Charted: Mukesh Ambani’s favourite words at Reliance AGMs

Mukesh Ambani’s speech at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries (RIL) is one of the most closely watched corporate events in India. And since 2015, when he geared up to disrupt the $50 billion telecom sector, much of it has centered around the company’s telecom venture Jio.

Launched in September 2016, Reliance Jio has managed to corner a significant share of the market and shake up the incumbents. “Two-hundred-and-fifteen million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world,” Ambani said during the company’s 41st AGM on July 05.

With the focus on Jio, Ambani has also been frequently using terms like data and digital during these speeches. This year, India’s richest man said Reliance is looking to leverage the Jio-fuelled digital landscape to up its retail game, deploying augmented reality and holographic technology to enhance the shopping experience. The conglomerate is also looking to disrupt the broadband business in India with a plan to bring fibre connectivity to 1,100 cities.

Quartz analysed Ambani’s AGM speeches between 2015 and 2018, and charted a few key words used by him. Here’s the breakdown: