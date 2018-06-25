A report by an international watchdog group is alleging that retailers including H&M, Abercrombie & Fitch, Columbia Sportswear, and Benetton have largely ignored reports of violence and other serious abuses against workers at an Indian factory making their clothes.

According to the report (pdf), from late March through mid-April, managers at a Bangalore factory owned by Shahi Exports, which claims to be India’s largest clothing manufacturer, brutally repressed attempts by workers to unionize and stifled an increase in the workers’ wages. The campaign, it says, included “physical beatings; death threats; gender, caste, and religion-based abuse; threats of mass termination; and the expulsion from the factory of 15 worker activists.”

The group behind the report, the Worker Rights Consortium (WRC), is a nonprofit founded by university administrators, students, and international labor-rights experts to investigate working conditions in the global garment trade. After documenting the abuses, it says it asked the many large international brands that Shahi supplies to pressure the company into taking appropriate action. But the brands have continued to work with the company, even though it hasn’t taken basic steps to redress the situation at the Unit 8 factory and despite allegations of events that would violate the law as well as the brands’ own supplier codes of conduct.

Those brands include the four that the specific factory was producing for directly, and more than a dozen others that Shahi supplies through other facilities: American Eagle, C&A, Children’s Place, Decathlon, Gap, Inditex (owner of Zara), Marks & Spencer, Primark, Puma, PVH Corp. (owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger), Tesco, Uniqlo, VF Corp. (owner of Vans and others), and Walmart.

We have attempted to contact each brand named; statements from those that have replied can be found at the bottom of this story.

Shahi itself denied the accusations in the report, calling it one-sided. “It is a partial account of what we have done in the matter, as WRC decided to release the report while our internal investigations and actions were underway,” the company said in a statement. “They have also outrightly refused to accept local government and judicial authorities and are propagating allegations based on solely their own investigation.”

Examples of the alleged abuses

According to WRC, the abuses it describes at Shahi’s Unit 8 factory come from both eyewitnesses who supported the union and those who had no association with it. They match some incidents initially reported by the Deccan Herald, a local paper.

Among the alleged abuses:

One man, Ameen, who publicly signed the union petition, was told by a human-resources manager that his family would be killed. He was later beaten in the factory by roughly a dozen employees, under the guidance of that manager. Employees were instructed to bring his mother, Dilshad, who also worked in the factory, and then the men physically attacked her as well.

As part of the same incident, Dilshad was verbally harassed in religious and sexual terms. Again at the urging of a manager, an employee called her “thukri,” a derogatory term for a Muslim, and “munde,” which literally translates to “widow” but is also used to suggest a woman sleeps around.

One woman who signed the union petition, Thyamma, was pushed into a group of employees and managers, who were told to kill her. She was abused in gender-based terms and had her head smashed against a wall. She left the factory barely able to walk, and had to be hospitalized. (The Deccan Herald’s account says her spine was damaged.)

The supervisor of one employee who was found with the union petition told him, “We were very liberal in allowing you to work in this factory. Your caste is only fit to clean bathrooms. How dare you ask for an increase in wages?” The employee was then beaten and fell to the ground. A police officer lifted him up and pushed him out the factory gates.

There were many more allegations of other employees being assaulted or verbally abused. WRC also says there were threats of mass termination, as managers suggested that workers unionizing would force the factory to close and everyone to lose their job.

The claim that brands haven’t acted

Though Shahi has reinstated workers who were direct victims of violence, the managers involved in the alleged incidents continue to work at the factory and have not been held accountable months later, WRC says. And according to the group, while a police investigation into the abuses is currently ongoing, police were actually present during some of the abuses, even watching while workers were beaten.

“Shahi’s customers are a who’s who of leading brands,” said Scott Nova, executive director of WRC. “All have policies supposedly prohibiting physical and verbal abuse of workers and protecting the right to unionize. This case shows that companies like Abercrombie & Fitch, Benetton, Columbia, Gap, and H&M do not take their own human rights commitments seriously. As a result, neither do their suppliers.”

In response to requests for comment, several brands that do business with Shahi said they took the allegations seriously and contacted Shahi’s management about the situation.

A spokesperson for Columbia Sportswear, for instance, says the company has “insisted that Shahi management take immediate action to address the situation, including: reinstate suspended workers, pay medical expenses of workers, return any personal property of workers, engage in constructive and meaningful engagement with the union, and discipline any employees that are found to have engaged in violence or acts of discrimination.”

It added that, based on its understanding, those accused of violence have been suspended pending an investigation, though not fired. According to Shahi, a “senior management committee” is investigating the allegations against the suspended managers and employees and will take “severe punitive action” if they’re found guilty.

The WRC maintains that every brand it contacted—except Tesco, which did not reply to its requests—said it would contact Shahi. But “none of the brands that are Shahi’s buyers, either from the Unit 8 factory or from Shahi’s other production facilities, are requiring Shahi’s management to take these crucial steps—with the result that all of the individuals responsible for the violence are still employed by Shahi, and most are still working inside the Unit 8 factory,” the WRC says.

A spokesperson for H&M, however, said, “We can assure you that we are extensively using our leverage.” The company did not contest any of the allegations against its supplier factory, acknowledging that the allegations seemed “well-grounded.”

When asked why it continued to do business with Shahi, H&M noted that it has an ongoing dialogue with factory management and the worker representatives, who are supported by the global trade union IndustriALL. “We are doing our best to facilitate the dialogue between the parties involved to get to a solution, as well as to give the supplier the right stimulus to set up a different approach to industrial relations and strengthen their policies,” H&M said.

Shahi is a prominent business in its own right. In December, CNN Money profiled the company for its efforts to help rural women, who make up much of its workforce. More recently, Anand Ahuja, a top executive and part of the family that owns the company, has been in the headlines for his engagement to Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor.

Among its demands, the WRC also wants to see all workers who were suspended from their jobs reinstated with full back pay. Shahi says it has already reached an agreement to do just this with the 15 workers who were suspended, and that they are to resume work on June 27.

Statements from the brands

WRC suggests that every brand that works with Shahi, whether they sourced from the Unit 8 factory or not, has a responsibility to ensure that the company isn’t violating its workers’ rights anywhere across its operations. Many brands seemed to concur in their statements, despite WRC’s claim that they hadn’t done enough. Many said they are working with Shahi to address the problems they’ve been alerted to at the Unit 8 factory.

Here are statements from brands that have thus far replied to our requests for comment, as well as a full statement from Shahi:

American Eagle

We took the concerns raised by WRC very seriously and have been in communication with the factory to discuss their response. Our goal is to create strong, supportive relationships with our factory partners and work collaboratively to improve working conditions in our supply chain. While we recognize that the supplier has taken positive actions to address the concerns raised, we also are working with them to continue to take additional steps. American Eagle Outfitters works diligently to monitor working conditions at all factories where our products are produced around the world. We have a stringent Supplier Code of Conduct that requires our suppliers to treat their workers with dignity and respect and protect freedom of association.

C&A

C&A has been in contact with the owners of Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd to investigate the allegations published in the report. The abuses discussed in the report violate our supplier code of conduct, Indian law, and international labor standards. We do not tolerate such practices. Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd has agreed with us and other brands that they will

1. initiate a close dialogue with the local union in parallel to the ongoing conciliation process.

2. form a committee which investigates all allegations regarding certain employees and managers and reports back to us within an agreed period. To allow a free and fair investigation, those employees and managers have been suspended from Unit 8 with immediate effect until further notice.

3. sign together with the local union a Memorandum of Understanding agreeing that the workers (members of the union) who have been suspended previously can return to work. We will continue to closely monitor the developments at the Shahi factories and urge all parties to clarify the allegations.

Columbia Sportswear