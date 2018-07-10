If you live in India and are not a fair-skinned, thin girl, it is more than likely that you have received your fair share of backhanded compliments. Statements (and advice) like “You are really pretty for a dark girl” or “If you lost a little weight, you would be really beautiful” are aplenty. These socially-approved norms of beauty, unrealistic and non-inclusive as they may be, have persisted for generations, affecting how women relate to their bodies. It is little wonder then that the women’s fairness cream industry in India is expected to rake in revenues of more than Rs5,000 crore by 2023.

Varisha Tariq was only in her first week as a student at Ashoka University in Sonepat when a fellow student counselled her to run every day to lose weight and reduce her bust size. In a post on the Instagram handle Browngirlgazin, Tariq remembered: “When I heard that, I had to bite my tongue hard to stop myself from crying…I hated the comments that were disguised as healthy concerns and were sometimes aimed at my parents. I hated that everybody felt as if they had the right to comment on my body.”

The comments on Tariq’s post showed that she was not alone in feeling powerless against the scrutiny of the female body. A classmate of Tariq’s wrote: “Sending you lots of love and hope….what makes you is not your clothes or body okay? You’re beautiful. That’s what’s important.”

The Browngirlgazin handle, started by photographer Anushka Kelkar, attempts to paint an honest representation of Indian women and their relationship with their bodies. The 21-year-old started shooting and posting portraits of women in March, and has, within three months, amassed more than 4,000 followers.

Despite ticking the checkboxes of what is considered beautiful in India, the fair and slim Kelkar never really felt comfortable in her body. “At a very early age I felt like my body was constantly being policed and I felt scared to treat it as something that was constantly growing and changing,” said Kelkar. “If I saw myself gaining weight, I took it very seriously and felt like that was a personal flaw. I was always really conscious of and awkward in my body.”

College turned out to be a time of transformation. Kelkar, who recently graduated from the Ashoka University, found herself living in a hostel with 30 other women, who all believed they were flawed, were constantly dealing with body issues or who had learned to take pride in their perceived inadequacies. It was there that Kelkar realised that a woman’s perception of her body stems from social conditioning.

“Hostel was a pretty uninhibited space,” she said. “I heard every single girl talk about ways in which she felt like a personal failure because she didn’t measure up to a specific standard. I had a friend who wouldn’t go for a dance because she said, ‘I look too fat in this dress.’ I saw the ways in which these insecurities were crippling, but it was also kind of relatable in how no girl, regardless of what she looked like, felt content in her body.”

Kelkar wanted to do something to highlight these issues and chose the photographic medium to do it. She put up messages on her Facebook page and university groups and within 24 hours, 50-odd women responded with requests to be featured.