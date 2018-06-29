Fortnite is replacing its Final Fight game mode with a reliable favorite

In a Reddit post today (June 29), Epic Games announced that it’s replacing Fortnite Battle Royal‘s Final Fight limited-time mode (LTM) with the tried-and-tested 50v50 LTM.

The Final Fight game mode forced teams to travel to a third and final circle, where the storm was halted and a countdown clock began. Whichever team had the most players alive at the end of the countdown won the round.

Final Fight has been the subject of serious criticism since its launch on June 19th. Fortnite players have scorned the vast distance between the second and third circles, which made Final Fight more of a race than a battle for players unlucky enough to be on the other side of the map. They’ve also pushed back against the LTM’s victory condition, which stands at stark contrast to the winner-take-all survival victory inherent to the battle royale genre.

The new 50v50 LTM

The 50v50 LTM that’s replacing Final Fight will have some new guidelines compared to previous 50v50 game modes. Epic Games appears to be using this 50v50 LTM as an excuse to garner data and feedback on two of its newest items and weapons; according to the same Reddit post by Epic, this 50v50 LTM will contain twice the normal rate of dual pistol spawns, twice the normal rate of bounce pad spawns, and 50% greater resource rates.

This 50v50 LTM will also utilize the same storm patterns as Fortnite Battle Royale‘s 50v50 version 2, where the final storm circle is visible at the start of the match.