The US is so polarized that people hardly live in the same country any more. Beyond differing political views, they don’t watch the same TV shows, buy the same brands, or read the same media.

Right?

Wrong, and there is research to prove it. University of Chicago economists Marianne Bertrand and Emir Kamenica have produced a deeply researched study on whether people in the US have diverged culturally over the past half century. They haven’t, really.

Using survey data on the brands Americans buy, the beliefs they hold, the movies and TV they watch, and the ways they spend their time, the researchers tested how well they can predict someone’s income, race, and political views (pdf). Specifically, they were interested in whether it is easier to use this data to make predictions today than it was in decades past. If it is easier, they say, it means that Americans of different socioeconomic groups have grown further apart when it comes to how they experience the world.

Bertrand and Kamenica find that Americans are quite different, but that gulf is not widening. Knowing the TV shows someone watches or the shampoo they prefer tells you no more about their income or race than it used to. One exception is that cultural beliefs and attitudes—like whether premarital sex is wrong or whether the US is spending enough on defense—now better predict someone’s politics than in the past.

It’s significant and topical research, to be sure, but it’s also one of the more fun economics papers you will read. Beyond the usual methodological details, the authors have listed the products, opinions, and media that best predict someone’s background. It is funny, surprising, and sometimes sad. Here are some of our favorite nuggets from the research…

💰 Watching these TV shows was the most predictive of a high income in 2016*

TV shows/events Percent accuracy** The Super Bowl 57.1 Love It Or List It 55.9 Property Brothers 55.7 House Hunters 55.5 The Academy Awards 55.3 NCAA Men’s Final Four 54.9 Flip or Flop 54.9 The Masters 54.8 Saturday Night Live Specials 54.3 The Grammy Awards 53.9 *High income is defined as being in the top 25% of Americans. For this analysis, the researchers only tried to predict if someone was in the top 25% or bottom 25%—those in the middle 50% were left out. ** In the this table and the ones following, percent accuracy represents the accuracy with which you could predict someone belonging to a group only knowing this one piece of information and nothing else.

💰 Using these brands was the most predictive of a high income in 1992 and 2016

1992 Percent accuracy 2016 Percent accuracy Grey Poupon Dijon mustard 62.2 iPhone 69.1 Kodak film 61.6 iPad 66.9 Thomas’s English muffin 61.5 Verizon Wireless 61 Cascade-Lemon dish detergent 59.0 Android phone 59.5 Scotch Magic tape 58.7 Kikkoman soy sauce 59 Cut-Rite waxed paper 57.7 HP printer/fax machine 58.2 Philadelphia cream cheese 57.7 AT&T cellular network 58.1 Kikkoman soy sauce 57.5 Samsung TV set 58 Hellmann’s mayonnaise 57.4 Cascade Complete dish detergent 57.6 Sylvania TV set 57.4 Ziploc plastic bags 57.5

🙋‍♂️ Seeing or not seeing these movies was the most predictive of being male in 1998, 2007, and 2016

1998 Percent accuracy 2007 Percent accuracy 2016 Percent accuracy Didn’t see First Wives Club 56.0 Saw King Kong 52.4 Saw John Wick 52.7 Didn’t see The Mirror Has Two Faces 54.0 Saw Transporter 2 52.3 Saw Interstellar 52.6 Didn’t see The Preacher’s Wife 53.7 Saw Didn’t see In Her Shoes 52.3 Saw Fury 52.2 Didn’t see Dalmatians 53.6 Saw Underworld: Evolution 52.1 Didn’t see Gone Girl 51.9 Didn’t see One Fine Day 53.4 Saw X-Men: The Last Stand 51.9 Didn’t see Annie 51.9 Didn’t see My Best Friend’s Wedding 53.0 Saw The Legend of Zorro 51.8 Saw The Hobbit 51.8 Didn’t see Jerry Maguire 53.0 Saw A History of Violence 51..7 Saw Guardian of the Galaxy 51.8 Didn’t see Fly Away Home 53.0 Saw Firewall 51.7 Saw The Equalizer 51.7 Didn’t see The English Patient 52.0 Saw Mission Impossible 3 51.6 Didn’t see Into the Woods 51.7 Didn’t see Michael 52.0 Didn’t see The Family Stone 51.6 Saw Mad Max 51.5

🙋‍♂️ These cultural traits, actions, or beliefs were the most predictive of being male in 2016

Cultural trait, action, or belief Percent accuracy Seen X-rated movie in last year 61.8 Not afraid to walk at night 60.2 Porn should not be illegal to all 57.9 Too little spending on space exploration 57.8 Not confident in banks 57 Trusts people 57.5 Approve of police striking citizens 55.8 Spending on health care is adequate 55.6 Own pistol/revolver in home 55.4 Favor gun permits 55.4

👨🏻 These TV shows and brands were the most predictive of being white in 2016

TV Shows Percent accuracy Brands Percent accuracy Saw Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 55.8 Verizon Wireless 60.2 Saw Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 55.6 Thomas’ English muffin 58.6 Saw American Pickers 55.5 Shout laundry pre-treatment 56.8 Saw The Big Bang Theory 54.8 Sweet Baby Ray’s barbeque sauce 56.5 Saw How the Grinch Stole Christmas 54.6 Vlasic pickles 56.4 Saw Saturday Night Live Specials 54.6 Arm & Hammer baking soda 56 Saw Dick Clark’s New Year Rockin’ Eve 54.3 Scotch transparent tape 55.9 Saw Charlie Brown Specials 54.2 French’s Classic Yellow mustard 55.8 Didn’t see the NBA All Star Game 54.2 Windex glass/sruface cleaner 55.8 Saw the Kentucky Derby 54.1 Stove top stuffing mix 55.8

⬅ These magazines or cultural actions were the most predictive of being liberal in 2009