Bird confirms it raised $300 million to make electric scooters a thing

Electric-scooter startup Bird has raised $300 million in new funding led by Sequoia, the company confirmed today.

The series C round, which had been rumored since late May, values Bird at $2 billion, a source close to the matter told Reuters. Bird, which launched its scooter service in Santa Monica in September 2017, has raised $418 million to date.

The funding announcement confirms something else we already knew: Bird is the fastest startup ever to become a unicorn. Founded in April 2017, the e-scooter startup soared past a $1 billion valuation in just 15 months—much faster than previous record-holder Desktop Metal.

Bird, which last week announced plans to bring its dockless scooters to Denver, is one of several companies attempting to bring adult-sized electric scooters into vogue. Other players include Lime, Spin, Skip, Ofo, and, wait for it, Goat. Ride-hail companies Uber and Lyft have also applied for permits to operate scooter service, although neither yet has an official scooter provider.