Scientists built a transforming flying robot dragon

There’s plenty to be scared of in 2018. If nightmares of being chased down by Boston Dynamics’ robot dogs weren’t enough, here’s a new fresh horror: robot dragons.

Scientists from the University of Tokyo synced four thrusters together to create a serpentine, floating aircraft called DRAGON. The acronym stands for Dual-rotor embedded multilink Robot with the Ability of multi-deGree-of-freedom aerial transfromatiON, according to IEEE Spectrum.

The aircraft actually solves a bunch of problems facing modern drones: It can be small enough to fly straight through tight spaces, but also has the ability to transform into shapes capable of carrying cargo. However, the aircraft only has 3 minutes of flight-time.

Researchers say that they’re working to build the drone up to 12 modules, which would give the aircraft the ability to use its two ends like grippers and pick up objects, IEEE Spectrum reported.