Amazon is putting 1 million products on sale July 16

Amazon has announced its annual Prime Day sale bonanza. The sale will, bizarrely, not begin on a prime-number day, and will last longer than a day. It’ll start at noon US Eastern time on July 16 and run through July 17.

According to Amazon, it will be putting more than 1 million products on sale across the world, including many of its own Echo devices, along with electronics, clothing, groceries, toys, and tons more. It’s already kicked off the sale by offering $100 off its Echo Show.

For the first time, Whole Foods stores, which Amazon acquired last summer, will participate in the sale day. Prime members will have access to special discounts at stores in the US. (The company hasn’t outlined what they will be yet.) Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cardholders will also enjoy 10% cash back (as opposed to the usual 5%) when shopping at Whole Foods July 14-17.

Amazon will have a plethora of different ways to spend your hard-earned cash on Prime Day. You’ll be able to ask your Echo devices for deals catered to you, track deals through the Amazon app, or just head to Amazon.com like you would any other day.