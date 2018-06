For weeks, NASA has been worried about its aging Mars rover, Opportunity, which has stopped returning images of the red planet because it’s trapped in a massive a dust storm. But the storm has only gotten bigger, and is now a “planet-encircling” event.

Watch the video above to listen to NASA scientists explain their concerns for the robot that’s been exploring Earth’s closest neighbor since 2004, and why this is so important for our understanding of Martian weather.