Fortnite just introduced its first-ever practice mode

Fortnite Battle Royale just introduced its latest limited-time mode today (June 27): Playground Mode.

This is one of the most-anticipated updates to the battle royale shooter game in months. For the first time, Playground Mode allows Fortnite Battle Royale players the opportunity to practice building, shooting, and other game mechanics and strategies for extended periods of time without fear being eliminated.

How does Playground Mode work?

Players can enter Playground Mode like any other Fortnite mode. Instead of being sorted into servers with 99 enemies, they will be sent by themselves or with up to three teammates to an empty island. Once there, they have an hour to practice Fortnite to their hearts’ content without fear of the storm, which only closes in during the last five minutes of the session.

Want to learn how to build a simple tower without the consequences of messing up? Want to practice shooting a hand cannon at a distance? Want to check out the loot spots you usually avoid? Well now you can, free from the ceaseless terror of 99 enemies chasing you down.

Soon after initially launching Playground Mode, Epic Games had to temporarily close the mode to make repairs to its matchmaking services. According to an update posted on Epic Games’s Twitter account, they are still working to re-enable Playground Mode.

Can you die in Playground Mode?

Gamers who are tired of constantly being eliminated and sent back to Spawn Island will be happy to hear that although it is possible to be killed by friendly fire during practice skirmishes in Playground Mode, players respawn onto the map after elimination. During the final five minutes of the session, however, you can be eliminated permanently by the storm.

What’s the point of Playground Mode?

This is the closest that Fortnite Battle Royale has ever come to having something that resembles a practice mode. Until now, experience with the game’s mechanics had to be developed during combat, within real games.

Having a Playground Mode makes it possible to raise the floor of players’ collective familiarity and skill with building and shooting. It also gives tremendous opportunities for elite players and Fortnite content creators on YouTube and Twitch to stretch the limits of their imaginations and develop new strategies and new memes. A full hour of free play means we can expect to see some incredibly expansive, intricate builds, some GIF-able trick sniper shots between teammates, and the chance to find Easter eggs like never before.

