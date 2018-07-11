The latest 6,031 Chinese products targeted by US retaliatory tariffs in one giant table

Frozen retail cuts of meat of swine, nesoi 10% 0203.29.20

Frozen meat of swine, other than retail cuts, nesoi 10% 0203.29.40

Edible offal of bovine animals, fresh or chilled 10% 0206.10.00

Meat and edible meat offal of rabbits or hares, fresh, chilled or frozen 10% 0208.10.00

Meat and edible offal of deer, fresh, chilled or frozen 10% 0208.90.20

Frog legs, fresh, chilled or frozen 10% 0208.90.25

Meat of swine other than hams, shoulders, bellies (streaky) and cuts thereof, salted, in

brine, dried or smoked 10% 0210.19.00

Live ornamental freshwater fish 10% 0301.11.00

Live ornamental fish, other than freshwater 10% 0301.19.00

Live trout 10% 0301.91.00

Live eels 10% 0301.92.00

Live carp 10% 0301.93.02

Other live Fish, Atlantic & Pacific Bluefin Tunas 10% 0301.94.01

Other live Fish, Southern Bluefin Tunas 10% 0301.95.00

Live Tench (Tinca Tinca), sheatfish (Silurus Glanis), bighead carp (Aristichthys Nobilis)

and other fish, nesoi 10% 0301.99.03

Trout, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.11.00

Pacific salmon, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.13.00

Atlantic and Danube salmon, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,

livers and roes 10% 0302.14.00

Salmonidae other than trout or Pacific, Atlantic & Danube salmon, fresh or chilled,

excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers & roes 10% 0302.19.00

Halibut and Greenland turbot, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,

livers and roes 10% 0302.21.00

Plaice, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.22.00

Sole, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.23.00

Turbots 10% 0302.24.00

Flat fish, nesoi, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.29.01

Albacore or longfinned tunas, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,

livers and roes 10% 0302.31.00

Yellowfin tunas, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.32.00

Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,

livers and roes 10% 0302.33.00

Bigeye tunas (Thunnas obesus), fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,

livers and roes 10% 0302.34.00

Atlantic & Pacific bluefin tunas, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,

livers and roes 10% 0302.35.01

Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnas maccoyii), fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat

portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.36.00

Tunas not elsewhere specified or included, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat

portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.39.02

Herrings, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.41.00

Anchovies, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents <6.8 kg 10% 0302.42.00

Sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprats, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat

portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.43.00

Mackerel, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled 10% 0302.44.00

Jack & horse mackerel, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate

containers weighing with their contents <6.8 kg 10% 0302.45.11

Jack & horse mackerel excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in

immediate containers > 6.8 kg 10% 0302.45.50

Cobia, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less 10% 0302.46.11

Cobia, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate

containers over 6.8 kg 10% 0302.46.50

Swordfish, fresh or chilled, excluding livers and roes 10% 0302.47.00

Herrings, anchovies, sardines, nesoi 10% 0302.49.00

Cod, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.51.00

Haddock, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.52.00

Coalfish, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.53.00

Hake, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less 10% 0302.54.11

Hake,excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate

containers over 6.8 kg 10% 0302.54.50

Alaska pollack, excl. fillets, livers,roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents< 6.8 kg 10% 0302.55.11

Alaska pollack excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in

immediate containers over 6.8 kg 10% 0302.55.50

Blue whitings, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents <6.8 kg 10% 0302.56.11

Blue whitings, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in

immediate containers over 6.8 kg 10% 0302.56.50

Bregmacerotidae et al fish, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in

immediate containers weighing < 6.8 kg 10% 0302.59.11

Bregmacerotidae fish, etc. excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or

scaled in immediate containers > 6.8 kg 10% 0302.59.50

Tilapias, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents <6.8 kg 10% 0302.71.11

Tilapias, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate

containers over 6.8 kg 10% 0302.71.50

Catfish, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less 10% 0302.72.11

Catfish excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate

containers over 6.8 kg 10% 0302.72.50

Carp, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less 10% 0302.73.11

Carp excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate

containers over 6.8 kg 10% 0302.73.50

Eels, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.74.00

Fish beginning 0302.7, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in

immediate containers < 6.8 kg 10% 0302.79.11

Fish beginning 0302.7, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled,not scaled,or

scaled in containers>6.8 kg 10% 0302.79.50

Dogfish and other sharks, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, livers, roes and fish meat of

0304 10% 0302.81.00

Rays & skates, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in

immediate containers over 6.8 kg 10% 0302.82.00

Toothfish excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate

containers over 6.8 kg 10% 0302.83.00

Seabass, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less 10% 0302.84.11

Seabass, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate

containers over 6.8 kg 10% 0302.84.50

Seabream, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less 10% 0302.85.11

Seabream, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate

containers over 6.8 kg 10% 0302.85.50

Fish, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less 10% 0302.89.11

Fish, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate

containers over 6.8 kg 10% 0302.89.50

Sturgeon Roe, fresh or chilled 10% 0302.91.20

Mullet and other fish liver and roes, fresh or chilled 10% 0302.91.40

Shark fins, fresh or chilled, excluding fillet 10% 0302.92.00

Other fish, fresh or chilled, nesoi 10% 0302.99.00

Sockeye salmon (red salmon) (Orncorhynchus nerka), frozen, excluding fillets, other

meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.11.00

Pacific salmon, other than sockeye, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers

and roes 10% 0303.12.00

Atlantic salmon and Danube salmon, frozen, excluding livers and roes 10% 0303.13.00

Trout, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.14.00

Salmonidae, other than trout or Atlantic and Danube salmon, nesoi, frozen, excluding

fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.19.01

Tilapias, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.23.00

Catfish, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.24.00

Carp, frozen excluding fillets, livers and roes 10% 0303.25.01

Eels, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.26.00

Other fish in 0303.2 grouping nesoi, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers

and roes 10% 0303.29.01

Halibut and Greenland turbot, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions & livers and

roes 10% 0303.31.00

Plaice, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.32.00

Sole, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.33.00

Turbots, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.34.00

Flat fish, other than halibut, Greenland turbot, plaice and sole, frozen, excluding fillets,

other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.39.01

Albacore or longfinned tunas, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and

roes 10% 0303.41.00

Yellowfin tunas, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.42.00

Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and

roes 10% 0303.43.00

Bigeye tunas (Thunnas obesus), frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and

roes 10% 0303.44.00

Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers

and roes 10% 0303.45.01

Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnas maccoyii), frozen, excluding fillets, other meat

portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.46.00

Tunas, not elsewhere specified or included, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat

portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.49.02

Herrings, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.51.00

Sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprats, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions,

livers and roes 10% 0303.53.00

Mackerel, frozen, excluding fillets, livers and roes 10% 0303.54.00

Jack & horse mackerel, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.55.00

Cobia, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.56.00

Swordfish steaks,other swordfish , excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.57.00

Other fish, frozen, excluding fillets, livers, roes and herrings 10% 0303.59.00

Cod, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.63.00

Haddock, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.64.00

Coalfish, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.65.00

Hake, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.66.00

Alaska pollack, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.67.00

Blue whitings, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.68.00

Other fish in Bregmacerotidae et al,etc. frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions,

livers and roes 10% 0303.69.00

Dogfish and other sharks, frozen, excluding fillets, livers, roes and fish meat of 0304 10% 0303.81.00

Rays & skates, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.82.00

Toothfish excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.83.00

Sea bass, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.84.00

Smelts, cusk, pollock, shad, sturgeon, atkafish, fresh-water fish,etc. frozen, excluding

fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.89.00

Sturgeon roe, frozen 10% 0303.91.20

Herring, salmon, alaskan pollock, mullet, other fist liver and roes, frozen 10% 0303.91.40

Shark fins excluding fillets, frozen 10% 0303.92.00

Other fish, frozen, nesoi 10% 0303.99.00

Tilapias, fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.31.00

Catfish, fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.32.00

Nile perch, fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.33.00

Eels or snakeheads, fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.39.00

Salmon fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.41.00

Trout, fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.42.00

Flat fish , sole, plaice, etc. fillets, fresh or chilled 10%

Bregamacerotidae & like fish, fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.44.00

Fresh or chilled swordfish fillets 10% 0304.45.00

Fresh or chilled toothfish fillets 10% 0304.46.00

Dogfish and other shark fillets, frozen or chilled 10% 0304.47.00

Ray and skate fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.48.00

Pike, pickerel, whitefish, tilapia, perch, cusk, other fish fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.49.01

Tilapias, catfish, carp, eels, nile perch, snakeheads, other than fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.51.01

Salmonidae, other than fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.52.00

Bregmacerotidae and other fish, nesoi, other than fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.53.00

Fresh or chilled swordfish other than fillets 10% 0304.54.00

Fresh or chilled toothfish other than fillets 10% 0304.55.00

Dogfish and other sharks, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.56.00

Rays and skates, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.57.00

Other fish, nesoi, other than fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.59.00

Frozen tilapia fillets 10% 0304.61.00

Frozen catfish fillets 10% 0304.62.00

Frozen Nile perch fillets 10% 0304.63.00

Frozen eel & snakehead fillets 10% 0304.69.00

Frozen cod fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or cut

into pieces of uniform weight and dimension 10% 0304.71.10

Fillets, frozen, of cod, other than above 10% 0304.71.50

Frozen haddock fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or

cut into pieces of uniform weight and dimension 10% 0304.72.10

Fillets, frozen, of haddock, other than above 10% 0304.72.50

Frozen coalfish fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or

cut into pieces of uniform weight and dimension 10% 0304.73.10

Other coalfish fillets 10% 0304.73.50

Frozen hake fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or cut

into pieces of uniform weight and dimension 10% 0304.74.10

Fillets, frozen, of hake 10% 0304.74.50

Frozen Alaska pollack fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced,

ground or cut 10% 0304.75.10

Fillets, frozen, of Alaska pollock, other than above 10% 0304.75.50

Frozen Bregmacerotidae et al fish fillets,nesoi, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg,

to be minced, ground or cut into pieces 10% 0304.79.10

Frozen fillets of other fresh-water fish, flat fish, etc., nesoi, other than above 10% 0304.79.50

Frozen salmon fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or

cut into pieces of uniform weight 10% 0304.81.10

Other frozen salmon fillets 10% 0304.81.50

Frozen trout fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or cut

into pieces of uniform weight and dimension 10% 0304.82.10

Frozen trout fillets, other than above 10% 0304.82.50

Frozen “flat fish” fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or

cut into pieces of uniform weight and dimension 10% 0304.83.10

Frozen “other flat fish” fillets, other than above 10% 0304.83.50

Frozen swordfish fillets 10% 0304.84.00

Frozen toothfish fillets 10% 0304.85.00

Frozen herring fillets 10% 0304.86.00

Frozen tuna fillets 10% 0304.87.00

Dogfish, other shark, ray and skate fillets, frozen 10% 0304.88.00

Other frozen fish fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or

cut into pieces of uniform weight and dimension 10% 0304.89.10

Other frozen fish fillets, other than above 10% 0304.89.50

Chilled or Frozen Swordfish fillets, in bulk or in immediate containers weighing with

their contents over 6.8 kg each 10% 0304.91.10

Chilled or Frozen Swordfish Fillets,nesoi 10% 0304.91.90

Chilled or Frozen Toothfish fillets, in bulk or in immediate containers weighing with their

contents over 6.8 kg each 10% 0304.92.10

Chilled or Frozen Toothfish Fillets,nesoi 10% 0304.92.90

Chilled or Frozen tilapia & like fillets,nesoi, in bulk or in immediate containers weighing

> 6.8 kg each 10% 0304.93.10

Tilapias , catfish, carp, eels, nile perch & snakehead chilled or frozen fillets,nesoi 10% 0304.93.90

Alaska pollack chilled or frozen fillets,in bulk or in immediate containers weighing with

their contents over 6.8 kg each 10% 0304.94.10

Alaska pollack, chilled or frozen fillets,nesoi 10% 0304.94.90

Chilled or Frozen fillets,Bregmacerotidae & like, nesoi, in bulk or in immediate

containers > 6.8 kg each 10% 0304.95.10

Bregamacerotidae other fish, other than Alaska pollack, nesoi, chilled or frozen

fillets,nesoi 10% 0304.95.90

Dogfish and other sharks, frozen, nesoi 10% 0304.96.00

Ray and skates, frozen, nesoi 10% 0304.97.00

Chilled or Frozen fillets,nesoi, in bulk or in immediate containers weighing with their

contents over 6.8 kg each 10% 0304.99.11

Chilled or Frozen fillets,nesoi 10% 0304.99.91

Flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption, in bulk or in immediate

containers weighing with contents over 6.8 kg each 10% 0305.10.20

Flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption, other than in bulk or

immediate containers weighing contents over 6.8 kg each 10% 0305.10.40

Sturgeon roe, dried, smoked, salted or in brine 10% 0305.20.20

Fish livers and roes, other than sturgeon roe, dried, smoked, salted or in brine 10% 0305.20.40

Tilapia, catfish, carp, eel, nile perch, snakehead fillets, dried or salted in brine, but not

smoked 10% 0305.31.01

Flat fish fillets, nesoi, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked 10%

Fillets of herrings, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each 10% 0305.39.20

Fillets of mackerel, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each 10% 0305.39.40

Herring and other fist fillets, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked 10% 0305.39.61

Smoked Pacific, Atlantic and Danube salmon, including fillets 10% 0305.41.00

Smoked herrings, including fillets 10% 0305.42.00

Smoked trout, including fillets 10% 0305.43.00

Tilapia, catfish, carp, eel, nile perch, snakehead including fillets, smoked 10% 0305.44.01

Smoked mackerel, including fillets 10% 0305.49.20

Smoked fish, including fillets, nesoi 10% 0305.49.40

Dried cod, whether or not salted but not smoked 10% 0305.51.00

Tilapia, catfish, carp, eel, nile perch, snakehead, not smoked, dried, whether or not

salted 10% 0305.52.00

Fish of families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae,Melanonidae,

Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, dried but not smoked 10% 0305.53.00

Herrings, anchovies, sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprat, mackerel, Indian mackeral,

seerfish, dried, whether or not salted, but not smoked 10% 0305.54.00

Dried fish, other than cod or shark fins, whether or not salted but not smoked 10% 0305.59.00

Herrings, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate containers weighing

with their contents 6.8 kg or less each 10% 0305.61.20

Herrings, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, other than in immediate containers

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each 10% 0305.61.40

Cod, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked 10% 0305.62.00

Anchovies, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate airtight containers

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each 10% 0305.63.20

Anchovies, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate containers, nesoi,

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each 10% 0305.63.40

Anchovies, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, other than in immediate

containers weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each 10% 0305.63.60

Tilapias, catfish, carp, eel, Nile perch, or snakehead, in brine or salted but not dried or

smoked, in immediate containers <6.8 kg 10% 0305.64.10

Tilapias, catfish, carp, eel, Nile perch, or snakehead, in brine or salted but not dried or

smoked, other than in containers <6.8 kg 10% 0305.64.50

Cusk, haddock, hake, and pollock, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked 10% 0305.69.10

Mackerel, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate containers weighing

with their contents 6.8 kg or less each 10% 0305.69.20

Mackerel, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, other than in immediate

containers weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each 10% 0305.69.30

Salmon, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked 10% 0305.69.40

Fish, nesoi, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate containers

weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each 10% 0305.69.50

Fish, nesoi, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, other than in immediate

containers weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each 10% 0305.69.60

Dried shark fins, whether or not salted but not smoked 10% 0305.71.00

Fish heads, tails, and maws, whether or not salted but not smoked 10% 0305.72.00

Edible fish offal, other fish heads tails and maws or shark fins, whether or not salted but

not smoked 10% 0305.79.00

Rock lobster and other sea crawfish, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in

brine, frozen 10% 0306.11.00

Lobsters excluding rock lobster, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in brine,

frozen 10% 0306.12.00

Crabmeat, frozen 10% 0306.14.20

Crabs, cooked in shell or uncooked (whether in shell or not), dried, salted or in brine,

frozen 10% 0306.14.40

Norway lobsters, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in brine, frozen 10% 0306.15.00

Cold-water shrimps and prawns, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in brine,

frozen 10% 0306.16.00

Other shrimps and prawns, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in brine, frozen 10% 0306.17.00

Crustateans, nesoi (including flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans fit for human

consumption), cooked in shell or uncooked, etc., frozen 10% 0306.19.00

Live rock lobster and other sea crawfish, frozen or chilled 10% 0306.31.00

Live lobsters (Homarus spp.), frozen or chilled, except rock lobster 10% 0306.32.00

Crabmeat, fresh or chilled 10% 0306.33.20

Live crabs, fresh or chilled, other than crabmeat 10% 0306.33.40

Live Norway lobsters, frozen or chilled 10% 0306.34.00

Cold water shrimps and prawns, shell-on or peeled, live, frozen, or chilled 10% 0306.35.00

Shrimps and prawns, other than cold water shrimp, shell-on or peeled, live, frozen or

chilled 10% 0306.36.00

Flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fress or chilled, fit for human consumption, or

other crustaceans, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0306.39.00

Rock lobster and other sea crawfish nesoi 10% 0306.91.00

Lobsters (Homarus SPP.), except rock lobster nesoi 10% 0306.92.00

Crabmeat, nesoi 10% 0306.93.20

Crabs, other than crabmeat, nesoi 10% 0306.93.40

Norway lobsters (Nephrops Norvegicus), nesoi 10% 0306.94.00

Other shrimps and prawns, shell-on or peeled 10% 0306.95.00

Flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption or crustraceans

nesoi 10% 0306.99.00

Oysters, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, or chilled 10% 0307.11.00

Oysters, frozen 10% 0307.12.00

Oysters, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.19.01

Scallops, including queen scallops, whether in shell or not, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.21.00

Scallops, including queen scallops, of the genera Pecten, Chlamys or Placopecten, frozen 10% 0307.22.00

Scallops, including queen scallops, of the genera Pecten, Chlamys or Placopecten, dried,

salted or in brine 10% 0307.29.01

Mussels, whether in shell or not, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.31.00

Mussels (Mytilus Spp., Perna Spp.), frozen 10% 0307.32.00

Mussels (Mytilus Spp., Perna Spp.), dried, salted or in brine 10% 0307.39.01

Squid or cuttle fish, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.42.00

Squid or cuttle fish, frozen 10% 0307.43.00

Squid or cuttle fish, dried, salted or in brine 10% 0307.49.01

Octopus, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.51.00

Octopus, frozen 10% 0307.52.00

Octopus, dried, salted or in brine 10% 0307.59.01

Snails, other than sea snails, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried,

salted or in brine 10% 0307.60.00

Clams, cockles and ark shells, whether in shell or not, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.71.00

Clams, cockles and ark shells, frozen 10% 0307.72.00

Clams, cockles and ark shells, dried salted or in brine 10% 0307.79.01

Abalone, whether in shell or not, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.81.00

Live stromboid conch, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.82.00

Abalone, including flours, meals and pellets fit for human consumption, frozen 10% 0307.83.00

Stromboid conchs (Strombus Spp.), frozen 10% 0307.84.00

Abalone, including edible flours, meals and pellets, nesoi 10% 0307.87.00

Stromboid conchs, nesoi 10% 0307.88.00

Conch and other molluscs nesoi, including flours, meals and pellets, fit for human

consumption, live, fresh o chilled 10% 0307.91.02

Conch and other molluscs nesoi, including flours, meals and pellets, fit for human

consumption, frozen 10% 0307.92.00

Molluscs, including flours, meals and pellets fit for human consumption, nesoi 10% 0307.99.02

Sea cucumbers, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0308.11.00

Frozen sea cucumbers 10% 0308.12.00

Sea cucumbers, not frozen 10% 0308.19.01

Sea urchins, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0308.21.00

Frozen sea urchins 10% 0308.22.00

Sea urchins, not frozen 10% 0308.29.01

Jellly fish, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted smoked, or in brine 10% 0308.30.00

Other aquatic invertebrates, oth than molluscs & crustaceans, nesoi, live, fresh or

chilled, dried, salted, smoked or in brine 10% 0308.90.00

Whey protein concentrates 10% 0404.10.05

Modified whey (except protein conc.), subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS 10% 0404.10.08

Modified whey (except protein conc.), wheth/not conc. or sweetened, subject to add US

note 10 to Ch.4 10% 0404.10.11

Modified whey (except protein conc.), wheth/not conc. or sweetened, not subject to

gen. note 15 or 10% 0404.10.15

Fluid whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sweeteners 10% 0404.10.20

Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not conc. or sweetened, subject to

gen. note 15 of the HTS 10% 0404.10.48

Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not conc. or sweetened, subject to

add. US note 12 to Ch. 4 10% 0404.10.50

Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not conc. or sweetened, not subject to

gen. note 15 or add US nte 12 to Ch.4 10% 0404.10.90

Butter subject to general note 15 (outside quota) 10% 0405.10.05

Butter subject to quota pursuant to chapter 4 additional US note 6 10% 0405.10.10

Butter not subject to general note 15 and in excess of quota in chapter 4 additional U.S.

note 6 10% 0405.10.20

Birds’ eggs, in shell, fertilized eggs for incubation, other than Gallus domesticus 10% 0407.19.00

Birds’ eggs, in shell, other fresh, not fertilized eggs for incubation, of species Gallus

domesticus 10% 0407.21.00

Birds’ eggs, in shell, other fresh, not fertilized eggs for incubation, other than species

Gallus domesticus 10% 0407.29.00

Birds’ eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked 10% 0407.90.00

Egg yolks, dried, whether or not containing added sweeteners 10% 0408.11.00

Egg yolks, other than dried, whether or not containing added sweeteners 10% 0408.19.00

Birds’ eggs, not in shell, other than dried, whether or not containing added sweeteners 10% 0408.99.00

Natural honey 10% 0409.00.00

Edible products of animal origin, nesoi 10% 0410.00.00

Human hair, unworked, whether or not washed and scoured; waste of human hair 10% 0501.00.00

Pigs’, hogs’ or boars’ bristles and hair and waste thereof 10% 0502.10.00

Badger hair and other brushmaking hair, nesoi, and waste thereof 10% 0502.90.00

Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof 10% 0504.00.00

Feathers of a kind used for stuffing, and down 10% 0505.10.00

Feather meal and waste 10% 0505.90.20

Skins and parts of birds with their feathers or down (except meal and waste) nesoi 10% 0505.90.60

Ossein and bones treated with acid 10% 0506.10.00

Bones & horn-cores, unworked, defatted, simply prepared (but not cut to shape) or

degelatinized; powder & waste of these products 10% 0506.90.00

Tortoise shell, whalebone and whalebone hair, horns, antlers, hooves, nails, claws and

beaks, unworked or simply prepared; waste and powder 10% 0507.90.00

Coral, shells, cuttlebone and similar materials, unworked or simply prepared, but not

cut to shape; powder and waste thereof 10% 0508.00.00

Cantharides; bile; glands and other animal products nesoi, used in pharmaceutical

products 10% 0510.00.40

Bovine semen 10% 0511.10.00

Products of fish, crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates nesoi; dead

animals of chapter 3, unfit for human consumption 10% 0511.91.00

Parings and similar waste of raw hides or skins; glue stock nesoi 10% 0511.99.20

Animal products chiefly used as food for animals or as ingredients in such food, nesoi 10% 0511.99.30

Horsehair and horsehair waste, whether or not put up as a layer with or without

supporting material 10% 0511.99.33

Natural sponges of animal origin 10% 0511.99.36

Animal products nesoi; dead animals of chapter 1, unfit for human consumption 10% 0511.99.40

Onion sets, fresh or chilled 10% 0703.10.20

Pearl onions not over 16 mm in diameter, fresh or chilled 10% 0703.10.30

Onions, other than onion sets or pearl onions not over 16 mm in diameter, and shallots,

fresh or chilled 10% 0703.10.40

Garlic, fresh or chilled 10% 0703.20.00

Leeks and other alliaceous vegetables nesoi, fresh or chilled 10% 0703.90.00

Cauliflower and headed broccoli, fresh or chilled, if entered June 5 to October 15,

inclusive, in any year 10% 0704.10.20

Cauliflower and headed broccoli, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, if entered Oct. 16

through June 4, inclusive 10% 0704.10.40

Cauliflower and headed broccoli, fresh or chilled, reduced in size, if entered Oct. 16

through June 4, inclusive 10% 0704.10.60

Cabbage, fresh or chilled 10% 0704.90.20

Kohlrabi, kale and similar edible brassicas nesoi, including sprouting broccoli, fresh or

chilled 10% 0704.90.40

Carrots, fresh or chilled, reduced in size 10% 0706.10.05

Carrots, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, under 10 cm in length 10% 0706.10.10

Carrots, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, 10 cm or over in length 10% 0706.10.20

Turnips, fresh or chilled 10% 0706.10.40

Radishes, fresh or chilled 10% 0706.90.20

Beets and horseradish, fresh or chilled 10% 0706.90.30

Salsify, celeriac, radishes and similar edible roots nesoi, fresh or chilled 10% 0706.90.40

Cucumbers, including gherkins, fresh or chilled, if entered May 1 to June 30, inclusive, or

Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, inclusive, in any year 10% 0707.00.50

Peas, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled, if entered July 1 to Sept. 30, inclusive, in any

year 10% 0708.10.20

Peas, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled, if entered Nov. 1 through the following June

30, inclusive 10% 0708.10.40

Cowpeas (other than black-eye peas), fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled 10% 0708.20.20

Beans nesoi, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled 10% 0708.20.90

Lentils, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled 10% 0708.90.15

Leguminous vegetables nesoi, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled 10% 0708.90.40

Celery, other than celeriac, fresh or chilled, reduced in size 10% 0709.40.20

Celery, other than celeriac, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, if entered April 15 to

July 31, inclusive, in any year 10% 0709.40.40

Celery, other than celeriac, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, if entered August 1

through the following April 14, inclusive 10% 0709.40.60

Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.51.01

Truffles, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.59.10

Mushrooms, other than of the genus Agaricus, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.59.90

Chili peppers, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.60.20

Fruits of the genus capsicum (peppers) (ex. chili peppers) or of the genus pimenta (e.g.,

Allspice), fresh or chilled 10% 0709.60.40

Squash, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.93.20

Jicamas and breadfruit, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.99.05

Chayote (Sechium edule), fresh or chilled 10% 0709.99.10

Okra, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.99.14

Fiddlehead greens, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.99.30

Sweet corn, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.99.45

Vegetables, not elsewhere specified or included, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.99.90

Potatoes, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen 10% 0710.10.00

Peas, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered July 1

through September 30, inclusive, in any year 10% 0710.21.20

Peas, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered Jan. 1

through June 30, or Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, inclusive 10% 0710.21.40

Lima beans, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, not reduced in

size, entered Nov. 1 through the following May 31 10% 0710.22.10

Lima beans, frozen, entered June 1 – October 31 10% 0710.22.15

Cowpeas (other than black-eye peas), uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in

water, frozen, not reduced in size 10% 0710.22.20

Frozen string beans (snap beans), not reduced in size 10% 0710.22.25

Frozen beans nesoi, not reduced in size 10% 0710.22.37

Beans nesoi, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, reduced in

size 10% 0710.22.40

Chickpeas (garbanzos), uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen 10% 0710.29.05

Pigeon peas, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered July

1 through September 30, inclusive, in any year 10% 0710.29.25

Pigeon peas, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered Oct.

1 through the following June 30, inclusive 10% 0710.29.30

Leguminous vegetables nesoi, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water,

frozen 10% 0710.29.40

Spinach, New Zealand spinach and orache spinach (garden spinach), uncooked or

cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen 10% 0710.30.00

Sweet corn, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen 10% 0710.40.00

Bamboo shoots and water chestnuts (other than Chinese water chestnuts), uncooked or

cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen 10% 0710.80.15

Mushrooms, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen 10% 0710.80.20

Tomatoes, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered Mar.

1 thru July 14, incl. or Sept. 1 thru Nov. 14, incl. 10% 0710.80.40

Tomatoes, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered July

15 through August 31, inclusive, in any year 10% 0710.80.45

Tomatoes, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered Nov.

15 through the following February, incl. 10% 0710.80.50

Brussels sprouts, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, not

reduced in size 10% 0710.80.65

Vegetables nesoi, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, not

reduced in size 10% 0710.80.70

Okra, reduced in size, frozen 10% 0710.80.93

Vegetables nesoi, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, reduced

in size 10% 0710.80.97

Mixtures of pea pods and water chestnuts (other than Chinese water chestnuts),

uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen 10% 0710.90.11

Mixtures of vegetables not elsewhere specified or included, uncooked or cooked by

steaming or boiling in water, frozen 10% 0710.90.91

Cucumbers including gherkins, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state for

immediate consumption 10% 0711.40.00

Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state

for immediate consumption 10% 0711.51.00

Mushrooms, other than of the genus Agaricus, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in

that state for immediate consumption 10% 0711.59.10

Leguminous vegetables, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state for

immediate consumption 10% 0711.90.20

Onions, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption 10% 0711.90.50

Vegetables nesoi, and mixtures of vegetables, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in

that state for immediate consumption 10% 0711.90.65

Dried onion powder or flour 10% 0712.20.20

Dried onions whole, cut, sliced or broken, but not further prepared 10% 0712.20.40

Air dried or sun dried mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in

powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.31.10

Dried (not air or sun dried) mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, whole, cut, sliced, broken

or in powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.31.20

Dried wood ears (Auricularia spp.), whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not

further prepared 10% 0712.32.00

Dried jelly fungi (Tremella spp), whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further

prepared 10% 0712.33.00

Air dried or sun dried mushrooms (other than of the genus Agaricus), whole, cut, sliced,

broken or in powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.39.10

Dried (not air or sun dried) mushrooms (other than of the genus Agaricus), whole, cut,

sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.39.20

Dried truffles, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.39.40

Dried carrots, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.90.10

Dried olives, not ripe 10% 0712.90.15

Dried olives, ripe 10% 0712.90.20

Dried potatoes, whether or not cut or sliced but not further prepared 10% 0712.90.30

Dried garlic, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.90.40

Dried fennel, marjoram, parsley, savory and tarragon, crude or not manufactured 10% 0712.90.60

Dried parsley nesoi, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.90.65

Dried fennel, marjoram, savory and tarragon nesoi, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in

powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.90.70

Tomatoes, dried in powder 10% 0712.90.74

Tomatoes, dried, whole, other 10% 0712.90.78

Dried vegetables nesoi, and mixtures of dried vegetables, whole, cut, sliced, broken or

in powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.90.85

Seeds of peas of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.10.10

Dried split peas, shelled 10% 0713.10.20

Dried peas, nesoi, shelled 10% 0713.10.40

Seeds of chickpeas (garbanzos) of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.20.10

Dried chickpeas (garbanzos), shelled 10% 0713.20.20

Seeds of beans of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.31.10

Dried beans, shelled, if entered May 1 through August 31, inclusive, in any year 10% 0713.31.20

Dried beans, shelled, if entered September 1 through the following April 30, or

withdrawn for consumption at any time 10% 0713.31.40

Seeds of small red (adzuki) beans of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.32.10

Dried small red (adzuki) beans, shelled 10% 0713.32.20

Seeds of kidney beans, including white pea beans of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.33.10

Dried kidney beans, including white pea beans, shelled, if entered May 1 through

August 31, inclusive, in any year 10% 0713.33.20

Dried kidney beans, including white pea beans, shelled, if entered Sept. 1 through April

30, or withdrawn for consumption at any time 10% 0713.33.40

Dried Bambara beans, shelled, if entered for consumption from May 1 through August

31, inclusive, in any year 10% 0713.34.20

Dried Bambara beans, shelled, if entered for consumption other than above period, or

withdrawn for consumption 10% 0713.34.40

Dried cowpeas, shelled 10% 0713.35.00

Seeds of beans nesoi, of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.39.11

Dried beans nesoi, shelled, if entered for consumption from May 1 through August 31,

inclusive, in any year 10% 0713.39.21

Dried beans nesoi, shelled, if entered for consumption September 1 through April 30, or

withdrawn for consumption at any time 10% 0713.39.41

Lentil seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.40.10

Dried lentils, shelled 10% 0713.40.20

Seeds of broad beans and horse beans of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.50.10

Dried broad beans and horse beans, shelled 10% 0713.50.20

Dried pigeon pea seeds, shelled, if entered for consumption during the period from May

1 through August 31, inclusive, in any year 10% 0713.60.60

Dried pigeon pea seeds, shelled, if entered Sept. 1 through the following April 30, or

withdrawn for consumption at any time 10% 0713.60.80

Seeds of leguminous vegetables nesoi, of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.90.11

Dried guar seeds, shelled 10% 0713.90.50

Dried leguminous vegetables nesoi, shelled, if entered for consumption during the

period from May 1 through August 31, inclusive, in any year 10% 0713.90.61

Dried leguminous vegetales, nesoi, shelled, if entered Sept. 1 through the following April

30, or withdrawn for consumption at any time 10% 0713.90.81

Cassava (manioc), fresh, chilled or dried, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets 10% 0714.10.20

Sweet potatoes, frozen, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets 10% 0714.20.10

Sweet potatoes, fresh, chilled or dried, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets 10% 0714.20.20

Fresh or chilled yams (Dioscorea spp.), whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets 10% 0714.30.10

Frozen yams (Dioscorea spp.) 10% 0714.30.20

Dried yams (Dioscorea spp.), whether or not sliced but not in pellets 10% 0714.30.60

Fresh or chilled taro (Colocasia spp.), whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets 10% 0714.40.10

Frozen taro (Colocasia spp.) 10% 0714.40.20

Dried taro (Colocasia spp.), in the form of pellets 10% 0714.40.50

Dried taro (Colocasia spp.), whether or not sliced but not in pellets 10% 0714.40.60

Fresh or chilled yautia (Xanthosoma spp.), whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets 10% 0714.50.10

Frozen yautia (Xanthosoma spp.) 10% 0714.50.20

Dried yautia (Xanthosoma spp.), in the form of pellets 10% 0714.50.50

Dried yautia (Xanthosoma spp.), whether or not sliced but not in pellets 10% 0714.50.60

Chinese water chestnuts, fresh or chilled 10% 0714.90.05

Fresh or chilled arrowroot/salep/Jerusalem artichokes/similar roots & tubers, nesoi 10% 0714.90.39

Mixtures of pea pods and Chineses water chestnuts, frozen 10% 0714.90.41

Other mixtures of Chinese water chestnuts, frozen 10% 0714.90.42

Chinese water chestnuts, not mixed, frozen 10% 0714.90.44

Frozen dasheens/arrowroot/salep/Jerusalem artichokes/similar roots & tubers, nesoi 10% 0714.90.46

Chinese water chestnuts, dried 10% 0714.90.48

Dried dasheens, arrowroot, salep, Jerusalem artichokes and similar roots and tubers

nesoi, in the form of pellets 10% 0714.90.51

Dried dasheens, arrowroot, salep, Jerusalem artichokes, and similar roots and tubers

nesoi, whether or not sliced but not in pellets 10% 0714.90.61

Coconuts, desiccated 10% 0801.11.00

Coconuts, fresh, not in the inner shell (endocarp) 10% 0801.19.01

Cashew nuts, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0801.31.00

Cashew nuts, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0801.32.00

Almonds, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.11.00

Almonds, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.12.00

Hazelnuts or filberts, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.22.00

Walnuts, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.31.00

Walnuts, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.32.00

Chestnuts, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.41.00

Chestnuts, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.42.00

Pistachios, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.51.00

Pistachios, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.52.00

Macadamia nuts, shelled 10% 0802.62.00

Areca nuts, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.80.20

Pecans, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.90.10

Pecans, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.90.15

Pignolias, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.90.20

Pignolias, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.90.25

Nuts,nesoi, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.90.82

Nuts nesoi, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.90.98

Plantains, dried 10% 0803.10.20

Bananas, fresh or dried 10% 0803.90.00

Dates, fresh or dried, whole, with or without pits, packed in units weighing (with

immediate container, if any) not over 4.6 kg 10% 0804.10.20

Dates, fresh or dried, whole, with pits, packed in units weighing over 4.6 kg 10% 0804.10.40

Dates, fresh or dried, whole, without pits, packed in units weighing over 4.6 kg 10% 0804.10.60

Dates, fresh or dried, other than whole 10% 0804.10.80

Figs, fresh or dried, whole, in units weighing more than 0.5 kg each 10% 0804.20.40

Figs, fresh or dried, whole, in immediate containers weighing with their contents 0.5 kg

or less 10% 0804.20.60

Figs, fresh or dried, other than whole (including fig paste) 10% 0804.20.80

Pineapples, fresh or dried, not reduced in size, in bulk 10% 0804.30.20

Pineapples, fresh or dried, not reduced in size, in crates or other packages 10% 0804.30.40

Pineapples, fresh or dried, reduced in size 10% 0804.30.60

Guavas, mangoes, and mangosteens, fresh, if entered during the period September 1

through May 31, inclusive 10% 0804.50.40

Guavas, mangoes, and mangosteens, fresh, if entered during the period June 1 through

August 31, inclusive 10% 0804.50.60

Guavas, mangoes, and mangosteens, dried 10% 0804.50.80

Oranges, fresh or dried 10% 0805.10.00

Mandarins and other similar citrus hybrids including tangerines, satsumas, clementines,

wilkings, fresh or dried 10% 0805.21.00

Clementines, fresh or dried, other 10% 0805.22.00

Wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, fresh or dried, other 10% 0805.29.00

Raisins, made from dried seedless grapes 10% 0806.20.10

Raisins, made from other than seedless grapes 10% 0806.20.20

Grapes, dried, other than raisins 10% 0806.20.90

Apples, fresh 10% 0808.10.00

Pears, fresh, if entered during the period from April 1 through June 30, inclusive 10% 0808.30.20

Pears, fresh, if entered during the period from July 1 through the following March 31,

inclusive 10% 0808.30.40

Quinces, fresh, if entered during the period from April 1 through June 30, inclusive 10% 0808.40.20

Quinces, fresh, if entered during the period from July 1 through the following March 31,

inclusive 10% 0808.40.40

Other cherries, fresh 10% 0809.29.00

Peaches, including nectarines, fresh, if entered during the period from June 1 through

November 30, inclusive 10% 0809.30.20

Peaches, including nectarines, fresh, if entered during the period from December 1

through the following May 31, inclusive 10% 0809.30.40

Strawberries, fresh, if entered during the period from June 15 through September 15,

inclusive 10% 0810.10.20

Strawberries, fresh, if entered during the period from September 16 through the

following June 14, inclusive 10% 0810.10.40

Raspberries and loganberries, fresh, if entered during the period from September 1

through the following June 30, inclusive 10% 0810.20.10

Black, white or red currants and gooseberries (other than kiwifruit), fresh 10% 0810.30.00

Cranberries, blueberries and other fruits of the genus Vaccinium, fresh 10% 0810.40.00

Persimmons, fresh 10% 0810.70.00

Other berries and tamarinds, fresh 10% 0810.90.27

Fruit, not elsewhere specified or included, fresh 10% 0810.90.46

Strawberries, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.10.00

Raspberries, loganberries, black currants and gooseberries, frozen, in water or

containing added sweetening 10% 0811.20.20

Blackberries, mulberries and white or red currants, frozen, in water or containing added

sweetening 10% 0811.20.40

Bananas and plantains, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.10

Blueberries, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.20

Boysenberries, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.22

Cashew apples, mameyes colorados, sapodillas, soursops and sweetsops, frozen, in

water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.25

Coconut meat, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.30

Cranberries, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.35

Papayas, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.40

Pineapples, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.50

Mangoes, frozen, whether or not previously steamed or boiled 10% 0811.90.52

Melons, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.55

Fruit, nesoi, frozen, whether or not previously steamed or boiled 10% 0811.90.80

Mixtures of two or more fruits, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for

consumption 10% 0812.90.10

Citrus fruit, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate

consumption 10% 0812.90.20

Figs, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption 10% 0812.90.30

Pineapples, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate

consumption 10% 0812.90.40

Strawberries, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate

consumption 10% 0812.90.50

Fruit and nuts nesoi, including mixtures containing nuts, provisionally preserved, but not

for immediate consumption 10% 0812.90.90

Apricots, dried 10% 0813.10.00

Prunes and plums, soaked in brine and dried 10% 0813.20.10

Prunes and plums, dried, (except if presoaked in brine) 10% 0813.20.20

Apples, dried 10% 0813.30.00

Papayas, dried 10% 0813.40.10

Barberries, dried 10% 0813.40.15

Berries except barberries, dried 10% 0813.40.20

Cherries, dried 10% 0813.40.30

Peaches, dried 10% 0813.40.40

Tamarinds, dried 10% 0813.40.80

Fruit nesoi, dried, other than that of headings 0801 to 0806, and excluding mixtures 10% 0813.40.90

Mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of Chapter 8 10% 0813.50.00

Peel of orange or citron, fresh, frozen, dried or provisionally preserved in brine, in sulfur

water or other preservative solutions 10% 0814.00.10

Lime peel, fresh, frozen or in brine 10% 0814.00.40

Peel of citrus fruit, excl. orange or citron and peel, nesoi, of melon, fresh, frozen, dried

or provisionally preserved 10% 0814.00.80

Durum wheat, seed 10% 1001.11.00

Wheat & meslin other than durum or seed wheat 10% 1001.99.00

Barley, seed 10% 1003.10.00

Barley, other than seed, for malting purposes 10% 1003.90.20

Barley, not seed, other than for malting purposes 10% 1003.90.40

Oats, seed 10% 1004.10.00

Oats, other than seed 10% 1004.90.00

Yellow dent corn 10% 1005.90.20

Corn (maize), other than seed and yellow dent corn 10% 1005.90.40

Basmati rice, husked 10% 1006.20.20

Husked (brown) rice, other than Basmati 10% 1006.20.40

Rice semi-milled or wholly milled, whether or not polished or glazed, parboiled 10% 1006.30.10

Rice semi-milled or wholly milled, whether or not polished or glazed, other than

parboiled 10% 1006.30.90

Broken rice 10% 1006.40.00

Grain sorghum, seed 10% 1007.10.00

Grain sorghum, other than seed 10% 1007.90.00

Buckwheat 10% 1008.10.00

Millet, seed 10% 1008.21.00

Millet, other than seed 10% 1008.29.00

Canary seed 10% 1008.30.00

Quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa) 10% 1008.50.00

Cereals nesoi (including wild rice) 10% 1008.90.01

Wheat or meslin flour 10% 1101.00.00

Corn (maize) flour 10% 1102.20.00

Buckwheat flour 10% 1102.90.20

Rice flour 10% 1102.90.25

Rye flour 10% 1102.90.27

Cereal flours nesoi, mixed together 10% 1102.90.30

Cereal flours, other than of wheat or meslin, rye, corn, rice or buckwheat 10% 1102.90.60

Groats and meal of wheat 10% 1103.11.00

Groats and meal of corn (maize) 10% 1103.13.00

Groats and meal of oats 10% 1103.19.12

Groats and meal of rice 10% 1103.19.14

Groats and meal of cereals other than wheat, oats, corn (maize) or rice 10% 1103.19.90

Pellets of cereals 10% 1103.20.00

Rolled or flaked grains of oats 10% 1104.12.00

Rolled or flaked grains of barley 10% 1104.19.10

Rolled or flaked grains of cereals, other than of barley or oats 10% 1104.19.90

Grains of oats, hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled or otherwise worked, but not

rolled or flaked 10% 1104.22.00

Grains of corn (maize), hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled or otherwise worked, but

not rolled or flaked 10% 1104.23.00

Grains of barley, hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled or otherwise worked, but not

rolled or flaked 10% 1104.29.10

Grains of cereals other than barley, oats or corn, hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled

or otherwise worked, but not rolled or flaked 10% 1104.29.90

Germ of cereals, whole, rolled, flaked or ground 10% 1104.30.00

Flour, meal and powder of potatoes 10% 1105.10.00

Flakes, granules and pellets, of potatoes 10% 1105.20.00

Flour, meal and powder of the dried leguminous vegetables of heading 0713 10% 1106.10.00

Flour, meal and powder of Chinese water chestnuts 10% 1106.20.10

Flour, meal and powder of sago, or of roots or tubers of heading 0714 (excluding

Chinese water chestnuts) 10% 1106.20.90

Flour, meal and powder of banana and plantain 10% 1106.30.20

Fruit and nut flour, meal and powder of the products of chapter 8, other than of banana

and plantain 10% 1106.30.40

Malt, not roasted 10% 1107.10.00

Malt, roasted 10% 1107.20.00

Wheat starch 10% 1108.11.00

Corn (maize) starch 10% 1108.12.00

Potato starch 10% 1108.13.00

Cassava (manioc) starch 10% 1108.14.00

Starches other than wheat, corn (maize), potato or cassava (manioc) starches 10% 1108.19.00

Inulin 10% 1108.20.00

Wheat gluten, whether or not dried, to be used as animal feed 10% 1109.00.10

Wheat gluten, whether or not dried, to be used for other than animal feed 10% 1109.00.90

Soybeans, whether or not broken, seed 10% 1201.10.00

Soybeans, whether or not broken, other than seed 10% 1201.90.00

Peanuts (ground-nuts), seed, not roasted or cooked, shelled, subject to add. US note 2

to Ch.12 10% 1202.30.40

Flaxseed (linseed), whether or not broken 10% 1204.00.00

Low erucic acid rape or colza seeds, whether or not broken 10% 1205.10.00

Rape or colza seeds (other than of low erucic acid), whether or not broken 10% 1205.90.00

Sunflower seeds, whether or not broken 10% 1206.00.00

Sesame seeds, whether or not broken 10% 1207.40.00

Mustard seeds, whether or not broken 10% 1207.50.00

Safflower (Carthamus tintorius) seeds 10% 1207.60.00

Melon seeds 10% 1207.70.00

Poppy seeds, whether or not broken 10% 1207.91.00

Other oil seeds and oleaginous fruits whether or not broken, incl niger seeds, hemp

seeds and seeds nesoi 10% 1207.99.03

Flours and meals of soybeans 10% 1208.10.00

Flours and meals of oil seeds or oleaginous fruits other than those of mustard or

soybeans 10% 1208.90.00

Sugar beet seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.10.00

Alfalfa (lucerne) seed of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.21.00

Rye grass seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.25.00

Beet seed, other than sugar beet seed, of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.29.10

Seeds of forage plants of a kind used for sowing, not elsewhere specified or included 10% 1209.29.91

Seeds of herbaceous plants cultivated principally for their flowers 10% 1209.30.00

Cauliflower seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.91.10

Celery seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.91.20

Onion seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.91.40

Parsley seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.91.50

Pepper seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.91.60

Vegetable seeds, nesoi, of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.91.80

Tree and shrub seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.99.20

Seeds, fruits and spores, of a kind used for sowing, nesoi 10% 1209.99.41

Hop cones, fresh or dried, neither ground, powdered nor in the form of pellets 10% 1210.10.00

Ginseng roots, fresh or dried, whether or not cut, crushed or powdered 10% 1211.20.10

Ginseng roots, frozen or chilled 10% 1211.20.15

Coca leaf, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or

similar purposes 10% 1211.30.00

Poppy straw, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or

similar purposes 10% 1211.40.00

Ephedra 10% 1211.50.00

Mint leaves, crude or not manufactured, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for

insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes 10% 1211.90.20

Mint leaves nesoi, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal

or similar purposes 10% 1211.90.40

Plants, parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), used in perfumery, pharmacy,

insecticidal, fungicidal or similar puproses, other, fresh or dried 10% 1211.90.92

Plants, parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), used in perfumery, pharmacy,

insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes, chilled or frozen 10% 1211.90.93

Seaweeds and other algae, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground, fit for

human consumption 10% 1212.21.00

Seaweeds and other algae, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground, other

than for human consumption 10% 1212.29.00

Locust beans (carob) 10% 1212.92.00

Nectarine stones and kernels of a kind used primarily for human consumption, not

elsewhere specified or included 10% 1212.99.20

Apricot, peach (other than nectarine) or plum stones and kernels used primarily for

human consumption, not elsewhere specified or included 10% 1212.99.30

Fruit stone & kernel (not apricot/peach/plum) & other vegetable products used primary

human consumption, nesoi 10% 1212.99.92

Cereal straw and husks, unprepared, whether or not chopped, ground, pressed or in the

form of pellets 10% 1213.00.00

Alfalfa (lucerne) meal and pellets 10% 1214.10.00

Rutabagas, mangolds, fodder roots, hay, clover, sainfoin, kale, lupines, vetches & forage

products nesoi 10% 1214.90.00

Bamboos, of a kind used primarily for plaiting 10% 1401.10.00

Rattans, in the rough or cut transversely into sections, of a kind used primarily for

plaiting 10% 1401.20.20

Rattans, other than those in the rough or cut transversely into sections, of a kind used

primarily for plaiting 10% 1401.20.40

Willow (osier), of a kind used primarily for plaiting 10% 1401.90.20

Lime bark, raffia, reeds, rushes, cleaned, bleached or dyed cereal straw, other vegetable

materials nesoi, used primarily for plaiting 10% 1401.90.40

Cotton linters 10% 1404.20.00

Vegetable hair not elsewere specified or included 10% 1404.90.10

Istle of a kind used primarily in brooms or brushes 10% 1404.90.30

Piassava, couch-grass and other vegetable materials nesoi, of a kind used primarily in

brooms or brushes 10% 1404.90.40

Other vegetable materials nesoi 10% 1404.90.90

Cod-liver oil and its fractions 10% 1504.10.20

Fish-liver oils and their fractions, other than cod-liver oil and its fractions 10% 1504.10.40

Cod oil and its fractions, other than liver oil 10% 1504.20.20

Herring oil and its fractions, other than liver oil 10% 1504.20.40

Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish other than cod and herring, excluding liver oil 10% 1504.20.60

Wool grease, crude 10% 1505.00.10

Fatty substances derived from wool grease (including lanolin) 10% 1505.00.90

Animal fats and oils and their fractions nesoi, whether or not refined, but not chemically

modified 10% 1506.00.00

Prepared or preserved meat or meat offal of chickens, nesoi 10% 1602.32.00

Clam juice 10% 1603.00.10

Extracts and juices of meat, fish, crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates,

other than clam juice 10% 1603.00.90

Prepared or preserved salmon, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in oil, in airtight

containers 10% 1604.11.20

Prepared or preserved salmon, whole or in pieces, but not minced, other than in oil and

in airtight containers 10% 1604.11.40

Prepared or preserved herrings, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in oil, in airtight

containers 10% 1604.12.20

Herrings, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in tomato sauce, smoked or kippered, in

immediate containers over 0.45 kg each 10% 1604.12.40

Herrings prepared or preserved, whole or in pieces, but not minced, nesoi 10% 1604.12.60

Smoked sardines, in oil, not skinned nor boned, $1/kg or more in tin-plate containers, or

$1.10/kg or more in other airtight containers 10% 1604.13.10

Sardines, not smoked, sardinella, brisling or sprats, neither skinned nor boned, in oil, in

airtight containers 10% 1604.13.20

Sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprats, skinned or boned, in oil, in airtight containers 10% 1604.13.30

Sardines, sardinella, brisling, sprats in containers with their contents under 225 g each,

except those in oil and in airtight containers 10% 1604.13.40

Sardines, sardinella and brisling or sprats (not in oil and airtight cont.), prepared or

preserved, not minced, cont. 225 g or more 10% 1604.13.90

Tunas and skipjack, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in oil, in airtight containers 10% 1604.14.10

Tunas and skipjack, not in oil, in airtight cont., n/o 7 kg, not of U.S. possessions, product

within quota 10% 1604.14.22

Tunas and skipjack, not in oil, in airtight containers, n/o 7 kg, not of U.S. possessions,

over quota 10% 1604.14.30

Tunas and skipjack, not in airtight containers, not in oil, in bulk or in immediate

containers weighing with contents over 6.8 kg each 10% 1604.14.40

Tunas and skipjack, not in airtight containers, not in bulk or in immediate containers

weighing with contents over 6.8 kg each 10% 1604.14.50

Bonito (Sarda spp.), in oil 10% 1604.14.70

Bonito (Sarda spp.), not in oil 10% 1604.14.80

Prepared or preserved mackerel, whole or in pieces, but not minced 10% 1604.15.00

Anchovies, whole or in pieces but not minced, in oil, in airtight containers 10% 1604.16.20

Prepared or preserved anchovies, whole or in pieces, not minced, not in oil, in

immediate containers with their contents 6.8 kg or less ea. 10% 1604.16.40

Prepared or preserved anchovies, whole or in pieces, but not minced, not in oil, nesoi 10% 1604.16.60

Prepared or preserved eels, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in airtight containers,

not in oil 10% 1604.17.10

Eel portions similar to fish sticks and like products of any size or shape, breaded, coated

with batter, not cooked nor in oil 10% 1604.17.40

Eel similar to fish sticks and like products of any size or shape, if breaded, coated with

batter, cooked or in oil 10% 1604.17.50

Prepared or preserved eel, in oil and in bulk or in immediate containers weighing over 7

kg each 10% 1604.17.60

Prepared or preserved eel, whole or in pieces, but not minced, nesoi 10% 1604.17.80

Shark fins, not in oil, in airtight containters 10% 1604.18.10

Shark fins, not in airtight containers 10% 1604.18.90

Bonito, yellowtail and pollock, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in airtight containers,

not in oil 10% 1604.19.10

Other fish, excluding bonito, yellowtail and pollock, in airtight containers, not in oil 10% 1604.19.22

Bonito, yellowtail and pollock, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in airtight containers,

in oil 10% 1604.19.25

Other fish, excluding bonito, yellowtail and pollock, in airtight containers, in oil 10% 1604.19.32

Fish sticks and like products of any size or shape, fillets or other portions of fish,

breaded, coated with batter, not cooked nor in oil 10% 1604.19.41

Fish sticks and like products of any size or shape, fillets or other portions of fish, if

breaded, coated with batter, cooked or in oil 10% 1604.19.51

Prepared or preserved fish nesoi, in oil and in bulk or in immediate containers weighing

over 7 kg each 10% 1604.19.61

Fish, whole or in pieces, but not minced, prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 1604.19.82

Products containing meat of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates,

prepared meals 10% 1604.20.05

Fish pastes 10% 1604.20.10

Fish balls, cakes and puddings, in oil 10% 1604.20.15

Fish balls, cakes and puddings, not in oil, in immediate airtight containers, weighing with

their contents not over 6.8 kg each 10% 1604.20.20

Fish balls, cakes and puddings, not in oil, and in immediate nonairtight containers

weighing with their contents not over 6.8 kg each 10% 1604.20.25

Fish balls, cakes and puddings, not in oil, not in immediate containers, weighing with

their contents not over 6.8 kg each 10% 1604.20.30

Fish sticks and similar products of any size or shape, if breaded, coated with batter or

similarly prepared, not cooked nor in oil 10% 1604.20.40

Fish sticks and similar products of any size or shape, if breaded, coated with batter or

similarly prepared, cooked or in oil 10% 1604.20.50

Prepared or preserved fish, other than whole or in pieces, nesoi 10% 1604.20.60

Caviar 10% 1604.31.00

Caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs, boiled and in airtight containers 10% 1604.32.30

Caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs, nesoi 10% 1604.32.40

Crab products containing fish meat; prepared meals of crab 10% 1605.10.05

Crabmeat, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers 10% 1605.10.20

Crabmeat, prepared or preserved, other than in airtight containers 10% 1605.10.40

Crabs, other than crabmeat, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.10.60

Shrimp & prawns not in airtight containers: fish meat and prepared meals 10% 1605.21.05

Shrimp & prawns not in airtight containers: other than fish meat and prepared meals 10% 1605.21.10

Shrimp & prawns in airtight containers: fish meat and prepared meals 10% 1605.29.05

Shrimp & prawns in airtight containers: other than fish meat and prepared meals 10% 1605.29.10

Lobster products containing fish meat; prepared meals of lobster 10% 1605.30.05

Lobster, prepared or preserved, not containing fish meat, nesoi 10% 1605.30.10

Crustacean products nesoi, containing fish meat; prepared meals of crustaceans, nesoi 10% 1605.40.05

Crustaceans nesoi, prepared or preserved, not containing fish meat, nesoi 10% 1605.40.10

Oysters, fish meat or prepared meals 10% 1605.51.05

Smoked oysters 10% 1605.51.40

Oysters, prepared or preserved, but not smoked 10% 1605.51.50

Scallops, including queen scallops as containing fish meat; prepared meals 10% 1605.52.05

Scallops, including queen scallops, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.52.60

Mussels, containing fish meats or in prepared meals 10% 1605.53.05

Mussels, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.53.60

Cuttle fish and squid, as containing fish meat; prepared meals 10% 1605.54.05

Cuttle fish and squid, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.54.60

Octopus, as containing fish meat or prepared meals 10% 1605.55.05

Octopus, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.55.60

Products of clams, cockles, and arkshells containing fish meat; prepared meals 10% 1605.56.05

Razor clams, in airtight containers, prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 1605.56.10

Boiled clams in immediate airtight containers, the contents of which do not exceed 680

g gross weight 10% 1605.56.15

Clams, prepared or preserved, excluding boiled clams, in immediate airtight containers,

nesoi 10% 1605.56.20

Clams, prepared or preserved, other than in airtight containers 10% 1605.56.30

Cockles and arkshells, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.56.60

Products of abalone containing fish meat; prepared meals of abalone 10% 1605.57.05

Abalone, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.57.60

Products of snails, other than sea snails, containing fish meat; prepared meals of snails

other than sea snails 10% 1605.58.05

Prepared or preserved snails, other than sea snails 10% 1605.58.55

Products of molluscs nesoi containing fish meat; prepared meals of molluscs nesoi 10% 1605.59.05

Molluscs nesoi, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.59.60

Sea cucumbers, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.61.00

Sea urchins, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.62.00

Jelly fish, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.63.00

Other aquatic invertebrates, nesoi, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.69.00

Cane/beet sugar & pure sucrose, refined, solid, w/o added coloring or flavoring, subject

to add. US 5 to Ch.17 10% 1701.99.10

Cane/beet sugar & pure sucrose, refined, solid, w/o added coloring or flavoring, not

subject to gen. note 15 or add. US 5 to Ch.17 10% 1701.99.50

Sugars and sugar syrups, and articles containing sugar, nesoi 10% 1702.90.90

Sugar confections or sweetmeats ready for consumption, not containing cocoa, other

than candied nuts or cough drops 10% 1704.90.35

Sugar confectionery, w/o cocoa, nesoi 10% 1704.90.90

Flour-, meal-, starch-, malt extract- or dairy-based food preps not containing cocoa and

not containing specific amounts of dairy, nesoi 10% 1901.90.91

Uncooked pasta, not stuffed or otherwise prepared, not containing eggs, exclusively

pasta 10% 1902.19.20

Uncooked pasta, not stuffed or otherwise prepared, not containing eggs, nesoi,

including pasta packaged with sauce preparations 10% 1902.19.40

Stuffed pasta, whether or not cooked or otherwise prepared 10% 1902.20.00

Pasta nesoi 10% 1902.30.00

Bread, pastry, cake, biscuit and similar baked products nesoi, and puddings whether or

not containing chocolate, fruit, nuts or confectionery 10% 1905.90.10

Cucumbers including gherkins, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.10.00

Capers, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid, nesoi 10% 2001.90.20

Artichokes, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.25

Beans, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.30

Onions, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.34

Pimientos, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.35

Vegetables (including olives) nesoi, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.38

Chestnuts, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.42

Chinese water chestnuts, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.48

Walnuts, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.50

Fruits, nuts, and other edible parts of plants, nesoi, prepared or preserved by vinegar or

acetic acid 10% 2001.90.60

Tomatoes, whole or in pieces, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or

acetic acid 10% 2002.10.00

Tomato prep/pres ex by vinegar/acetic acid, powder 10% 2002.90.40

Tomatoes prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, nesoi 10% 2002.90.80

Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or

acetic acid 10% 2003.10.01

Truffles 10% 2003.90.10

Mushrooms other than of the genus Agaricus or truffles, prepared or preserved

otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2003.90.80

Potatoes (not Solano), prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid,

frozen 10% 2004.10.80

Beans, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, frozen 10% 2004.90.80

Vegetables and mixtures of vegetables, nesoi, prepared or preserved other than by

vinegar or acetic acid, frozen, not preserved by sugar 10% 2004.90.85

Potato preparations, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid,

not frozen 10% 2005.20.00

Peas, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.40.00

Black-eye cowpeas, shelled, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic

acid, not frozen 10% 2005.51.20

Beans other than black-eye cowpeas, shelled, prepared or preserved otherwise than by

vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.51.40

Beans, not shelled, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not

frozen 10% 2005.59.00

Asparagus, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.60.00

Olives, green, in a saline solution, pitted or stuffed, not place packed 10% 2005.70.25

Olives (not green), in a saline solution, canned, pitted 10% 2005.70.60

Olives (not green), in a saline solution, in airtight containers of glass or metal but not

canned 10% 2005.70.70

Olives (not green), in a saline solution, not canned, nesoi 10% 2005.70.75

Olives, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar, acetic acid or saline soln, not

frozen, nesoi 10% 2005.70.97

Sweet corn, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar, acetic acid or sugar, not

frozen 10% 2005.80.00

Bamboo shoots in airtight containers, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar

or acetic acid, not frozen, not preserved by sugar 10% 2005.91.60

Bamboo shoots, not in airtight containers, prepared or preserved otherwise than by

vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen, not preserved by sugar 10% 2005.91.97

Carrots in airtight containers, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar, acetic

acid or sugar, not frozen 10% 2005.99.10

Onions, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.99.20

Sauerkraut, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.99.30

Whole or Sliced water chestnuts, other than Chinese water chestnuts, prepared or

preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid or sugar 10% 2005.99.41

Pimientos, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.99.50

Fruits of the genus Capsicum or Pimenta, not pimientos, prepared or preserved

otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.99.55

Artichokes, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.99.80

Chickpeas (garbanzos), prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid,

not frozen 10% 2005.99.85

Vegetables nesoi,& mixtures of vegetables,prepared or preserved otherwise than by

vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen, not preserved by sugar 10% 2005.99.97

Cherries, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized) 10% 2006.00.20

Ginger root, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized) 10% 2006.00.30

Pineapples, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized) 10% 2006.00.40

Mixtures of vegetables, fruit, nuts, fruit-peel or other parts of plants, preserved by sugar

(drained, glace or crystallized) 10% 2006.00.50

Citrus fruit or peel of citrus or other fruit, except mixtures, preserved by sugar (drained,

glace or crystallized) 10% 2006.00.60

Fruit nesoi, and nuts, except mixtures, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized) 10% 2006.00.70

Vegetables and parts of plants, nesoi, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized),

except mixtures, 10% 2006.00.90

Homogenized cooked preparations of fruit put up for retail sale as infant food or for

dietetic purposes, in cont. not over 250 grams, net 10% 2007.10.00

Citrus fruit pastes and purees, being cooked preparations 10% 2007.91.10

Orange marmalade 10% 2007.91.40

Lingonberry and raspberry jams 10% 2007.99.05

Strawberry jam 10% 2007.99.10

Currant and other berry jams, nesoi 10% 2007.99.15

Apricot jam 10% 2007.99.20

Cherry jam 10% 2007.99.25

Peach jam 10% 2007.99.35

Pineapple jam 10% 2007.99.40

Jams, nesoi 10% 2007.99.45

Apple, quince and pear pastes and purees, being cooked preparations 10% 2007.99.48

Guava and mango pastes and purees, being cooked preparations 10% 2007.99.50

Strawberry pastes and purees, being cooked preparations 10% 2007.99.60

Fruit pastes and purees, nesoi, and nut pastes and purees, being cooked preparations 10% 2007.99.65

Currant and berry fruit jellies 10% 2007.99.70

Fruit jellies, other than currant and berry 10% 2007.99.75

Peanut butter and paste, subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS 10% 2008.11.02

Peanut butter and paste, subject to add. US note 5 to Ch. 20, not GN15 10% 2008.11.05

Peanut butter and paste, nesoi, not subject to gen note 15 or add US note 5 to Ch. 20 10% 2008.11.15

Blanched peanuts, subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS 10% 2008.11.22

Blanched peanuts, subject to add. US note 2 to Ch. 12, not GN15 10% 2008.11.25

Peanuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi, subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS 10% 2008.11.42

Peanuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi, subject to add. US note 2 to chap. 12,

not GN15 10% 2008.11.45

Brazil nuts and cashew nuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.10

Coconuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.15

Filberts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.20

Pecans, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.25

Pignolia and pistachio nuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.30

Almonds, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.40

Watermelon seeds, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.50

Mixtures of nuts or other seeds otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.85

Other nuts and seeds nesoi, excluding mixtures, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.90

Pineapples, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.20.00

Peel of oranges, mandarins, clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, otherwise

prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.10

Peel of lemons, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.20

Peel of citrus fruit, nesoi, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.30

Oranges (other than peel or pulp), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.40

Satsumas, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers, aggregate quantity n/o 40,000

metric tons/calandar yr 10% 2008.30.42

Satsumas, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers, aggregate quantity o/40,000

metric tons/calandar yr 10% 2008.30.46

Mandarins (other than satsuma), prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.48

Clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids (other than peel or pulp), otherwise

prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.55

Grapefruit (other than peel or pulp), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.70

Kumquats (other than peel or pulp), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.80

Citrus fruit nesoi (including bergamots), other than peel or pulp, otherwise prepared or

preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.96

Pears, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.40.00

Apricot pulp, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.50.20

Apricots, other than pulp, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.50.40

Cherries, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.60.00

Nectarines, otherwise prepared or preserved, not elsewhere specified or included 10% 2008.70.10

Peaches (excluding nectarines), otherwise prepared or preserved, not elsewhere

specified or included 10% 2008.70.20

Strawberries, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.80.00

Cranberries 10% 2008.93.00

Mixtures of fruit or edible parts of plants, in airtight cont. excl. apricots, citrus, peaches

or pears (incl. canned tropical fruit salad) 10% 2008.97.10

Mixtures of fruit or other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi

(excluding tropical fruit salad) 10% 2008.97.90

Apples, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.05

Bananas, other than pulp, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.15

Blueberries, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi. 10% 2008.99.18

Berries, other than cranberries, blueberries and strawberries, otherwise prepared or

preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.21

Cashew apples, mameyes colorados, sapodillas, soursops and sweetsops, otherwise

prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.23

Dates, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.25

Figs, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.28

Grapes, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.29

Guavas, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.30

Lychees and longans, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.35

Mangoes, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.40

Papayas, other than pulp, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.50

Plums (including prune plums and sloes), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.60

Soybeans, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.61

Sweet ginger, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.63

Chinese water chestnuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, frozen, not elsewhere

specified or included 10% 2008.99.70

Chinese water chestnuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, not frozen, not elsewhere

specified or included 10% 2008.99.71

Pulp of fruit nesoi, and other edible parts of plants nesoi, excluding mixtures, otherwise

prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.80

Bean cake, bean stick, miso, other fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plans, prepared

or preserved 10% 2008.99.91

Orange juice, frozen, unfermented and not containing added spirit 10% 2009.11.00

Grapefruit juice, of a Brix value exceeding 20, unfermented 10% 2009.29.00

Lime juice, of a Brix value not exceeding 20, fit for beverage purposes, unfermented 10% 2009.31.20

Citrus juice of any single citrus fruit (other than orange, grapefruit or lime), Brix value

not exceeding 20, not concentrated, unfermented 10% 2009.31.40

Citrus juice of any single citrus fruit (other than orange, grapefruit or lime), of a Brix

value not exceeding 20, concentrated, unfermented 10% 2009.31.60

Citrus juice of any single citrus fruit (other than orange, grapefruit or lime), of a Brix

value exceeding 20, unfermented 10% 2009.39.60

Pineapple juice, of a Brix value not exceeding 20, concentrated (in degree of

concentration greater than 3.5), unfermented 10% 2009.41.40

Pineapple juice, of a Brix value exceeding 20, concentrated (in degree of concentration

greater than 3.5) 10% 2009.49.40

Tomato juice, concentrated or not concentrated 10% 2009.50.00

Grape juice (including grape must), of a Brix value exceeding 30, unfermented 10% 2009.69.00

Apple juice, of a Brix value not exceeding 20, unfermented 10% 2009.71.00

Apple juice, of a Brix value exceeding 20, unfermented 10% 2009.79.00

Pear juice, concentrated or not concentrated 10% 2009.89.20

Juice of any other single fruit, nesoi, (including cherries and berries), concentrated or

not concentrated 10% 2009.89.60

Juice of any single vegetable, other than tomato, concentrated or not concentrated 10% 2009.89.80

Mixtures of fruit juices, or mixtures of vegetable and fruit juices, concentrated or not

concentrated 10% 2009.90.40

Soy sauce 10% 2103.10.00

Mixed condiments and mixed seasonings, not described in add US note 3 to Ch. 21 10% 2103.90.80

Protein concentrates and textured protein substances 10% 2106.10.00

Mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening

matter nor flavored 10% 2201.10.00

Waters (incl. ice, snow and steam), ot/than mineral waters or aerated waters, not cont.

added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavored 10% 2201.90.00

Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other

sweetening matter or flavored 10% 2202.10.00

Orange juice, fortified with vitamins or minerals not made from a juice having a degree

of concentration of >=1.5 10% 2202.99.30

Orange juice fortified with vitamins or minerals, nesoi 10% 2202.99.35

Juice of any single fruit or vegetable (except orange juice) fortified with vitamins or

minerals, in nonconcentrated form 10% 2202.99.36

Fruit or vegetable juices, fortified with vitamins or minerals, mixtures of juices in non-

concentrated form 10% 2202.99.37

Nonalcoholic beverages, nesoi, excluding fruit or vegetable juices of heading 2009 10% 2202.99.90

Beer made from malt 10% 2203.00.00

Sparkling wine, made from grapes 10% 2204.10.00

Effervescent grape wine, in containers holding 2 liters or less 10% 2204.21.20

Tokay wine (not carbonated) not over 14% alcohol, in containers not over 2 liters 10% 2204.21.30

Wine other than Tokay (not carbonated), not over 14% alcohol, in containers not over 2

liters 10% 2204.21.50

Marsala wine, over 14% vol. alcohol, in containers holding 2 liters or less 10%

Grape wine, other than “Marsala”, not sparkling or effervescent, over 14% vol. alcohol,

in containers holding 2 liters or less 10% 2204.21.80

Rice wine or sake 10% 2206.00.45

Fermented beverages (other than grape wine, beer, cider, prune wine, sake, vermouth,

or other effervescent wines) 10% 2206.00.90

Undenatured ethyl alcohol of 80 percent vol. alcohol or higher, for beverage purposes 10% 2207.10.30

Undenatured ethyl alcohol of 80 percent vol. alcohol or higher, for nonbeverage

purposes 10% 2207.10.60

Vinegar and substitutes for vinegar obtained from acetic acid 10% 2209.00.00

Flours, meals, and pellets, of meat or meat offal unfit for human consumption; greaves

(cracklings) 10% 2301.10.00

Flours, meals, and pellets, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic

invertebrates, unfit for human consumption 10% 2301.20.00

Bran, sharps (middlings) and other residues, derived from the sifting, milling or other

working of wheat 10% 2302.30.00

Bran, sharps (middlings) and other residues, derived from the sifting, milling or other

working of cereals, excluding corn, rice and wheat 10% 2302.40.01

Bran, sharps (middlings) and other residues, derived from the sifting, milling or other

working of leguminous plants 10% 2302.50.00

Residues of starch manufacture and similar residues 10% 2303.10.00

Beet-pulp, bagasse and other waste of sugar manufacture 10% 2303.20.00

Brewing or distilling dregs and waste 10% 2303.30.00

Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of soybean oil 10% 2304.00.00

Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of peanut (ground-nut)

oil 10% 2305.00.00

Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils,

of linseed 10% 2306.20.00

Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils,

of sunflower seeds 10% 2306.30.00

Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils,

of low erucic acid rape or colza seeds 10% 2306.41.00

Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats/oils, of

rape or colza seeds (other than low erucic acid) 10% 2306.49.00

Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils,

nesoi 10% 2306.90.01

Dehydrated marigolds, of a kind used in animal feeding, not elsewhere specified or

included 10% 2308.00.95

Vegetable materials and vegetable waste, vegetable residues and byproducts, of a kind

used in animal feeding, nesoi 10% 2308.00.98

Dog or cat food, put up for retail sale 10% 2309.10.00

Mixed feed or mixed feed ingredients used in animal feeding 10% 2309.90.10

Other preps nes with a basis of vitamin B12, for supplementing animal in animal

feeding, not cont milk or egg prods 10% 2309.90.70

Other preps nes of a kind used in animal feeding, not cont milk or egg prods 10% 2309.90.95

Tobacco, not stemmed or stripped, not or not over 35% wrapper tobacco, oriental or

turkish type, cigarette leaf 10% 2401.10.44

Leaf tobacco, the product of two or more countries or dependencies, when mixed or

packed together, partly or wholly stemmed, not threshed 10% 2401.20.05

Wrapper tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed (stripped), not threshed or similarly

processed 10% 2401.20.14

Tobacco containing over 35% wrapper tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed (stripped),

not threshed or similarly processed 10% 2401.20.18

Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly processed, not or

n/over 35% wrapper, oriental or turkish, cigarette lea 10% 2401.20.23

Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly processed, not or

n/over 35% wrapper, not cigarette leaf 10% 2401.20.26

Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly processed, not or

n/over 35% wrapper, cigar binder and filler 10% 2401.20.29

Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly proc., not or

n/over 35% wrapper, flue-cured burley etc, not for cigaret 10% 2401.20.31

Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly proc., not or

n/over 35% wrapper, des. in addl US note 5 to ch. 24 10% 2401.20.33

Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly proc., not or

n/over 35% wrapper, flue-cured burley etc, other nesoi 10% 2401.20.35

Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly proc., not or

n/over 35% wrapper, not flue-cured burley etc., other nesoi 10% 2401.20.57

Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed (stripped), threshed or similarly processed, from

cigar leaf 10% 2401.20.60

Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, threshed or similarly processed, not from

cigar leaf , oriental or turkish 10% 2401.20.75

Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, threshed or similarly processed, not from

cigar leaf , not oriental or turkish, not for cigarett 10% 2401.20.83

Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, threshed or similarly processed, not from

cigar leaf , described in addl US note 5 to chap 24 10% 2401.20.85

Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, threshed or similarly processed, not from

cigar leaf , not oriental or turkish, other nesoi 10% 2401.20.87

Tobacco refuse, tobacco stems, not cut, ground or pulverized 10% 2401.30.03

Tobacco refuse, from cigar leaf, tobacco stems, cut, ground or pulverized 10% 2401.30.06

Tobacco refuse, from cigar leaf, other than tobacco stems 10% 2401.30.09

Tobacco refuse, from oriental or turkish type, tobacco stems, not cut, ground or

pulverized 10% 2401.30.13

Tobacco refuse, from oriental or turkish type, tobacco stems, cut, ground or pulverized 10% 2401.30.16

Tobacco refuse, from oriental or turkish type, other than tobacco stems 10% 2401.30.19

Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, other than for cigarettes, tobacco stems, not cut,

ground or pulverized 10% 2401.30.23

Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, other than for cigarettes, tobacco stems, cut,

ground or pulverized 10% 2401.30.25

Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, other than for cigarettes,tother than tobacco

stems 10% 2401.30.27

Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, for cigarettes, described in addl US note 5 to chap

24, tobacco stems, not cut, ground or pulverized 10% 2401.30.33

Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, for cigarettes, described in addl US note 5 to chap

24, tobacco stems, cut, ground or pulverized 10% 2401.30.35

Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, for cigarettes, described in addl US note 5 to chap

24, not tobacco stems 10% 2401.30.37

Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, for cigarettes, other nesoi 10% 2401.30.70

Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos containing tobacco, each valued less than 15 cents 10% 2402.10.30

Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos containing tobacco, each valued 15 cents or over but less

than 23 cents 10% 2402.10.60

Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos containing tobacco, each valued 23 cents or over 10% 2402.10.80

Cigarettes containing tobacco and clove 10% 2402.20.10

Cigarettes containing tobacco but not containing clove, paper-wrapped 10% 2402.20.80

Cigarettes containing tobacco, nesoi 10% 2402.20.90

Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos and cigarettes of tobacco substitutes 10% 2402.90.00

Water pipe tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes 10% 2403.11.00

Smoking tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes, prepared for

marketing directly to consumer as packaged 10% 2403.19.20

Smoking tobacco, other than for water pipes, whether or not containing tobacco subst,

other, to be used in products other than cigarettes 10% 2403.19.30

Smoking tobacco, not water pipe, whether or not containing substitutes, other, to be

used in cigarettes, in addl US note 5 to chapter 10% 2403.19.60

Smoking tobacco, not water pipe, whether or not containing substitutes, other, to be

used in cigarettes, other nesoi 10% 2403.19.90

“Homogenized” or “reconstituted” tobacco, not suitable for use as wrapper tobacco, to

be used in products other than cigarettes 10% 2403.91.43

Other manufactured tobacco, tobacco substitutes, tobacco extracts or essences,

prepared for marketing directly to consumer as packaged 10% 2403.99.20

Other manufactured tobacco, tobacco substitutes, tobacco extracts or essences, other,

to be used in products other than cigarettes 10% 2403.99.30

Other manufactured tobacco, tobacco substitutes, tobacco extracts or essences, to be

used in cigarettes, described in addl US note 5 to chap 10% 2403.99.60

Other manufactured tobacco, tobacco substitutes, tobacco extracts or essences, other,

to be used in cigarettes, other nesoi 10% 2403.99.90

Salt & pure sodium chloride, whether or not in aqueous solution or cont. added

anticaking or free-flowing agents; sea water 10% 2501.00.00

Iron pyrites, unroasted 10% 2502.00.00

Sulfur of all kinds, other than sublimed, precipitated and colloidal sulfur 10% 2503.00.00

Natural graphite, crystalline flake (not including flake dust) 10% 2504.10.10

Natural graphite in powder or flakes (other than crystalline flake) 10% 2504.10.50

Natural graphite, other than in powder or in flakes 10% 2504.90.00

Natural silica and quartz sands, containing by weight 95% or more of silica and not more

than 0.6% of oxide of iron 10% 2505.10.10

Natural silica and quartz sands, nesoi 10% 2505.10.50

Natural sands, other than silica or quartz sands and other than metal-bearing sands of

chapter 26 10% 2505.90.00

Quartz (other than natural sands) 10% 2506.10.00

Quartzite 10% 2506.20.00

Kaolin and other kaolinic clays, whether or not calcined 10% 2507.00.00

Bentonite clay, whether or not calcined 10% 2508.10.00

Fire-clay, whether or not calcined 10% 2508.30.00

Clays, (not including expanded clays of heading 6806), nesoi, whether or not calcined 10% 2508.40.01

Andalusite, kyanite and sillimanite, whether or not calcined 10% 2508.50.00

Mullite 10% 2508.60.00

Chamotte or dinas earths 10% 2508.70.00

Chalk, crude 10% 2509.00.10

Chalk, other than crude 10% 2509.00.20

Natural calcium phosphates, natural aluminum calcium phosphates and phosphatic

chalk, unground 10% 2510.10.00

Natural calcium phosphates, natural aluminum calcium phosphates and phosphatic

chalk, ground 10% 2510.20.00

Natural barium sulfate (barytes), ground 10% 2511.10.10

Natural barium sulfate (barytes), not ground 10% 2511.10.50

Natural barium carbonate (witherite), whether or not calcined 10% 2511.20.00

Siliceous fossil meals and similar siliceous earths, whether or not calcined, of an

apparent specific gravity of 1 or less 10% 2512.00.00

Pumice 10% 2513.10.00

Emery; natural corundum, nat. garnet and other nat. abrasives, whether or not heat-

treated, all the foregoing crude or in irregular pieces 10% 2513.20.10

Emery; natural corundum, nat. garnet and other nat. abrasives, whether or not heat-

treated, all the foregoin not crude or irregular pieces 10% 2513.20.90

Slate, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut into blocks or slabs of a

rectangular (including square) shape 10% 2514.00.00

Marble and travertine, crude or roughly trimmed 10% 2515.11.00

Marble, merely cut into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape 10% 2515.12.10

Travertine, merely cut into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape 10% 2515.12.20

Calcareous monument.or build.stone (o/than marble/traver.) of spec. gravity >=2.5 &

alabaster, crude, rough, trimmed or cut blocks or slabs 10% 2515.20.00

Granite, crude or roughly trimmed 10% 2516.11.00

Granite, merely cut into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape 10% 2516.12.00

Sandstone, crude or roughly trimmed 10% 2516.20.10

Sandstone, merely cut into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape 10% 2516.20.20

Porphyry, basalt and other monument. or build. stone (except granite/sandstone),

crude or roughly trimmed or cut into rect. blocks/slabs 10% 2516.90.00

Pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stones, for concrete aggregates, road metalling,

ballast, shingle or flint, whether o/not heat-treated 10% 2517.10.00

Macadam of slag, dross or similar industrial waste, whether or not incorporating

pebbles, gravel, etc. 10% 2517.20.00

Tarred macadam 10% 2517.30.00

Granules, chippings and powder of marble, whether or not heat-treated 10% 2517.41.00

Granules, chippings and powder, of travertine/calcareous monument. or build.stone

(except marble)/granite/porphyry/basalt/sandstone etc. 10% 2517.49.00

Dolomite, not calcined, whether or not or roughly trimmed or merely cut into blocks or

slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape 10% 2518.10.00

Dolomite, calcined, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut into blocks or slabs

of a rectangular (including square) shape 10% 2518.20.00

Agglomerated dolomite (including tarred dolomite) 10% 2518.30.00

Natural magnesoium carbonate (magnesoite) 10% 2519.10.00

Fused magnesoia; dead-burned (sintered) magnesoia, whether or not cont. small quant.

of other oxides added before sintering 10% 2519.90.10

Caustic calcined magnesoite 10% 2519.90.20

Magnesoium oxide, nesoi, whether or not pure 10% 2519.90.50

Gypsum; anhydrite 10% 2520.10.00

Plasters (of calcined gypsum or calcium sulfate), whether or not colored, with or

without small quantities of accelerators or retarders 10% 2520.20.00

Limestone flux; limestone and other calcareous stone, of a kind used for the

manufacture of lime or cement 10% 2521.00.00

Quicklime (other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 2825) 10% 2522.10.00

Slaked lime (other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 2825) 10% 2522.20.00

Hydraulic lime (other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 2825) 10% 2522.30.00

Clinkers of portland, aluminous, slag, supersulfate and similar hydraulic cements 10% 2523.10.00

Portland cement (white cement), whether or not artificially colored 10% 2523.21.00

Portland cement (other than white cement), whether or not colored 10% 2523.29.00

Aluminous cement, whether or not colored 10% 2523.30.00

Slag cement, supersulfate cement and other hydraulic cements, nesoi, whether or not

colored 10% 2523.90.00

Crocidolite 10% 2524.10.00

Asbestos other than crocidolite 10% 2524.90.00

Mica, crude or rifted into sheets or splittings 10% 2525.10.00

Mica, powder 10% 2525.20.00

Mica, waste 10% 2525.30.00

Steatite, natural n/crushed or powdered, whether or not roughly trimmed or cut into

rect. blocks or slabs; talc n/crushed or powdered 10% 2526.10.00

Steatite, natural; talc; the foregoing crushed or powdered 10% 2526.20.00

Borates, natural and conc., but n/incl. borates from nat. brine; nat. boric acid w/not

over 85% H3B03 by dry weight 10% 2528.00.00

Feldspar 10% 2529.10.00

Fluorspar, containing by weight 97 percent or less of calcium fluoride 10% 2529.21.00

Fluorspar, containing by weight more than 97 percent of calcium fluoride 10% 2529.22.00

Leucite; nepheline and nepheline syenite 10% 2529.30.00

Vermiculite, perlite and chlorites, unexpanded 10% 2530.10.00

Kieserite 10% 2530.20.10

Epsom salts (natural magnesoium sulfates) 10% 2530.20.20

Natural cryolite; natural chiolite 10% 2530.90.10

Natural micaceous iron oxides 10% 2530.90.20

Other mineral substances, not elsewhere specified or included 10% 2530.90.80

Iron ores and concentrates (other than roasted iron pyrites), not agglomerated 10% 2601.11.00

Iron ores and concentrates (other than roasted iron pyrites), agglomerated 10% 2601.12.00

Roasted iron pyrites 10% 2601.20.00

Manganese ores and concentrates including ferruginous manganese ores &

concentrates with manganese content over 20% calculated on dry weight 10% 2602.00.00

Copper ores and concentrates 10% 2603.00.00

Nickel ores and concentrates 10% 2604.00.00

Cobalt ores and concentrates 10% 2605.00.00

Aluminum ores and concentrates 10% 2606.00.00

Lead ores and concentrates 10% 2607.00.00

Zinc ores and concentrates 10% 2608.00.00

Tin ores and concentrates 10% 2609.00.00

Chromium ores and concentrates 10% 2610.00.00

Tungsten ores 10% 2611.00.30

Tungsten concentrates 10% 2611.00.60

Uranium ores and concentrates 10% 2612.10.00

Thorium ores and concentrates 10% 2612.20.00

Molybdenum ores and concentrates, roasted 10% 2613.10.00

Molybdenum ores and concentrates, not roasted 10% 2613.90.00

Synthetic rutile 10% 2614.00.30

Titanium ores and concentrates, other than synthetic rutile 10% 2614.00.60

Zirconium ores and concentrates 10% 2615.10.00

Synthetic tantalum-niobium concentrates 10% 2615.90.30

Niobium, tantalum or vanadium ores and concentrates, nesoi 10% 2615.90.60

Silver ores and concentrates 10% 2616.10.00

Precious metal (other than silver) ores and concentrates 10% 2616.90.00

Antimony ores and concentrates 10% 2617.10.00

Metal ores and concentrates, nesoi 10% 2617.90.00

Granulated slag (slag sand) from the manufacture of iron or steel 10% 2618.00.00

Ferrous scale 10% 2619.00.30

Slag, dross and other waste (except ferrous scale) from the manufacture of iron or steel 10% 2619.00.90

Hard zinc spelter 10% 2620.11.00

Zinc dross and skimmings (not from from the mfr. of iron or steel) 10% 2620.19.30

Ash and residues (not from the mfr. of iron or steel), containing mainly zinc, other than

hard zinc spelter/zinc dross & skimmings 10% 2620.19.60

Leaded gasoline sludges and leaded anti-knock compound sludges, containing mainly

lead 10% 2620.21.00

Ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing mainly

lead, nesoi 10% 2620.29.00

Ash and residues (not from the mfr. of iron or steel), containing mainly copper 10% 2620.30.00

Ash and residues (not from the mfr. of iron or steel), containing mainly aluminum 10% 2620.40.00

Ash/residues contain arsenic, mercury, thallium or their mixtures, kind used only for

extraction of arsenic or manufacture of its compounds 10% 2620.60.10

Ash/residue contain arsenic,mercury,thallium/their mixtures,kind used only for

extraction of those metals or manufacture of their compounds 10% 2620.60.90

Ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing

antimony, beryllium, cadmium, chromium or their mixtures 10% 2620.91.00

Ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing mainly

vanadium 10% 2620.99.10

Ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing mainly

tungsten 10% 2620.99.20

Materials (ash and residues) not provided for elsewhere in heading 2620 containing by

weight over 10 percent nickel 10% 2620.99.30

Slag (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel) contains over 40% titanium & if

has over 2% Cu/Pb/Zn is not for recovery thereof 10% 2620.99.50

Residues (not from mfr. of iron or steel) cont. metals/metal compounds nesoi, and

n/adv. in value or cond. & if > 2% Cu/Pb/Zn n/for recovery 10% 2620.99.75

Other ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing

metals or metal compounds, nesoi 10% 2620.99.85

Other slag and ash, including seaweed ash (kelp), not elsewhere specified or included 10% 2621.90.00

Coal, anthracite, whether or not pulverized, but not agglomerated 10% 2701.11.00

Coal, bituminous, whether or not pulverized, but not agglomerated 10% 2701.12.00

Coal, other than anthracite or bituminous, whether or not pulverized, but not

agglomerated 10% 2701.19.00

Coal, briquettes, ovoids and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal 10% 2701.20.00

Lignite (excluding jet), whether or not pulverized, but not agglomerated 10% 2702.10.00

Lignite (excluding jet), agglomerated 10% 2702.20.00

Peat (including peat litter), whether or not agglomerated 10% 2703.00.00

Coke and semicoke of coal, lignite or peat, whether or not agglomerated; retort carbon 10% 2704.00.00

Coal gas, water gas, producer gas and similar gases, other than petroleum gases or

other gaseous hydrocarbons 10% 2705.00.00

Tars (including reconstituted tars), distill. from coal, lignite or peat, and other mineral

tars, whether dehydrated or partially distilled 10% 2706.00.00

Benzene, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic components

o/wt. of nonaromatic components 10% 2707.10.00

Toluene, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic components

o/wt. of nonaromatic components 10% 2707.20.00

Xylenes, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic components

o/wt. of nonaromatic components 10% 2707.30.00

Naphthalene, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic

components o/wt. of nonaromatic components 10% 2707.40.00

Aromatichydrocarbon mix.(from dist.ofhi-temp coaltar or wt.of aromatic >

nonaromatic),65%+ by vol.(incl.losses) dist. at 250 C/ASTM D 86 10% 2707.50.00

Creosote oils, from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt. of aromatic exceeds nonaromatic 10% 2707.91.00

Light oil, from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt. of aromatic exceeds nonaromatic 10% 2707.99.10

Picolines, from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt. of aromatic exceeds nonaromatic 10% 2707.99.20

Carbazole, from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt. of aromatic exceeds nonaromatic,

w/purity of 65% or more by wt. 10% 2707.99.40

Phenols > 50% by wt hydroxybenzene 10% 2707.99.51

Metacresol/orthocresol/paracresol/metaparacresol (from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt.

of aromatic > nonaromatic), w/purity of 75%+ by wt. 10% 2707.99.55

Phenols, nesoi 10% 2707.99.59

Other products of hi-temp coal tar distillation and like products in which aromatic

constituents exceed nonaromatic constituents, nesoi 10% 2707.99.90

Pitch, obtained from coal tar or other mineral tars 10% 2708.10.00

Pitch coke, obtained from coal tar or other mineral tars 10% 2708.20.00

Petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals, crude, testing under 25 degrees A.P.I. 10% 2709.00.10

Petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals, crude, testing 25 degrees A.P.I. or

more 10% 2709.00.20

Light oil motor fuel from petroleum oils and bituminous minerals (o/than crude) or

preps. 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils 10% 2710.12.15

Light oil motor fuel blending stock from petroleum oils & bituminous minerals (o/than

crude) or prep 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils 10% 2710.12.18

Naphthas (exc. motor fuel/mtr fuel blend. stock) fr petroleum oils & bitumin minerals

(o/than crude) or preps 70%+ by wt. fr petroleum oils 10% 2710.12.25

Light oil mixt. of hydrocarbons fr petro oils & bitum min(o/than crude) or prep 70%+ wt.

fr petro oils, nesoi,n/o 50% any single hydrocarbon 10% 2710.12.45

Light oils and preparations from petroleum oils & oils from bituminous min. or preps

70%+ by wt. from petro. oils or bitum. min., nesoi 10% 2710.12.90

Distillate and residual fuel oil (including blends) derived from petroleum or oils from

bituminous minerals, testing < 25 degrees A.P.I. 10% 2710.19.06

Distillate and residual fuel oil (including blends) derived from petroleum oils or oil of

bituminous minerals, testing 25 degree A.P.I. or > 10% 2710.19.11

Kerosene-type jet fuel from petroleum oils and oils of bitumin minerals (o/than crude)

or preps. 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils 10% 2710.19.16

Kerosene motor fuel (not jet) from petro oils and bitumin minerals (o/than crude) or

preps. 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils 10% 2710.19.24

Kerosene motor fuel blending stock (not jet), from petro oils and bitumin. minerals

(o/than crude) or preps. 70%+ by wt. from petro oils 10% 2710.19.25

Kerosene (ex. motor fuel/mtr fuel blend stock/xc jet), fr petro oils and bitumin minerals

(o/than crude) or preps 70%+ by wt fr petro oils 10% 2710.19.26

Mixture of hydrocarbons from petro oils & bitum. min. or preps.70%+ by wt. fr. petro.

oils, nesoi, n/o 50% any single hydrocarbon 10% 2710.19.45

Petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals or preps nesoi 70%+ by wt. from

petroleum oils or bitum. min., not waste, nesoi 10% 2710.19.90

Dist and resid fuel oil (including blends) derived from petro or oils fr bitum min, testing

under 25 degrees A.P.I., contng biodiesel 10% 2710.20.05

Dist and resid fuel oil (including blends) derived from petro or oils fr bitum min testing

25 degree A.P.I. or >, contng biodiesel 10% 2710.20.10

Kerosene-type jet fuel/mtr ful/mtr ful blend stck fr pet oils & bitumin min (o/th crude),

or preps. 70%+ by w fr pet oils, ctg biodiesel 10% 2710.20.15

Kerosene (ex jet fuel,mtr ful/mtr ful blend stck/jet), fr pet oils and bitumin. min (o/th

crude) or preps 70%+ by wt fr pet oils, ctg biodie 10% 2710.20.25

Natural gas, liquefied 10% 2711.11.00

Propane, liquefied 10% 2711.12.00

Butanes, liquefied 10% 2711.13.00

Ethylene, propylene, butylene and butadiene, liquefied 10% 2711.14.00

Liquefied petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2711.19.00

Natural gas, in gaseous state 10% 2711.21.00

Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons, except natural gas 10% 2711.29.00

Petroleum jelly 10% 2712.10.00

Paraffin wax (whether or not colored), obtained by synthesis or other process and less

than 0.75% oil by wt. 10% 2712.20.00

Montan wax (whether or not colored), obtained by synthesis or other process 10% 2712.90.10

Mineral waxes (i.e.,paraffin w/0.75%+ oil, microcrystall. wax, slack lignite & peat waxes,

ozokerite), obtained by synthesis 10% 2712.90.20

Coke, petroleum, not calcined 10% 2713.11.00

Coke, petroleum coke, calcined 10% 2713.12.00

Petroleum bitumen 10% 2713.20.00

Residues (except petroleum coke or petroleum bitumen) of petroleum oils or of oils

obtained from bituminous materials 10% 2713.90.00

Bituminous or oil shale and tar sands 10% 2714.10.00

Bitumen and asphalt, natural; asphaltites and asphaltic rocks 10% 2714.90.00

Bituminous mixtures based on natural asphalt, natural bitumen, petroleum bitumen,

mineral tar or mineral tar pitch 10% 2715.00.00

Electrical energy 10% 2716.00.00

Chlorine 10% 2801.10.00

Iodine 10% 2801.20.00

Fluorine 10% 2801.30.10

Bromine 10% 2801.30.20

Sulfur, sublimed or precipitated; colloidal sulfur 10% 2802.00.00

Carbon (carbon blacks and other forms of carbon not elsewhere specified or included) 10% 2803.00.00

Hydrogen 10% 2804.10.00

Argon 10% 2804.21.00

Rare gases, other than argon 10% 2804.29.00

Nitrogen 10% 2804.30.00

Oxygen 10% 2804.40.00

Boron; tellurium 10% 2804.50.00

Silicon containing by weight not less than 99.99 percent of silicon 10% 2804.61.00

Silicon, containing by weight less than 99.99 percent but not less than 99 percent of

silicon 10% 2804.69.10

Silicon, containing by weight less than 99 percent of silicon 10% 2804.69.50

Phosphorus 10% 2804.70.00

Arsenic 10% 2804.80.00

Selenium 10% 2804.90.00

Sodium 10% 2805.11.00

Calcium 10% 2805.12.00

Strontium 10% 2805.19.10

Barium 10% 2805.19.20

Alkali metals, other than sodium 10% 2805.19.90

Rare-earth metals, scandium and yttrium, whether or not intermixed or interalloyed 10% 2805.30.00

Mercury 10% 2805.40.00

Hydrogen chloride (Hydrochloric acid) 10% 2806.10.00

Chlorosulfuric acid 10% 2806.20.00

Sulfuric acid; oleum 10% 2807.00.00

Nitric acid; sulfonitric acids 10% 2808.00.00

Diphosphorus pentoxide 10% 2809.10.00

Phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids 10% 2809.20.00

Oxides of boron; boric acids 10% 2810.00.00

Hydrogen fluoride (Hydrofluoric acid) 10% 2811.11.00

Hydrogen cyanide 10% 2811.12.00

Arsenic acid 10% 2811.19.10

Hydrobromic acid 10% 2811.19.30

Sulfamic acid and other inorganic acids nesoi 10% 2811.19.61

Carbon dioxide 10% 2811.21.00

Synthetic silica gel 10% 2811.22.10

Silicon dioxide, other than synthetic silica gel 10% 2811.22.50

Arsenic trioxide 10% 2811.29.10

Selenium dioxide 10% 2811.29.20

Sulfur dioxide 10% 2811.29.30

Other inorganic oxygen compounds of nonmetals, nesoi 10% 2811.29.50

Carbonyl dichloride (Phosgene) 10% 2812.11.00

Phosphorus oxychloride 10% 2812.12.00

Phosphorus trichloride 10% 2812.13.00

Phosphorus pentachloride 10% 2812.14.00

Sulfur monochloride 10% 2812.15.00

Sulfur dichloride 10% 2812.16.00

Thionyl chloride 10% 2812.17.00

Other chlorides and chloride oxides 10% 2812.19.00

Halides and halide oxides of nonmetals, excluding chlorides and chloride oxides 10% 2812.90.00

Carbon disulfide 10% 2813.10.00

Arsenic sulfides 10% 2813.90.10

Phosphorus sulfides 10% 2813.90.20

Sulfides of nonmetals, excluding carbon disulfide and sulfides of arsenic or phosphorus 10% 2813.90.50

Anhydrous ammonia 10% 2814.10.00

Ammonia in aqueous solution 10% 2814.20.00

Sodium hydroxide (Caustic soda), solid 10% 2815.11.00

Sodium hydroxide (Caustic soda), in aqueous solution (Soda lye or liquid soda) 10% 2815.12.00

Potassium hydroxide (Caustic potash) 10% 2815.20.00

Peroxides of sodium or potassium 10% 2815.30.00

Hydroxide and peroxide of magnesoium 10% 2816.10.00

Oxides, hydroxides and peroxides of strontium 10% 2816.40.10

Oxides, hydroxides and peroxides of barium 10% 2816.40.20

Zinc oxide; zinc peroxide 10% 2817.00.00

Artificial corundum, crude 10% 2818.10.10

Artificial corundum, in grains, or ground, pulverized or refined 10% 2818.10.20

Aluminum oxide, other than artificial corundum 10% 2818.20.00

Aluminum hydroxide 10% 2818.30.00

Chromium trioxide 10% 2819.10.00

Chromium oxides and hydroxides, other than chromium trioxide 10% 2819.90.00

Manganese dioxide 10% 2820.10.00

Manganese oxides, other than manganese dioxide 10% 2820.90.00

Iron oxides and hydroxides 10% 2821.10.00

Earth colors containing 70 percent or more by weight of combined iron evaluated as

Fe2O3 10% 2821.20.00

Cobalt oxides and hydroxides; commercial cobalt oxides 10% 2822.00.00

Titanium oxides 10% 2823.00.00

Lead monoxide (Litharge, massicot) 10% 2824.10.00

Lead suboxide (Leady litharge) 10% 2824.90.10

Red lead and orange lead 10% 2824.90.20

Lead oxides, nesoi 10% 2824.90.50

Hydrazine and hydroxylamine and their inorganic salts 10% 2825.10.00

Lithium oxide and hydroxide 10% 2825.20.00

Vanadium oxides and hydroxides 10% 2825.30.00

Nickel oxides and hydroxides 10% 2825.40.00

Cupric oxide 10% 2825.50.10

Cuprous oxide 10% 2825.50.20

Copper hydroxides 10% 2825.50.30

Germanium oxides and zirconium dioxide 10% 2825.60.00

Molybdenum oxides and hydroxides 10% 2825.70.00

Antimony oxides 10% 2825.80.00

Beryllium oxide and hydroxide 10% 2825.90.10

Niobium oxide 10% 2825.90.15

Tin oxides 10% 2825.90.20

Tungsten oxides 10% 2825.90.30

Cadmium oxide 10% 2825.90.75

Other inorganic bases; other metal oxides, hydroxides and peroxides, nesoi 10% 2825.90.90

Fluorides of aluminum 10% 2826.12.00

Ammonium fluoride 10% 2826.19.10

Sodium fluoride 10% 2826.19.20

Fluorides, other than of ammonium, sodium or aluminum 10% 2826.19.90

Sodium hexafluoroaluminate (Synthetic cryolite) 10% 2826.30.00

Fluorosilicates of sodium or of potassium 10% 2826.90.10

Other complex fluorine salts, nesoi 10% 2826.90.90

Ammonium chloride 10% 2827.10.00

Calcium chloride 10% 2827.20.00

Magnesoium chloride 10% 2827.31.00

Aluminum chloride 10% 2827.32.00

Nickel chloride 10% 2827.35.00

Vanadium chlorides 10% 2827.39.10

Tin chlorides 10% 2827.39.25

Titanium chlorides 10% 2827.39.30

Tungsten hexachloride 10% 2827.39.40

Barium chloride 10% 2827.39.45

Iron chlorides 10% 2827.39.55

Cobalt chlorides 10% 2827.39.60

Zinc chloride 10% 2827.39.65

Chlorides, nesoi 10% 2827.39.90

Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides of copper 10% 2827.41.00

Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides of vanadium 10% 2827.49.10

Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides other than of copper or of vanadium 10% 2827.49.50

Bromides of sodium or potassium 10% 2827.51.00

Bromides or bromide oxides of ammonium, calcium, or zinc 10% 2827.59.25

Other bromides and bromide oxides, other than ammonium, calcium or zinc 10% 2827.59.51

Iodide and iodide oxide of calcium or copper 10% 2827.60.10

Iodide and iodide oxide of potassium 10% 2827.60.20

Iodides and iodide oxides, other than of calcium, copper or potassium 10% 2827.60.51

Commercial calcium hypochlorite and other calcium hypochlorites 10% 2828.10.00

Hypochlorites, except of calcium; hypobromites; chlorites 10% 2828.90.00

Sodium chlorate 10% 2829.11.00

Other chlorates and perchlorates, other than sodium 10% 2829.19.01

Potassium bromate 10% 2829.90.05

Sodium bromate 10% 2829.90.25

Perchlorates, perbromates, iodates, periodates; of potassium 10% 2829.90.40

Other perbromates, iodates and periodates other than potassium 10% 2829.90.61

Sodium sulfides 10% 2830.10.00

Zinc sulfide, luminescent grade, purity>= 99.99 % By wt. 10% 2830.90.10

Zinc sulfide excluding luminescent grade 10% 2830.90.15

Cadmium sulfide 10% 2830.90.20

Polysulfides; sulfides, other than those of zinc and cadmium 10% 2830.90.90

Sodium formaldehyde sulfoxylate 10% 2831.10.10

Dithionites and sulfoxylates of sodium 10% 2831.10.50

Dithionites and sulfoxylates, other than those of sodium 10% 2831.90.00

Sodium sulfites 10% 2832.10.00

Sulfites, except sodium sulfites 10% 2832.20.00

Sodium thiosulfate 10% 2832.30.10

Thiosulfates, except sodium thiosulfate 10% 2832.30.50

Disodium sulfate, crude (Salt cake) 10% 2833.11.10

Disodium sulfate, other than crude 10% 2833.11.50

Sodium sulfates, other than disodium sulfate 10% 2833.19.00

Magnesoium sulfate 10% 2833.21.00

Aluminum sulfate 10% 2833.22.00

Nickel sulfate 10% 2833.24.00

Copper sulfate 10% 2833.25.00

Barium sulfate 10% 2833.27.00

Cobalt sulfate 10% 2833.29.10

Iron sulfate 10% 2833.29.20

Vanadium sulfate 10% 2833.29.30

Chromium sulfate 10% 2833.29.40

Zinc sulfate 10% 2833.29.45

Other sulfates nesoi 10% 2833.29.51

Alums 10% 2833.30.00

Sodium peroxosulfates (sodium persulfates) 10% 2833.40.20

Peroxosulfates (persulfates), nesoi 10% 2833.40.60

Sodium nitrite 10% 2834.10.10

Nitrites, other than of sodium 10% 2834.10.50

Potassium nitrate 10% 2834.21.00

Bismuth nitrate 10% 2834.29.05

Calcium nitrate 10% 2834.29.10

Strontium nitrate 10% 2834.29.20

Nitrates, nesoi 10% 2834.29.51

Phosphinates (hypophosphites) and phosphonates (phosphites) 10% 2835.10.00

Mono- or disodium phosphates 10% 2835.22.00

Potassium phosphate 10% 2835.24.00

Calcium hydrogenorthophosphate (“Dicalcium phosphate”) 10% 2835.25.00

Other phosphates of calcium, nesoi 10% 2835.26.00

Aluminum phosphate 10% 2835.29.10

Triammonium phosphate 10% 2835.29.20

Trisodium phosphate 10% 2835.29.30

Other phosphates nesoi 10% 2835.29.51

Sodium triphosphate (Sodium tripolyphosphate) 10% 2835.31.00

Potassium polyphosphate 10% 2835.39.10

Polyphosphates, other than sodium triphosphate and potassium polyphosphate 10% 2835.39.50

Disodium carbonate 10% 2836.20.00

Sodium hydrogencarbonate (Sodium bicarbonate) 10% 2836.30.00

Dipotassium carbonate 10% 2836.40.10

Potassium hydrogencarbonate (Potassium bicarbonate) 10% 2836.40.20

Calcium carbonate 10% 2836.50.00

Barium carbonate 10% 2836.60.00

Lithium carbonates 10% 2836.91.00

Strontium carbonate 10% 2836.92.00

Cobalt carbonates 10% 2836.99.10

Bismuth carbonate 10% 2836.99.20

Commercial ammonium carbonate, containing ammonium carbamate, and other

ammonium carbonates 10% 2836.99.30

Lead carbonate 10% 2836.99.40

Carbonates nesoi, and peroxocarbonates (percarbonates) 10% 2836.99.50

Sodium cyanide 10% 2837.11.00

Cyanides and cyanide oxides, except those of sodium 10% 2837.19.01

Potassium ferricyanide 10% 2837.20.10

Complex cyanides, excluding potassium ferricyanide 10% 2837.20.51

Sodium metasilicates 10% 2839.11.00

Sodium silicates except sodium metasilicates 10% 2839.19.00

Potassium silicate 10% 2839.90.10

Other alkali metal silicates nesoi 10% 2839.90.50

Anhydrous disodium tetraborate (refined borax) 10% 2840.11.00

Disodium tetraborate (refined borax) except anhydrous 10% 2840.19.00

Borates, other than disodium tetraborate (refined borax) 10% 2840.20.00

Peroxoborates (perborates) 10% 2840.30.00

Sodium dichromate 10% 2841.30.00

Potassium dichromate 10% 2841.50.10

Chromates except of zinc or lead and dichromates except of sodium or potassium;

peroxochromates 10% 2841.50.91

Potassium permanganate 10% 2841.61.00

Manganites, manganates and permanganates (except potassium permanganate) 10% 2841.69.00

Ammonium molybdate 10% 2841.70.10

Molybdates, other than of ammonium 10% 2841.70.50

Tungstates (wolframates) 10% 2841.80.00

Vanadates 10% 2841.90.10

Ammonium perrhenate 10% 2841.90.20

Potassium stannate 10% 2841.90.30

Aluminates 10% 2841.90.40

Chromates of zinc or of lead 10% 2841.90.45

Salts of oxometallic or peroxometallic acids nesoi 10% 2841.90.50

Double or complex silicates 10% 2842.10.00

Fulminates, cyanates and thiocyanates 10% 2842.90.10

Salts of inorganic acids or peroxoacids nesoi, excluding azides 10% 2842.90.90

Colloidal precious metals 10% 2843.10.00

Silver nitrate 10% 2843.21.00

Silver compounds, other than silver nitrate 10% 2843.29.01

Gold compounds 10% 2843.30.00

Inorganic or organic compounds of precious metals, excluding those of silver and gold;

amalgams of precious metals 10% 2843.90.00

Natural uranium metal 10% 2844.10.10

Natural uranium compounds 10% 2844.10.20

Alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing

natural uranium or natural uranium compounds 10% 2844.10.50

Heavy water (Deuterium oxide) 10% 2845.10.00

Cerium compounds 10% 2846.10.00

Mixtures of rare-earth oxides or of rare-earth chlorides 10% 2846.90.20

Yttrium materials and compounds containing by wt. >19% But < 85% yttrium oxide

equivalent 10% 2846.90.40

Compounds, inorganic or organic, of rare-earth metals, of yttrium or of scandium, or of

mixtures of these metals, nesoi 10% 2846.90.80

Hydrogen peroxide, whether or not solidified with urea 10% 2847.00.00

Calcium carbide 10% 2849.10.00

Silicon carbide, crude 10% 2849.20.10

Silicon carbide, in grains, or ground, pulverized or refined 10% 2849.20.20

Boron carbide 10% 2849.90.10

Chromium carbide 10% 2849.90.20

Tungsten carbide 10% 2849.90.30

Carbides, nesoi 10% 2849.90.50

Hydride, nitride, azide, silicide and boride of calcium 10% 2850.00.05

Hydride, nitride, azide, silicide and boride of titanium 10% 2850.00.07

Hydride, nitride, azide, silicide and boride of tungsten 10% 2850.00.10

Hydride, nitride, azide, silicide and boride of vanadium 10% 2850.00.20

Hydrides, nitrides, azides, silicides and borides other than of calcium, titanium, tungsten

or vanadium 10% 2850.00.50

Mercuric oxide, mercuric cyanide, mercuric oxycyanide and mercuric potassium cyanide 10% 2852.10.10

Other chemically defined compounds of mercury excluding amalgams 10% 2852.10.90

Albuminates, tannates, and phosphides of mercury 10% 2852.90.05

Inorganic or organic compounds of mercury, not chemically defined, not albuminates,

tannates, or phosphides, excluding amalgams 10% 2852.90.90

Cyanogen chloride (Chlorocyan) 10% 2853.10.00

Phosphor copper containing more than 15% by weight of phosphorus, excluding

ferrosphosphorus 10% 2853.90.10

Phosphides, whether or not chemically defined, excluding ferrophosphorus, of other

metals or of nonmetals 10% 2853.90.50

Other phosphides, excl ferrophosphorous, nesoi 10% 2853.90.90

Ethane and butane 10% 2901.10.10

n-Pentane and isopentane 10% 2901.10.30

Saturated acyclic hydrocarbon (not ethane,butane,n-pentane or isopentane),derived in

whole or part from petroleum,shale oil or natural gas 10% 2901.10.40

Saturated acyclic hydrocarbon (not ethane,butane,n-pentane or isopentane),not

derived in whole or part petroleum,shale oil or natural gas 10% 2901.10.50

Ethylene 10% 2901.21.00

Propene (Propylene) 10% 2901.22.00

Butene (Butylene) and isomers thereof 10% 2901.23.00

Buta-l,3-diene 10% 2901.24.10

Isoprene, having a purity of 95 percent or more by weight 10% 2901.24.20

Isoprene less than 95 percent pure 10% 2901.24.50

Unsaturated acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi, derived in whole or in part from petroleum,

shale oil or natural gas 10% 2901.29.10

Unsaturated acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi, not derived in whole or in part from

petroleum, shale oil or natural gas 10% 2901.29.50

Cyclohexane 10% 2902.11.00

Cyclanic hydrocarbons (except cyclohexane), cyclenic hydrocarbons and cycloterpenes 10% 2902.19.00

Benzene 10% 2902.20.00

Toluene 10% 2902.30.00

o-Xylene 10% 2902.41.00

m-Xylene 10% 2902.42.00

p-Xylene 10% 2902.43.00

Mixed xylene isomers 10% 2902.44.00

Styrene 10% 2902.50.00

Ethylbenzene 10% 2902.60.00

Cumene 10% 2902.70.00

Pseudocumene 10% 2902.90.10

Acenaphthene, chrysene, cymene, dimethylnaphthalenes, fluoranthene, fluorene,

indene, mesitylene, and other specified cyclic hydrocarbons 10% 2902.90.20

Alkylbenzenes and polyalkylbenzenes 10% 2902.90.30

Anthracene and 1,4-di-(2-methylstyryl)benzene 10% 2902.90.40

Biphenyl (diphenyl), in flakes 10% 2902.90.60

Cyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2902.90.90

Chloromethane (Methyl chloride) & chloroethane (Ethyl chloride) 10% 2903.11.00

Dichloromethane (Methylene chloride) 10% 2903.12.00

Chloroform (Trichloromethane) 10% 2903.13.00

Carbon tetrachloride 10% 2903.14.00

1,2-Dichloroethane (Ethylene dichloride) 10% 2903.15.00

1,2-Dichloropropane (Propylene dichloride) and dichlorobutanes 10% 2903.19.05

Hexachloroethane and tetrachloroethane 10% 2903.19.10

sec-Butyl chloride 10% 2903.19.30

Saturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2903.19.60

Vinyl chloride (Chloroethylene) 10% 2903.21.00

Trichloroethylene 10% 2903.22.00

Tetrachloroethylene (Perchloroethylene) 10% 2903.23.00

Unsaturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2903.29.00

Ethylene dibromide 10% 2903.31.00

Acetylene tetrabromide; alkyl bromides; methylene dibromide; and vinyl bromide 10% 2903.39.15

Fluorinated, brominated or iodinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2903.39.20

Chlorodifluoromethane 10% 2903.71.00

Dichlorotrifluoroethanes 10% 2903.72.00

Dichlorofluoroethanes 10% 2903.73.00

Chlorodifluoroethanes 10% 2903.74.00

Dichloropentafluoropropanes 10% 2903.75.00

Bromochlorodifluoromethane, bromotrifluoromethane and dibromotetrafluoroethanes 10% 2903.76.00

Other acyclic hydrocarbon derivatives,perhalogenated only with flourine and chlorine 10% 2903.77.00

Other perhalogenated acyclic hydrocarbon derivatives, nesoi 10% 2903.78.00

Bromochloromethane 10% 2903.79.10

Other halogenated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons containing two or more different

halogens, nesoi 10% 2903.79.90

1,2,3,4,5,6-Hexachlorocyclohexane (HCH (ISO)), including Lindane(ISO, INN) 10% 2903.81.00

Aldrin (ISO), chlordane (ISO) and heptachlor (ISO) 10% 2903.82.00

Halogenated derivatives of cyclanic cyclenic or cycloterpenic hydrocarbons: Mirex (ISO) 10% 2903.83.00

Dibromoethyldibromocyclohexane 10% 2903.89.05

Halogenated pesticides derived in whole or in part from benzene or other aromatic

hydrocarbon, nesoi 10% 2903.89.11

Halogenated products derived in whole or in part from benzene or other aromatic

hydrocarbon, described in additional U.S. note 3 to sec. VI 10% 2903.89.15

Halogenated derivatives derived in whole or in part from benzene or other aromatic

hydrocarbon, nesoi 10% 2903.89.20

Chlorinated, but not otherwise halogenated derivatives of cyclanic, cyclenic or

cycloterpenic hydrocarbons 10% 2903.89.31

1,3,5,7,9,11-Hexabromocyclododecane 10% 2903.89.40

Tetrabromocyclooctane 10% 2903.89.60

Other halogenated derivatives of cyclanic etc hydrocarbons not deriv from benzene or

other aromatic hydrocarbons 10% 2903.89.70

Chlorobenzene 10% 2903.91.10

o-Dichlorobenzene 10% 2903.91.20

p-Dichlorobenzene 10% 2903.91.30

Hexachlorobenzene (ISO) and DDT (clofenatone (INN), (1,1,1-Trichloro-2,2-bis(p-

chlorophenyl)ethane)) 10% 2903.92.00

Halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons, pentachlorobenzene 10% 2903.93.00

Halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons, hexabromobiphenyls 10% 2903.94.00

3-Bromo-alpha,alpha,alpha-trifluorotoluene; and other specified halogenated

derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons 10% 2903.99.05

p-Chlorobenzotrifluoride; and 3,4-Dichlorobenzotrifluoride 10% 2903.99.08

m-Dichlorobenzene; 1,1-dichloro-2,2-bis(p-ethylphenyl)ethane; and trichlorobenzenes 10% 2903.99.10

Triphenylmethyl chloride 10% 2903.99.15

Benzyl chloride (alpha-Chlorotoluene); benzotrichloride (alpha,alpha,alpha-

trichlorotoluene) 10% 2903.99.20

Pentabromoethylbenzene 10% 2903.99.23

Tribromocumene 10% 2903.99.27

Pesticides derived from halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons 10% 2903.99.30

Other halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2903.99.80

2-Anthracenesulfonic acid 10% 2904.10.04

Benzenesulfonyl chloride 10% 2904.10.08

m-Benzenedisulfonic acid, sodium salt; 1,5-naphthalenedisulfonic acid; and p-

toluenesulfonyl chloride 10% 2904.10.10

Mixtures of 1,3,6-naphthalenetrisulfonic acid and 1,3,7-naphthalenetrisulfonic acid 10% 2904.10.15

Aromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only sulfo groups, their salts and ethyl

esters, described in add. U.S. note 3 to sec. VI 10% 2904.10.32

Aromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only sulfo groups, their salts and ethyl

esters, nesoi 10% 2904.10.37

Nonaromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only sulfo groups, their salts and

ethyl esters, nesoi 10% 2904.10.50

p-Nitrotoluene 10% 2904.20.10

p-Nitro-o-xylene 10% 2904.20.15

Trinitrotoluene 10% 2904.20.20

5-tert-Butyl-2,4,6-trinitro-m-xylene (Musk xylol) and other artificial musks 10% 2904.20.30

Nitrated benzene, nitrated toluene (except p-nitrotoluene) or nitrated naphthalene 10% 2904.20.35

Aromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only nitro or only nitroso groups,

described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI 10% 2904.20.40

Aromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only nitro or only nitroso groups, nesoi 10% 2904.20.45

Nonaromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only nitro or only nitroso groups,

nesoi 10% 2904.20.50

Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid 10% 2904.31.00

Ammonium perfluorooctane sulfonate 10% 2904.32.00

Lithium perfluorooctane sulfonate 10% 2904.33.00

Potassium perfluorooctane sulfonate 10% 2904.34.00

Other salts of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid 10% 2904.35.00

Perfluorooctane sulfonyl fluoride 10% 2904.36.00

Trichloronitromethane (chloropicrin) 10% 2904.91.00

Monochloromononitrobenzenes; o-nitrochlorobenzene; p-nitrochlorobenzene 10% 2904.99.04

Monochloromononitrobenzenes nesoi 10% 2904.99.08

4-Chloro-3-nitro-a,a,a-trifluorotoluene; 2-Chloro-5-nitro-a,a,a-trifluorotoluene; and 4-

Chloro-3,5-dinitro-a,a,a-trifluorotoluene 10% 2904.99.15

Nitrotoluenesulfonic acids 10% 2904.99.20

1-Bromo-2-nitrobenzene; 1,2-Dichloro-4-nitrobenzene and o-Fluoronitrobenzene 10% 2904.99.30

4,4′-Dinitrostilbene-2,2′-disulfonic acid 10% 2904.99.35

Sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of aromatic products described in

additional US note 3 to section 6 10% 2904.99.40

Other sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons excluding

aromatic products described in add US note 3 to section 6 10% 2904.99.47

Nonaromatic sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2904.99.50

Methanol (Methyl alcohol) imported only for use in producing synthetic natural gas

(SNG) or for direct use as a fuel 10% 2905.11.10

Methanol (Methyl alcohol), other than imported only for use in producing synthetic

natural gas (SNG) or for direct use as fuel 10% 2905.11.20

Propan-1-ol (Propyl alcohol) and Propan-2-ol (isopropyl alcohol) 10% 2905.12.00

Butan-1-ol (n-Butyl alcohol) 10% 2905.13.00

tert-Butyl alcohol, having a purity of less than 99 percent by weight 10% 2905.14.10

Butanols other than butan-1-ol and tert-butyl alcohol having a purity of less than 99

percent by weight 10% 2905.14.50

Octanol (Octyl acohol) and isomers thereof 10% 2905.16.00

Dodecan-1-ol (Lauryl alcohol); hexadecan-1-ol (Cetyl alcohol); octadecan-1-ol (Stearyl

alcohol) 10% 2905.17.00

Pentanol (Amyl alcohol) and isomers thereof 10% 2905.19.10

Saturated monohydric alcohols, nesoi 10% 2905.19.90

Geraniol 10% 2905.22.10

Isophytol 10% 2905.22.20

Acyclic terpene alcohols, other than geraniol and isophytol 10% 2905.22.50

Allyl alcohol 10% 2905.29.10

Unsaturated monohydric alcohols, other than allyl alcohol or acyclic terpene alcohols 10% 2905.29.90

Ethylene glycol (Ethanediol) 10% 2905.31.00

Propylene glycol (Propane-1,2-diol) 10% 2905.32.00

Butylene glycol 10% 2905.39.10

Neopentyl glycol 10% 2905.39.20

Hexylene glycol 10% 2905.39.60

Dihydric alcohols (diols), nesoi 10% 2905.39.90

2-Ethyl-2-(hydroxymethyl)propane-1,3-diol (Trimethylolpropane) 10% 2905.41.00

Pentaerythritol 10% 2905.42.00

Triols and tetrols 10% 2905.49.10

Esters of glycerol formed with the acids of heading 2904 10% 2905.49.20

Xylitol 10% 2905.49.30

Polyhydric alcohols derived from sugars, nesoi 10% 2905.49.40

Polyhydric alcohols, nesoi 10% 2905.49.50

Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of monohydric alcohols 10% 2905.59.10

Dibromoneopentylglycol 10% 2905.59.30

Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of acyclic alcohols, nesoi 10% 2905.59.90

Menthol 10% 2906.11.00

Cyclohexanol, methylcyclohexanols and dimethylcyclohexanols 10% 2906.12.00

Inositols 10% 2906.13.10

Sterols 10% 2906.13.50

4,4′-Isopropylidenedicyclohexanol;and mixt. w/not less 90% stereoisomers of 2-

isopropyl-5-methylcyclohexanol but n/o 30% any 1 stereoisomer 10% 2906.19.10

Terpineols 10% 2906.19.30

Other cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated,

nitrated or nitrosated derivatives 10% 2906.19.50

Benzyl alcohol 10% 2906.21.00

Phenethyl alcohol 10% 2906.29.10

Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of aromatic alcohols and their halogenated,

sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives, nesoi 10% 2906.29.20

1,1-Bis(4-chlorophenyl)-2,2,2-trichloroethanol (Dicofol); and p-nitrobenzyl alcohol 10% 2906.29.30

Other aromatic alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated

derivatives 10% 2906.29.60

Phenol (Hydroxybenzene) and its salts 10% 2907.11.00

Cresols and their salts 10% 2907.12.00

Octylphenol, nonylphenol and their isomers; salts thereof 10% 2907.13.00

alpha-Naphthol 10% 2907.15.10

2-Naphthol 10% 2907.15.30

Naphthols and their salts, other than alpha-Naphthol and 2-Naphthol 10% 2907.15.60

Alkylcresols 10% 2907.19.10

Alkylphenols 10% 2907.19.20

Thymol 10% 2907.19.40

2-t-Butyl ethyl phenol; and 6-t-butyl-2,4-xylenol and ylenols and their salts 10% 2907.19.61

Other monophenols 10% 2907.19.80

Resorcinol and its salts 10% 2907.21.00

Hydroquinone (Quinol) and its salts, photographic grade 10% 2907.22.10

Hydroquinone (Quinol) and its salts, other than photographic grade 10% 2907.22.50

4,4′-Isopropylidenediphenol (Bisphenol A, Diphenylolpropane) and its salts 10% 2907.23.00

Phenol-alcohols 10% 2907.29.05

Pyrogallic acid 10% 2907.29.10

4,4′-Biphenol 10% 2907.29.15

tert-Butylhydroquinone 10% 2907.29.25

Other polyphenols, nesoi 10% 2907.29.90

Pentachlorophenol (ISO) 10% 2908.11.00

2,2-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)-1,1,1,3,3,3-hexafluoropropane 10% 2908.19.05

6-Chloro-m-cresol [OH=1]; m-chlorophenol; and chlorothymol 10% 2908.19.10

3-Hydroxy-alpha,alpha,alpha-trifluorotoluene 10% 2908.19.15

Pentachlorophenol and its salts; and 2,4,5-trichlorophenol and its salts 10% 2908.19.20

Tetrabromobisphenol A 10% 2908.19.25

Derivatives of phenols or phenol-alcohols containing only halogen substituents and their

salts described in add. U.S. note 3 to sec. VI 10% 2908.19.35

Other halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenol or phenol-

alcohols 10% 2908.19.60

Dinoseb (ISO) and its salts 10% 2908.91.00

4,6-Dinitro-o-cresol (DNOC (ISO)) and its salts 10% 2908.92.00

Specified derivatives of phenols or phenol-alcohols containing only sulfo groups, their

salts and esters 10% 2908.99.03

4-Hydroxy-1-naphthalenesulfonic acid 10% 2908.99.06

1,8-Dihydroxynaphthalene-3,6-disulfonic acid and its sodium salt 10% 2908.99.09

Derivatives nesoi,of phenols or phenol-alcohols cont. only sulfo groups, their salts and

esters, described in add. U.S. note 3 to section VI 10% 2908.99.12

Derivatives of phenol or phenol-alcohols containing only sulfo groups, their salts and

esters, nesoi 10% 2908.99.15

p-Nitrophenol 10% 2908.99.20

Nitrophenols, except p-nitrophenol 10% 2908.99.25

Dinitro-o-cresols (other than 4,6-dinitro-o-cresol) and 4-nitro-m-cresol 10% 2908.99.33

Dinitrobutylphenol and its salts 10% 2908.99.40

Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenols or phenol-

alcohols described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI 10% 2908.99.80

Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenols or phenol-

alcohols, nesoi 10% 2908.99.90

Diethyl ether 10% 2909.11.00

Methyl tertiay-butyl ether. (MTBE) 10% 2909.19.14

Ethers of acyc monohydric alcohols & deriv, nesoi 10% 2909.19.18

Triethylene glycol dichloride 10% 2909.19.30

Ethers of polyhydric alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated

derivatives, nesoi 10% 2909.19.60

Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ethers and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or

nitrosated derivatives 10% 2909.20.00

5-Chloro-2-nitroanisole; 6-chloro-3-nitro-p-dimethoxybenzene; and dimethyl diphenyl

ether 10% 2909.30.05

Decabromodiphenyl oxide; and octabromodiphenyl oxide 10% 2909.30.07

Bis-(tribromophenoxy)ethane; pentabromodiphenyl oxide; and

tetradecabromodiphenoxy benzene 10% 2909.30.09

6-tert-Butyl-3-methyl-2,4-dinitroanisole (Musk ambrette) and other artificial musks 10% 2909.30.10

Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of aromatic ethers and their halogenated,

sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives, nesoi 10% 2909.30.20

Pesticides, of aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated

derivatives 10% 2909.30.30

Aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives,

nesoi, described in add. U.S. note 3 to section VI 10% 2909.30.40

Other aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated, or nitrosated

derivatives, nesoi 10% 2909.30.60

2,2′-Oxydiethanol (Diethylene glycol, Digol) 10% 2909.41.00

Monobutyl ethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol 10% 2909.43.00

Monoalkyl ethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol 10% 2909.44.01

Guaifenesoin 10% 2909.49.05

Other aromatic ether-alcohols, their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated

derivatives described in add. US note 3 to section VI 10% 2909.49.10

Aromatic ether-alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated

derivatives, nesoi 10% 2909.49.15

Nonaromatic glycerol ethers 10% 2909.49.20

Di-pentaerythritol having a purity of 94% or more by weight 10% 2909.49.30

Other non-aromatic ether-alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or

nitrosated derivatives 10% 2909.49.60

4-Ethylguaiacol 10% 2909.50.10

Guaiacol and its derivatives 10% 2909.50.20

Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols & their

halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated, nitrosated derivatives 10% 2909.50.40

Ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols & their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated,

nitrosated derivatives nesoi, in add. U.S. note 3 to sec. VI 10% 2909.50.45

Ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or

nitrosated derivatives, nesoi 10% 2909.50.50

Aromatic alcohol, ether and ketone peroxides and their halogenated, sulfonated,

nitrated, nitrosated derivatives, in add. US note 3 sec. VI 10% 2909.60.10

Aromatic alcohol peroxides, ether peroxides, ketone peroxides and their halogenated,

sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives, nesoi 10% 2909.60.20

Nonaromatic alcohol, ether and ketone peroxides and their halogenated, sulfonated,

nitrated or nitrosated derivatives 10% 2909.60.50

Oxirane (Ethylene oxide) 10% 2910.10.00

Methyloxirane (Propylene oxide) 10% 2910.20.00

1-Chloro-2,3-epoxypropane (Epichlorohydrin) 10% 2910.30.00

Dieldrin 10% 2910.40.00

Endrin 10% 2910.50.00

Butylene oxide 10% 2910.90.10

Aromatic epoxides, epoxyalcohols, epoxyphenols and epoxyethers, with a three-

membered ring, and their derivatives, nesoi 10% 2910.90.20

Other nonaromatic epoxides, epoxyalcohols and epoxyethers, with a three-membered

ring and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated deriv 10% 2910.90.91

1,1-Bis-(1-methylethoxy)cyclohexane 10% 2911.00.10

Acetals and hemiacetals, whether or not with other oxygen function, and their

halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives 10% 2911.00.50

Methanal (Formaldehyde) 10% 2912.11.00

Ethanal (Acetaldehyde) 10% 2912.12.00

Citral 10% 2912.19.10

Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of acyclic aldehydes without other oxygen

function, nesoi 10% 2912.19.20

Butanal (Butyraldehyde, normal isomer) 10% 2912.19.25

Glyoxal 10% 2912.19.30

Isobutanal 10% 2912.19.40

Acyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function, nesoi 10% 2912.19.50

Benzaldehyde 10% 2912.21.00

Phenylacetaldehyde 10% 2912.29.10

3,4-Dimethylbenzaldehyde; paraldehyde, USP grade; and p-tolualdehyde 10% 2912.29.30

Other cyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function 10% 2912.29.60

Vanillin (4-Hydroxy-3-methoxybenzaldehyde) 10% 2912.41.00

Ethylvanillin (3-Ethoxy-4-hydroxy-benzaldehyde) 10% 2912.42.00

p-Anisaldehyde 10% 2912.49.10

P-Hydroxybenzaldehyde 10% 2912.49.15

Other aromatic aldehyde-alcohols, aldehyde-ethers, aldehyde-phenols and aldehydes

with other oxygen function 10% 2912.49.26

Hydroxycitronellal 10% 2912.49.55

Nonaromatic aldehyde-alcohols, other than hydroxycitronellal 10% 2912.49.60

Nonaromatic aldehyde-ethers, aldehyde-phenols and aldehydes with other oxygen

function, nesoi 10% 2912.49.90

Metaldehyde from cyclic polymers of aldehydes 10% 2912.50.10

Cyclic polymers of aldehydes, other than Metaldehyde. 10% 2912.50.50

Paraformaldehyde 10% 2912.60.00

4-Fluoro-3-phenoxybenzaldehyde 10% 2913.00.20

Aromatic halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of product of

heading 2912 10% 2913.00.40

Nonaromatic halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of products of

heading 2912 10% 2913.00.50

Acetone, derived in whole or in part from cumene 10% 2914.11.10

Acetone, not derived in whole or in part from cumene 10% 2914.11.50

Butanone (Methyl ethyl ketone) 10% 2914.12.00

4-Methylpentan-2-one (Methyl isobutyl ketone) 10% 2914.13.00

Acyclic ketones without other oxygen function, nesoi 10% 2914.19.00

Cyclohexanone 10% 2914.22.10

Methylcyclohexanone 10% 2914.22.20

Ionones and methylionones 10% 2914.23.00

Isophorone 10% 2914.29.10

Natural camphor 10% 2914.29.30

Synthetic camphor 10% 2914.29.31

Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ketones without other oxygen function, nesoi 10% 2914.29.50

Phenylacetone (Phenylpropan-2-one) 10% 2914.31.00

7-Acetyl-1,1,3,4,4,6-hexamethyltetrahydronaphthalene; 1-(2-Naphthalenyl)ethanone;

and 6-Acetyl-1,1,2,3,3,5-hexamethylindan 10% 2914.39.10

Aromatic ketones without other oxygen function, nesoi 10% 2914.39.90

4-Hydroxy-4-methylpentan-2-one (Diacetone alcohol) 10% 2914.40.10

1,2,3-Indantrione monohydrate (Ninhydrin) 10% 2914.40.20

Aromatic ketone-alcohols and ketone-aldehydes, nesoi 10% 2914.40.40

1,3-Dihydroxyacetone 10% 2914.40.60

Nonaromatic ketone-alcohols and ketone-aldehydes, nesoi 10% 2914.40.90

5-Benzoyl-4-hydroxy-2-methoxy-benzenesulfonic acid 10% 2914.50.10

Aromatic ketone-phenols and ketones with other oxygen function 10% 2914.50.30

Nonaromatic ketone-phenols and ketones with other oxygen function 10% 2914.50.50

Anthraquinone 10% 2914.61.00

Photographic chemicals of quinones 10% 2914.69.10

1,4-Dihydroxyanthraquinone; and 2-ethylanthraquinone 10% 2914.69.60

Quinones, nesoi 10% 2914.69.90

Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives: chlordecone (ISO) 10% 2914.71.00

2,3-dichloro-1,4-naphthoquinone and other artificial musks 10% 2914.79.10

Anthraquinone disulfonic acid, sodium salt; and 4-(3,4-Dichlorophenyl)-1-tetralone 10% 2914.79.30

Other halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated, etc derivatives of aromatic ketones and

quinones whether or not with other oxygen function 10% 2914.79.40

1-Chloro-5-hexanone 10% 2914.79.60

Other halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of nonaromatic

ketones and quinones whether or not with other ogygen function 10% 2914.79.90

Formic acid 10% 2915.11.00

Salts of formic acid 10% 2915.12.00

Aromatic esters of formic acid 10% 2915.13.10

Nonaromatic esters of formic acid 10% 2915.13.50

Acetic acid 10% 2915.21.00

Acetic anhydride 10% 2915.24.00

Cupric acetate monohydrate 10% 2915.29.10

Sodium acetate 10% 2915.29.20

Cobalt acetates 10% 2915.29.30

Other salts of acetic acid 10% 2915.29.50

Ethyl acetate 10% 2915.31.00

Vinyl acetate 10% 2915.32.00

n-Butyl acetate 10% 2915.33.00

Dinoseb (ISO) acetate 10% 2915.36.00

Benzyl acetate 10% 2915.39.10

Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of aromatic esters of acetic acid, other than benzyl

acetate 10% 2915.39.20

Aromatic esters of acetic acid described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI 10% 2915.39.31

Aromatic esters of acetic acid, nesoi 10% 2915.39.35

Linalyl acetate 10% 2915.39.40

Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of nonaromatic esters of acetic acid, nesoi 10% 2915.39.45

Acetates of polyhydric alcohols or of polyhydric alcohol ethers 10% 2915.39.47

Bis(bromoacetoxy)butene 10% 2915.39.60

Isobutyl acetate 10% 2915.39.70

2-Ethoxyethyl acetate (Ethylene glycol, monoethyl ether acetate) 10% 2915.39.80