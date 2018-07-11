Y'ALL READY FOR LISTS?

The latest 6,031 Chinese products targeted by US retaliatory tariffs in one giant table

Responding to China’s $50 billion worth of tariffs, the Office of the United States Trade Representative proposed an additional list of $200 billion worth of goods subject to a 10% tax.

The list of 6,031 Chinese products (pdf) impacted by the retaliatory tariffs are reproduced below. The products range from seafood, handbags, cashew fruit, to minerals. You can take in the whole list below. But at over 75,000 words in length, a typical reader would take about six and half hours to read it. Hope you have a good battery (previously tariffed).

Product Duty HTS Code
Frozen retail cuts of meat of swine, nesoi 10% 0203.29.20
Frozen meat of swine, other than retail cuts, nesoi 10% 0203.29.40
Edible offal of bovine animals, fresh or chilled 10% 0206.10.00
Meat and edible meat offal of rabbits or hares, fresh, chilled or frozen 10% 0208.10.00
Meat and edible offal of deer, fresh, chilled or frozen 10% 0208.90.20
Frog legs, fresh, chilled or frozen 10% 0208.90.25
Meat of swine other than hams, shoulders, bellies (streaky) and cuts thereof, salted, in
brine, dried or smoked		 10% 0210.19.00
Live ornamental freshwater fish 10% 0301.11.00
Live ornamental fish, other than freshwater 10% 0301.19.00
Live trout 10% 0301.91.00
Live eels 10% 0301.92.00
Live carp 10% 0301.93.02
Other live Fish, Atlantic & Pacific Bluefin Tunas 10% 0301.94.01
Other live Fish, Southern Bluefin Tunas 10% 0301.95.00
Live Tench (Tinca Tinca), sheatfish (Silurus Glanis), bighead carp (Aristichthys Nobilis)
and other fish, nesoi		 10% 0301.99.03
Trout, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.11.00
Pacific salmon, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.13.00
Atlantic and Danube salmon, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes		 10% 0302.14.00
Salmonidae other than trout or Pacific, Atlantic & Danube salmon, fresh or chilled,
excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers & roes		 10% 0302.19.00
Halibut and Greenland turbot, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes		 10% 0302.21.00
Plaice, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.22.00
Sole, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.23.00
Turbots 10% 0302.24.00
Flat fish, nesoi, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.29.01
Albacore or longfinned tunas, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes		 10% 0302.31.00
Yellowfin tunas, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.32.00
Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes		 10% 0302.33.00
Bigeye tunas (Thunnas obesus), fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes		 10% 0302.34.00
Atlantic & Pacific bluefin tunas, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes		 10% 0302.35.01
Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnas maccoyii), fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat
portions, livers and roes		 10% 0302.36.00
Tunas not elsewhere specified or included, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat
portions, livers and roes		 10% 0302.39.02
Herrings, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.41.00
Anchovies, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents <6.8 kg		 10% 0302.42.00
Sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprats, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat
portions, livers and roes		 10% 0302.43.00
Mackerel, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled 10% 0302.44.00
Jack & horse mackerel, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate
containers weighing with their contents <6.8 kg		 10% 0302.45.11
Jack & horse mackerel excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in
immediate containers > 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.45.50
Cobia, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less		 10% 0302.46.11
Cobia, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.46.50
Swordfish, fresh or chilled, excluding livers and roes 10% 0302.47.00
Herrings, anchovies, sardines, nesoi 10% 0302.49.00
Cod, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.51.00
Haddock, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.52.00
Coalfish, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.53.00
Hake, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less		 10% 0302.54.11
Hake,excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.54.50
Alaska pollack, excl. fillets, livers,roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents< 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.55.11
Alaska pollack excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in
immediate containers over 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.55.50
Blue whitings, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents <6.8 kg		 10% 0302.56.11
Blue whitings, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in
immediate containers over 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.56.50
Bregmacerotidae et al fish, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in
immediate containers weighing < 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.59.11
Bregmacerotidae fish, etc. excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or
scaled in immediate containers > 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.59.50
Tilapias, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents <6.8 kg		 10% 0302.71.11
Tilapias, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.71.50
Catfish, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less		 10% 0302.72.11
Catfish excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.72.50
Carp, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less		 10% 0302.73.11
Carp excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.73.50
Eels, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0302.74.00
Fish beginning 0302.7, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in
immediate containers < 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.79.11
Fish beginning 0302.7, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled,not scaled,or
scaled in containers>6.8 kg		 10% 0302.79.50
Dogfish and other sharks, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, livers, roes and fish meat of
0304		 10% 0302.81.00
Rays & skates, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in
immediate containers over 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.82.00
Toothfish excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.83.00
Seabass, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less		 10% 0302.84.11
Seabass, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.84.50
Seabream, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less		 10% 0302.85.11
Seabream, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.85.50
Fish, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less		 10% 0302.89.11
Fish, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg		 10% 0302.89.50
Sturgeon Roe, fresh or chilled 10% 0302.91.20
Mullet and other fish liver and roes, fresh or chilled 10% 0302.91.40
Shark fins, fresh or chilled, excluding fillet 10% 0302.92.00
Other fish, fresh or chilled, nesoi 10% 0302.99.00
Sockeye salmon (red salmon) (Orncorhynchus nerka), frozen, excluding fillets, other
meat portions, livers and roes		 10% 0303.11.00
Pacific salmon, other than sockeye, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers
and roes		 10% 0303.12.00
Atlantic salmon and Danube salmon, frozen, excluding livers and roes 10% 0303.13.00
Trout, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.14.00
Salmonidae, other than trout or Atlantic and Danube salmon, nesoi, frozen, excluding
fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes		 10% 0303.19.01
Tilapias, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.23.00
Catfish, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.24.00
Carp, frozen excluding fillets, livers and roes 10% 0303.25.01
Eels, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.26.00
Other fish in 0303.2 grouping nesoi, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers
and roes		 10% 0303.29.01
Halibut and Greenland turbot, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions & livers and
roes		 10% 0303.31.00
Plaice, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.32.00
Sole, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.33.00
Turbots, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.34.00
Flat fish, other than halibut, Greenland turbot, plaice and sole, frozen, excluding fillets,
other meat portions, livers and roes		 10% 0303.39.01
Albacore or longfinned tunas, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and
roes		 10% 0303.41.00
Yellowfin tunas, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.42.00
Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and
roes		 10% 0303.43.00
Bigeye tunas (Thunnas obesus), frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and
roes		 10% 0303.44.00
Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers
and roes		 10% 0303.45.01
Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnas maccoyii), frozen, excluding fillets, other meat
portions, livers and roes		 10% 0303.46.00
Tunas, not elsewhere specified or included, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat
portions, livers and roes		 10% 0303.49.02
Herrings, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.51.00
Sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprats, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes		 10% 0303.53.00
Mackerel, frozen, excluding fillets, livers and roes 10% 0303.54.00
Jack & horse mackerel, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.55.00
Cobia, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.56.00
Swordfish steaks,other swordfish , excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.57.00
Other fish, frozen, excluding fillets, livers, roes and herrings 10% 0303.59.00
Cod, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.63.00
Haddock, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.64.00
Coalfish, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.65.00
Hake, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.66.00
Alaska pollack, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.67.00
Blue whitings, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.68.00
Other fish in Bregmacerotidae et al,etc. frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes		 10% 0303.69.00
Dogfish and other sharks, frozen, excluding fillets, livers, roes and fish meat of 0304 10% 0303.81.00
Rays & skates, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.82.00
Toothfish excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.83.00
Sea bass, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes 10% 0303.84.00
Smelts, cusk, pollock, shad, sturgeon, atkafish, fresh-water fish,etc. frozen, excluding
fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes		 10% 0303.89.00
Sturgeon roe, frozen 10% 0303.91.20
Herring, salmon, alaskan pollock, mullet, other fist liver and roes, frozen 10% 0303.91.40
Shark fins excluding fillets, frozen 10% 0303.92.00
Other fish, frozen, nesoi 10% 0303.99.00
Tilapias, fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.31.00
Catfish, fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.32.00
Nile perch, fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.33.00
Eels or snakeheads, fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.39.00
Salmon fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.41.00
Trout, fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.42.00
Flat fish , sole, plaice, etc. fillets, fresh or chilled 10%
Bregamacerotidae & like fish, fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.44.00
Fresh or chilled swordfish fillets 10% 0304.45.00
Fresh or chilled toothfish fillets 10% 0304.46.00
Dogfish and other shark fillets, frozen or chilled 10% 0304.47.00
Ray and skate fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.48.00
Pike, pickerel, whitefish, tilapia, perch, cusk, other fish fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.49.01
Tilapias, catfish, carp, eels, nile perch, snakeheads, other than fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.51.01
Salmonidae, other than fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.52.00
Bregmacerotidae and other fish, nesoi, other than fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.53.00
Fresh or chilled swordfish other than fillets 10% 0304.54.00
Fresh or chilled toothfish other than fillets 10% 0304.55.00
Dogfish and other sharks, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.56.00
Rays and skates, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.57.00
Other fish, nesoi, other than fillets, fresh or chilled 10% 0304.59.00
Frozen tilapia fillets 10% 0304.61.00
Frozen catfish fillets 10% 0304.62.00
Frozen Nile perch fillets 10% 0304.63.00
Frozen eel & snakehead fillets 10% 0304.69.00
Frozen cod fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or cut
into pieces of uniform weight and dimension		 10% 0304.71.10
Fillets, frozen, of cod, other than above 10% 0304.71.50
Frozen haddock fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or
cut into pieces of uniform weight and dimension		 10% 0304.72.10
Fillets, frozen, of haddock, other than above 10% 0304.72.50
Frozen coalfish fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or
cut into pieces of uniform weight and dimension		 10% 0304.73.10
Other coalfish fillets 10% 0304.73.50
Frozen hake fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or cut
into pieces of uniform weight and dimension		 10% 0304.74.10
Fillets, frozen, of hake 10% 0304.74.50
Frozen Alaska pollack fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced,
ground or cut		 10% 0304.75.10
Fillets, frozen, of Alaska pollock, other than above 10% 0304.75.50
Frozen Bregmacerotidae et al fish fillets,nesoi, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg,
to be minced, ground or cut into pieces		 10% 0304.79.10
Frozen fillets of other fresh-water fish, flat fish, etc., nesoi, other than above 10% 0304.79.50
Frozen salmon fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or
cut into pieces of uniform weight		 10% 0304.81.10
Other frozen salmon fillets 10% 0304.81.50
Frozen trout fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or cut
into pieces of uniform weight and dimension		 10% 0304.82.10
Frozen trout fillets, other than above 10% 0304.82.50
Frozen “flat fish” fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or
cut into pieces of uniform weight and dimension		 10% 0304.83.10
Frozen “other flat fish” fillets, other than above 10% 0304.83.50
Frozen swordfish fillets 10% 0304.84.00
Frozen toothfish fillets 10% 0304.85.00
Frozen herring fillets 10% 0304.86.00
Frozen tuna fillets 10% 0304.87.00
Dogfish, other shark, ray and skate fillets, frozen 10% 0304.88.00
Other frozen fish fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or
cut into pieces of uniform weight and dimension		 10% 0304.89.10
Other frozen fish fillets, other than above 10% 0304.89.50
Chilled or Frozen Swordfish fillets, in bulk or in immediate containers weighing with
their contents over 6.8 kg each		 10% 0304.91.10
Chilled or Frozen Swordfish Fillets,nesoi 10% 0304.91.90
Chilled or Frozen Toothfish fillets, in bulk or in immediate containers weighing with their
contents over 6.8 kg each		 10% 0304.92.10
Chilled or Frozen Toothfish Fillets,nesoi 10% 0304.92.90
Chilled or Frozen tilapia & like fillets,nesoi, in bulk or in immediate containers weighing
> 6.8 kg each		 10% 0304.93.10
Tilapias , catfish, carp, eels, nile perch & snakehead chilled or frozen fillets,nesoi 10% 0304.93.90
Alaska pollack chilled or frozen fillets,in bulk or in immediate containers weighing with
their contents over 6.8 kg each		 10% 0304.94.10
Alaska pollack, chilled or frozen fillets,nesoi 10% 0304.94.90
Chilled or Frozen fillets,Bregmacerotidae & like, nesoi, in bulk or in immediate
containers > 6.8 kg each		 10% 0304.95.10
Bregamacerotidae other fish, other than Alaska pollack, nesoi, chilled or frozen
fillets,nesoi		 10% 0304.95.90
Dogfish and other sharks, frozen, nesoi 10% 0304.96.00
Ray and skates, frozen, nesoi 10% 0304.97.00
Chilled or Frozen fillets,nesoi, in bulk or in immediate containers weighing with their
contents over 6.8 kg each		 10% 0304.99.11
Chilled or Frozen fillets,nesoi 10% 0304.99.91
Flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption, in bulk or in immediate
containers weighing with contents over 6.8 kg each		 10% 0305.10.20
Flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption, other than in bulk or
immediate containers weighing contents over 6.8 kg each		 10% 0305.10.40
Sturgeon roe, dried, smoked, salted or in brine 10% 0305.20.20
Fish livers and roes, other than sturgeon roe, dried, smoked, salted or in brine 10% 0305.20.40
Tilapia, catfish, carp, eel, nile perch, snakehead fillets, dried or salted in brine, but not
smoked		 10% 0305.31.01
Flat fish fillets, nesoi, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked 10%
Fillets of herrings, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each		 10% 0305.39.20
Fillets of mackerel, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each		 10% 0305.39.40
Herring and other fist fillets, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked 10% 0305.39.61
Smoked Pacific, Atlantic and Danube salmon, including fillets 10% 0305.41.00
Smoked herrings, including fillets 10% 0305.42.00
Smoked trout, including fillets 10% 0305.43.00
Tilapia, catfish, carp, eel, nile perch, snakehead including fillets, smoked 10% 0305.44.01
Smoked mackerel, including fillets 10% 0305.49.20
Smoked fish, including fillets, nesoi 10% 0305.49.40
Dried cod, whether or not salted but not smoked 10% 0305.51.00
Tilapia, catfish, carp, eel, nile perch, snakehead, not smoked, dried, whether or not
salted		 10% 0305.52.00
Fish of families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae,Melanonidae,
Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, dried but not smoked		 10% 0305.53.00
Herrings, anchovies, sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprat, mackerel, Indian mackeral,
seerfish, dried, whether or not salted, but not smoked		 10% 0305.54.00
Dried fish, other than cod or shark fins, whether or not salted but not smoked 10% 0305.59.00
Herrings, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate containers weighing
with their contents 6.8 kg or less each		 10% 0305.61.20
Herrings, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, other than in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each		 10% 0305.61.40
Cod, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked 10% 0305.62.00
Anchovies, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate airtight containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each		 10% 0305.63.20
Anchovies, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate containers, nesoi,
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each		 10% 0305.63.40
Anchovies, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, other than in immediate
containers weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each		 10% 0305.63.60
Tilapias, catfish, carp, eel, Nile perch, or snakehead, in brine or salted but not dried or
smoked, in immediate containers <6.8 kg		 10% 0305.64.10
Tilapias, catfish, carp, eel, Nile perch, or snakehead, in brine or salted but not dried or
smoked, other than in containers <6.8 kg		 10% 0305.64.50
Cusk, haddock, hake, and pollock, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked 10% 0305.69.10
Mackerel, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate containers weighing
with their contents 6.8 kg or less each		 10% 0305.69.20
Mackerel, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, other than in immediate
containers weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each		 10% 0305.69.30
Salmon, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked 10% 0305.69.40
Fish, nesoi, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each		 10% 0305.69.50
Fish, nesoi, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, other than in immediate
containers weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each		 10% 0305.69.60
Dried shark fins, whether or not salted but not smoked 10% 0305.71.00
Fish heads, tails, and maws, whether or not salted but not smoked 10% 0305.72.00
Edible fish offal, other fish heads tails and maws or shark fins, whether or not salted but
not smoked		 10% 0305.79.00
Rock lobster and other sea crawfish, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in
brine, frozen		 10% 0306.11.00
Lobsters excluding rock lobster, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in brine,
frozen		 10% 0306.12.00
Crabmeat, frozen 10% 0306.14.20
Crabs, cooked in shell or uncooked (whether in shell or not), dried, salted or in brine,
frozen		 10% 0306.14.40
Norway lobsters, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in brine, frozen 10% 0306.15.00
Cold-water shrimps and prawns, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in brine,
frozen		 10% 0306.16.00
Other shrimps and prawns, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in brine, frozen 10% 0306.17.00
Crustateans, nesoi (including flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans fit for human
consumption), cooked in shell or uncooked, etc., frozen		 10% 0306.19.00
Live rock lobster and other sea crawfish, frozen or chilled 10% 0306.31.00
Live lobsters (Homarus spp.), frozen or chilled, except rock lobster 10% 0306.32.00
Crabmeat, fresh or chilled 10% 0306.33.20
Live crabs, fresh or chilled, other than crabmeat 10% 0306.33.40
Live Norway lobsters, frozen or chilled 10% 0306.34.00
Cold water shrimps and prawns, shell-on or peeled, live, frozen, or chilled 10% 0306.35.00
Shrimps and prawns, other than cold water shrimp, shell-on or peeled, live, frozen or
chilled		 10% 0306.36.00
Flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fress or chilled, fit for human consumption, or
other crustaceans, live, fresh or chilled		 10% 0306.39.00
Rock lobster and other sea crawfish nesoi 10% 0306.91.00
Lobsters (Homarus SPP.), except rock lobster nesoi 10% 0306.92.00
Crabmeat, nesoi 10% 0306.93.20
Crabs, other than crabmeat, nesoi 10% 0306.93.40
Norway lobsters (Nephrops Norvegicus), nesoi 10% 0306.94.00
Other shrimps and prawns, shell-on or peeled 10% 0306.95.00
Flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption or crustraceans
nesoi		 10% 0306.99.00
Oysters, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, or chilled 10% 0307.11.00
Oysters, frozen 10% 0307.12.00
Oysters, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.19.01
Scallops, including queen scallops, whether in shell or not, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.21.00
Scallops, including queen scallops, of the genera Pecten, Chlamys or Placopecten, frozen 10% 0307.22.00
Scallops, including queen scallops, of the genera Pecten, Chlamys or Placopecten, dried,
salted or in brine		 10% 0307.29.01
Mussels, whether in shell or not, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.31.00
Mussels (Mytilus Spp., Perna Spp.), frozen 10% 0307.32.00
Mussels (Mytilus Spp., Perna Spp.), dried, salted or in brine 10% 0307.39.01
Squid or cuttle fish, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.42.00
Squid or cuttle fish, frozen 10% 0307.43.00
Squid or cuttle fish, dried, salted or in brine 10% 0307.49.01
Octopus, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.51.00
Octopus, frozen 10% 0307.52.00
Octopus, dried, salted or in brine 10% 0307.59.01
Snails, other than sea snails, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried,
salted or in brine		 10% 0307.60.00
Clams, cockles and ark shells, whether in shell or not, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.71.00
Clams, cockles and ark shells, frozen 10% 0307.72.00
Clams, cockles and ark shells, dried salted or in brine 10% 0307.79.01
Abalone, whether in shell or not, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.81.00
Live stromboid conch, fresh or chilled 10% 0307.82.00
Abalone, including flours, meals and pellets fit for human consumption, frozen 10% 0307.83.00
Stromboid conchs (Strombus Spp.), frozen 10% 0307.84.00
Abalone, including edible flours, meals and pellets, nesoi 10% 0307.87.00
Stromboid conchs, nesoi 10% 0307.88.00
Conch and other molluscs nesoi, including flours, meals and pellets, fit for human
consumption, live, fresh o chilled		 10% 0307.91.02
Conch and other molluscs nesoi, including flours, meals and pellets, fit for human
consumption, frozen		 10% 0307.92.00
Molluscs, including flours, meals and pellets fit for human consumption, nesoi 10% 0307.99.02
Sea cucumbers, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0308.11.00
Frozen sea cucumbers 10% 0308.12.00
Sea cucumbers, not frozen 10% 0308.19.01
Sea urchins, live, fresh or chilled 10% 0308.21.00
Frozen sea urchins 10% 0308.22.00
Sea urchins, not frozen 10% 0308.29.01
Jellly fish, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted smoked, or in brine 10% 0308.30.00
Other aquatic invertebrates, oth than molluscs & crustaceans, nesoi, live, fresh or
chilled, dried, salted, smoked or in brine		 10% 0308.90.00
Whey protein concentrates 10% 0404.10.05
Modified whey (except protein conc.), subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS 10% 0404.10.08
Modified whey (except protein conc.), wheth/not conc. or sweetened, subject to add US
note 10 to Ch.4		 10% 0404.10.11
Modified whey (except protein conc.), wheth/not conc. or sweetened, not subject to
gen. note 15 or		 10% 0404.10.15
Fluid whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sweeteners 10% 0404.10.20
Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not conc. or sweetened, subject to
gen. note 15 of the HTS		 10% 0404.10.48
Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not conc. or sweetened, subject to
add. US note 12 to Ch. 4		 10% 0404.10.50
Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not conc. or sweetened, not subject to
gen. note 15 or add US nte 12 to Ch.4		 10% 0404.10.90
Butter subject to general note 15 (outside quota) 10% 0405.10.05
Butter subject to quota pursuant to chapter 4 additional US note 6 10% 0405.10.10
Butter not subject to general note 15 and in excess of quota in chapter 4 additional U.S.
note 6		 10% 0405.10.20
Birds’ eggs, in shell, fertilized eggs for incubation, other than Gallus domesticus 10% 0407.19.00
Birds’ eggs, in shell, other fresh, not fertilized eggs for incubation, of species Gallus
domesticus		 10% 0407.21.00
Birds’ eggs, in shell, other fresh, not fertilized eggs for incubation, other than species
Gallus domesticus		 10% 0407.29.00
Birds’ eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked 10% 0407.90.00
Egg yolks, dried, whether or not containing added sweeteners 10% 0408.11.00
Egg yolks, other than dried, whether or not containing added sweeteners 10% 0408.19.00
Birds’ eggs, not in shell, other than dried, whether or not containing added sweeteners 10% 0408.99.00
Natural honey 10% 0409.00.00
Edible products of animal origin, nesoi 10% 0410.00.00
Human hair, unworked, whether or not washed and scoured; waste of human hair 10% 0501.00.00
Pigs’, hogs’ or boars’ bristles and hair and waste thereof 10% 0502.10.00
Badger hair and other brushmaking hair, nesoi, and waste thereof 10% 0502.90.00
Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof 10% 0504.00.00
Feathers of a kind used for stuffing, and down 10% 0505.10.00
Feather meal and waste 10% 0505.90.20
Skins and parts of birds with their feathers or down (except meal and waste) nesoi 10% 0505.90.60
Ossein and bones treated with acid 10% 0506.10.00
Bones & horn-cores, unworked, defatted, simply prepared (but not cut to shape) or
degelatinized; powder & waste of these products		 10% 0506.90.00
Tortoise shell, whalebone and whalebone hair, horns, antlers, hooves, nails, claws and
beaks, unworked or simply prepared; waste and powder		 10% 0507.90.00
Coral, shells, cuttlebone and similar materials, unworked or simply prepared, but not
cut to shape; powder and waste thereof		 10% 0508.00.00
Cantharides; bile; glands and other animal products nesoi, used in pharmaceutical
products		 10% 0510.00.40
Bovine semen 10% 0511.10.00
Products of fish, crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates nesoi; dead
animals of chapter 3, unfit for human consumption		 10% 0511.91.00
Parings and similar waste of raw hides or skins; glue stock nesoi 10% 0511.99.20
Animal products chiefly used as food for animals or as ingredients in such food, nesoi 10% 0511.99.30
Horsehair and horsehair waste, whether or not put up as a layer with or without
supporting material		 10% 0511.99.33
Natural sponges of animal origin 10% 0511.99.36
Animal products nesoi; dead animals of chapter 1, unfit for human consumption 10% 0511.99.40
Onion sets, fresh or chilled 10% 0703.10.20
Pearl onions not over 16 mm in diameter, fresh or chilled 10% 0703.10.30
Onions, other than onion sets or pearl onions not over 16 mm in diameter, and shallots,
fresh or chilled		 10% 0703.10.40
Garlic, fresh or chilled 10% 0703.20.00
Leeks and other alliaceous vegetables nesoi, fresh or chilled 10% 0703.90.00
Cauliflower and headed broccoli, fresh or chilled, if entered June 5 to October 15,
inclusive, in any year		 10% 0704.10.20
Cauliflower and headed broccoli, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, if entered Oct. 16
through June 4, inclusive		 10% 0704.10.40
Cauliflower and headed broccoli, fresh or chilled, reduced in size, if entered Oct. 16
through June 4, inclusive		 10% 0704.10.60
Cabbage, fresh or chilled 10% 0704.90.20
Kohlrabi, kale and similar edible brassicas nesoi, including sprouting broccoli, fresh or
chilled		 10% 0704.90.40
Carrots, fresh or chilled, reduced in size 10% 0706.10.05
Carrots, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, under 10 cm in length 10% 0706.10.10
Carrots, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, 10 cm or over in length 10% 0706.10.20
Turnips, fresh or chilled 10% 0706.10.40
Radishes, fresh or chilled 10% 0706.90.20
Beets and horseradish, fresh or chilled 10% 0706.90.30
Salsify, celeriac, radishes and similar edible roots nesoi, fresh or chilled 10% 0706.90.40
Cucumbers, including gherkins, fresh or chilled, if entered May 1 to June 30, inclusive, or
Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, inclusive, in any year		 10% 0707.00.50
Peas, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled, if entered July 1 to Sept. 30, inclusive, in any
year		 10% 0708.10.20
Peas, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled, if entered Nov. 1 through the following June
30, inclusive		 10% 0708.10.40
Cowpeas (other than black-eye peas), fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled 10% 0708.20.20
Beans nesoi, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled 10% 0708.20.90
Lentils, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled 10% 0708.90.15
Leguminous vegetables nesoi, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled 10% 0708.90.40
Celery, other than celeriac, fresh or chilled, reduced in size 10% 0709.40.20
Celery, other than celeriac, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, if entered April 15 to
July 31, inclusive, in any year		 10% 0709.40.40
Celery, other than celeriac, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, if entered August 1
through the following April 14, inclusive		 10% 0709.40.60
Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.51.01
Truffles, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.59.10
Mushrooms, other than of the genus Agaricus, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.59.90
Chili peppers, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.60.20
Fruits of the genus capsicum (peppers) (ex. chili peppers) or of the genus pimenta (e.g.,
Allspice), fresh or chilled		 10% 0709.60.40
Squash, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.93.20
Jicamas and breadfruit, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.99.05
Chayote (Sechium edule), fresh or chilled 10% 0709.99.10
Okra, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.99.14
Fiddlehead greens, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.99.30
Sweet corn, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.99.45
Vegetables, not elsewhere specified or included, fresh or chilled 10% 0709.99.90
Potatoes, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen 10% 0710.10.00
Peas, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered July 1
through September 30, inclusive, in any year		 10% 0710.21.20
Peas, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered Jan. 1
through June 30, or Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, inclusive		 10% 0710.21.40
Lima beans, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, not reduced in
size, entered Nov. 1 through the following May 31		 10% 0710.22.10
Lima beans, frozen, entered June 1 – October 31 10% 0710.22.15
Cowpeas (other than black-eye peas), uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in
water, frozen, not reduced in size		 10% 0710.22.20
Frozen string beans (snap beans), not reduced in size 10% 0710.22.25
Frozen beans nesoi, not reduced in size 10% 0710.22.37
Beans nesoi, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, reduced in
size		 10% 0710.22.40
Chickpeas (garbanzos), uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen 10% 0710.29.05
Pigeon peas, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered July
1 through September 30, inclusive, in any year		 10% 0710.29.25
Pigeon peas, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered Oct.
1 through the following June 30, inclusive		 10% 0710.29.30
Leguminous vegetables nesoi, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water,
frozen		 10% 0710.29.40
Spinach, New Zealand spinach and orache spinach (garden spinach), uncooked or
cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen		 10% 0710.30.00
Sweet corn, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen 10% 0710.40.00
Bamboo shoots and water chestnuts (other than Chinese water chestnuts), uncooked or
cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen		 10% 0710.80.15
Mushrooms, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen 10% 0710.80.20
Tomatoes, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered Mar.
1 thru July 14, incl. or Sept. 1 thru Nov. 14, incl.		 10% 0710.80.40
Tomatoes, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered July
15 through August 31, inclusive, in any year		 10% 0710.80.45
Tomatoes, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered Nov.
15 through the following February, incl.		 10% 0710.80.50
Brussels sprouts, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, not
reduced in size		 10% 0710.80.65
Vegetables nesoi, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, not
reduced in size		 10% 0710.80.70
Okra, reduced in size, frozen 10% 0710.80.93
Vegetables nesoi, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, reduced
in size		 10% 0710.80.97
Mixtures of pea pods and water chestnuts (other than Chinese water chestnuts),
uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen		 10% 0710.90.11
Mixtures of vegetables not elsewhere specified or included, uncooked or cooked by
steaming or boiling in water, frozen		 10% 0710.90.91
Cucumbers including gherkins, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state for
immediate consumption		 10% 0711.40.00
Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state
for immediate consumption		 10% 0711.51.00
Mushrooms, other than of the genus Agaricus, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in
that state for immediate consumption		 10% 0711.59.10
Leguminous vegetables, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state for
immediate consumption		 10% 0711.90.20
Onions, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption 10% 0711.90.50
Vegetables nesoi, and mixtures of vegetables, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in
that state for immediate consumption		 10% 0711.90.65
Dried onion powder or flour 10% 0712.20.20
Dried onions whole, cut, sliced or broken, but not further prepared 10% 0712.20.40
Air dried or sun dried mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in
powder, but not further prepared		 10% 0712.31.10
Dried (not air or sun dried) mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, whole, cut, sliced, broken
or in powder, but not further prepared		 10% 0712.31.20
Dried wood ears (Auricularia spp.), whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not
further prepared		 10% 0712.32.00
Dried jelly fungi (Tremella spp), whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further
prepared		 10% 0712.33.00
Air dried or sun dried mushrooms (other than of the genus Agaricus), whole, cut, sliced,
broken or in powder, but not further prepared		 10% 0712.39.10
Dried (not air or sun dried) mushrooms (other than of the genus Agaricus), whole, cut,
sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared		 10% 0712.39.20
Dried truffles, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.39.40
Dried carrots, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.90.10
Dried olives, not ripe 10% 0712.90.15
Dried olives, ripe 10% 0712.90.20
Dried potatoes, whether or not cut or sliced but not further prepared 10% 0712.90.30
Dried garlic, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.90.40
Dried fennel, marjoram, parsley, savory and tarragon, crude or not manufactured 10% 0712.90.60
Dried parsley nesoi, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared 10% 0712.90.65
Dried fennel, marjoram, savory and tarragon nesoi, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in
powder, but not further prepared		 10% 0712.90.70
Tomatoes, dried in powder 10% 0712.90.74
Tomatoes, dried, whole, other 10% 0712.90.78
Dried vegetables nesoi, and mixtures of dried vegetables, whole, cut, sliced, broken or
in powder, but not further prepared		 10% 0712.90.85
Seeds of peas of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.10.10
Dried split peas, shelled 10% 0713.10.20
Dried peas, nesoi, shelled 10% 0713.10.40
Seeds of chickpeas (garbanzos) of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.20.10
Dried chickpeas (garbanzos), shelled 10% 0713.20.20
Seeds of beans of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.31.10
Dried beans, shelled, if entered May 1 through August 31, inclusive, in any year 10% 0713.31.20
Dried beans, shelled, if entered September 1 through the following April 30, or
withdrawn for consumption at any time		 10% 0713.31.40
Seeds of small red (adzuki) beans of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.32.10
Dried small red (adzuki) beans, shelled 10% 0713.32.20
Seeds of kidney beans, including white pea beans of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.33.10
Dried kidney beans, including white pea beans, shelled, if entered May 1 through
August 31, inclusive, in any year		 10% 0713.33.20
Dried kidney beans, including white pea beans, shelled, if entered Sept. 1 through April
30, or withdrawn for consumption at any time		 10% 0713.33.40
Dried Bambara beans, shelled, if entered for consumption from May 1 through August
31, inclusive, in any year		 10% 0713.34.20
Dried Bambara beans, shelled, if entered for consumption other than above period, or
withdrawn for consumption		 10% 0713.34.40
Dried cowpeas, shelled 10% 0713.35.00
Seeds of beans nesoi, of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.39.11
Dried beans nesoi, shelled, if entered for consumption from May 1 through August 31,
inclusive, in any year		 10% 0713.39.21
Dried beans nesoi, shelled, if entered for consumption September 1 through April 30, or
withdrawn for consumption at any time		 10% 0713.39.41
Lentil seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.40.10
Dried lentils, shelled 10% 0713.40.20
Seeds of broad beans and horse beans of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.50.10
Dried broad beans and horse beans, shelled 10% 0713.50.20
Dried pigeon pea seeds, shelled, if entered for consumption during the period from May
1 through August 31, inclusive, in any year		 10% 0713.60.60
Dried pigeon pea seeds, shelled, if entered Sept. 1 through the following April 30, or
withdrawn for consumption at any time		 10% 0713.60.80
Seeds of leguminous vegetables nesoi, of a kind used for sowing 10% 0713.90.11
Dried guar seeds, shelled 10% 0713.90.50
Dried leguminous vegetables nesoi, shelled, if entered for consumption during the
period from May 1 through August 31, inclusive, in any year		 10% 0713.90.61
Dried leguminous vegetales, nesoi, shelled, if entered Sept. 1 through the following April
30, or withdrawn for consumption at any time		 10% 0713.90.81
Cassava (manioc), fresh, chilled or dried, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets 10% 0714.10.20
Sweet potatoes, frozen, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets 10% 0714.20.10
Sweet potatoes, fresh, chilled or dried, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets 10% 0714.20.20
Fresh or chilled yams (Dioscorea spp.), whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets 10% 0714.30.10
Frozen yams (Dioscorea spp.) 10% 0714.30.20
Dried yams (Dioscorea spp.), whether or not sliced but not in pellets 10% 0714.30.60
Fresh or chilled taro (Colocasia spp.), whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets 10% 0714.40.10
Frozen taro (Colocasia spp.) 10% 0714.40.20
Dried taro (Colocasia spp.), in the form of pellets 10% 0714.40.50
Dried taro (Colocasia spp.), whether or not sliced but not in pellets 10% 0714.40.60
Fresh or chilled yautia (Xanthosoma spp.), whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets 10% 0714.50.10
Frozen yautia (Xanthosoma spp.) 10% 0714.50.20
Dried yautia (Xanthosoma spp.), in the form of pellets 10% 0714.50.50
Dried yautia (Xanthosoma spp.), whether or not sliced but not in pellets 10% 0714.50.60
Chinese water chestnuts, fresh or chilled 10% 0714.90.05
Fresh or chilled arrowroot/salep/Jerusalem artichokes/similar roots & tubers, nesoi 10% 0714.90.39
Mixtures of pea pods and Chineses water chestnuts, frozen 10% 0714.90.41
Other mixtures of Chinese water chestnuts, frozen 10% 0714.90.42
Chinese water chestnuts, not mixed, frozen 10% 0714.90.44
Frozen dasheens/arrowroot/salep/Jerusalem artichokes/similar roots & tubers, nesoi 10% 0714.90.46
Chinese water chestnuts, dried 10% 0714.90.48
Dried dasheens, arrowroot, salep, Jerusalem artichokes and similar roots and tubers
nesoi, in the form of pellets		 10% 0714.90.51
Dried dasheens, arrowroot, salep, Jerusalem artichokes, and similar roots and tubers
nesoi, whether or not sliced but not in pellets		 10% 0714.90.61
Coconuts, desiccated 10% 0801.11.00
Coconuts, fresh, not in the inner shell (endocarp) 10% 0801.19.01
Cashew nuts, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0801.31.00
Cashew nuts, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0801.32.00
Almonds, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.11.00
Almonds, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.12.00
Hazelnuts or filberts, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.22.00
Walnuts, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.31.00
Walnuts, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.32.00
Chestnuts, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.41.00
Chestnuts, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.42.00
Pistachios, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.51.00
Pistachios, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.52.00
Macadamia nuts, shelled 10% 0802.62.00
Areca nuts, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.80.20
Pecans, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.90.10
Pecans, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.90.15
Pignolias, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.90.20
Pignolias, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.90.25
Nuts,nesoi, fresh or dried, in shell 10% 0802.90.82
Nuts nesoi, fresh or dried, shelled 10% 0802.90.98
Plantains, dried 10% 0803.10.20
Bananas, fresh or dried 10% 0803.90.00
Dates, fresh or dried, whole, with or without pits, packed in units weighing (with
immediate container, if any) not over 4.6 kg		 10% 0804.10.20
Dates, fresh or dried, whole, with pits, packed in units weighing over 4.6 kg 10% 0804.10.40
Dates, fresh or dried, whole, without pits, packed in units weighing over 4.6 kg 10% 0804.10.60
Dates, fresh or dried, other than whole 10% 0804.10.80
Figs, fresh or dried, whole, in units weighing more than 0.5 kg each 10% 0804.20.40
Figs, fresh or dried, whole, in immediate containers weighing with their contents 0.5 kg
or less		 10% 0804.20.60
Figs, fresh or dried, other than whole (including fig paste) 10% 0804.20.80
Pineapples, fresh or dried, not reduced in size, in bulk 10% 0804.30.20
Pineapples, fresh or dried, not reduced in size, in crates or other packages 10% 0804.30.40
Pineapples, fresh or dried, reduced in size 10% 0804.30.60
Guavas, mangoes, and mangosteens, fresh, if entered during the period September 1
through May 31, inclusive		 10% 0804.50.40
Guavas, mangoes, and mangosteens, fresh, if entered during the period June 1 through
August 31, inclusive		 10% 0804.50.60
Guavas, mangoes, and mangosteens, dried 10% 0804.50.80
Oranges, fresh or dried 10% 0805.10.00
Mandarins and other similar citrus hybrids including tangerines, satsumas, clementines,
wilkings, fresh or dried		 10% 0805.21.00
Clementines, fresh or dried, other 10% 0805.22.00
Wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, fresh or dried, other 10% 0805.29.00
Raisins, made from dried seedless grapes 10% 0806.20.10
Raisins, made from other than seedless grapes 10% 0806.20.20
Grapes, dried, other than raisins 10% 0806.20.90
Apples, fresh 10% 0808.10.00
Pears, fresh, if entered during the period from April 1 through June 30, inclusive 10% 0808.30.20
Pears, fresh, if entered during the period from July 1 through the following March 31,
inclusive		 10% 0808.30.40
Quinces, fresh, if entered during the period from April 1 through June 30, inclusive 10% 0808.40.20
Quinces, fresh, if entered during the period from July 1 through the following March 31,
inclusive		 10% 0808.40.40
Other cherries, fresh 10% 0809.29.00
Peaches, including nectarines, fresh, if entered during the period from June 1 through
November 30, inclusive		 10% 0809.30.20
Peaches, including nectarines, fresh, if entered during the period from December 1
through the following May 31, inclusive		 10% 0809.30.40
Strawberries, fresh, if entered during the period from June 15 through September 15,
inclusive		 10% 0810.10.20
Strawberries, fresh, if entered during the period from September 16 through the
following June 14, inclusive		 10% 0810.10.40
Raspberries and loganberries, fresh, if entered during the period from September 1
through the following June 30, inclusive		 10% 0810.20.10
Black, white or red currants and gooseberries (other than kiwifruit), fresh 10% 0810.30.00
Cranberries, blueberries and other fruits of the genus Vaccinium, fresh 10% 0810.40.00
Persimmons, fresh 10% 0810.70.00
Other berries and tamarinds, fresh 10% 0810.90.27
Fruit, not elsewhere specified or included, fresh 10% 0810.90.46
Strawberries, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.10.00
Raspberries, loganberries, black currants and gooseberries, frozen, in water or
containing added sweetening		 10% 0811.20.20
Blackberries, mulberries and white or red currants, frozen, in water or containing added
sweetening		 10% 0811.20.40
Bananas and plantains, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.10
Blueberries, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.20
Boysenberries, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.22
Cashew apples, mameyes colorados, sapodillas, soursops and sweetsops, frozen, in
water or containing added sweetening		 10% 0811.90.25
Coconut meat, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.30
Cranberries, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.35
Papayas, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.40
Pineapples, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.50
Mangoes, frozen, whether or not previously steamed or boiled 10% 0811.90.52
Melons, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening 10% 0811.90.55
Fruit, nesoi, frozen, whether or not previously steamed or boiled 10% 0811.90.80
Mixtures of two or more fruits, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for
consumption		 10% 0812.90.10
Citrus fruit, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate
consumption		 10% 0812.90.20
Figs, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption 10% 0812.90.30
Pineapples, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate
consumption		 10% 0812.90.40
Strawberries, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate
consumption		 10% 0812.90.50
Fruit and nuts nesoi, including mixtures containing nuts, provisionally preserved, but not
for immediate consumption		 10% 0812.90.90
Apricots, dried 10% 0813.10.00
Prunes and plums, soaked in brine and dried 10% 0813.20.10
Prunes and plums, dried, (except if presoaked in brine) 10% 0813.20.20
Apples, dried 10% 0813.30.00
Papayas, dried 10% 0813.40.10
Barberries, dried 10% 0813.40.15
Berries except barberries, dried 10% 0813.40.20
Cherries, dried 10% 0813.40.30
Peaches, dried 10% 0813.40.40
Tamarinds, dried 10% 0813.40.80
Fruit nesoi, dried, other than that of headings 0801 to 0806, and excluding mixtures 10% 0813.40.90
Mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of Chapter 8 10% 0813.50.00
Peel of orange or citron, fresh, frozen, dried or provisionally preserved in brine, in sulfur
water or other preservative solutions		 10% 0814.00.10
Lime peel, fresh, frozen or in brine 10% 0814.00.40
Peel of citrus fruit, excl. orange or citron and peel, nesoi, of melon, fresh, frozen, dried
or provisionally preserved		 10% 0814.00.80
Durum wheat, seed 10% 1001.11.00
Wheat & meslin other than durum or seed wheat 10% 1001.99.00
Barley, seed 10% 1003.10.00
Barley, other than seed, for malting purposes 10% 1003.90.20
Barley, not seed, other than for malting purposes 10% 1003.90.40
Oats, seed 10% 1004.10.00
Oats, other than seed 10% 1004.90.00
Yellow dent corn 10% 1005.90.20
Corn (maize), other than seed and yellow dent corn 10% 1005.90.40
Basmati rice, husked 10% 1006.20.20
Husked (brown) rice, other than Basmati 10% 1006.20.40
Rice semi-milled or wholly milled, whether or not polished or glazed, parboiled 10% 1006.30.10
Rice semi-milled or wholly milled, whether or not polished or glazed, other than
parboiled		 10% 1006.30.90
Broken rice 10% 1006.40.00
Grain sorghum, seed 10% 1007.10.00
Grain sorghum, other than seed 10% 1007.90.00
Buckwheat 10% 1008.10.00
Millet, seed 10% 1008.21.00
Millet, other than seed 10% 1008.29.00
Canary seed 10% 1008.30.00
Quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa) 10% 1008.50.00
Cereals nesoi (including wild rice) 10% 1008.90.01
Wheat or meslin flour 10% 1101.00.00
Corn (maize) flour 10% 1102.20.00
Buckwheat flour 10% 1102.90.20
Rice flour 10% 1102.90.25
Rye flour 10% 1102.90.27
Cereal flours nesoi, mixed together 10% 1102.90.30
Cereal flours, other than of wheat or meslin, rye, corn, rice or buckwheat 10% 1102.90.60
Groats and meal of wheat 10% 1103.11.00
Groats and meal of corn (maize) 10% 1103.13.00
Groats and meal of oats 10% 1103.19.12
Groats and meal of rice 10% 1103.19.14
Groats and meal of cereals other than wheat, oats, corn (maize) or rice 10% 1103.19.90
Pellets of cereals 10% 1103.20.00
Rolled or flaked grains of oats 10% 1104.12.00
Rolled or flaked grains of barley 10% 1104.19.10
Rolled or flaked grains of cereals, other than of barley or oats 10% 1104.19.90
Grains of oats, hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled or otherwise worked, but not
rolled or flaked		 10% 1104.22.00
Grains of corn (maize), hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled or otherwise worked, but
not rolled or flaked		 10% 1104.23.00
Grains of barley, hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled or otherwise worked, but not
rolled or flaked		 10% 1104.29.10
Grains of cereals other than barley, oats or corn, hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled
or otherwise worked, but not rolled or flaked		 10% 1104.29.90
Germ of cereals, whole, rolled, flaked or ground 10% 1104.30.00
Flour, meal and powder of potatoes 10% 1105.10.00
Flakes, granules and pellets, of potatoes 10% 1105.20.00
Flour, meal and powder of the dried leguminous vegetables of heading 0713 10% 1106.10.00
Flour, meal and powder of Chinese water chestnuts 10% 1106.20.10
Flour, meal and powder of sago, or of roots or tubers of heading 0714 (excluding
Chinese water chestnuts)		 10% 1106.20.90
Flour, meal and powder of banana and plantain 10% 1106.30.20
Fruit and nut flour, meal and powder of the products of chapter 8, other than of banana
and plantain		 10% 1106.30.40
Malt, not roasted 10% 1107.10.00
Malt, roasted 10% 1107.20.00
Wheat starch 10% 1108.11.00
Corn (maize) starch 10% 1108.12.00
Potato starch 10% 1108.13.00
Cassava (manioc) starch 10% 1108.14.00
Starches other than wheat, corn (maize), potato or cassava (manioc) starches 10% 1108.19.00
Inulin 10% 1108.20.00
Wheat gluten, whether or not dried, to be used as animal feed 10% 1109.00.10
Wheat gluten, whether or not dried, to be used for other than animal feed 10% 1109.00.90
Soybeans, whether or not broken, seed 10% 1201.10.00
Soybeans, whether or not broken, other than seed 10% 1201.90.00
Peanuts (ground-nuts), seed, not roasted or cooked, shelled, subject to add. US note 2
to Ch.12		 10% 1202.30.40
Flaxseed (linseed), whether or not broken 10% 1204.00.00
Low erucic acid rape or colza seeds, whether or not broken 10% 1205.10.00
Rape or colza seeds (other than of low erucic acid), whether or not broken 10% 1205.90.00
Sunflower seeds, whether or not broken 10% 1206.00.00
Sesame seeds, whether or not broken 10% 1207.40.00
Mustard seeds, whether or not broken 10% 1207.50.00
Safflower (Carthamus tintorius) seeds 10% 1207.60.00
Melon seeds 10% 1207.70.00
Poppy seeds, whether or not broken 10% 1207.91.00
Other oil seeds and oleaginous fruits whether or not broken, incl niger seeds, hemp
seeds and seeds nesoi		 10% 1207.99.03
Flours and meals of soybeans 10% 1208.10.00
Flours and meals of oil seeds or oleaginous fruits other than those of mustard or
soybeans		 10% 1208.90.00
Sugar beet seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.10.00
Alfalfa (lucerne) seed of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.21.00
Rye grass seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.25.00
Beet seed, other than sugar beet seed, of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.29.10
Seeds of forage plants of a kind used for sowing, not elsewhere specified or included 10% 1209.29.91
Seeds of herbaceous plants cultivated principally for their flowers 10% 1209.30.00
Cauliflower seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.91.10
Celery seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.91.20
Onion seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.91.40
Parsley seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.91.50
Pepper seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.91.60
Vegetable seeds, nesoi, of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.91.80
Tree and shrub seeds of a kind used for sowing 10% 1209.99.20
Seeds, fruits and spores, of a kind used for sowing, nesoi 10% 1209.99.41
Hop cones, fresh or dried, neither ground, powdered nor in the form of pellets 10% 1210.10.00
Ginseng roots, fresh or dried, whether or not cut, crushed or powdered 10% 1211.20.10
Ginseng roots, frozen or chilled 10% 1211.20.15
Coca leaf, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or
similar purposes		 10% 1211.30.00
Poppy straw, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or
similar purposes		 10% 1211.40.00
Ephedra 10% 1211.50.00
Mint leaves, crude or not manufactured, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for
insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes		 10% 1211.90.20
Mint leaves nesoi, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal
or similar purposes		 10% 1211.90.40
Plants, parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), used in perfumery, pharmacy,
insecticidal, fungicidal or similar puproses, other, fresh or dried		 10% 1211.90.92
Plants, parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), used in perfumery, pharmacy,
insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes, chilled or frozen		 10% 1211.90.93
Seaweeds and other algae, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground, fit for
human consumption		 10% 1212.21.00
Seaweeds and other algae, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground, other
than for human consumption		 10% 1212.29.00
Locust beans (carob) 10% 1212.92.00
Nectarine stones and kernels of a kind used primarily for human consumption, not
elsewhere specified or included		 10% 1212.99.20
Apricot, peach (other than nectarine) or plum stones and kernels used primarily for
human consumption, not elsewhere specified or included		 10% 1212.99.30
Fruit stone & kernel (not apricot/peach/plum) & other vegetable products used primary
human consumption, nesoi		 10% 1212.99.92
Cereal straw and husks, unprepared, whether or not chopped, ground, pressed or in the
form of pellets		 10% 1213.00.00
Alfalfa (lucerne) meal and pellets 10% 1214.10.00
Rutabagas, mangolds, fodder roots, hay, clover, sainfoin, kale, lupines, vetches & forage
products nesoi		 10% 1214.90.00
Bamboos, of a kind used primarily for plaiting 10% 1401.10.00
Rattans, in the rough or cut transversely into sections, of a kind used primarily for
plaiting		 10% 1401.20.20
Rattans, other than those in the rough or cut transversely into sections, of a kind used
primarily for plaiting		 10% 1401.20.40
Willow (osier), of a kind used primarily for plaiting 10% 1401.90.20
Lime bark, raffia, reeds, rushes, cleaned, bleached or dyed cereal straw, other vegetable
materials nesoi, used primarily for plaiting		 10% 1401.90.40
Cotton linters 10% 1404.20.00
Vegetable hair not elsewere specified or included 10% 1404.90.10
Istle of a kind used primarily in brooms or brushes 10% 1404.90.30
Piassava, couch-grass and other vegetable materials nesoi, of a kind used primarily in
brooms or brushes		 10% 1404.90.40
Other vegetable materials nesoi 10% 1404.90.90
Cod-liver oil and its fractions 10% 1504.10.20
Fish-liver oils and their fractions, other than cod-liver oil and its fractions 10% 1504.10.40
Cod oil and its fractions, other than liver oil 10% 1504.20.20
Herring oil and its fractions, other than liver oil 10% 1504.20.40
Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish other than cod and herring, excluding liver oil 10% 1504.20.60
Wool grease, crude 10% 1505.00.10
Fatty substances derived from wool grease (including lanolin) 10% 1505.00.90
Animal fats and oils and their fractions nesoi, whether or not refined, but not chemically
modified		 10% 1506.00.00
Prepared or preserved meat or meat offal of chickens, nesoi 10% 1602.32.00
Clam juice 10% 1603.00.10
Extracts and juices of meat, fish, crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates,
other than clam juice		 10% 1603.00.90
Prepared or preserved salmon, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in oil, in airtight
containers		 10% 1604.11.20
Prepared or preserved salmon, whole or in pieces, but not minced, other than in oil and
in airtight containers		 10% 1604.11.40
Prepared or preserved herrings, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in oil, in airtight
containers		 10% 1604.12.20
Herrings, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in tomato sauce, smoked or kippered, in
immediate containers over 0.45 kg each		 10% 1604.12.40
Herrings prepared or preserved, whole or in pieces, but not minced, nesoi 10% 1604.12.60
Smoked sardines, in oil, not skinned nor boned, $1/kg or more in tin-plate containers, or
$1.10/kg or more in other airtight containers		 10% 1604.13.10
Sardines, not smoked, sardinella, brisling or sprats, neither skinned nor boned, in oil, in
airtight containers		 10% 1604.13.20
Sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprats, skinned or boned, in oil, in airtight containers 10% 1604.13.30
Sardines, sardinella, brisling, sprats in containers with their contents under 225 g each,
except those in oil and in airtight containers		 10% 1604.13.40
Sardines, sardinella and brisling or sprats (not in oil and airtight cont.), prepared or
preserved, not minced, cont. 225 g or more		 10% 1604.13.90
Tunas and skipjack, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in oil, in airtight containers 10% 1604.14.10
Tunas and skipjack, not in oil, in airtight cont., n/o 7 kg, not of U.S. possessions, product
within quota		 10% 1604.14.22
Tunas and skipjack, not in oil, in airtight containers, n/o 7 kg, not of U.S. possessions,
over quota		 10% 1604.14.30
Tunas and skipjack, not in airtight containers, not in oil, in bulk or in immediate
containers weighing with contents over 6.8 kg each		 10% 1604.14.40
Tunas and skipjack, not in airtight containers, not in bulk or in immediate containers
weighing with contents over 6.8 kg each		 10% 1604.14.50
Bonito (Sarda spp.), in oil 10% 1604.14.70
Bonito (Sarda spp.), not in oil 10% 1604.14.80
Prepared or preserved mackerel, whole or in pieces, but not minced 10% 1604.15.00
Anchovies, whole or in pieces but not minced, in oil, in airtight containers 10% 1604.16.20
Prepared or preserved anchovies, whole or in pieces, not minced, not in oil, in
immediate containers with their contents 6.8 kg or less ea.		 10% 1604.16.40
Prepared or preserved anchovies, whole or in pieces, but not minced, not in oil, nesoi 10% 1604.16.60
Prepared or preserved eels, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in airtight containers,
not in oil		 10% 1604.17.10
Eel portions similar to fish sticks and like products of any size or shape, breaded, coated
with batter, not cooked nor in oil		 10% 1604.17.40
Eel similar to fish sticks and like products of any size or shape, if breaded, coated with
batter, cooked or in oil		 10% 1604.17.50
Prepared or preserved eel, in oil and in bulk or in immediate containers weighing over 7
kg each		 10% 1604.17.60
Prepared or preserved eel, whole or in pieces, but not minced, nesoi 10% 1604.17.80
Shark fins, not in oil, in airtight containters 10% 1604.18.10
Shark fins, not in airtight containers 10% 1604.18.90
Bonito, yellowtail and pollock, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in airtight containers,
not in oil		 10% 1604.19.10
Other fish, excluding bonito, yellowtail and pollock, in airtight containers, not in oil 10% 1604.19.22
Bonito, yellowtail and pollock, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in airtight containers,
in oil		 10% 1604.19.25
Other fish, excluding bonito, yellowtail and pollock, in airtight containers, in oil 10% 1604.19.32
Fish sticks and like products of any size or shape, fillets or other portions of fish,
breaded, coated with batter, not cooked nor in oil		 10% 1604.19.41
Fish sticks and like products of any size or shape, fillets or other portions of fish, if
breaded, coated with batter, cooked or in oil		 10% 1604.19.51
Prepared or preserved fish nesoi, in oil and in bulk or in immediate containers weighing
over 7 kg each		 10% 1604.19.61
Fish, whole or in pieces, but not minced, prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 1604.19.82
Products containing meat of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates,
prepared meals		 10% 1604.20.05
Fish pastes 10% 1604.20.10
Fish balls, cakes and puddings, in oil 10% 1604.20.15
Fish balls, cakes and puddings, not in oil, in immediate airtight containers, weighing with
their contents not over 6.8 kg each		 10% 1604.20.20
Fish balls, cakes and puddings, not in oil, and in immediate nonairtight containers
weighing with their contents not over 6.8 kg each		 10% 1604.20.25
Fish balls, cakes and puddings, not in oil, not in immediate containers, weighing with
their contents not over 6.8 kg each		 10% 1604.20.30
Fish sticks and similar products of any size or shape, if breaded, coated with batter or
similarly prepared, not cooked nor in oil		 10% 1604.20.40
Fish sticks and similar products of any size or shape, if breaded, coated with batter or
similarly prepared, cooked or in oil		 10% 1604.20.50
Prepared or preserved fish, other than whole or in pieces, nesoi 10% 1604.20.60
Caviar 10% 1604.31.00
Caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs, boiled and in airtight containers 10% 1604.32.30
Caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs, nesoi 10% 1604.32.40
Crab products containing fish meat; prepared meals of crab 10% 1605.10.05
Crabmeat, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers 10% 1605.10.20
Crabmeat, prepared or preserved, other than in airtight containers 10% 1605.10.40
Crabs, other than crabmeat, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.10.60
Shrimp & prawns not in airtight containers: fish meat and prepared meals 10% 1605.21.05
Shrimp & prawns not in airtight containers: other than fish meat and prepared meals 10% 1605.21.10
Shrimp & prawns in airtight containers: fish meat and prepared meals 10% 1605.29.05
Shrimp & prawns in airtight containers: other than fish meat and prepared meals 10% 1605.29.10
Lobster products containing fish meat; prepared meals of lobster 10% 1605.30.05
Lobster, prepared or preserved, not containing fish meat, nesoi 10% 1605.30.10
Crustacean products nesoi, containing fish meat; prepared meals of crustaceans, nesoi 10% 1605.40.05
Crustaceans nesoi, prepared or preserved, not containing fish meat, nesoi 10% 1605.40.10
Oysters, fish meat or prepared meals 10% 1605.51.05
Smoked oysters 10% 1605.51.40
Oysters, prepared or preserved, but not smoked 10% 1605.51.50
Scallops, including queen scallops as containing fish meat; prepared meals 10% 1605.52.05
Scallops, including queen scallops, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.52.60
Mussels, containing fish meats or in prepared meals 10% 1605.53.05
Mussels, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.53.60
Cuttle fish and squid, as containing fish meat; prepared meals 10% 1605.54.05
Cuttle fish and squid, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.54.60
Octopus, as containing fish meat or prepared meals 10% 1605.55.05
Octopus, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.55.60
Products of clams, cockles, and arkshells containing fish meat; prepared meals 10% 1605.56.05
Razor clams, in airtight containers, prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 1605.56.10
Boiled clams in immediate airtight containers, the contents of which do not exceed 680
g gross weight		 10% 1605.56.15
Clams, prepared or preserved, excluding boiled clams, in immediate airtight containers,
nesoi		 10% 1605.56.20
Clams, prepared or preserved, other than in airtight containers 10% 1605.56.30
Cockles and arkshells, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.56.60
Products of abalone containing fish meat; prepared meals of abalone 10% 1605.57.05
Abalone, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.57.60
Products of snails, other than sea snails, containing fish meat; prepared meals of snails
other than sea snails		 10% 1605.58.05
Prepared or preserved snails, other than sea snails 10% 1605.58.55
Products of molluscs nesoi containing fish meat; prepared meals of molluscs nesoi 10% 1605.59.05
Molluscs nesoi, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.59.60
Sea cucumbers, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.61.00
Sea urchins, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.62.00
Jelly fish, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.63.00
Other aquatic invertebrates, nesoi, prepared or preserved 10% 1605.69.00
Cane/beet sugar & pure sucrose, refined, solid, w/o added coloring or flavoring, subject
to add. US 5 to Ch.17		 10% 1701.99.10
Cane/beet sugar & pure sucrose, refined, solid, w/o added coloring or flavoring, not
subject to gen. note 15 or add. US 5 to Ch.17		 10% 1701.99.50
Sugars and sugar syrups, and articles containing sugar, nesoi 10% 1702.90.90
Sugar confections or sweetmeats ready for consumption, not containing cocoa, other
than candied nuts or cough drops		 10% 1704.90.35
Sugar confectionery, w/o cocoa, nesoi 10% 1704.90.90
Flour-, meal-, starch-, malt extract- or dairy-based food preps not containing cocoa and
not containing specific amounts of dairy, nesoi		 10% 1901.90.91
Uncooked pasta, not stuffed or otherwise prepared, not containing eggs, exclusively
pasta		 10% 1902.19.20
Uncooked pasta, not stuffed or otherwise prepared, not containing eggs, nesoi,
including pasta packaged with sauce preparations		 10% 1902.19.40
Stuffed pasta, whether or not cooked or otherwise prepared 10% 1902.20.00
Pasta nesoi 10% 1902.30.00
Bread, pastry, cake, biscuit and similar baked products nesoi, and puddings whether or
not containing chocolate, fruit, nuts or confectionery		 10% 1905.90.10
Cucumbers including gherkins, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.10.00
Capers, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid, nesoi 10% 2001.90.20
Artichokes, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.25
Beans, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.30
Onions, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.34
Pimientos, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.35
Vegetables (including olives) nesoi, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.38
Chestnuts, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.42
Chinese water chestnuts, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.48
Walnuts, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 10% 2001.90.50
Fruits, nuts, and other edible parts of plants, nesoi, prepared or preserved by vinegar or
acetic acid		 10% 2001.90.60
Tomatoes, whole or in pieces, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or
acetic acid		 10% 2002.10.00
Tomato prep/pres ex by vinegar/acetic acid, powder 10% 2002.90.40
Tomatoes prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, nesoi 10% 2002.90.80
Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or
acetic acid		 10% 2003.10.01
Truffles 10% 2003.90.10
Mushrooms other than of the genus Agaricus or truffles, prepared or preserved
otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid		 10% 2003.90.80
Potatoes (not Solano), prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid,
frozen		 10% 2004.10.80
Beans, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, frozen 10% 2004.90.80
Vegetables and mixtures of vegetables, nesoi, prepared or preserved other than by
vinegar or acetic acid, frozen, not preserved by sugar		 10% 2004.90.85
Potato preparations, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid,
not frozen		 10% 2005.20.00
Peas, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.40.00
Black-eye cowpeas, shelled, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic
acid, not frozen		 10% 2005.51.20
Beans other than black-eye cowpeas, shelled, prepared or preserved otherwise than by
vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen		 10% 2005.51.40
Beans, not shelled, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not
frozen		 10% 2005.59.00
Asparagus, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.60.00
Olives, green, in a saline solution, pitted or stuffed, not place packed 10% 2005.70.25
Olives (not green), in a saline solution, canned, pitted 10% 2005.70.60
Olives (not green), in a saline solution, in airtight containers of glass or metal but not
canned		 10% 2005.70.70
Olives (not green), in a saline solution, not canned, nesoi 10% 2005.70.75
Olives, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar, acetic acid or saline soln, not
frozen, nesoi		 10% 2005.70.97
Sweet corn, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar, acetic acid or sugar, not
frozen		 10% 2005.80.00
Bamboo shoots in airtight containers, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar
or acetic acid, not frozen, not preserved by sugar		 10% 2005.91.60
Bamboo shoots, not in airtight containers, prepared or preserved otherwise than by
vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen, not preserved by sugar		 10% 2005.91.97
Carrots in airtight containers, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar, acetic
acid or sugar, not frozen		 10% 2005.99.10
Onions, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.99.20
Sauerkraut, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.99.30
Whole or Sliced water chestnuts, other than Chinese water chestnuts, prepared or
preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid or sugar		 10% 2005.99.41
Pimientos, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.99.50
Fruits of the genus Capsicum or Pimenta, not pimientos, prepared or preserved
otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen		 10% 2005.99.55
Artichokes, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen 10% 2005.99.80
Chickpeas (garbanzos), prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid,
not frozen		 10% 2005.99.85
Vegetables nesoi,& mixtures of vegetables,prepared or preserved otherwise than by
vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen, not preserved by sugar		 10% 2005.99.97
Cherries, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized) 10% 2006.00.20
Ginger root, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized) 10% 2006.00.30
Pineapples, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized) 10% 2006.00.40
Mixtures of vegetables, fruit, nuts, fruit-peel or other parts of plants, preserved by sugar
(drained, glace or crystallized)		 10% 2006.00.50
Citrus fruit or peel of citrus or other fruit, except mixtures, preserved by sugar (drained,
glace or crystallized)		 10% 2006.00.60
Fruit nesoi, and nuts, except mixtures, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized) 10% 2006.00.70
Vegetables and parts of plants, nesoi, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized),
except mixtures,		 10% 2006.00.90
Homogenized cooked preparations of fruit put up for retail sale as infant food or for
dietetic purposes, in cont. not over 250 grams, net		 10% 2007.10.00
Citrus fruit pastes and purees, being cooked preparations 10% 2007.91.10
Orange marmalade 10% 2007.91.40
Lingonberry and raspberry jams 10% 2007.99.05
Strawberry jam 10% 2007.99.10
Currant and other berry jams, nesoi 10% 2007.99.15
Apricot jam 10% 2007.99.20
Cherry jam 10% 2007.99.25
Peach jam 10% 2007.99.35
Pineapple jam 10% 2007.99.40
Jams, nesoi 10% 2007.99.45
Apple, quince and pear pastes and purees, being cooked preparations 10% 2007.99.48
Guava and mango pastes and purees, being cooked preparations 10% 2007.99.50
Strawberry pastes and purees, being cooked preparations 10% 2007.99.60
Fruit pastes and purees, nesoi, and nut pastes and purees, being cooked preparations 10% 2007.99.65
Currant and berry fruit jellies 10% 2007.99.70
Fruit jellies, other than currant and berry 10% 2007.99.75
Peanut butter and paste, subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS 10% 2008.11.02
Peanut butter and paste, subject to add. US note 5 to Ch. 20, not GN15 10% 2008.11.05
Peanut butter and paste, nesoi, not subject to gen note 15 or add US note 5 to Ch. 20 10% 2008.11.15
Blanched peanuts, subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS 10% 2008.11.22
Blanched peanuts, subject to add. US note 2 to Ch. 12, not GN15 10% 2008.11.25
Peanuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi, subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS 10% 2008.11.42
Peanuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi, subject to add. US note 2 to chap. 12,
not GN15		 10% 2008.11.45
Brazil nuts and cashew nuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.10
Coconuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.15
Filberts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.20
Pecans, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.25
Pignolia and pistachio nuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.30
Almonds, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.40
Watermelon seeds, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.50
Mixtures of nuts or other seeds otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.85
Other nuts and seeds nesoi, excluding mixtures, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.19.90
Pineapples, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.20.00
Peel of oranges, mandarins, clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, otherwise
prepared or preserved, nesoi		 10% 2008.30.10
Peel of lemons, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.20
Peel of citrus fruit, nesoi, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.30
Oranges (other than peel or pulp), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.40
Satsumas, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers, aggregate quantity n/o 40,000
metric tons/calandar yr		 10% 2008.30.42
Satsumas, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers, aggregate quantity o/40,000
metric tons/calandar yr		 10% 2008.30.46
Mandarins (other than satsuma), prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.48
Clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids (other than peel or pulp), otherwise
prepared or preserved, nesoi		 10% 2008.30.55
Grapefruit (other than peel or pulp), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.70
Kumquats (other than peel or pulp), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.30.80
Citrus fruit nesoi (including bergamots), other than peel or pulp, otherwise prepared or
preserved, nesoi		 10% 2008.30.96
Pears, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.40.00
Apricot pulp, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.50.20
Apricots, other than pulp, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.50.40
Cherries, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.60.00
Nectarines, otherwise prepared or preserved, not elsewhere specified or included 10% 2008.70.10
Peaches (excluding nectarines), otherwise prepared or preserved, not elsewhere
specified or included		 10% 2008.70.20
Strawberries, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.80.00
Cranberries 10% 2008.93.00
Mixtures of fruit or edible parts of plants, in airtight cont. excl. apricots, citrus, peaches
or pears (incl. canned tropical fruit salad)		 10% 2008.97.10
Mixtures of fruit or other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
(excluding tropical fruit salad)		 10% 2008.97.90
Apples, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.05
Bananas, other than pulp, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.15
Blueberries, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi. 10% 2008.99.18
Berries, other than cranberries, blueberries and strawberries, otherwise prepared or
preserved, nesoi		 10% 2008.99.21
Cashew apples, mameyes colorados, sapodillas, soursops and sweetsops, otherwise
prepared or preserved, nesoi		 10% 2008.99.23
Dates, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.25
Figs, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.28
Grapes, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.29
Guavas, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.30
Lychees and longans, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.35
Mangoes, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.40
Papayas, other than pulp, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.50
Plums (including prune plums and sloes), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.60
Soybeans, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.61
Sweet ginger, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi 10% 2008.99.63
Chinese water chestnuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, frozen, not elsewhere
specified or included		 10% 2008.99.70
Chinese water chestnuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, not frozen, not elsewhere
specified or included		 10% 2008.99.71
Pulp of fruit nesoi, and other edible parts of plants nesoi, excluding mixtures, otherwise
prepared or preserved, nesoi		 10% 2008.99.80
Bean cake, bean stick, miso, other fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plans, prepared
or preserved		 10% 2008.99.91
Orange juice, frozen, unfermented and not containing added spirit 10% 2009.11.00
Grapefruit juice, of a Brix value exceeding 20, unfermented 10% 2009.29.00
Lime juice, of a Brix value not exceeding 20, fit for beverage purposes, unfermented 10% 2009.31.20
Citrus juice of any single citrus fruit (other than orange, grapefruit or lime), Brix value
not exceeding 20, not concentrated, unfermented		 10% 2009.31.40
Citrus juice of any single citrus fruit (other than orange, grapefruit or lime), of a Brix
value not exceeding 20, concentrated, unfermented		 10% 2009.31.60
Citrus juice of any single citrus fruit (other than orange, grapefruit or lime), of a Brix
value exceeding 20, unfermented		 10% 2009.39.60
Pineapple juice, of a Brix value not exceeding 20, concentrated (in degree of
concentration greater than 3.5), unfermented		 10% 2009.41.40
Pineapple juice, of a Brix value exceeding 20, concentrated (in degree of concentration
greater than 3.5)		 10% 2009.49.40
Tomato juice, concentrated or not concentrated 10% 2009.50.00
Grape juice (including grape must), of a Brix value exceeding 30, unfermented 10% 2009.69.00
Apple juice, of a Brix value not exceeding 20, unfermented 10% 2009.71.00
Apple juice, of a Brix value exceeding 20, unfermented 10% 2009.79.00
Pear juice, concentrated or not concentrated 10% 2009.89.20
Juice of any other single fruit, nesoi, (including cherries and berries), concentrated or
not concentrated		 10% 2009.89.60
Juice of any single vegetable, other than tomato, concentrated or not concentrated 10% 2009.89.80
Mixtures of fruit juices, or mixtures of vegetable and fruit juices, concentrated or not
concentrated		 10% 2009.90.40
Soy sauce 10% 2103.10.00
Mixed condiments and mixed seasonings, not described in add US note 3 to Ch. 21 10% 2103.90.80
Protein concentrates and textured protein substances 10% 2106.10.00
Mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening
matter nor flavored		 10% 2201.10.00
Waters (incl. ice, snow and steam), ot/than mineral waters or aerated waters, not cont.
added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavored		 10% 2201.90.00
Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other
sweetening matter or flavored		 10% 2202.10.00
Orange juice, fortified with vitamins or minerals not made from a juice having a degree
of concentration of >=1.5		 10% 2202.99.30
Orange juice fortified with vitamins or minerals, nesoi 10% 2202.99.35
Juice of any single fruit or vegetable (except orange juice) fortified with vitamins or
minerals, in nonconcentrated form		 10% 2202.99.36
Fruit or vegetable juices, fortified with vitamins or minerals, mixtures of juices in non-
concentrated form		 10% 2202.99.37
Nonalcoholic beverages, nesoi, excluding fruit or vegetable juices of heading 2009 10% 2202.99.90
Beer made from malt 10% 2203.00.00
Sparkling wine, made from grapes 10% 2204.10.00
Effervescent grape wine, in containers holding 2 liters or less 10% 2204.21.20
Tokay wine (not carbonated) not over 14% alcohol, in containers not over 2 liters 10% 2204.21.30
Wine other than Tokay (not carbonated), not over 14% alcohol, in containers not over 2
liters		 10% 2204.21.50
Marsala wine, over 14% vol. alcohol, in containers holding 2 liters or less 10%
Grape wine, other than “Marsala”, not sparkling or effervescent, over 14% vol. alcohol,
in containers holding 2 liters or less		 10% 2204.21.80
Rice wine or sake 10% 2206.00.45
Fermented beverages (other than grape wine, beer, cider, prune wine, sake, vermouth,
or other effervescent wines)		 10% 2206.00.90
Undenatured ethyl alcohol of 80 percent vol. alcohol or higher, for beverage purposes 10% 2207.10.30
Undenatured ethyl alcohol of 80 percent vol. alcohol or higher, for nonbeverage
purposes		 10% 2207.10.60
Vinegar and substitutes for vinegar obtained from acetic acid 10% 2209.00.00
Flours, meals, and pellets, of meat or meat offal unfit for human consumption; greaves
(cracklings)		 10% 2301.10.00
Flours, meals, and pellets, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic
invertebrates, unfit for human consumption		 10% 2301.20.00
Bran, sharps (middlings) and other residues, derived from the sifting, milling or other
working of wheat		 10% 2302.30.00
Bran, sharps (middlings) and other residues, derived from the sifting, milling or other
working of cereals, excluding corn, rice and wheat		 10% 2302.40.01
Bran, sharps (middlings) and other residues, derived from the sifting, milling or other
working of leguminous plants		 10% 2302.50.00
Residues of starch manufacture and similar residues 10% 2303.10.00
Beet-pulp, bagasse and other waste of sugar manufacture 10% 2303.20.00
Brewing or distilling dregs and waste 10% 2303.30.00
Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of soybean oil 10% 2304.00.00
Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of peanut (ground-nut)
oil		 10% 2305.00.00
Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils,
of linseed		 10% 2306.20.00
Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils,
of sunflower seeds		 10% 2306.30.00
Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils,
of low erucic acid rape or colza seeds		 10% 2306.41.00
Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats/oils, of
rape or colza seeds (other than low erucic acid)		 10% 2306.49.00
Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils,
nesoi		 10% 2306.90.01
Dehydrated marigolds, of a kind used in animal feeding, not elsewhere specified or
included		 10% 2308.00.95
Vegetable materials and vegetable waste, vegetable residues and byproducts, of a kind
used in animal feeding, nesoi		 10% 2308.00.98
Dog or cat food, put up for retail sale 10% 2309.10.00
Mixed feed or mixed feed ingredients used in animal feeding 10% 2309.90.10
Other preps nes with a basis of vitamin B12, for supplementing animal in animal
feeding, not cont milk or egg prods		 10% 2309.90.70
Other preps nes of a kind used in animal feeding, not cont milk or egg prods 10% 2309.90.95
Tobacco, not stemmed or stripped, not or not over 35% wrapper tobacco, oriental or
turkish type, cigarette leaf		 10% 2401.10.44
Leaf tobacco, the product of two or more countries or dependencies, when mixed or
packed together, partly or wholly stemmed, not threshed		 10% 2401.20.05
Wrapper tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed (stripped), not threshed or similarly
processed		 10% 2401.20.14
Tobacco containing over 35% wrapper tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed (stripped),
not threshed or similarly processed		 10% 2401.20.18
Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly processed, not or
n/over 35% wrapper, oriental or turkish, cigarette lea		 10% 2401.20.23
Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly processed, not or
n/over 35% wrapper, not cigarette leaf		 10% 2401.20.26
Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly processed, not or
n/over 35% wrapper, cigar binder and filler		 10% 2401.20.29
Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly proc., not or
n/over 35% wrapper, flue-cured burley etc, not for cigaret		 10% 2401.20.31
Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly proc., not or
n/over 35% wrapper, des. in addl US note 5 to ch. 24		 10% 2401.20.33
Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly proc., not or
n/over 35% wrapper, flue-cured burley etc, other nesoi		 10% 2401.20.35
Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly proc., not or
n/over 35% wrapper, not flue-cured burley etc., other nesoi		 10% 2401.20.57
Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed (stripped), threshed or similarly processed, from
cigar leaf		 10% 2401.20.60
Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, threshed or similarly processed, not from
cigar leaf , oriental or turkish		 10% 2401.20.75
Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, threshed or similarly processed, not from
cigar leaf , not oriental or turkish, not for cigarett		 10% 2401.20.83
Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, threshed or similarly processed, not from
cigar leaf , described in addl US note 5 to chap 24		 10% 2401.20.85
Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, threshed or similarly processed, not from
cigar leaf , not oriental or turkish, other nesoi		 10% 2401.20.87
Tobacco refuse, tobacco stems, not cut, ground or pulverized 10% 2401.30.03
Tobacco refuse, from cigar leaf, tobacco stems, cut, ground or pulverized 10% 2401.30.06
Tobacco refuse, from cigar leaf, other than tobacco stems 10% 2401.30.09
Tobacco refuse, from oriental or turkish type, tobacco stems, not cut, ground or
pulverized		 10% 2401.30.13
Tobacco refuse, from oriental or turkish type, tobacco stems, cut, ground or pulverized 10% 2401.30.16
Tobacco refuse, from oriental or turkish type, other than tobacco stems 10% 2401.30.19
Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, other than for cigarettes, tobacco stems, not cut,
ground or pulverized		 10% 2401.30.23
Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, other than for cigarettes, tobacco stems, cut,
ground or pulverized		 10% 2401.30.25
Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, other than for cigarettes,tother than tobacco
stems		 10% 2401.30.27
Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, for cigarettes, described in addl US note 5 to chap
24, tobacco stems, not cut, ground or pulverized		 10% 2401.30.33
Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, for cigarettes, described in addl US note 5 to chap
24, tobacco stems, cut, ground or pulverized		 10% 2401.30.35
Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, for cigarettes, described in addl US note 5 to chap
24, not tobacco stems		 10% 2401.30.37
Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, for cigarettes, other nesoi 10% 2401.30.70
Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos containing tobacco, each valued less than 15 cents 10% 2402.10.30
Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos containing tobacco, each valued 15 cents or over but less
than 23 cents		 10% 2402.10.60
Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos containing tobacco, each valued 23 cents or over 10% 2402.10.80
Cigarettes containing tobacco and clove 10% 2402.20.10
Cigarettes containing tobacco but not containing clove, paper-wrapped 10% 2402.20.80
Cigarettes containing tobacco, nesoi 10% 2402.20.90
Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos and cigarettes of tobacco substitutes 10% 2402.90.00
Water pipe tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes 10% 2403.11.00
Smoking tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes, prepared for
marketing directly to consumer as packaged		 10% 2403.19.20
Smoking tobacco, other than for water pipes, whether or not containing tobacco subst,
other, to be used in products other than cigarettes		 10% 2403.19.30
Smoking tobacco, not water pipe, whether or not containing substitutes, other, to be
used in cigarettes, in addl US note 5 to chapter		 10% 2403.19.60
Smoking tobacco, not water pipe, whether or not containing substitutes, other, to be
used in cigarettes, other nesoi		 10% 2403.19.90
“Homogenized” or “reconstituted” tobacco, not suitable for use as wrapper tobacco, to
be used in products other than cigarettes		 10% 2403.91.43
Other manufactured tobacco, tobacco substitutes, tobacco extracts or essences,
prepared for marketing directly to consumer as packaged		 10% 2403.99.20
Other manufactured tobacco, tobacco substitutes, tobacco extracts or essences, other,
to be used in products other than cigarettes		 10% 2403.99.30
Other manufactured tobacco, tobacco substitutes, tobacco extracts or essences, to be
used in cigarettes, described in addl US note 5 to chap		 10% 2403.99.60
Other manufactured tobacco, tobacco substitutes, tobacco extracts or essences, other,
to be used in cigarettes, other nesoi		 10% 2403.99.90
Salt & pure sodium chloride, whether or not in aqueous solution or cont. added
anticaking or free-flowing agents; sea water		 10% 2501.00.00
Iron pyrites, unroasted 10% 2502.00.00
Sulfur of all kinds, other than sublimed, precipitated and colloidal sulfur 10% 2503.00.00
Natural graphite, crystalline flake (not including flake dust) 10% 2504.10.10
Natural graphite in powder or flakes (other than crystalline flake) 10% 2504.10.50
Natural graphite, other than in powder or in flakes 10% 2504.90.00
Natural silica and quartz sands, containing by weight 95% or more of silica and not more
than 0.6% of oxide of iron		 10% 2505.10.10
Natural silica and quartz sands, nesoi 10% 2505.10.50
Natural sands, other than silica or quartz sands and other than metal-bearing sands of
chapter 26		 10% 2505.90.00
Quartz (other than natural sands) 10% 2506.10.00
Quartzite 10% 2506.20.00
Kaolin and other kaolinic clays, whether or not calcined 10% 2507.00.00
Bentonite clay, whether or not calcined 10% 2508.10.00
Fire-clay, whether or not calcined 10% 2508.30.00
Clays, (not including expanded clays of heading 6806), nesoi, whether or not calcined 10% 2508.40.01
Andalusite, kyanite and sillimanite, whether or not calcined 10% 2508.50.00
Mullite 10% 2508.60.00
Chamotte or dinas earths 10% 2508.70.00
Chalk, crude 10% 2509.00.10
Chalk, other than crude 10% 2509.00.20
Natural calcium phosphates, natural aluminum calcium phosphates and phosphatic
chalk, unground		 10% 2510.10.00
Natural calcium phosphates, natural aluminum calcium phosphates and phosphatic
chalk, ground		 10% 2510.20.00
Natural barium sulfate (barytes), ground 10% 2511.10.10
Natural barium sulfate (barytes), not ground 10% 2511.10.50
Natural barium carbonate (witherite), whether or not calcined 10% 2511.20.00
Siliceous fossil meals and similar siliceous earths, whether or not calcined, of an
apparent specific gravity of 1 or less		 10% 2512.00.00
Pumice 10% 2513.10.00
Emery; natural corundum, nat. garnet and other nat. abrasives, whether or not heat-
treated, all the foregoing crude or in irregular pieces		 10% 2513.20.10
Emery; natural corundum, nat. garnet and other nat. abrasives, whether or not heat-
treated, all the foregoin not crude or irregular pieces		 10% 2513.20.90
Slate, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut into blocks or slabs of a
rectangular (including square) shape		 10% 2514.00.00
Marble and travertine, crude or roughly trimmed 10% 2515.11.00
Marble, merely cut into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape 10% 2515.12.10
Travertine, merely cut into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape 10% 2515.12.20
Calcareous monument.or build.stone (o/than marble/traver.) of spec. gravity >=2.5 &
alabaster, crude, rough, trimmed or cut blocks or slabs		 10% 2515.20.00
Granite, crude or roughly trimmed 10% 2516.11.00
Granite, merely cut into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape 10% 2516.12.00
Sandstone, crude or roughly trimmed 10% 2516.20.10
Sandstone, merely cut into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape 10% 2516.20.20
Porphyry, basalt and other monument. or build. stone (except granite/sandstone),
crude or roughly trimmed or cut into rect. blocks/slabs		 10% 2516.90.00
Pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stones, for concrete aggregates, road metalling,
ballast, shingle or flint, whether o/not heat-treated		 10% 2517.10.00
Macadam of slag, dross or similar industrial waste, whether or not incorporating
pebbles, gravel, etc.		 10% 2517.20.00
Tarred macadam 10% 2517.30.00
Granules, chippings and powder of marble, whether or not heat-treated 10% 2517.41.00
Granules, chippings and powder, of travertine/calcareous monument. or build.stone
(except marble)/granite/porphyry/basalt/sandstone etc.		 10% 2517.49.00
Dolomite, not calcined, whether or not or roughly trimmed or merely cut into blocks or
slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape		 10% 2518.10.00
Dolomite, calcined, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut into blocks or slabs
of a rectangular (including square) shape		 10% 2518.20.00
Agglomerated dolomite (including tarred dolomite) 10% 2518.30.00
Natural magnesoium carbonate (magnesoite) 10% 2519.10.00
Fused magnesoia; dead-burned (sintered) magnesoia, whether or not cont. small quant.
of other oxides added before sintering		 10% 2519.90.10
Caustic calcined magnesoite 10% 2519.90.20
Magnesoium oxide, nesoi, whether or not pure 10% 2519.90.50
Gypsum; anhydrite 10% 2520.10.00
Plasters (of calcined gypsum or calcium sulfate), whether or not colored, with or
without small quantities of accelerators or retarders		 10% 2520.20.00
Limestone flux; limestone and other calcareous stone, of a kind used for the
manufacture of lime or cement		 10% 2521.00.00
Quicklime (other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 2825) 10% 2522.10.00
Slaked lime (other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 2825) 10% 2522.20.00
Hydraulic lime (other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 2825) 10% 2522.30.00
Clinkers of portland, aluminous, slag, supersulfate and similar hydraulic cements 10% 2523.10.00
Portland cement (white cement), whether or not artificially colored 10% 2523.21.00
Portland cement (other than white cement), whether or not colored 10% 2523.29.00
Aluminous cement, whether or not colored 10% 2523.30.00
Slag cement, supersulfate cement and other hydraulic cements, nesoi, whether or not
colored		 10% 2523.90.00
Crocidolite 10% 2524.10.00
Asbestos other than crocidolite 10% 2524.90.00
Mica, crude or rifted into sheets or splittings 10% 2525.10.00
Mica, powder 10% 2525.20.00
Mica, waste 10% 2525.30.00
Steatite, natural n/crushed or powdered, whether or not roughly trimmed or cut into
rect. blocks or slabs; talc n/crushed or powdered		 10% 2526.10.00
Steatite, natural; talc; the foregoing crushed or powdered 10% 2526.20.00
Borates, natural and conc., but n/incl. borates from nat. brine; nat. boric acid w/not
over 85% H3B03 by dry weight		 10% 2528.00.00
Feldspar 10% 2529.10.00
Fluorspar, containing by weight 97 percent or less of calcium fluoride 10% 2529.21.00
Fluorspar, containing by weight more than 97 percent of calcium fluoride 10% 2529.22.00
Leucite; nepheline and nepheline syenite 10% 2529.30.00
Vermiculite, perlite and chlorites, unexpanded 10% 2530.10.00
Kieserite 10% 2530.20.10
Epsom salts (natural magnesoium sulfates) 10% 2530.20.20
Natural cryolite; natural chiolite 10% 2530.90.10
Natural micaceous iron oxides 10% 2530.90.20
Other mineral substances, not elsewhere specified or included 10% 2530.90.80
Iron ores and concentrates (other than roasted iron pyrites), not agglomerated 10% 2601.11.00
Iron ores and concentrates (other than roasted iron pyrites), agglomerated 10% 2601.12.00
Roasted iron pyrites 10% 2601.20.00
Manganese ores and concentrates including ferruginous manganese ores &
concentrates with manganese content over 20% calculated on dry weight		 10% 2602.00.00
Copper ores and concentrates 10% 2603.00.00
Nickel ores and concentrates 10% 2604.00.00
Cobalt ores and concentrates 10% 2605.00.00
Aluminum ores and concentrates 10% 2606.00.00
Lead ores and concentrates 10% 2607.00.00
Zinc ores and concentrates 10% 2608.00.00
Tin ores and concentrates 10% 2609.00.00
Chromium ores and concentrates 10% 2610.00.00
Tungsten ores 10% 2611.00.30
Tungsten concentrates 10% 2611.00.60
Uranium ores and concentrates 10% 2612.10.00
Thorium ores and concentrates 10% 2612.20.00
Molybdenum ores and concentrates, roasted 10% 2613.10.00
Molybdenum ores and concentrates, not roasted 10% 2613.90.00
Synthetic rutile 10% 2614.00.30
Titanium ores and concentrates, other than synthetic rutile 10% 2614.00.60
Zirconium ores and concentrates 10% 2615.10.00
Synthetic tantalum-niobium concentrates 10% 2615.90.30
Niobium, tantalum or vanadium ores and concentrates, nesoi 10% 2615.90.60
Silver ores and concentrates 10% 2616.10.00
Precious metal (other than silver) ores and concentrates 10% 2616.90.00
Antimony ores and concentrates 10% 2617.10.00
Metal ores and concentrates, nesoi 10% 2617.90.00
Granulated slag (slag sand) from the manufacture of iron or steel 10% 2618.00.00
Ferrous scale 10% 2619.00.30
Slag, dross and other waste (except ferrous scale) from the manufacture of iron or steel 10% 2619.00.90
Hard zinc spelter 10% 2620.11.00
Zinc dross and skimmings (not from from the mfr. of iron or steel) 10% 2620.19.30
Ash and residues (not from the mfr. of iron or steel), containing mainly zinc, other than
hard zinc spelter/zinc dross & skimmings		 10% 2620.19.60
Leaded gasoline sludges and leaded anti-knock compound sludges, containing mainly
lead		 10% 2620.21.00
Ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing mainly
lead, nesoi		 10% 2620.29.00
Ash and residues (not from the mfr. of iron or steel), containing mainly copper 10% 2620.30.00
Ash and residues (not from the mfr. of iron or steel), containing mainly aluminum 10% 2620.40.00
Ash/residues contain arsenic, mercury, thallium or their mixtures, kind used only for
extraction of arsenic or manufacture of its compounds		 10% 2620.60.10
Ash/residue contain arsenic,mercury,thallium/their mixtures,kind used only for
extraction of those metals or manufacture of their compounds		 10% 2620.60.90
Ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing
antimony, beryllium, cadmium, chromium or their mixtures		 10% 2620.91.00
Ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing mainly
vanadium		 10% 2620.99.10
Ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing mainly
tungsten		 10% 2620.99.20
Materials (ash and residues) not provided for elsewhere in heading 2620 containing by
weight over 10 percent nickel		 10% 2620.99.30
Slag (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel) contains over 40% titanium & if
has over 2% Cu/Pb/Zn is not for recovery thereof		 10% 2620.99.50
Residues (not from mfr. of iron or steel) cont. metals/metal compounds nesoi, and
n/adv. in value or cond. & if > 2% Cu/Pb/Zn n/for recovery		 10% 2620.99.75
Other ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing
metals or metal compounds, nesoi		 10% 2620.99.85
Other slag and ash, including seaweed ash (kelp), not elsewhere specified or included 10% 2621.90.00
Coal, anthracite, whether or not pulverized, but not agglomerated 10% 2701.11.00
Coal, bituminous, whether or not pulverized, but not agglomerated 10% 2701.12.00
Coal, other than anthracite or bituminous, whether or not pulverized, but not
agglomerated		 10% 2701.19.00
Coal, briquettes, ovoids and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal 10% 2701.20.00
Lignite (excluding jet), whether or not pulverized, but not agglomerated 10% 2702.10.00
Lignite (excluding jet), agglomerated 10% 2702.20.00
Peat (including peat litter), whether or not agglomerated 10% 2703.00.00
Coke and semicoke of coal, lignite or peat, whether or not agglomerated; retort carbon 10% 2704.00.00
Coal gas, water gas, producer gas and similar gases, other than petroleum gases or
other gaseous hydrocarbons		 10% 2705.00.00
Tars (including reconstituted tars), distill. from coal, lignite or peat, and other mineral
tars, whether dehydrated or partially distilled		 10% 2706.00.00
Benzene, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic components
o/wt. of nonaromatic components		 10% 2707.10.00
Toluene, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic components
o/wt. of nonaromatic components		 10% 2707.20.00
Xylenes, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic components
o/wt. of nonaromatic components		 10% 2707.30.00
Naphthalene, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic
components o/wt. of nonaromatic components		 10% 2707.40.00
Aromatichydrocarbon mix.(from dist.ofhi-temp coaltar or wt.of aromatic >
nonaromatic),65%+ by vol.(incl.losses) dist. at 250 C/ASTM D 86		 10% 2707.50.00
Creosote oils, from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt. of aromatic exceeds nonaromatic 10% 2707.91.00
Light oil, from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt. of aromatic exceeds nonaromatic 10% 2707.99.10
Picolines, from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt. of aromatic exceeds nonaromatic 10% 2707.99.20
Carbazole, from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt. of aromatic exceeds nonaromatic,
w/purity of 65% or more by wt.		 10% 2707.99.40
Phenols > 50% by wt hydroxybenzene 10% 2707.99.51
Metacresol/orthocresol/paracresol/metaparacresol (from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt.
of aromatic > nonaromatic), w/purity of 75%+ by wt.		 10% 2707.99.55
Phenols, nesoi 10% 2707.99.59
Other products of hi-temp coal tar distillation and like products in which aromatic
constituents exceed nonaromatic constituents, nesoi		 10% 2707.99.90
Pitch, obtained from coal tar or other mineral tars 10% 2708.10.00
Pitch coke, obtained from coal tar or other mineral tars 10% 2708.20.00
Petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals, crude, testing under 25 degrees A.P.I. 10% 2709.00.10
Petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals, crude, testing 25 degrees A.P.I. or
more		 10% 2709.00.20
Light oil motor fuel from petroleum oils and bituminous minerals (o/than crude) or
preps. 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils		 10% 2710.12.15
Light oil motor fuel blending stock from petroleum oils & bituminous minerals (o/than
crude) or prep 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils		 10% 2710.12.18
Naphthas (exc. motor fuel/mtr fuel blend. stock) fr petroleum oils & bitumin minerals
(o/than crude) or preps 70%+ by wt. fr petroleum oils		 10% 2710.12.25
Light oil mixt. of hydrocarbons fr petro oils & bitum min(o/than crude) or prep 70%+ wt.
fr petro oils, nesoi,n/o 50% any single hydrocarbon		 10% 2710.12.45
Light oils and preparations from petroleum oils & oils from bituminous min. or preps
70%+ by wt. from petro. oils or bitum. min., nesoi		 10% 2710.12.90
Distillate and residual fuel oil (including blends) derived from petroleum or oils from
bituminous minerals, testing < 25 degrees A.P.I.		 10% 2710.19.06
Distillate and residual fuel oil (including blends) derived from petroleum oils or oil of
bituminous minerals, testing 25 degree A.P.I. or >		 10% 2710.19.11
Kerosene-type jet fuel from petroleum oils and oils of bitumin minerals (o/than crude)
or preps. 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils		 10% 2710.19.16
Kerosene motor fuel (not jet) from petro oils and bitumin minerals (o/than crude) or
preps. 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils		 10% 2710.19.24
Kerosene motor fuel blending stock (not jet), from petro oils and bitumin. minerals
(o/than crude) or preps. 70%+ by wt. from petro oils		 10% 2710.19.25
Kerosene (ex. motor fuel/mtr fuel blend stock/xc jet), fr petro oils and bitumin minerals
(o/than crude) or preps 70%+ by wt fr petro oils		 10% 2710.19.26
Mixture of hydrocarbons from petro oils & bitum. min. or preps.70%+ by wt. fr. petro.
oils, nesoi, n/o 50% any single hydrocarbon		 10% 2710.19.45
Petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals or preps nesoi 70%+ by wt. from
petroleum oils or bitum. min., not waste, nesoi		 10% 2710.19.90
Dist and resid fuel oil (including blends) derived from petro or oils fr bitum min, testing
under 25 degrees A.P.I., contng biodiesel		 10% 2710.20.05
Dist and resid fuel oil (including blends) derived from petro or oils fr bitum min testing
25 degree A.P.I. or >, contng biodiesel		 10% 2710.20.10
Kerosene-type jet fuel/mtr ful/mtr ful blend stck fr pet oils & bitumin min (o/th crude),
or preps. 70%+ by w fr pet oils, ctg biodiesel		 10% 2710.20.15
Kerosene (ex jet fuel,mtr ful/mtr ful blend stck/jet), fr pet oils and bitumin. min (o/th
crude) or preps 70%+ by wt fr pet oils, ctg biodie		 10% 2710.20.25
Natural gas, liquefied 10% 2711.11.00
Propane, liquefied 10% 2711.12.00
Butanes, liquefied 10% 2711.13.00
Ethylene, propylene, butylene and butadiene, liquefied 10% 2711.14.00
Liquefied petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2711.19.00
Natural gas, in gaseous state 10% 2711.21.00
Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons, except natural gas 10% 2711.29.00
Petroleum jelly 10% 2712.10.00
Paraffin wax (whether or not colored), obtained by synthesis or other process and less
than 0.75% oil by wt.		 10% 2712.20.00
Montan wax (whether or not colored), obtained by synthesis or other process 10% 2712.90.10
Mineral waxes (i.e.,paraffin w/0.75%+ oil, microcrystall. wax, slack lignite & peat waxes,
ozokerite), obtained by synthesis		 10% 2712.90.20
Coke, petroleum, not calcined 10% 2713.11.00
Coke, petroleum coke, calcined 10% 2713.12.00
Petroleum bitumen 10% 2713.20.00
Residues (except petroleum coke or petroleum bitumen) of petroleum oils or of oils
obtained from bituminous materials		 10% 2713.90.00
Bituminous or oil shale and tar sands 10% 2714.10.00
Bitumen and asphalt, natural; asphaltites and asphaltic rocks 10% 2714.90.00
Bituminous mixtures based on natural asphalt, natural bitumen, petroleum bitumen,
mineral tar or mineral tar pitch		 10% 2715.00.00
Electrical energy 10% 2716.00.00
Chlorine 10% 2801.10.00
Iodine 10% 2801.20.00
Fluorine 10% 2801.30.10
Bromine 10% 2801.30.20
Sulfur, sublimed or precipitated; colloidal sulfur 10% 2802.00.00
Carbon (carbon blacks and other forms of carbon not elsewhere specified or included) 10% 2803.00.00
Hydrogen 10% 2804.10.00
Argon 10% 2804.21.00
Rare gases, other than argon 10% 2804.29.00
Nitrogen 10% 2804.30.00
Oxygen 10% 2804.40.00
Boron; tellurium 10% 2804.50.00
Silicon containing by weight not less than 99.99 percent of silicon 10% 2804.61.00
Silicon, containing by weight less than 99.99 percent but not less than 99 percent of
silicon		 10% 2804.69.10
Silicon, containing by weight less than 99 percent of silicon 10% 2804.69.50
Phosphorus 10% 2804.70.00
Arsenic 10% 2804.80.00
Selenium 10% 2804.90.00
Sodium 10% 2805.11.00
Calcium 10% 2805.12.00
Strontium 10% 2805.19.10
Barium 10% 2805.19.20
Alkali metals, other than sodium 10% 2805.19.90
Rare-earth metals, scandium and yttrium, whether or not intermixed or interalloyed 10% 2805.30.00
Mercury 10% 2805.40.00
Hydrogen chloride (Hydrochloric acid) 10% 2806.10.00
Chlorosulfuric acid 10% 2806.20.00
Sulfuric acid; oleum 10% 2807.00.00
Nitric acid; sulfonitric acids 10% 2808.00.00
Diphosphorus pentoxide 10% 2809.10.00
Phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids 10% 2809.20.00
Oxides of boron; boric acids 10% 2810.00.00
Hydrogen fluoride (Hydrofluoric acid) 10% 2811.11.00
Hydrogen cyanide 10% 2811.12.00
Arsenic acid 10% 2811.19.10
Hydrobromic acid 10% 2811.19.30
Sulfamic acid and other inorganic acids nesoi 10% 2811.19.61
Carbon dioxide 10% 2811.21.00
Synthetic silica gel 10% 2811.22.10
Silicon dioxide, other than synthetic silica gel 10% 2811.22.50
Arsenic trioxide 10% 2811.29.10
Selenium dioxide 10% 2811.29.20
Sulfur dioxide 10% 2811.29.30
Other inorganic oxygen compounds of nonmetals, nesoi 10% 2811.29.50
Carbonyl dichloride (Phosgene) 10% 2812.11.00
Phosphorus oxychloride 10% 2812.12.00
Phosphorus trichloride 10% 2812.13.00
Phosphorus pentachloride 10% 2812.14.00
Sulfur monochloride 10% 2812.15.00
Sulfur dichloride 10% 2812.16.00
Thionyl chloride 10% 2812.17.00
Other chlorides and chloride oxides 10% 2812.19.00
Halides and halide oxides of nonmetals, excluding chlorides and chloride oxides 10% 2812.90.00
Carbon disulfide 10% 2813.10.00
Arsenic sulfides 10% 2813.90.10
Phosphorus sulfides 10% 2813.90.20
Sulfides of nonmetals, excluding carbon disulfide and sulfides of arsenic or phosphorus 10% 2813.90.50
Anhydrous ammonia 10% 2814.10.00
Ammonia in aqueous solution 10% 2814.20.00
Sodium hydroxide (Caustic soda), solid 10% 2815.11.00
Sodium hydroxide (Caustic soda), in aqueous solution (Soda lye or liquid soda) 10% 2815.12.00
Potassium hydroxide (Caustic potash) 10% 2815.20.00
Peroxides of sodium or potassium 10% 2815.30.00
Hydroxide and peroxide of magnesoium 10% 2816.10.00
Oxides, hydroxides and peroxides of strontium 10% 2816.40.10
Oxides, hydroxides and peroxides of barium 10% 2816.40.20
Zinc oxide; zinc peroxide 10% 2817.00.00
Artificial corundum, crude 10% 2818.10.10
Artificial corundum, in grains, or ground, pulverized or refined 10% 2818.10.20
Aluminum oxide, other than artificial corundum 10% 2818.20.00
Aluminum hydroxide 10% 2818.30.00
Chromium trioxide 10% 2819.10.00
Chromium oxides and hydroxides, other than chromium trioxide 10% 2819.90.00
Manganese dioxide 10% 2820.10.00
Manganese oxides, other than manganese dioxide 10% 2820.90.00
Iron oxides and hydroxides 10% 2821.10.00
Earth colors containing 70 percent or more by weight of combined iron evaluated as
Fe2O3		 10% 2821.20.00
Cobalt oxides and hydroxides; commercial cobalt oxides 10% 2822.00.00
Titanium oxides 10% 2823.00.00
Lead monoxide (Litharge, massicot) 10% 2824.10.00
Lead suboxide (Leady litharge) 10% 2824.90.10
Red lead and orange lead 10% 2824.90.20
Lead oxides, nesoi 10% 2824.90.50
Hydrazine and hydroxylamine and their inorganic salts 10% 2825.10.00
Lithium oxide and hydroxide 10% 2825.20.00
Vanadium oxides and hydroxides 10% 2825.30.00
Nickel oxides and hydroxides 10% 2825.40.00
Cupric oxide 10% 2825.50.10
Cuprous oxide 10% 2825.50.20
Copper hydroxides 10% 2825.50.30
Germanium oxides and zirconium dioxide 10% 2825.60.00
Molybdenum oxides and hydroxides 10% 2825.70.00
Antimony oxides 10% 2825.80.00
Beryllium oxide and hydroxide 10% 2825.90.10
Niobium oxide 10% 2825.90.15
Tin oxides 10% 2825.90.20
Tungsten oxides 10% 2825.90.30
Cadmium oxide 10% 2825.90.75
Other inorganic bases; other metal oxides, hydroxides and peroxides, nesoi 10% 2825.90.90
Fluorides of aluminum 10% 2826.12.00
Ammonium fluoride 10% 2826.19.10
Sodium fluoride 10% 2826.19.20
Fluorides, other than of ammonium, sodium or aluminum 10% 2826.19.90
Sodium hexafluoroaluminate (Synthetic cryolite) 10% 2826.30.00
Fluorosilicates of sodium or of potassium 10% 2826.90.10
Other complex fluorine salts, nesoi 10% 2826.90.90
Ammonium chloride 10% 2827.10.00
Calcium chloride 10% 2827.20.00
Magnesoium chloride 10% 2827.31.00
Aluminum chloride 10% 2827.32.00
Nickel chloride 10% 2827.35.00
Vanadium chlorides 10% 2827.39.10
Tin chlorides 10% 2827.39.25
Titanium chlorides 10% 2827.39.30
Tungsten hexachloride 10% 2827.39.40
Barium chloride 10% 2827.39.45
Iron chlorides 10% 2827.39.55
Cobalt chlorides 10% 2827.39.60
Zinc chloride 10% 2827.39.65
Chlorides, nesoi 10% 2827.39.90
Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides of copper 10% 2827.41.00
Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides of vanadium 10% 2827.49.10
Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides other than of copper or of vanadium 10% 2827.49.50
Bromides of sodium or potassium 10% 2827.51.00
Bromides or bromide oxides of ammonium, calcium, or zinc 10% 2827.59.25
Other bromides and bromide oxides, other than ammonium, calcium or zinc 10% 2827.59.51
Iodide and iodide oxide of calcium or copper 10% 2827.60.10
Iodide and iodide oxide of potassium 10% 2827.60.20
Iodides and iodide oxides, other than of calcium, copper or potassium 10% 2827.60.51
Commercial calcium hypochlorite and other calcium hypochlorites 10% 2828.10.00
Hypochlorites, except of calcium; hypobromites; chlorites 10% 2828.90.00
Sodium chlorate 10% 2829.11.00
Other chlorates and perchlorates, other than sodium 10% 2829.19.01
Potassium bromate 10% 2829.90.05
Sodium bromate 10% 2829.90.25
Perchlorates, perbromates, iodates, periodates; of potassium 10% 2829.90.40
Other perbromates, iodates and periodates other than potassium 10% 2829.90.61
Sodium sulfides 10% 2830.10.00
Zinc sulfide, luminescent grade, purity>= 99.99 % By wt. 10% 2830.90.10
Zinc sulfide excluding luminescent grade 10% 2830.90.15
Cadmium sulfide 10% 2830.90.20
Polysulfides; sulfides, other than those of zinc and cadmium 10% 2830.90.90
Sodium formaldehyde sulfoxylate 10% 2831.10.10
Dithionites and sulfoxylates of sodium 10% 2831.10.50
Dithionites and sulfoxylates, other than those of sodium 10% 2831.90.00
Sodium sulfites 10% 2832.10.00
Sulfites, except sodium sulfites 10% 2832.20.00
Sodium thiosulfate 10% 2832.30.10
Thiosulfates, except sodium thiosulfate 10% 2832.30.50
Disodium sulfate, crude (Salt cake) 10% 2833.11.10
Disodium sulfate, other than crude 10% 2833.11.50
Sodium sulfates, other than disodium sulfate 10% 2833.19.00
Magnesoium sulfate 10% 2833.21.00
Aluminum sulfate 10% 2833.22.00
Nickel sulfate 10% 2833.24.00
Copper sulfate 10% 2833.25.00
Barium sulfate 10% 2833.27.00
Cobalt sulfate 10% 2833.29.10
Iron sulfate 10% 2833.29.20
Vanadium sulfate 10% 2833.29.30
Chromium sulfate 10% 2833.29.40
Zinc sulfate 10% 2833.29.45
Other sulfates nesoi 10% 2833.29.51
Alums 10% 2833.30.00
Sodium peroxosulfates (sodium persulfates) 10% 2833.40.20
Peroxosulfates (persulfates), nesoi 10% 2833.40.60
Sodium nitrite 10% 2834.10.10
Nitrites, other than of sodium 10% 2834.10.50
Potassium nitrate 10% 2834.21.00
Bismuth nitrate 10% 2834.29.05
Calcium nitrate 10% 2834.29.10
Strontium nitrate 10% 2834.29.20
Nitrates, nesoi 10% 2834.29.51
Phosphinates (hypophosphites) and phosphonates (phosphites) 10% 2835.10.00
Mono- or disodium phosphates 10% 2835.22.00
Potassium phosphate 10% 2835.24.00
Calcium hydrogenorthophosphate (“Dicalcium phosphate”) 10% 2835.25.00
Other phosphates of calcium, nesoi 10% 2835.26.00
Aluminum phosphate 10% 2835.29.10
Triammonium phosphate 10% 2835.29.20
Trisodium phosphate 10% 2835.29.30
Other phosphates nesoi 10% 2835.29.51
Sodium triphosphate (Sodium tripolyphosphate) 10% 2835.31.00
Potassium polyphosphate 10% 2835.39.10
Polyphosphates, other than sodium triphosphate and potassium polyphosphate 10% 2835.39.50
Disodium carbonate 10% 2836.20.00
Sodium hydrogencarbonate (Sodium bicarbonate) 10% 2836.30.00
Dipotassium carbonate 10% 2836.40.10
Potassium hydrogencarbonate (Potassium bicarbonate) 10% 2836.40.20
Calcium carbonate 10% 2836.50.00
Barium carbonate 10% 2836.60.00
Lithium carbonates 10% 2836.91.00
Strontium carbonate 10% 2836.92.00
Cobalt carbonates 10% 2836.99.10
Bismuth carbonate 10% 2836.99.20
Commercial ammonium carbonate, containing ammonium carbamate, and other
ammonium carbonates		 10% 2836.99.30
Lead carbonate 10% 2836.99.40
Carbonates nesoi, and peroxocarbonates (percarbonates) 10% 2836.99.50
Sodium cyanide 10% 2837.11.00
Cyanides and cyanide oxides, except those of sodium 10% 2837.19.01
Potassium ferricyanide 10% 2837.20.10
Complex cyanides, excluding potassium ferricyanide 10% 2837.20.51
Sodium metasilicates 10% 2839.11.00
Sodium silicates except sodium metasilicates 10% 2839.19.00
Potassium silicate 10% 2839.90.10
Other alkali metal silicates nesoi 10% 2839.90.50
Anhydrous disodium tetraborate (refined borax) 10% 2840.11.00
Disodium tetraborate (refined borax) except anhydrous 10% 2840.19.00
Borates, other than disodium tetraborate (refined borax) 10% 2840.20.00
Peroxoborates (perborates) 10% 2840.30.00
Sodium dichromate 10% 2841.30.00
Potassium dichromate 10% 2841.50.10
Chromates except of zinc or lead and dichromates except of sodium or potassium;
peroxochromates		 10% 2841.50.91
Potassium permanganate 10% 2841.61.00
Manganites, manganates and permanganates (except potassium permanganate) 10% 2841.69.00
Ammonium molybdate 10% 2841.70.10
Molybdates, other than of ammonium 10% 2841.70.50
Tungstates (wolframates) 10% 2841.80.00
Vanadates 10% 2841.90.10
Ammonium perrhenate 10% 2841.90.20
Potassium stannate 10% 2841.90.30
Aluminates 10% 2841.90.40
Chromates of zinc or of lead 10% 2841.90.45
Salts of oxometallic or peroxometallic acids nesoi 10% 2841.90.50
Double or complex silicates 10% 2842.10.00
Fulminates, cyanates and thiocyanates 10% 2842.90.10
Salts of inorganic acids or peroxoacids nesoi, excluding azides 10% 2842.90.90
Colloidal precious metals 10% 2843.10.00
Silver nitrate 10% 2843.21.00
Silver compounds, other than silver nitrate 10% 2843.29.01
Gold compounds 10% 2843.30.00
Inorganic or organic compounds of precious metals, excluding those of silver and gold;
amalgams of precious metals		 10% 2843.90.00
Natural uranium metal 10% 2844.10.10
Natural uranium compounds 10% 2844.10.20
Alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing
natural uranium or natural uranium compounds		 10% 2844.10.50
Heavy water (Deuterium oxide) 10% 2845.10.00
Cerium compounds 10% 2846.10.00
Mixtures of rare-earth oxides or of rare-earth chlorides 10% 2846.90.20
Yttrium materials and compounds containing by wt. >19% But < 85% yttrium oxide
equivalent		 10% 2846.90.40
Compounds, inorganic or organic, of rare-earth metals, of yttrium or of scandium, or of
mixtures of these metals, nesoi		 10% 2846.90.80
Hydrogen peroxide, whether or not solidified with urea 10% 2847.00.00
Calcium carbide 10% 2849.10.00
Silicon carbide, crude 10% 2849.20.10
Silicon carbide, in grains, or ground, pulverized or refined 10% 2849.20.20
Boron carbide 10% 2849.90.10
Chromium carbide 10% 2849.90.20
Tungsten carbide 10% 2849.90.30
Carbides, nesoi 10% 2849.90.50
Hydride, nitride, azide, silicide and boride of calcium 10% 2850.00.05
Hydride, nitride, azide, silicide and boride of titanium 10% 2850.00.07
Hydride, nitride, azide, silicide and boride of tungsten 10% 2850.00.10
Hydride, nitride, azide, silicide and boride of vanadium 10% 2850.00.20
Hydrides, nitrides, azides, silicides and borides other than of calcium, titanium, tungsten
or vanadium		 10% 2850.00.50
Mercuric oxide, mercuric cyanide, mercuric oxycyanide and mercuric potassium cyanide 10% 2852.10.10
Other chemically defined compounds of mercury excluding amalgams 10% 2852.10.90
Albuminates, tannates, and phosphides of mercury 10% 2852.90.05
Inorganic or organic compounds of mercury, not chemically defined, not albuminates,
tannates, or phosphides, excluding amalgams		 10% 2852.90.90
Cyanogen chloride (Chlorocyan) 10% 2853.10.00
Phosphor copper containing more than 15% by weight of phosphorus, excluding
ferrosphosphorus		 10% 2853.90.10
Phosphides, whether or not chemically defined, excluding ferrophosphorus, of other
metals or of nonmetals		 10% 2853.90.50
Other phosphides, excl ferrophosphorous, nesoi 10% 2853.90.90
Ethane and butane 10% 2901.10.10
n-Pentane and isopentane 10% 2901.10.30
Saturated acyclic hydrocarbon (not ethane,butane,n-pentane or isopentane),derived in
whole or part from petroleum,shale oil or natural gas		 10% 2901.10.40
Saturated acyclic hydrocarbon (not ethane,butane,n-pentane or isopentane),not
derived in whole or part petroleum,shale oil or natural gas		 10% 2901.10.50
Ethylene 10% 2901.21.00
Propene (Propylene) 10% 2901.22.00
Butene (Butylene) and isomers thereof 10% 2901.23.00
Buta-l,3-diene 10% 2901.24.10
Isoprene, having a purity of 95 percent or more by weight 10% 2901.24.20
Isoprene less than 95 percent pure 10% 2901.24.50
Unsaturated acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi, derived in whole or in part from petroleum,
shale oil or natural gas		 10% 2901.29.10
Unsaturated acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi, not derived in whole or in part from
petroleum, shale oil or natural gas		 10% 2901.29.50
Cyclohexane 10% 2902.11.00
Cyclanic hydrocarbons (except cyclohexane), cyclenic hydrocarbons and cycloterpenes 10% 2902.19.00
Benzene 10% 2902.20.00
Toluene 10% 2902.30.00
o-Xylene 10% 2902.41.00
m-Xylene 10% 2902.42.00
p-Xylene 10% 2902.43.00
Mixed xylene isomers 10% 2902.44.00
Styrene 10% 2902.50.00
Ethylbenzene 10% 2902.60.00
Cumene 10% 2902.70.00
Pseudocumene 10% 2902.90.10
Acenaphthene, chrysene, cymene, dimethylnaphthalenes, fluoranthene, fluorene,
indene, mesitylene, and other specified cyclic hydrocarbons		 10% 2902.90.20
Alkylbenzenes and polyalkylbenzenes 10% 2902.90.30
Anthracene and 1,4-di-(2-methylstyryl)benzene 10% 2902.90.40
Biphenyl (diphenyl), in flakes 10% 2902.90.60
Cyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2902.90.90
Chloromethane (Methyl chloride) & chloroethane (Ethyl chloride) 10% 2903.11.00
Dichloromethane (Methylene chloride) 10% 2903.12.00
Chloroform (Trichloromethane) 10% 2903.13.00
Carbon tetrachloride 10% 2903.14.00
1,2-Dichloroethane (Ethylene dichloride) 10% 2903.15.00
1,2-Dichloropropane (Propylene dichloride) and dichlorobutanes 10% 2903.19.05
Hexachloroethane and tetrachloroethane 10% 2903.19.10
sec-Butyl chloride 10% 2903.19.30
Saturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2903.19.60
Vinyl chloride (Chloroethylene) 10% 2903.21.00
Trichloroethylene 10% 2903.22.00
Tetrachloroethylene (Perchloroethylene) 10% 2903.23.00
Unsaturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2903.29.00
Ethylene dibromide 10% 2903.31.00
Acetylene tetrabromide; alkyl bromides; methylene dibromide; and vinyl bromide 10% 2903.39.15
Fluorinated, brominated or iodinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2903.39.20
Chlorodifluoromethane 10% 2903.71.00
Dichlorotrifluoroethanes 10% 2903.72.00
Dichlorofluoroethanes 10% 2903.73.00
Chlorodifluoroethanes 10% 2903.74.00
Dichloropentafluoropropanes 10% 2903.75.00
Bromochlorodifluoromethane, bromotrifluoromethane and dibromotetrafluoroethanes 10% 2903.76.00
Other acyclic hydrocarbon derivatives,perhalogenated only with flourine and chlorine 10% 2903.77.00
Other perhalogenated acyclic hydrocarbon derivatives, nesoi 10% 2903.78.00
Bromochloromethane 10% 2903.79.10
Other halogenated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons containing two or more different
halogens, nesoi		 10% 2903.79.90
1,2,3,4,5,6-Hexachlorocyclohexane (HCH (ISO)), including Lindane(ISO, INN) 10% 2903.81.00
Aldrin (ISO), chlordane (ISO) and heptachlor (ISO) 10% 2903.82.00
Halogenated derivatives of cyclanic cyclenic or cycloterpenic hydrocarbons: Mirex (ISO) 10% 2903.83.00
Dibromoethyldibromocyclohexane 10% 2903.89.05
Halogenated pesticides derived in whole or in part from benzene or other aromatic
hydrocarbon, nesoi		 10% 2903.89.11
Halogenated products derived in whole or in part from benzene or other aromatic
hydrocarbon, described in additional U.S. note 3 to sec. VI		 10% 2903.89.15
Halogenated derivatives derived in whole or in part from benzene or other aromatic
hydrocarbon, nesoi		 10% 2903.89.20
Chlorinated, but not otherwise halogenated derivatives of cyclanic, cyclenic or
cycloterpenic hydrocarbons		 10% 2903.89.31
1,3,5,7,9,11-Hexabromocyclododecane 10% 2903.89.40
Tetrabromocyclooctane 10% 2903.89.60
Other halogenated derivatives of cyclanic etc hydrocarbons not deriv from benzene or
other aromatic hydrocarbons		 10% 2903.89.70
Chlorobenzene 10% 2903.91.10
o-Dichlorobenzene 10% 2903.91.20
p-Dichlorobenzene 10% 2903.91.30
Hexachlorobenzene (ISO) and DDT (clofenatone (INN), (1,1,1-Trichloro-2,2-bis(p-
chlorophenyl)ethane))		 10% 2903.92.00
Halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons, pentachlorobenzene 10% 2903.93.00
Halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons, hexabromobiphenyls 10% 2903.94.00
3-Bromo-alpha,alpha,alpha-trifluorotoluene; and other specified halogenated
derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons		 10% 2903.99.05
p-Chlorobenzotrifluoride; and 3,4-Dichlorobenzotrifluoride 10% 2903.99.08
m-Dichlorobenzene; 1,1-dichloro-2,2-bis(p-ethylphenyl)ethane; and trichlorobenzenes 10% 2903.99.10
Triphenylmethyl chloride 10% 2903.99.15
Benzyl chloride (alpha-Chlorotoluene); benzotrichloride (alpha,alpha,alpha-
trichlorotoluene)		 10% 2903.99.20
Pentabromoethylbenzene 10% 2903.99.23
Tribromocumene 10% 2903.99.27
Pesticides derived from halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons 10% 2903.99.30
Other halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2903.99.80
2-Anthracenesulfonic acid 10% 2904.10.04
Benzenesulfonyl chloride 10% 2904.10.08
m-Benzenedisulfonic acid, sodium salt; 1,5-naphthalenedisulfonic acid; and p-
toluenesulfonyl chloride		 10% 2904.10.10
Mixtures of 1,3,6-naphthalenetrisulfonic acid and 1,3,7-naphthalenetrisulfonic acid 10% 2904.10.15
Aromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only sulfo groups, their salts and ethyl
esters, described in add. U.S. note 3 to sec. VI		 10% 2904.10.32
Aromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only sulfo groups, their salts and ethyl
esters, nesoi		 10% 2904.10.37
Nonaromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only sulfo groups, their salts and
ethyl esters, nesoi		 10% 2904.10.50
p-Nitrotoluene 10% 2904.20.10
p-Nitro-o-xylene 10% 2904.20.15
Trinitrotoluene 10% 2904.20.20
5-tert-Butyl-2,4,6-trinitro-m-xylene (Musk xylol) and other artificial musks 10% 2904.20.30
Nitrated benzene, nitrated toluene (except p-nitrotoluene) or nitrated naphthalene 10% 2904.20.35
Aromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only nitro or only nitroso groups,
described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI		 10% 2904.20.40
Aromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only nitro or only nitroso groups, nesoi 10% 2904.20.45
Nonaromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only nitro or only nitroso groups,
nesoi		 10% 2904.20.50
Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid 10% 2904.31.00
Ammonium perfluorooctane sulfonate 10% 2904.32.00
Lithium perfluorooctane sulfonate 10% 2904.33.00
Potassium perfluorooctane sulfonate 10% 2904.34.00
Other salts of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid 10% 2904.35.00
Perfluorooctane sulfonyl fluoride 10% 2904.36.00
Trichloronitromethane (chloropicrin) 10% 2904.91.00
Monochloromononitrobenzenes; o-nitrochlorobenzene; p-nitrochlorobenzene 10% 2904.99.04
Monochloromononitrobenzenes nesoi 10% 2904.99.08
4-Chloro-3-nitro-a,a,a-trifluorotoluene; 2-Chloro-5-nitro-a,a,a-trifluorotoluene; and 4-
Chloro-3,5-dinitro-a,a,a-trifluorotoluene		 10% 2904.99.15
Nitrotoluenesulfonic acids 10% 2904.99.20
1-Bromo-2-nitrobenzene; 1,2-Dichloro-4-nitrobenzene and o-Fluoronitrobenzene 10% 2904.99.30
4,4′-Dinitrostilbene-2,2′-disulfonic acid 10% 2904.99.35
Sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of aromatic products described in
additional US note 3 to section 6		 10% 2904.99.40
Other sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons excluding
aromatic products described in add US note 3 to section 6		 10% 2904.99.47
Nonaromatic sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of hydrocarbons, nesoi 10% 2904.99.50
Methanol (Methyl alcohol) imported only for use in producing synthetic natural gas
(SNG) or for direct use as a fuel		 10% 2905.11.10
Methanol (Methyl alcohol), other than imported only for use in producing synthetic
natural gas (SNG) or for direct use as fuel		 10% 2905.11.20
Propan-1-ol (Propyl alcohol) and Propan-2-ol (isopropyl alcohol) 10% 2905.12.00
Butan-1-ol (n-Butyl alcohol) 10% 2905.13.00
tert-Butyl alcohol, having a purity of less than 99 percent by weight 10% 2905.14.10
Butanols other than butan-1-ol and tert-butyl alcohol having a purity of less than 99
percent by weight		 10% 2905.14.50
Octanol (Octyl acohol) and isomers thereof 10% 2905.16.00
Dodecan-1-ol (Lauryl alcohol); hexadecan-1-ol (Cetyl alcohol); octadecan-1-ol (Stearyl
alcohol)		 10% 2905.17.00
Pentanol (Amyl alcohol) and isomers thereof 10% 2905.19.10
Saturated monohydric alcohols, nesoi 10% 2905.19.90
Geraniol 10% 2905.22.10
Isophytol 10% 2905.22.20
Acyclic terpene alcohols, other than geraniol and isophytol 10% 2905.22.50
Allyl alcohol 10% 2905.29.10
Unsaturated monohydric alcohols, other than allyl alcohol or acyclic terpene alcohols 10% 2905.29.90
Ethylene glycol (Ethanediol) 10% 2905.31.00
Propylene glycol (Propane-1,2-diol) 10% 2905.32.00
Butylene glycol 10% 2905.39.10
Neopentyl glycol 10% 2905.39.20
Hexylene glycol 10% 2905.39.60
Dihydric alcohols (diols), nesoi 10% 2905.39.90
2-Ethyl-2-(hydroxymethyl)propane-1,3-diol (Trimethylolpropane) 10% 2905.41.00
Pentaerythritol 10% 2905.42.00
Triols and tetrols 10% 2905.49.10
Esters of glycerol formed with the acids of heading 2904 10% 2905.49.20
Xylitol 10% 2905.49.30
Polyhydric alcohols derived from sugars, nesoi 10% 2905.49.40
Polyhydric alcohols, nesoi 10% 2905.49.50
Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of monohydric alcohols 10% 2905.59.10
Dibromoneopentylglycol 10% 2905.59.30
Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of acyclic alcohols, nesoi 10% 2905.59.90
Menthol 10% 2906.11.00
Cyclohexanol, methylcyclohexanols and dimethylcyclohexanols 10% 2906.12.00
Inositols 10% 2906.13.10
Sterols 10% 2906.13.50
4,4′-Isopropylidenedicyclohexanol;and mixt. w/not less 90% stereoisomers of 2-
isopropyl-5-methylcyclohexanol but n/o 30% any 1 stereoisomer		 10% 2906.19.10
Terpineols 10% 2906.19.30
Other cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated,
nitrated or nitrosated derivatives		 10% 2906.19.50
Benzyl alcohol 10% 2906.21.00
Phenethyl alcohol 10% 2906.29.10
Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of aromatic alcohols and their halogenated,
sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives, nesoi		 10% 2906.29.20
1,1-Bis(4-chlorophenyl)-2,2,2-trichloroethanol (Dicofol); and p-nitrobenzyl alcohol 10% 2906.29.30
Other aromatic alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated
derivatives		 10% 2906.29.60
Phenol (Hydroxybenzene) and its salts 10% 2907.11.00
Cresols and their salts 10% 2907.12.00
Octylphenol, nonylphenol and their isomers; salts thereof 10% 2907.13.00
alpha-Naphthol 10% 2907.15.10
2-Naphthol 10% 2907.15.30
Naphthols and their salts, other than alpha-Naphthol and 2-Naphthol 10% 2907.15.60
Alkylcresols 10% 2907.19.10
Alkylphenols 10% 2907.19.20
Thymol 10% 2907.19.40
2-t-Butyl ethyl phenol; and 6-t-butyl-2,4-xylenol and ylenols and their salts 10% 2907.19.61
Other monophenols 10% 2907.19.80
Resorcinol and its salts 10% 2907.21.00
Hydroquinone (Quinol) and its salts, photographic grade 10% 2907.22.10
Hydroquinone (Quinol) and its salts, other than photographic grade 10% 2907.22.50
4,4′-Isopropylidenediphenol (Bisphenol A, Diphenylolpropane) and its salts 10% 2907.23.00
Phenol-alcohols 10% 2907.29.05
Pyrogallic acid 10% 2907.29.10
4,4′-Biphenol 10% 2907.29.15
tert-Butylhydroquinone 10% 2907.29.25
Other polyphenols, nesoi 10% 2907.29.90
Pentachlorophenol (ISO) 10% 2908.11.00
2,2-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)-1,1,1,3,3,3-hexafluoropropane 10% 2908.19.05
6-Chloro-m-cresol [OH=1]; m-chlorophenol; and chlorothymol 10% 2908.19.10
3-Hydroxy-alpha,alpha,alpha-trifluorotoluene 10% 2908.19.15
Pentachlorophenol and its salts; and 2,4,5-trichlorophenol and its salts 10% 2908.19.20
Tetrabromobisphenol A 10% 2908.19.25
Derivatives of phenols or phenol-alcohols containing only halogen substituents and their
salts described in add. U.S. note 3 to sec. VI		 10% 2908.19.35
Other halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenol or phenol-
alcohols		 10% 2908.19.60
Dinoseb (ISO) and its salts 10% 2908.91.00
4,6-Dinitro-o-cresol (DNOC (ISO)) and its salts 10% 2908.92.00
Specified derivatives of phenols or phenol-alcohols containing only sulfo groups, their
salts and esters		 10% 2908.99.03
4-Hydroxy-1-naphthalenesulfonic acid 10% 2908.99.06
1,8-Dihydroxynaphthalene-3,6-disulfonic acid and its sodium salt 10% 2908.99.09
Derivatives nesoi,of phenols or phenol-alcohols cont. only sulfo groups, their salts and
esters, described in add. U.S. note 3 to section VI		 10% 2908.99.12
Derivatives of phenol or phenol-alcohols containing only sulfo groups, their salts and
esters, nesoi		 10% 2908.99.15
p-Nitrophenol 10% 2908.99.20
Nitrophenols, except p-nitrophenol 10% 2908.99.25
Dinitro-o-cresols (other than 4,6-dinitro-o-cresol) and 4-nitro-m-cresol 10% 2908.99.33
Dinitrobutylphenol and its salts 10% 2908.99.40
Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenols or phenol-
alcohols described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI		 10% 2908.99.80
Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenols or phenol-
alcohols, nesoi		 10% 2908.99.90
Diethyl ether 10% 2909.11.00
Methyl tertiay-butyl ether. (MTBE) 10% 2909.19.14
Ethers of acyc monohydric alcohols & deriv, nesoi 10% 2909.19.18
Triethylene glycol dichloride 10% 2909.19.30
Ethers of polyhydric alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated
derivatives, nesoi		 10% 2909.19.60
Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ethers and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or
nitrosated derivatives		 10% 2909.20.00
5-Chloro-2-nitroanisole; 6-chloro-3-nitro-p-dimethoxybenzene; and dimethyl diphenyl
ether		 10% 2909.30.05
Decabromodiphenyl oxide; and octabromodiphenyl oxide 10% 2909.30.07
Bis-(tribromophenoxy)ethane; pentabromodiphenyl oxide; and
tetradecabromodiphenoxy benzene		 10% 2909.30.09
6-tert-Butyl-3-methyl-2,4-dinitroanisole (Musk ambrette) and other artificial musks 10% 2909.30.10
Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of aromatic ethers and their halogenated,
sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives, nesoi		 10% 2909.30.20
Pesticides, of aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated
derivatives		 10% 2909.30.30
Aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives,
nesoi, described in add. U.S. note 3 to section VI		 10% 2909.30.40
Other aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated, or nitrosated
derivatives, nesoi		 10% 2909.30.60
2,2′-Oxydiethanol (Diethylene glycol, Digol) 10% 2909.41.00
Monobutyl ethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol 10% 2909.43.00
Monoalkyl ethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol 10% 2909.44.01
Guaifenesoin 10% 2909.49.05
Other aromatic ether-alcohols, their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated
derivatives described in add. US note 3 to section VI		 10% 2909.49.10
Aromatic ether-alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated
derivatives, nesoi		 10% 2909.49.15
Nonaromatic glycerol ethers 10% 2909.49.20
Di-pentaerythritol having a purity of 94% or more by weight 10% 2909.49.30
Other non-aromatic ether-alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or
nitrosated derivatives		 10% 2909.49.60
4-Ethylguaiacol 10% 2909.50.10
Guaiacol and its derivatives 10% 2909.50.20
Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols & their
halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated, nitrosated derivatives		 10% 2909.50.40
Ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols & their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated,
nitrosated derivatives nesoi, in add. U.S. note 3 to sec. VI		 10% 2909.50.45
Ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or
nitrosated derivatives, nesoi		 10% 2909.50.50
Aromatic alcohol, ether and ketone peroxides and their halogenated, sulfonated,
nitrated, nitrosated derivatives, in add. US note 3 sec. VI		 10% 2909.60.10
Aromatic alcohol peroxides, ether peroxides, ketone peroxides and their halogenated,
sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives, nesoi		 10% 2909.60.20
Nonaromatic alcohol, ether and ketone peroxides and their halogenated, sulfonated,
nitrated or nitrosated derivatives		 10% 2909.60.50
Oxirane (Ethylene oxide) 10% 2910.10.00
Methyloxirane (Propylene oxide) 10% 2910.20.00
1-Chloro-2,3-epoxypropane (Epichlorohydrin) 10% 2910.30.00
Dieldrin 10% 2910.40.00
Endrin 10% 2910.50.00
Butylene oxide 10% 2910.90.10
Aromatic epoxides, epoxyalcohols, epoxyphenols and epoxyethers, with a three-
membered ring, and their derivatives, nesoi		 10% 2910.90.20
Other nonaromatic epoxides, epoxyalcohols and epoxyethers, with a three-membered
ring and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated deriv		 10% 2910.90.91
1,1-Bis-(1-methylethoxy)cyclohexane 10% 2911.00.10
Acetals and hemiacetals, whether or not with other oxygen function, and their
halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives		 10% 2911.00.50
Methanal (Formaldehyde) 10% 2912.11.00
Ethanal (Acetaldehyde) 10% 2912.12.00
Citral 10% 2912.19.10
Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of acyclic aldehydes without other oxygen
function, nesoi		 10% 2912.19.20
Butanal (Butyraldehyde, normal isomer) 10% 2912.19.25
Glyoxal 10% 2912.19.30
Isobutanal 10% 2912.19.40
Acyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function, nesoi 10% 2912.19.50
Benzaldehyde 10% 2912.21.00
Phenylacetaldehyde 10% 2912.29.10
3,4-Dimethylbenzaldehyde; paraldehyde, USP grade; and p-tolualdehyde 10% 2912.29.30
Other cyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function 10% 2912.29.60
Vanillin (4-Hydroxy-3-methoxybenzaldehyde) 10% 2912.41.00
Ethylvanillin (3-Ethoxy-4-hydroxy-benzaldehyde) 10% 2912.42.00
p-Anisaldehyde 10% 2912.49.10
P-Hydroxybenzaldehyde 10% 2912.49.15
Other aromatic aldehyde-alcohols, aldehyde-ethers, aldehyde-phenols and aldehydes
with other oxygen function		 10% 2912.49.26
Hydroxycitronellal 10% 2912.49.55
Nonaromatic aldehyde-alcohols, other than hydroxycitronellal 10% 2912.49.60
Nonaromatic aldehyde-ethers, aldehyde-phenols and aldehydes with other oxygen
function, nesoi		 10% 2912.49.90
Metaldehyde from cyclic polymers of aldehydes 10% 2912.50.10
Cyclic polymers of aldehydes, other than Metaldehyde. 10% 2912.50.50
Paraformaldehyde 10% 2912.60.00
4-Fluoro-3-phenoxybenzaldehyde 10% 2913.00.20
Aromatic halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of product of
heading 2912		 10% 2913.00.40
Nonaromatic halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of products of
heading 2912		 10% 2913.00.50
Acetone, derived in whole or in part from cumene 10% 2914.11.10
Acetone, not derived in whole or in part from cumene 10% 2914.11.50
Butanone (Methyl ethyl ketone) 10% 2914.12.00
4-Methylpentan-2-one (Methyl isobutyl ketone) 10% 2914.13.00
Acyclic ketones without other oxygen function, nesoi 10% 2914.19.00
Cyclohexanone 10% 2914.22.10
Methylcyclohexanone 10% 2914.22.20
Ionones and methylionones 10% 2914.23.00
Isophorone 10% 2914.29.10
Natural camphor 10% 2914.29.30
Synthetic camphor 10% 2914.29.31
Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ketones without other oxygen function, nesoi 10% 2914.29.50
Phenylacetone (Phenylpropan-2-one) 10% 2914.31.00
7-Acetyl-1,1,3,4,4,6-hexamethyltetrahydronaphthalene; 1-(2-Naphthalenyl)ethanone;
and 6-Acetyl-1,1,2,3,3,5-hexamethylindan		 10% 2914.39.10
Aromatic ketones without other oxygen function, nesoi 10% 2914.39.90
4-Hydroxy-4-methylpentan-2-one (Diacetone alcohol) 10% 2914.40.10
1,2,3-Indantrione monohydrate (Ninhydrin) 10% 2914.40.20
Aromatic ketone-alcohols and ketone-aldehydes, nesoi 10% 2914.40.40
1,3-Dihydroxyacetone 10% 2914.40.60
Nonaromatic ketone-alcohols and ketone-aldehydes, nesoi 10% 2914.40.90
5-Benzoyl-4-hydroxy-2-methoxy-benzenesulfonic acid 10% 2914.50.10
Aromatic ketone-phenols and ketones with other oxygen function 10% 2914.50.30
Nonaromatic ketone-phenols and ketones with other oxygen function 10% 2914.50.50
Anthraquinone 10% 2914.61.00
Photographic chemicals of quinones 10% 2914.69.10
1,4-Dihydroxyanthraquinone; and 2-ethylanthraquinone 10% 2914.69.60
Quinones, nesoi 10% 2914.69.90
Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives: chlordecone (ISO) 10% 2914.71.00
2,3-dichloro-1,4-naphthoquinone and other artificial musks 10% 2914.79.10
Anthraquinone disulfonic acid, sodium salt; and 4-(3,4-Dichlorophenyl)-1-tetralone 10% 2914.79.30
Other halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated, etc derivatives of aromatic ketones and
quinones whether or not with other oxygen function		 10% 2914.79.40
1-Chloro-5-hexanone 10% 2914.79.60
Other halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of nonaromatic
ketones and quinones whether or not with other ogygen function		 10% 2914.79.90
Formic acid 10% 2915.11.00
Salts of formic acid 10% 2915.12.00
Aromatic esters of formic acid 10% 2915.13.10
Nonaromatic esters of formic acid 10% 2915.13.50
Acetic acid 10% 2915.21.00
Acetic anhydride 10% 2915.24.00
Cupric acetate monohydrate 10% 2915.29.10
Sodium acetate 10% 2915.29.20
Cobalt acetates 10% 2915.29.30
Other salts of acetic acid 10% 2915.29.50
Ethyl acetate 10% 2915.31.00
Vinyl acetate 10% 2915.32.00
n-Butyl acetate 10% 2915.33.00
Dinoseb (ISO) acetate 10% 2915.36.00
Benzyl acetate 10% 2915.39.10
Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of aromatic esters of acetic acid, other than benzyl
acetate		 10% 2915.39.20
Aromatic esters of acetic acid described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI 10% 2915.39.31
Aromatic esters of acetic acid, nesoi 10% 2915.39.35
Linalyl acetate 10% 2915.39.40
Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of nonaromatic esters of acetic acid, nesoi 10% 2915.39.45
Acetates of polyhydric alcohols or of polyhydric alcohol ethers 10% 2915.39.47
Bis(bromoacetoxy)butene 10% 2915.39.60
Isobutyl acetate 10% 2915.39.70
2-Ethoxyethyl acetate (Ethylene glycol, monoethyl ether acetate) 10% 2915.39.80
Other non-aromatic esters of acetic acid 10% 2915.39.90
