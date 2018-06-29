How the US could lose control of the International Organization for Migration

The search for a new leader at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is normally a predictable affair. Bar one Dutchman, over the past 50 years all of the UN organization’s other directors have been Americans.

The director general of the IOM oversees more than 10,000 staff all over the world, with an annual budget of more than $1 billion. The institution provides critical services, such as assisting newly settled refugees and voluntary repatriation, to both governments and migrants. In recent years, Europe’s migrant crisis and the influx of refugees at the US-Mexico border has thrust the work the organization does into the spotlight.

This year’s election of a new director general, who serves a five-year term, may not follow the usual script.

Donald Trump nominated Ken Isaacs, vice president of US evangelical charity Samaritan’s Purse, to take over the role. But shortly after Isaacs was unveiled as a candidate, the Washington Post surfaced old social media posts in which he made controversial remarks about Islam.

Last June, after a terrorist attack in London, Isaacs tweeted: “…if you read the Quran you will know ‘this’ is exactly what the Muslim faith instructs the faithful to do.” In another tweet, he wrote: “If Islam is a religion of peace, let’s see 2 million Muslims in National Mall marching against jihad & stand for America! I haven’t seen it!” Isaacs has since deleted the tweets and apologized for his disparaging comments.

The US state department has stood by Isaacs’ nomination for the IOM’s top job. But this hasn’t gone over well among other UN member states. According to Reuters, more than 600 aid agencies that work in migration sent a letter to IOM member states last week, calling on the new chief to demonstrate “a record of and commitment to respecting diversity and condemning xenophobia, discrimination and intolerance.” The letter didn’t mention Isaacs by name, but could be taken as veiled criticism of his candidacy.

Isaacs has made it clear that he has no intention of challenging Trump’s policies towards migrants, which range from banning citizens of seven Muslim majority nations to, until recently, separating parents and children crossing the US border illegally to seek asylum. “States have a right to protect their borders the way that they deem necessary,” he told Reuters. “If it’s inhumane, then I’ll come back and have private conversations.” Leaders in the development sector have called on Isaacs to “disavow Trump’s migration agenda.”

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Eric Schwartz, president of Refugees International, notes Isaacs’ “appalling” statements on Islam should disqualify him from the role. Schwartz points to the fact that the IOM, which consists of 169 member governments, is active in a number of majority-Muslim countries, providing support for those displaced within Libya and Syria to aiding Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Member states will vote today (June 29) for a new director general in a conference hall in Geneva, Switzerland. Isaacs is competing against Portugal’s Antonio Vitorino and Costa Rica’s pick Laura Thompson. The vote will be held in secret.