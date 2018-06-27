DOWN AND OUT

Photos: Germany’s stunned reaction to its World Cup exit

World Cup - Group F - South Korea vs Germany
Defeat is lonely. (Reuters/Dylan Martinez)
Reigning World Cup champion Germany has been knocked out of the tournament in its earliest stage.

A painful 2-0 loss to South Korea today (June 27) in Kazan, Russia inspired shock, dejection, and incredulous reactions from German fans and the national team’s players. All this after Germany had to deal with the shame of Auftaktniederlage—a “loss in the first game of a competition” vs. Mexico.

Public viewing at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin
A trio of Germany fans embrace at a match viewing in Berlin. (Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke)
World Cup - Group F - South Korea vs Germany
Fans of Germany react in Saint Petersburg. (Reuters/Henry Romero)
World Cup - Group F - South Korea vs Germany
No consolation for German fans after the knockout loss. (Reuters/Pilar Olivares)
World Cup - Group F - South Korea vs Germany
German coach Joachim Loew appears on TV screens after his team was scored on by South Korea as fans watch in an electronics store near Bonn, Germany. (Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay)
World Cup - Group F - South Korea vs Germany
Germany fans embrace after the loss. (Reuters/John Sibley)
World Cup - Group F - South Korea vs Germany
A Germany fan remains seated after the match that pushed Germany out of the tournament. (Reuters/John Sibley)
Russia Soccer WCup South Korea Germany
Germany’s Niklas Suele reacts as South Korea’s Son Heung-min celebrates after their group F match. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Russia Soccer WCup South Korea Germany
Dejected fans of Germany fans in the stands after the loss. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
APTOPIX Russia Soccer WCup South Korea Germany
Germany’s players walk off the pitch as South Korea’s Ju Se-jong celebrates the win. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Russia Soccer WCup South Korea Germany
A Germany fan sits dejected in the stands. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
APTOPIX Russia Soccer WCup South Korea Germany
A fan sits in the stands, still dressed to root on Germany, after the loss. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Russia Soccer WCup South Korea Germany
Germany’s Marco Reus and Thomas Mueller on the bench after team’s last 2018 cup match. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
World Cup - Group F - South Korea vs Germany
Germany’s Mesut Ozil, Antonio Rudiger, Marco Reus and Thomas Muller can’t yet move on. (Reuters/John Sibley)
World Cup - Group F - South Korea vs Germany
A Germany fan reacts as she watches the broadcast in Saint Petersburg. (Reuters/Henry Romero)
World Cup - Group F - South Korea vs Germany
Germany’s Mario Gomez, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller are stunned at the result. (Reuters/Dylan Martinez)
