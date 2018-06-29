Here are all the gigafactories that Chinese electric vehicle battery giants are building

It’s not just Tesla. Chinese electric vehicle battery makers are frantically building lithium-ion battery gigafactories—capable of producing massive amounts of power. The “giga” comes from gigawatt-hour, which is enough energy to power one million homes for an hour.

On Wednesday, China’s largest electric vehicle maker BYD started operating a battery plant for EVs in northwestern Qinghai province. The company said that the plant, when it is in full operation next year, will be the world’s biggest in terms of production capacity. It will have a production capacity of 24 gigawatt-hours (GWh), which is enough to power 570,000 EV360, the company’s pure EV models for 360 kilometers (224 miles), according to a company spokesperson.

The plant is the latest indication of China’s booming EV market, which is already the world’s largest. The country sold 328,000 new energy vehicles, a term that includes hybrids and pure EVs, as of May, 1.5 times the sales figures of the same period a year earlier.

Here are the latest developments of the gigafactory plans of five top manufacturers, whose total production capacity in May accounted for 70% of the country’s batteries for EVs and hybrids, according to data obtained by Quartz from Gaogong Industry Institute, a Shenzhen-based EV research firm. While they may not be on the scale of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada, under construction since 2014, and which is aiming for annual production of 35 Gwh when complete, the Chinese firms are moving fast.