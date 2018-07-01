Why TV shows have better queer characters than movies

In 2007, the world learned something important and special: Dumbledore is gay.

But that revelation wasn’t borne out in one of the 3,407 pages of the hit series, or later, in its eight-part movie adaptation. JK Rowling outed the beloved Harry Potter character at an event at Carnegie Hall. Admittedly, she had “always thought Dumbledore was gay.”

More than a decade later, the big wigs of media are still unwilling to commit Rowling’s off-script confirmation to, well, an actual script. Will the young, strapping Dumbledore in the coming Fantastic Beasts movie show his sexuality on screen? “Not explicitly,” says director David Yates in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “But I think all the fans are aware of that.”

That makes sense, right? It’s 2018. We’re not ready for a gay Elsa—or a gay Dumbledore.

Except, turn on your TV, and you see a different story. Queer characters abound—kissing, crushing, dancing, crying. The list of shows that incorporate queer story lines is long, sumptuous, and growing. There’s Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Wife, The Wire, This Is Us, Brooklyn 99, Jane the Virgin, Dear White People, Queen Sugar, Supergirl, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Grace and Frankie.

And that’s in 2018 too.

There’s a reason TV is ahead. The video explains.

This story is part of our series on Global Pride.