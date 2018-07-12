Wimbledon players like Serena Williams or Roger Federer may soon be getting help from tech used in Hollywood. Motion capture technology, similar to the kind used in Hollywood movies to add special effects to moving characters, is now being used to help tennis players improve their technique and avoid injury.

The tech is called BoB and it creates a 3D computer avatar using 17 motion sensors attached to a tennis player. BoB was developed by Coventry University. It aims to help doctors and coaches get a better sense of what goes on inside the body. The tech can track over 600 muscles, according to Coventry University’s Dr. James Shippen.