 7310; waste baskets; shovels and other articles of the nature of a work implement; cutlery, spoons, ladles etc. of heading 8211 to 8215; ornamental articles; sanitary ware) 25% 73239900
Sinks and washbasins, of stainless steel 25% 73241000
Articles of non-malleable cast iron, n.e.s. 25% 73251000
Articles of malleable cast iron, n.e.s. (excl. grinding balls and similar articles for mills) 25% 73259910
Articles of iron or steel, cast, n.e.s. (excl. of malleable or non-malleable cast iron, grinding balls and similar articles for mills) 25% 73259990
Ladders and steps, of iron or steel 25% 73269030
Pallets and similar platforms for handling goods, of iron or steel 25% 73269040
Reels for cables, piping and the like, of iron or steel 25% 73269050
Ventilators, non-mechanical, guttering, hooks and like articles used in the building industry, n.e.s., of iron or steel 25% 73269060
Articles of iron or steel, open-die forged, n.e.s. 25% 73269092
Sintered articles of iron or steel, n.e.s. 25% 73269096
Plates, sheets and strip, of non-alloy aluminium, of a thickness of > 0,2 mm, square or rectangular, painted, varnished or coated with plastics 25% 76061110
Plates, sheets and strip, of non-alloy aluminium, of a thickness of > 0,2 mm but < 3 mm, square or rectangular (excl. such products painted, varnished or coated with plastics, and expanded plates, sheets and strip) 25% 76061191
Plates, sheets and strip, of aluminium alloys, of a thickness of > 0,2 mm, square or rectangular, painted, varnished or coated with plastics 25% 76061220
Plates, sheets and strip, of aluminium alloys, of a thickness of > 0,2 mm but < 3 mm, square or rectangular (excl. painted, varnished or coated with plastics, expanded plates, sheets and strip) 25% 76061292
Plates, sheets and strip, of aluminium alloys, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but < 6 mm, square or rectangular (excl. such products painted, varnished or coated with plastics) 25% 76061293
Motorcycles, incl. mopeds, with reciprocating internal combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity > 500 cm¬≥ but <= 800 cm¬≥ 25% 87114000
Motorcycles, incl. mopeds, with reciprocating internal combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity > 800 cm¬≥ 25% 87115000
Sea-going sailboats and yachts, with or without auxiliary motor, for pleasure or sports 25% 89039110
Sailboats and yachts, with or without auxiliary motor, for pleasure or sports (excl. seagoing vessels) 25% 89039190
Sea-going motor boats and motor yachts, for pleasure or sports (other than outboard motor boats) 25% 89039210
Motor boats for pleasure or sports, of a length <= 7,5 m (other than outboard motor boats) 25% 89039291
Motor boats for pleasure or sports, of a length > 7,5 m (other than outboard motor boats and excl. seagoing motor boats) 25% 89039299
Vessels for pleasure or sports, rowing boats and canoes, of a weight <= 100 kg each (excl. motor boats powered other than by outboard motors, sailboats with or without auxiliary motor and inflatable boats) 25% 89039910
Vessels for pleasure or sports, rowing boats and canoes, of a weight > 100 kg, of a length <= 7,5 m (excl. motor boats powered other than by outboard motors, sailboats with or without auxiliary motor and inflatable boats) 25% 89039991
Vessels for pleasure or sports , rowing boats and canoes, of a weight > 100 kg, of a length > 7,5 m (excl. motor boats and motor yachts powered other than by outboard motors, sailboats and yachts with or without auxiliary motor and inflatable boats) 25% 89039999
Playing cards 10% 95044000

To retaliate for the remaining aluminum and steel

Name Duty HTS code
Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, containing added spirit, with a sugar content of > 9% by weight and of an actual alcoholic strength of <= 11,85% mas (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking) 25% 20089311
Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, containing added spirit, with a sugar content of > 9% by weight and of an actual alcoholic strength of > 11,85% mas (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking) 25% 20089319
Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, containing added spirit, with a sugar content of <= 9% by weight and of an actual alcoholic strength of > 11,85% mas (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking) 25% 20089329
Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, not containing added spirit but containing added sugar, in immediate packings of > 1 kg (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking) 25% 20089391
Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, not containing added spirit but containing added sugar, in immediate packings of <= 1 kg (excl. preserved with sugar but not laid in syrup, jams, jellies, marmalades, pur√©e and pastes, obtained by cooking) 25% 20089393
Cranberries “Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea”, prepared or preserved, not containing added spirit nor added sugar (excl. jams, jellies, marmalades, pure and pastes, obtained by cooking) 25% 20089399
Bourbon whiskey, in containers holding <= 2 l 25% 22083011
Bourbon whiskey, in containers holding > 2 l 25% 22083019
Whisky, in containers holding <= 2 l (other than Bourbon whiskey and Scotch whisky) 25% 22083082
Whisky, in containers holding > 2 l (other than Bourbon whiskey and Scotch whisky) 25% 22083088
Terpenic oils of sweet and bitter orange, incl. concretes and absolutes (excl. orange-flower oil) 10% 33011210
Terpenic essential oils of lemon, incl. concretes and absolutes 10% 33011310
Terpenic by-products of the deterpenation of essential oils 10% 33019010
Extracted oleoresins of quassia wood, aloe, manna and other plants (excl. vanilla, liquorice and hops) 10% 33019030
Concentrates of essential oils in fats, fixed oils, waxes or the like, obtained by enfleurage or maceration; aqueous distillates and aqueous solutions of essential oils 10% 33019090
Mixtures of odoriferous substances and mixtures based on one or more of these substances, of a kind used as raw materials in industry, as alcoholic solutions (excl. the food and drink industries) 10% 33029010
Mixtures of odoriferous substances and mixtures based on one or more of these substances, of a kind used as raw materials in industry (excl. the food and drink industries and alcoholic solutions) 10% 33029090
Lip make-up preparations 25% 33041000
Hair lacquers 10% 33053000
Handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres 25% 48182010
Hand towels of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, in rolls of a width <= 36 cm 35% 48182091
Hand towels of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres (excl. those in rolls of a width <= 36 cm) 25% 48182099
Tablecloths and serviettes of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres 25% 48183000
Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres (excl. footware and parts thereof, incl. insoles, heel pieces and similar removable products, gaiters and similar products, headgear and parts thereof) 35% 48185000
Articles of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibre of a kind used for surgical, medical or hygienic purposes (excl. toilet paper, handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels, tablecloths, serviettes, sanitary towels and tampons, napkins and napkin liners for babies and similar sanitary articles, and goods put up for retail sale) 25% 48189010
Paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls of a width <= 36 cm, or cut to size or shape; articles of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres for household, sanitary or hospital use (excl. toilet paper, handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels, tablecloths, serviettes, sanitary towels and tampons, napkins and napkin liners for babies and similar sanitary articles, and articles of a kind used for surgical, medical or hygienic purposes not put up for retail sale) 35% 48189090
Gimped yarn (excl. metal yarn and metallised yarn of heading 5605; gimped horsehair yarn; textile-covered rubber thread; twine, cord and other gimped textile products of heading 5808; gimped metal yarn) 10% 56060091
Chenille yarn, incl. flock chenille yarn; gimped strip and the like of heading 5404 and 5405 (excl. metal yarn and metallised yarn of heading 5605; gimped horsehair yarn; textile-covered rubber thread; twine, cord and other gimped textile products of heading 5808; gimped metal yarn) 10% 56060099
Impregnated, coated or covered textile fabrics; painted canvas being theatrical scenery, studio backcloths or the like, n.e.s. 10% 59070000
Textile fabrics, felt and felt-lined woven fabrics, coated, covered or laminated with rubber, leather or other material, of a kind used for card clothing, and similar fabrics of a kind used for other technical purposes, incl. narrow fabrics made of velvet impregnated with rubber, for covering weaving spindles “weaving beams” 10% 59111000
Bolting cloth, whether or not made up 10% 59112000
Woven textile fabrics, whether or not felted, of silk or man-made fibres, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking machines, weighing < 650 g/m¬≤ (for example, forming fabrics) 10% 59113111
Woven textile fabrics and felts, of silk or artificial fibres, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking machines, incl. woven fabrics and felts of silk or man-made fibres for use in similar machines, e.g. for paper pulp or asbestos-cement, weighing < 650 g/m¬≤ 10% 59113119
Textile fabrics and felts, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking or similar machines, e.g. for paper pulp or asbestos-cement, weighing < 650 g/m¬≤ (excl. those of silk or man- made fibres) 10% 59113190
Woven textile fabrics having a batt layer needled on them, of silk or man-made fibres, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking machines, weighing >= 650 g/m¬≤, (for example, press felts) 10% 59113211
Textile fabrics and felts, of silk or man-made fibres, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking or similar machines, e.g. for paper pulp or asbestos-cement, weighing >= 650 g/m¬≤ (excl. woven fabrics having a batt layer needled on them, press felts) 10% 59113219
Textile fabrics and felts, endless or fitted with linking devices, of a kind used in papermaking or similar machines, e.g. for paper pulp or asbestos-cement, weighing >= 650 g/m¬≤ (excl. those of silk or man- made fibres) 10% 59113290
Men’s or boys’ industrial and occupational trousers and breeches of cotton (excl. knitted or crocheted and bib and brace overalls) 50% 62034211
Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of cotton cut corduroy (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and underpants) 50% 62034233
Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of cotton (excl. denim, cut corduroy, knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and underpants) 50% 62034235
Men’s or boys’ bib and brace overalls, of cotton, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted) 50% 62034251
Men’s or boys’ bib and brace overalls, of cotton (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational) 50% 62034259
Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches of synthetic fibres (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and underpants) 50% 62034319
Men’s or boys’ bib and brace overalls of synthetic fibres, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted) 50% 62034331
Men’s or boys’ bib and brace overalls of synthetic fibres (excl. knitted or crocheted, and industrial and occupational) 50% 62034339
Men’s or boys’ shorts of synthetic fibres (excl. knitted or crocheted, underpants and swimwear) 50% 62034390
Women’s or girls’ trousers and breeches of cotton, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted and bib and brace overalls) 50% 62046211
Women’s or girls’ trousers and breeches of cotton cut corduroy (excl. industrial and occupational, bib and brace overalls and panties) 50% 62046233
Women’s or girls’ trousers and breeches, of cotton (not of cut corduroy, of denim or knitted or crocheted and excl. industrial and occupational clothing, bib and brace overalls, briefs and tracksuit bottoms) 50% 62046239
Women’s or girls’ bib and brace overalls, of cotton, industrial and occupational (excl. knitted or crocheted) 50% 62046251
Women’s or girls’ cotton bib and brace overalls (excl. knitted or crocheted, industrial and occupational) 50% 62046259
Men’s or boys’ shirts of man-made fibres (excl. knitted or crocheted, nightshirts, singlets and other vests) 50% 62053000
Blankets and travelling rugs of cotton, knitted or crocheted (excl. electric, table covers, bedspreads and articles of bedding and similar furnishing of heading 9404) 50% 63013010
Blankets and travelling rugs of cotton (excl. knitted or crocheted, electric, table covers, bedspreads and articles of bedding and similar furnishing of heading 9404) 50% 63013090
Sports footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics (excl. waterproof footwear of heading 6401, ski-boots, cross-country ski footwear, snowboard boots and skating boots with ice or roller skates attached) 25% 64021900
Footwear with uppers of rubber and outer soles of rubber or plastics (excl. covering the ankle or with upper straps or thongs assembled to the sole by means of plugs, waterproof footwear of heading 6401, sports footwear, orthopaedic footwear and toy footwear) 50% 64029910
Footwear with uppers of plastic and outer soles of rubber or plastics, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of > 3 cm (excl. with upper straps or thongs assembled to the sole by means of plugs) 25% 64029931
Footwear with uppers of plastic and outer soles of rubber or plastics, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of <= 3 cm (excl. with upper straps or thongs assembled to the sole by means of plugs) 25% 64029939
Slippers and other indoor footwear, with outer sole and upper of rubber or plastics (excl. covering the ankle, footwear with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, and toy footwear) 25% 64029950
Footwear with uppers of plastics and outer soles of rubber or plastics, with in-soles of a length of < 24 cm (excl. covering the ankle, footwear with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, footwear incorporating a protective metal toecap, indoor footwear, sports footwear, waterproof footwear of heading 6401, orthopaedic footwear and toy footwear) 25% 64029991
Footwear non-identifiable as men’s or women’s footwear, with uppers of plastics, with outer soles of rubber or plastics, with in-soles of length >= 24 cm (excl. footwear covering the ankle, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or more pieces cut out, or incorporating a protective metal toecap, indoor or sports footwear, waterproof footwear in heading 6401, and orthopaedic footwear) 25% 64029993
Footwear with outer soles of rubber or plastics and uppers of plastics, with in-soles of a length >= 24 cm, for men (excl. footwear covering the ankle, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or more pieces cut out, or incorporating a protective metal toecap, indoor or sports footwear, waterproof footwear in heading 6401, orthopaedic footwear and footwear which cannot be identified as men’s or women’s) 25% 64029996
Footwear with outer soles of rubber or of plastics and uppers of plastics, with in-soles of a length of >= 24 cm, for women (excl. footwear covering the ankle, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or more pieces cut out, or incorporating a protective metal toecap, indoor or sports footwear, waterproof footwear in heading 6401, orthopaedic footwear and footwear which cannot be identified as men’s or women’s) 25% 64029998
Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, made on a base or platform of wood, with neither an inner sole nor a protective metal toecap (excl. covering the ankle) 25% 64035905
Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of > 3 cm (excl. with uppers which consist of leather straps across the instep and around the big toe) 25% 64035911
Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of <= 3 cm, with in-soles of < 24 cm in length (excl. with uppers which consist of leather straps across the instep and around the big toe, and toy footwear) 25% 64035931
Men’s footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of <= 3 cm, with in-soles of >= 24 cm in length (excl. with uppers which consist of leather straps across the instep and around the big toe) 25% 64035935
Women’s footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with a vamp made of straps or which has one or several pieces cut out, with a maximum sole and heel height of <= 3 cm, with in-soles of >= 24 cm in length (excl. with uppers which consist of leather straps across the instep and around the big toe) 25% 64035939
Slippers and other indoor footwear, with outer soles and uppers of leather (excl. covering the ankle, with a vamp or upper made of straps, and toy footwear) 25% 64035950
Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with in-soles of < 24 cm in length (excl. covering the ankle, incorporating a protective metal toecap, made on a base or platform of wood, without in-soles, with a vamp or upper made of straps, indoor footwear, sports footwear, orthopaedic footwear, and toy footwear) 25% 64035991
Women’s footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, with in-soles of >= 24 cm in length (excl. covering the ankle, incorporating a protective metal toecap, made on a base or platform of wood, without in-soles, with a vamp or upper made of straps, indoor footwear, sports footwear, and orthopaedic footwear) 25% 64035999
Garden or similar umbrellas (excl. beach tents) 50% 66011000
Tableware and kitchenware, of porcelain or china (excl. ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal) 50% 69111000
Household and toilet articles, of porcelain or china (excl. tableware and kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal) 50% 69119000
Tableware and kitchenware, of common pottery (excl. statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal) 50% 69120021
Tableware and kitchenware, of stoneware (excl. statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal) 50% 69120023
Tableware and kitchenware, of earthenware or fine pottery (excl. statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal) 50% 69120025
Tableware and kitchenware, of ceramics other than porcelain, china, common pottery, stoneware, earthenware or fine pottery (excl. statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods, and coffee grinders and spice mills with receptacles made of ceramics and working parts of metal) 50% 69120029
Household articles and toilet articles, of common pottery (excl. tableware, kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods) 50% 69120081
Household articles and toilet articles, of stoneware (excl. tableware, kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods) 50% 69120083
Household articles and toilet articles, of earthenware or fine pottery (excl. tableware, kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods) 50% 69120085
Household articles and toilet articles, of ceramics other than porcelain, china, common pottery, stoneware, earthenware or fine pottery (excl. tableware, kitchenware, baths, bidets, sinks and similar sanitary fixtures, statuettes and other ornamental articles, pots, jars, carboys and similar receptacles for the conveyance or packing of goods) 50% 69120089
Statuettes and other ornamental articles of porcelain or china, n.e.s. 50% 69131000
Statuettes and other ornamental articles of common pottery, n.e.s. 50% 69139010
Statuettes and other ornamental articles of earthenware or fine pottery, n.e.s. 50% 69139093
Statuettes and other ornamental ceramic articles, n.e.s. (excl. of porcelain or china, common pottery, earthenware or fine pottery) 50% 69139098
Ceramic articles of porcelain or china, n.e.s. 50% 69141000
Ceramic articles, n.e.s. (excl. of porcelain or china) 50% 69149000
Float glass and surface ground glass, in sheets, coloured throughout the mass “body tinted”, opacified, flashed or merely surface ground, but not otherwise worked, of a thickness of <= 3,5 mm (excl. wired glass or glass having an absorbent, reflecting or non-reflecting layer) 25% 70052125
Float glass and surface ground glass, in sheets, coloured throughout the mass “body tinted”, opacified, flashed or merely surface ground, but not otherwise worked, of a thickness of > 3,5 mm but <= 4,5 mm (excl. wired glass or glass having an absorbent, reflecting or non-reflecting layer) 25% 70052130
Float glass and surface ground glass, in sheets, coloured throughout the mass “body tinted”, opacified, flashed or merely surface ground, but not otherwise worked, of a thickness of > 4,5 mm (excl. wired glass or glass having an absorbent, reflecting or non-reflecting layer) 25% 70052180
Toughened “tempered” safety glass, enamelled 10% 70071910
Toughened “tempered” safety glass, coloured throughout the mass “body tinted”, opacified, flashed or having an absorbent or reflecting layer (excl. glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in motor vehicles, aircraft, spacecraft, vessels and other vehicles, and lenses for spectacles and goggles, etc., and for clocks and watches) 10% 70071920
Toughened “tempered” safety glass (excl. enamelled, coloured throughout the mass, opacified, flashed or with an absorbent or reflecting layer, glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in motor vehicles, aircraft, spacecraft, vessels and other vehicles, and lenses for spectacles and goggles, etc., and for clocks and watches) 10% 70071980
Laminated safety glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in motor vehicles (excl. multiple-walled insulating units) 10% 70072120
Laminated safety glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in aircraft, spacecraft, vessels or other vehicles (excl. for motor vehicles and multiple-walled insulating units) 10% 70072180
Laminated safety glass (excl. glass of size and shape suitable for incorporation in motor vehicles, aircraft, spacecraft, vessels or other vehicles, multiple-walled insulating units) 10% 70072900
Rear-view mirrors, whether or not framed, for vehicles 25% 70091000
Glass mirrors, unframed (excl. rear-view mirrors for vehicles, optical mirrors, optically worked, mirrors > 100 years old) 10% 70099100
Drinking glasses, stemware, gathered by hand (excl. of glass ceramics or of lead crystal) 10% 70132810
Drinking glasses, stemware, gathered mechanically (excl. of glass ceramics or of lead crystal) 10% 70132890
Non-industrial diamonds unworked or simply sawn, cleaved or bruted (excl. industrial diamonds) 10% 71023100
Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of silver, whether or not plated or clad with other precious metal (excl. articles > 100 years old) 25% 71131100
Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal other than silver, whether or not plated or clad with precious metal (excl. articles > 100 years old) 25% 71131900
Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of base metal clad with precious metal (excl. articles > 100 years old) 25% 71132000
Bars and rods of alloy steel, other than stainless steel, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished, of circular cross-section, of a diameter of >= 80 mm (excl. of high-speed steel, silico-manganese steel, tool steel, articles of subheading 7228.50.40, semi-finished products, flat-rolled products and hot-rolled bars and rods in irregularly wound coils) 25% 72285061
Articles of iron or steel, n.e.s. 10% 73269098
Solid profiles, of aluminium alloys, n.e.s. 25% 76042990
Plates, sheets and strip, of non-alloy aluminium, of a thickness of >= 3 mm but < 6 mm, square or rectangular (excl. such products painted, varnished or coated with plastics) 25% 76061193
Plates, sheets and strip, of non-alloy aluminium, of a thickness of >= 6 mm, square or rectangular (excl. such products painted, varnished or coated with plastics) 25% 76061199
Dishwashing machines of the household type 50% 84221100
Fully-automatic household or laundry-type front-loading washing machines, of a dry linen capacity <= 6 kg 50% 84501111
Fully-automatic household or laundry-type top-loading washing machines, of a dry linen capacity <= 6 kg 50% 84501119
Fully-automatic household or laundry-type washing machines, of a dry linen capacity > 6 kg but <= 10 kg 50% 84501190
Household or laundry-type washing machines, with built-in centrifugal drier (excl. fully-automatic machines) 50% 84501200
Household or laundry-type washing machines, of a dry linen capacity <= 6 kg (excl. fully-automatic machines and washing machines with built-in centrifugal drier) 50% 84501900
Manganese dioxide cells and batteries, alkaline, in the form of cylindrical cells (excl. spent) 10% 85061011
Manganese dioxide cells and batteries, alkaline (excl. spent, and cylindrical cells) 10% 85061018
Manganese dioxide cells and batteries, non-alkaline, in the form of cylindrical cells (excl. spent) 10% 85061091
Manganese dioxide cells and batteries, non-alkaline (excl. spent, and cylindrical cells) 10% 85061098
Parts of primary cells and primary batteries, n.e.s. 10% 85069000
Articles specifically designed for connection to telegraphic or telephonic apparatus or instruments or to telegraphic or telephonic networks 50% 85437001
Microwave amplifiers 50% 85437002
Cordless infrared remote control devices for video game consoles 50% 85437003
Digital flight-data recorders 50% 85437004
Portable battery operated electronic readers for recording and reproducing text, still image or audio file 50% 85437005
Digital signal processing apparatus capable of connecting to a wired or wireless network for the mixing of sound 50% 85437006
Portable interactive electronic education devices primarily designed for children (excl. toys of 95030087) 50% 85437007
Plasma cleaner machines that remove organic contaminants from electron microscopy specimens and specimen holders 50% 85437008
Touch screens without display capabilities, for incorporation into apparatus having a display (excl. those for electric control of subheading 85371095) 50% 85437009
Electrical machines with translation or dictionary functions 50% 85437010
Aerial amplifiers 50% 85437030
Sunbeds, sunlamps and similar suntanning equipment 50% 85437050
Electric fence energisers 50% 85437060
Electrical machines and apparatus, having individual functions, n.e.s. in chap. 85 25% 85437090
Motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials [Euratom], with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t 10% 87042110
Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t, of a cylinder capacity > 2.500 cm¬≥, new (excl. dumpers for off-highway use of subheading 8704.10, special purpose motor vehicles of heading 8705 and special motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials) 10% 87042131
Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t, of a cylinder capacity > 2.500 cm¬≥, used (excl. dumpers for off-highway use of subheading 8704.10, special purpose motor vehicles of heading 8705 and special motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials) 10% 87042139
Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t, of a cylinder capacity <= 2.500 cm¬≥, new (excl. dumpers for off-highway use of subheading 8704.10, special purpose motor vehicles of heading 8705 and special motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials) 10% 87042191
Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine “diesel or semi-diesel engine” of a gross vehicle weight <= 5 t, of a cylinder capacity <= 2.500 cm¬≥, used (excl. dumpers for off-highway use of subheading 8704.10, special purpose motor vehicles of heading 8705 and special motor vehicles for the transport of highly radioactive materials) 10% 87042199
Motorcycles, incl. mopeds, with reciprocating internal combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity > 500 cm¬≥ but <= 800 cm¬≥ 25% 87114000
Motorcycles, incl. mopeds, with reciprocating internal combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity > 800 cm¬≥ 25% 87115000
Sea-going vessels for the transport of goods and seagoing vessels for the transport of both persons and goods (excl. refrigerated vessels, tankers, ferry-boats and vessels principally designed for the transport of persons) 50% 89019010
Vessels for the transport of goods and vessels for the transport of both persons and goods, whether or not mechanically propelled (excl. seagoing vessels, refrigerated vessels, tankers, ferry-boats and vessels principally designed for the transport of persons) 50% 89019090
Fishing vessels, factory ships and other vessels for processing or preserving fishery products, seagoing 50% 89020010
Fishing vessels; factory ships and other vessels for processing or preserving fishery products (excl. seagoing vessels and fishing boats for sport) 50% 89020090
Inflatable vessels for pleasure or sports, of a weight <= 100 kg each 10% 89031010
Inflatable vessels, for pleasure or sports, of a weight > 100 kg each 10% 89031090
Motor boats for pleasure or sports, of a length <= 7,5 m (other than outboard motor boats) 25% 89039291
Motor boats for pleasure or sports, of a length > 7,5 m (other than outboard motor boats and excl. seagoing motor boats) 25% 89039299
Upholstered seats, with wooden frames (excl. convertible into beds) 50% 94016100
Seats, with wooden frames (excl. upholstered) 50% 94016900
Upholstered seats, with metal frames (excl. seats for aircraft or motor vehicles, swivel seats with variable height adjustments and medical, dental or surgical furniture) 50% 94017100
Seats, with metal frames (excl. upholstered, swivel seats with variable height adjustments and medical, dental or surgical furniture) 50% 94017900
Seats, n.e.s. 50% 94018000
Articles of bedding and similar furnishing, filled with feather or down (excl. mattresses and sleeping bags) 25% 94049010
Articles of bedding and similar furnishing, fitted with springs or stuffed or internally filled with any material or of cellular rubber or plastics (excl. filled with feather or down, mattress supports, mattresses, sleeping bags, pneumatic or water mattresses and pillows, blankets and covers) 25% 94049090
Parts of lamps and lighting fittings, illuminated signs and nameplates and the like, n.e.s. 25% 94059900
