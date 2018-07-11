This photo of Donald Trump at NATO is a little too on the nose

At today’s NATO summit in Brussels, the west’s gathered leaders turned their head in unison to watch a military flyover. But for a brief moment, US president Donald Trump’s attention drifted elsewhere.
The resulting photo is an almost too perfect symbol for the tenor of the meeting. Ahead of his arrival, Trump had attacked the other members of the 29-nation North Atlantic Treaty Organization for contributing too little to the group’s common defense. At the meeting, he described Germany as a “captive of Russia.”
Ultimately however, the group resolved differences enough to sign new plans for defense against Russia and terrorism. The agreement includes a commitment from European leaders to boost spending.