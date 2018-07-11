This photo of Donald Trump at NATO is a little too on the nose

At today’s NATO summit in Brussels, the west’s gathered leaders turned their head in unison to watch a military flyover. But for a brief moment, US president Donald Trump’s attention drifted elsewhere.

Leaders from NATO member and partner states view a military flyover. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The resulting photo is an almost too perfect symbol for the tenor of the meeting. Ahead of his arrival, Trump had attacked the other members of the 29-nation North Atlantic Treaty Organization for contributing too little to the group’s common defense. At the meeting, he described Germany as a “captive of Russia.”

Ultimately however, the group resolved differences enough to sign new plans for defense against Russia and terrorism. The agreement includes a commitment from European leaders to boost spending.