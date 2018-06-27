India’s largest liquor company is now backing a booze-delivery startup

“E-commerce is making an impact on just about every industry imaginable, and the beverage alcohol industry is set to be the next sector to be disrupted by the continued shift to digital,” Anand Kripalu, CEO and managing director of Diageo India, said in a statement to the BSE (pdf). “This investment allows us to discover ideas that anticipate shifts in consumer behaviour and enables us to remain at the forefront of trends,” Kripalu added.

But then, selling alcohol in India is not an easy business.

The business

Liquor sale comes under the purview of state governments in India, with each having its own set of laws. In many states, sales happen through government-licensed local vendors, while some even prohibit sales on the internet.

So HipBar’s reach could be limited. “It might work very well in certain markets, say Bengaluru, while being restricted in others,” said Harish HV, a management consultant.

HipBar was launched in 2015 by Chennai-based entrepreneur Prasanna Natarajan. It started out as a tech platform for tipplers, initially tying up with various bars and restaurants in Tamil Nadu’s capital city to let customers order booze through its app and pay on delivery. And even after USL investment, HipBar will remain independent. A company spokesperson declined to comment on its expansion plans.

Now, however, shoppers can check the availability of their preferred brands in a particular area, and the company subsequently provides a delivery or a pick-up option via a local store. But brands do not directly sell on HipBar. In Bengaluru, the service operates in close to 30 localities.