Bali’s Mount Agung is spewing lava and ash

Mount Agung, the volcano on the tourist-packed Indonesian island of Bali that sprung back to life last year, has demonstrated its destructive power again. Over the past week it has spewed more ash lava, forcing at least 700 residents to evacuate from nearby towns, Australia’s ABC News reports.
The volcano’s last major eruption in 1963 killed over 1,000 people. Since last year, it has shown intermittent periods of activity, mostly of gas and ash. Denpassar Airport, located on the southern end of the island, has been closed several times in over the past year, stranding thousands of tourists for days at a time.
Photos from the past few days show a column of ash rising into the air during the day, lava flowing from the volcano, and surrounding forests catching fire.