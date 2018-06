At the World Cup, there’s national pride, and then there’s national pride.

Since the championship began on June 14, soccer fans from around the world have been showing up to matches in outfits that go to extreme lengths to honor—and often lampoon—their own national symbols. As group play ends this week, many of the teams with the most spirited fans are heading home (so long Iceland and Senegal!). So here’s a look back at some of the best get ups.

Senegal fans, top, cheer during the group H match against Japan on June 24. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A soccer fan poses for photos as he wait for the start of a match on June 25. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Mexico fan inside the stadium before a match on June 23. (Reuters/Marko Djurica)

A Japan fan on June 24. (Reuters/Max Rossi)

A Morocco fan inside the stadium before their match against Spain on June 25. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

A France fan with face paint inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Gleb Garanich – RC185D1980A0 (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

Fans inside the stadium before France’s match against Belgium on June 26. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

An Iceland fan inside the stadium on June 26. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

A Colombia fan on June 28, but their match against Senegal. (Reuters/Marcos Brindicci)

Japan fans outside the stadium before their match against Poland on June 28. (Reuters/Jorge Silva)

Belgium fan holds up a cardboard cut out of the World Cup trophy inside the stadium before the match again England on June 28. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

Brazil fans during their match against Costa Rica on June 22. (Reuters/Marcos Brindicci)

A Brazil fan celebrates a goal on June 22. (Reuters/Sergio Moraes)

Nigeria fans on June 22. (Reuters/Toru Hanai)

Mexico fans before their match against Germany on June 17. (Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

A Tunisia fan on June 18. (Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino)