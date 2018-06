After the sun sets, the familiar blue, green and brown landforms we recognize as Earth transform into dramatic glowing networks. The photos below, taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station using conventional digital cameras, show some of the world’s most iconic cities after dark—can you recognize them by their lights alone?

Paris, seen in 2015. (NASA)

Milan, Italy, seen in 2011. (NASA)

Shanghai, in 2012. (NASA)

Cairo, in 2014. (NASA)

Brasilia, in 2011 (NASA)

Rome in 2015. (NASA)

London in 2015. (NASA)

Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2003. (NASA)

Montreal, seen in 2010. (NASA)

Dubai in 2014. (NASA)

Chicago in 2016. (NASA)

New York City, seen in 2017. (NASA)

Las Vegas in 2010. (NASA)

Sochi, Russia in 2014. (NASA)

Phoenix, Arizona in 2013. (NASA)

Tokyo in 2008. (NASA)

Brussels and Antwerp, Belgium in 2014. (NASA)