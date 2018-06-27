Watch Donald Trump totally forget the name of SCOTUS justice Anthony Kennedy

US President Donald Trump has a lot on his mind, what with just-announced retirement of, umm—what’s his name? Although US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has one of the most memorable last names in American politics, the president struggled to recall it at a press conference today.

Kennedy has just announced his retirement from the high court after 30 years in office and sent a letter to the president today—on personalized stationery, with a signature and everything. Trump’s office issued a statement in response, saying that Kennedy’s writing left an indelible mark on American history.

By contrast, Kennedy’s letter did not appear to leave much of a mark on Trump, who fumbled the justice’s name at the start of his press conference, saying, “You know, we’re talking about Justice Anthony…”