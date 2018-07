The Mars Opportunity Rover mission launched 15 years ago this week, on July 7, 2003. Since then, it has sent back to Earth a diverse collection of images, ranging from multi-image panoramas of the vast Martian landscape to selfies of itself.

Opportunity is currently missing in action due to a massive dust storm. Decreased visibility on the red planet has sent the rover, which relies on solar energy, into a state of hibernation.

Marathon Valley, seen in 2016 (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./Arizona State Univ.)

Cape Tribulation, part of the Endeavour Crater, see in 2017. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/Arizona State Univ.)

Mars's Wdowiak Ridge in 2014. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./Arizona State Univ.)

Spherical stones on the surface of Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/USGS)

A view of view of Solander Point (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./Arizona State Univ.)

A rock spire in the Spirit of St. Louis crater (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./Arizona State Univ.)

A false color panorama of Greeley Haven. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/Arizona State Univ.)

Treadmarks left behind by the Opportunity rover (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

A view inside the Endeavor Crater (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

A false color panorama of Pillinger Point, on the western rim of Endeavour Crater (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./Arizona State Univ.)

Hinner's Point, on the northern edge of Marathon Valley, seen in 2015 (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./Arizona State Univ.)