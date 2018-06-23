THE BLUES

Photos: EU blue was the theme of today’s Brexit anniversary rallies

Protesters wave Saltires and EU flags as they take part in a demonstration to demand a vote on the Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union in Edinburgh, Scotland, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne - RC12526D81C0
Brexit anniversary. (Reuters/Russell Cheyne)
As much as Brits cherish every opportunity to display their Union Jack flag, EU’s blue-and-yellow pennant blanketed London today as thousands took to the streets to mark the second anniversary of the Brexit vote. The Guardian estimates that 100,000 showed up at today’s rallies.

While many anti-Brexit protestors are carried placards challenging UK’s decision to withdraw from the European Union, many more clamored for a referendum that would allow the public can weigh in on the final terms of the separation, no matter where they stood on the issue.

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, anti-Brexit, pro-EU supporters with EU flags take part in a protest backdropped by the Houses of Parliament in London. The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum have not healed, but hardened, splitting Britain into two camps: leavers and remainers. Almost the only thing the two groups share is pessimism about the way Brexit is going. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Remainers vs. leavers

A non-profit coalition called the People’s Vote has been lobbying to government for more transparency on the negotiations. “The Brexit process is a complete mess and the negotiations are going badly, which makes it more likely that we will get a bad deal,” states the public invitation to today’s rally.

A placard is seen as EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC1DAEF4A2E0
A mess. (Reuters/Henry Nicholls)

There was certainly no shortage of clever protest signs, but many defaulted to the EU’s blue pennant (specified as Pantone Reflex Blue in the flag’s graphic standards) to signify their solidarity with the rest of the bloc. Today’s rallies underscored how much fervor Britons still have for the bloc’s symbol. In 2016, 16,000 people signed a petition that thwarted the government’s move to remove all EU flags from public buildings.

EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, walk through Trafalgar Square in the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC19F369B090
Protests at Trafalgar Square. (Reuters/Henry Nicholls)
A protesters waves an EU flag as others wave Saltires as they take part in a demonstration to demand a vote on the Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union in Edinburgh, Scotland, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC16FECC56D0
(Reuters/Russell Cheyne)
EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the 'People's Vote' march in central London
“People’s Vote” march in central London.
Protester hold placards, Saltires and EU flags during a demonstration to demand a vote on the Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union in Edinburgh, Scotland, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne - RC1E294D5EB0
(Reuters/Russell Cheyne)
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration to demand a vote on the Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union in Edinburgh, Scotland, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne - RC12080F3960
(Reuters/Russell Cheyne)

Invoking Article 50 of the Treaty on the European Union, the UK government scheduled to officially terminate its membership from the EU at 11 pm on March 29, 2019—but there is a 21-month transition deal agreed that keeps the UK and the rest of the EU on much the same terms.

