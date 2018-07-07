French tech bros want to replace pizza chefs with robots

Ekim is a French food tech startup. Recently, it raised €2.2 million ($2.5 million) in venture capital to disrupt the pizza business with robots.

Pizza-making robots are not a new concept. Frozen pizza production is typically automated in factories. But Ekim is after a different slice (sorry) of the pizza market: It wants to replace pizzerias, and the people who work in them, with 24-hour, completely automated, fresh pizza kiosks.

Ekim’s pizza automat already has a name: Pazzi, which means “crazy” in Italian. Watch the video above to see the Pazzi robot in action.