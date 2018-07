Floods and landslides triggered by days of rain in Japan have killed at least 114 people, Reuters reports. The floods are considered the worst the country has seen in 35 years.

While Monday’s clearer weather allowed rescuers to target the more than 60 people still unaccounted for, food and water are in short supply in some of the more remote affected areas.

Rescue workers look for missing people in a house damaged by heavy rain in Kumano, Hiroshima Prefecture, on July 9. (Kyodo via Reuters)

