Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog with an exceptionally droopy tongue, was named the World’s Ugliest Dog this weekend.

The competition is a send-up of the traditionally strict purebred dog shows that reward perfection; contest organizers instead celebrate “the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.” Now in its 30th year, the contest is part of a larger Sonoma-Marin county fair in Petaluma, California.

Take a look at reigning champion Zsa Zsa and her other worthy competitors.

Rascal Deux. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Wild Thang, a Pekingese. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Martha, a Neopolitan Mastiff who won the 2017 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, stands onstage before this year’s winner was announced at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. on June 23. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Zsa Zsa, the winning English Bulldog. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Meatloaf, a bulldog mix. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Himisaboo, Chinese Crested and Dachshund mix. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)