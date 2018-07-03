RUMBLING AWAKE

Bali’s Mount Agung is spewing lava and ash

Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Bugbug village in Karangasem regency in Bali, Indonesia
The volcano has shown an uptick in activity over the past year. (Andre Ardiansyah/Handout via Reuter)
Mount Agung, the volcano on the tourist-packed Indonesian island of Bali that sprung back to life last year, has demonstrated its destructive power again. Over the past week it has spewed more ash lava, forcing at least 700 residents to evacuate from nearby towns, Australia’s ABC News reports.

The volcano’s last major eruption in 1963 killed over 1,000 people. Since last year, it has shown intermittent periods of activity, mostly of gas and ash. Denpassar Airport, located on the southern end of the island, has been closed several times in over the past year, stranding thousands of tourists for days at a time.

Photos from the past few days show a column of ash rising into the air during the day, lava flowing from the volcano, and surrounding forests catching fire.

Mount Agung erupts in Bali on July 2. (@MDSUANTARA via Reuters)
A fire on the slopes of Mount Agung on July 3. (Reuters/Johannes P. Christo)
Tourists watch Mount Agung erupt in Karangasem, Bali, on July 3. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
A forest fire on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano after an eruption. (EPA/Made Nagi)
Evacuees stay at an emergency shelter in Karangasem, Bali. (EPA/Made Nagi)
Vehicles on a street covered by volcanic ash from the eruption of the Mount Agung volcano on June 29. (Reuters/Johannes P. Christo)
A motorcyclist drives on a road covered by volcanic ash in Karangasem, Bali on June 29. (EPA/Made Nagi)
Mount Agung spews hot volcanic ash into the air on June 29. (EPA/Made Nagi)
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night on June 29. (Reuters/Johannes P. Christo)
