The next iPhone might actually come in some interesting colors

If you’re sick of having to settle for shades of grey, gold, or white for your iPhone, you might soon be in luck.

A report from longtime Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, whose connections to various parts of Apple’s supply chain in Asia have landed him a string of accurate product predictions over the years, suggests that the next model of the iPhone will come in a wider range of colors.

Apple is expected to release three iPhones later in 2018, roughly designed like the current iPhone X, but in three sizes: one the same as the X, one a bit smaller, and one about the size of an iPhone 8 Plus. The new phones will all come in white, black, and gold, but the smallest model will also come in grey, blue, red and orange, Kuo’s report said, according to 9to5Mac. This would be the most colors an iPhone has come in since the iPhone 5c in 2013. (Granted, Apple did release a red version of its iPhone 8 in April.)

The three phones are expected to have large displays with the cut-out “notch” design of the iPhone X, and the two larger models are expected to have the dual-camera setup on the back that the X also has. The smallest phone will also likely not have an OLED display like the current X, instead opting for a slightly more affordable, and duller, LCD screen.

Apple wasn’t immediately available to comment on the report.