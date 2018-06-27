Photos: Germany’s stunned reaction to its World Cup exit

Reigning World Cup champion Germany has been knocked out of the tournament in its earliest stage.

A painful 2-0 loss to South Korea today (June 27) in Kazan, Russia inspired shock, dejection, and incredulous reactions from German fans and the national team’s players. All this after Germany had to deal with the shame of Auftaktniederlage—a “loss in the first game of a competition” vs. Mexico.

A trio of Germany fans embrace at a match viewing in Berlin. (Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke)

Fans of Germany react in Saint Petersburg. (Reuters/Henry Romero)

No consolation for German fans after the knockout loss. (Reuters/Pilar Olivares)

German coach Joachim Loew appears on TV screens after his team was scored on by South Korea as fans watch in an electronics store near Bonn, Germany. (Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay)

Germany fans embrace after the loss. (Reuters/John Sibley)

A Germany fan remains seated after the match that pushed Germany out of the tournament. (Reuters/John Sibley)

Germany’s Niklas Suele reacts as South Korea’s Son Heung-min celebrates after their group F match. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Dejected fans of Germany fans in the stands after the loss. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Germany’s players walk off the pitch as South Korea’s Ju Se-jong celebrates the win. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A Germany fan sits dejected in the stands. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A fan sits in the stands, still dressed to root on Germany, after the loss. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Germany’s Marco Reus and Thomas Mueller on the bench after team’s last 2018 cup match. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Germany’s Mesut Ozil, Antonio Rudiger, Marco Reus and Thomas Muller can’t yet move on. (Reuters/John Sibley)

A Germany fan reacts as she watches the broadcast in Saint Petersburg. (Reuters/Henry Romero)