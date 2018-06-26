Brits who hate London are nearly twice as likely to oppose multiculturalism

Disliking London and multiculturalism goes hand-in-hand.

That’s according to a recent survey by pollster YouGov, which showed that those with unfavorable views of Britain’s capital are almost twice as likely to believe multiculturalism has had a negative impact on the UK. The survey found this to be true across the country and with the sentiment being especially strong among anti-Londoners who live in the city.

Overall, 45% of Brits have a favorable view of London, while 28% have an unfavorable view of the capital. The further north you go in the UK, the more unfavorable the views are of the capital city. Tyne and Wear, Scotland, and South Yorkshire really dislike London. Perhaps unsurprisingly, along with London itself, the areas closest to the capital, such as the Surrey and East Anglia, had the most favorable views.

Living in London boosted people’s opinions of the city. While 43% of pro-Londoners lived in the city at some point, only 23% of anti-Londoners have ever resided in the capital.

That being said, just under half of anti-Londoners believe that the UK is better off with London, compared to 37% who believe the country would be better off without it.