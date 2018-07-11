The latest 6,031 Chinese products targeted by US retaliatory tariffs in one giant table

Responding to China’s $50 billion worth of tariffs, the Office of the United States Trade Representative proposed an additional list of $200 billion worth of goods subject to a 10% tax.
The list of 6,031 Chinese products (pdf) impacted by the retaliatory tariffs are reproduced below. The products range from seafood, handbags, cashew fruit, to minerals. You can take in the whole list below. But at over 75,000 words in length, a typical reader would take about six and half hours to read it. Hope you have a good battery (previously tariffed).
|Product
|Duty
|HTS Code
|Frozen retail cuts of meat of swine, nesoi
|10%
|0203.29.20
|Frozen meat of swine, other than retail cuts, nesoi
|10%
|0203.29.40
|Edible offal of bovine animals, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0206.10.00
|Meat and edible meat offal of rabbits or hares, fresh, chilled or frozen
|10%
|0208.10.00
|Meat and edible offal of deer, fresh, chilled or frozen
|10%
|0208.90.20
|Frog legs, fresh, chilled or frozen
|10%
|0208.90.25
|Meat of swine other than hams, shoulders, bellies (streaky) and cuts thereof, salted, in
brine, dried or smoked
|10%
|0210.19.00
|Live ornamental freshwater fish
|10%
|0301.11.00
|Live ornamental fish, other than freshwater
|10%
|0301.19.00
|Live trout
|10%
|0301.91.00
|Live eels
|10%
|0301.92.00
|Live carp
|10%
|0301.93.02
|Other live Fish, Atlantic & Pacific Bluefin Tunas
|10%
|0301.94.01
|Other live Fish, Southern Bluefin Tunas
|10%
|0301.95.00
|Live Tench (Tinca Tinca), sheatfish (Silurus Glanis), bighead carp (Aristichthys Nobilis)
and other fish, nesoi
|10%
|0301.99.03
|Trout, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.11.00
|Pacific salmon, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.13.00
|Atlantic and Danube salmon, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes
|10%
|0302.14.00
|Salmonidae other than trout or Pacific, Atlantic & Danube salmon, fresh or chilled,
excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers & roes
|10%
|0302.19.00
|Halibut and Greenland turbot, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes
|10%
|0302.21.00
|Plaice, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.22.00
|Sole, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.23.00
|Turbots
|10%
|0302.24.00
|Flat fish, nesoi, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.29.01
|Albacore or longfinned tunas, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes
|10%
|0302.31.00
|Yellowfin tunas, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.32.00
|Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes
|10%
|0302.33.00
|Bigeye tunas (Thunnas obesus), fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes
|10%
|0302.34.00
|Atlantic & Pacific bluefin tunas, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes
|10%
|0302.35.01
|Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnas maccoyii), fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat
portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.36.00
|Tunas not elsewhere specified or included, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat
portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.39.02
|Herrings, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.41.00
|Anchovies, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents <6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.42.00
|Sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprats, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat
portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.43.00
|Mackerel, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0302.44.00
|Jack & horse mackerel, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate
containers weighing with their contents <6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.45.11
|Jack & horse mackerel excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in
immediate containers > 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.45.50
|Cobia, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less
|10%
|0302.46.11
|Cobia, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.46.50
|Swordfish, fresh or chilled, excluding livers and roes
|10%
|0302.47.00
|Herrings, anchovies, sardines, nesoi
|10%
|0302.49.00
|Cod, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.51.00
|Haddock, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.52.00
|Coalfish, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.53.00
|Hake, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less
|10%
|0302.54.11
|Hake,excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.54.50
|Alaska pollack, excl. fillets, livers,roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents< 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.55.11
|Alaska pollack excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in
immediate containers over 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.55.50
|Blue whitings, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents <6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.56.11
|Blue whitings, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in
immediate containers over 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.56.50
|Bregmacerotidae et al fish, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in
immediate containers weighing < 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.59.11
|Bregmacerotidae fish, etc. excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or
scaled in immediate containers > 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.59.50
|Tilapias, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents <6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.71.11
|Tilapias, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.71.50
|Catfish, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less
|10%
|0302.72.11
|Catfish excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.72.50
|Carp, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less
|10%
|0302.73.11
|Carp excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.73.50
|Eels, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0302.74.00
|Fish beginning 0302.7, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in
immediate containers < 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.79.11
|Fish beginning 0302.7, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled,not scaled,or
scaled in containers>6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.79.50
|Dogfish and other sharks, fresh or chilled, excluding fillets, livers, roes and fish meat of
0304
|10%
|0302.81.00
|Rays & skates, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in
immediate containers over 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.82.00
|Toothfish excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.83.00
|Seabass, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less
|10%
|0302.84.11
|Seabass, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.84.50
|Seabream, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less
|10%
|0302.85.11
|Seabream, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.85.50
|Fish, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers and roes, fresh or chilled, scaled, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less
|10%
|0302.89.11
|Fish, nesoi, excl. fillets, livers & roes, fresh or chilled, not scaled, or scaled in immediate
containers over 6.8 kg
|10%
|0302.89.50
|Sturgeon Roe, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0302.91.20
|Mullet and other fish liver and roes, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0302.91.40
|Shark fins, fresh or chilled, excluding fillet
|10%
|0302.92.00
|Other fish, fresh or chilled, nesoi
|10%
|0302.99.00
|Sockeye salmon (red salmon) (Orncorhynchus nerka), frozen, excluding fillets, other
meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.11.00
|Pacific salmon, other than sockeye, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers
and roes
|10%
|0303.12.00
|Atlantic salmon and Danube salmon, frozen, excluding livers and roes
|10%
|0303.13.00
|Trout, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.14.00
|Salmonidae, other than trout or Atlantic and Danube salmon, nesoi, frozen, excluding
fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.19.01
|Tilapias, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.23.00
|Catfish, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.24.00
|Carp, frozen excluding fillets, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.25.01
|Eels, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.26.00
|Other fish in 0303.2 grouping nesoi, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers
and roes
|10%
|0303.29.01
|Halibut and Greenland turbot, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions & livers and
roes
|10%
|0303.31.00
|Plaice, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.32.00
|Sole, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.33.00
|Turbots, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.34.00
|Flat fish, other than halibut, Greenland turbot, plaice and sole, frozen, excluding fillets,
other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.39.01
|Albacore or longfinned tunas, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and
roes
|10%
|0303.41.00
|Yellowfin tunas, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.42.00
|Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and
roes
|10%
|0303.43.00
|Bigeye tunas (Thunnas obesus), frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and
roes
|10%
|0303.44.00
|Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers
and roes
|10%
|0303.45.01
|Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnas maccoyii), frozen, excluding fillets, other meat
portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.46.00
|Tunas, not elsewhere specified or included, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat
portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.49.02
|Herrings, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.51.00
|Sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprats, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes
|10%
|0303.53.00
|Mackerel, frozen, excluding fillets, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.54.00
|Jack & horse mackerel, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.55.00
|Cobia, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.56.00
|Swordfish steaks,other swordfish , excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.57.00
|Other fish, frozen, excluding fillets, livers, roes and herrings
|10%
|0303.59.00
|Cod, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.63.00
|Haddock, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.64.00
|Coalfish, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.65.00
|Hake, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.66.00
|Alaska pollack, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.67.00
|Blue whitings, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.68.00
|Other fish in Bregmacerotidae et al,etc. frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions,
livers and roes
|10%
|0303.69.00
|Dogfish and other sharks, frozen, excluding fillets, livers, roes and fish meat of 0304
|10%
|0303.81.00
|Rays & skates, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.82.00
|Toothfish excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.83.00
|Sea bass, frozen, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.84.00
|Smelts, cusk, pollock, shad, sturgeon, atkafish, fresh-water fish,etc. frozen, excluding
fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes
|10%
|0303.89.00
|Sturgeon roe, frozen
|10%
|0303.91.20
|Herring, salmon, alaskan pollock, mullet, other fist liver and roes, frozen
|10%
|0303.91.40
|Shark fins excluding fillets, frozen
|10%
|0303.92.00
|Other fish, frozen, nesoi
|10%
|0303.99.00
|Tilapias, fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.31.00
|Catfish, fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.32.00
|Nile perch, fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.33.00
|Eels or snakeheads, fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.39.00
|Salmon fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.41.00
|Trout, fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.42.00
|Flat fish
|, sole, plaice, etc. fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|Bregamacerotidae & like fish, fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.44.00
|Fresh or chilled swordfish fillets
|10%
|0304.45.00
|Fresh or chilled toothfish fillets
|10%
|0304.46.00
|Dogfish and other shark fillets, frozen or chilled
|10%
|0304.47.00
|Ray and skate fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.48.00
|Pike, pickerel, whitefish, tilapia, perch, cusk, other fish fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.49.01
|Tilapias, catfish, carp, eels, nile perch, snakeheads, other than fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.51.01
|Salmonidae, other than fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.52.00
|Bregmacerotidae and other fish, nesoi, other than fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.53.00
|Fresh or chilled swordfish other than fillets
|10%
|0304.54.00
|Fresh or chilled toothfish other than fillets
|10%
|0304.55.00
|Dogfish and other sharks, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.56.00
|Rays and skates, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.57.00
|Other fish, nesoi, other than fillets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0304.59.00
|Frozen tilapia fillets
|10%
|0304.61.00
|Frozen catfish fillets
|10%
|0304.62.00
|Frozen Nile perch fillets
|10%
|0304.63.00
|Frozen eel & snakehead fillets
|10%
|0304.69.00
|Frozen cod fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or cut
into pieces of uniform weight and dimension
|10%
|0304.71.10
|Fillets, frozen, of cod, other than above
|10%
|0304.71.50
|Frozen haddock fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or
cut into pieces of uniform weight and dimension
|10%
|0304.72.10
|Fillets, frozen, of haddock, other than above
|10%
|0304.72.50
|Frozen coalfish fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or
cut into pieces of uniform weight and dimension
|10%
|0304.73.10
|Other coalfish fillets
|10%
|0304.73.50
|Frozen hake fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or cut
into pieces of uniform weight and dimension
|10%
|0304.74.10
|Fillets, frozen, of hake
|10%
|0304.74.50
|Frozen Alaska pollack fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced,
ground or cut
|10%
|0304.75.10
|Fillets, frozen, of Alaska pollock, other than above
|10%
|0304.75.50
|Frozen Bregmacerotidae et al fish fillets,nesoi, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg,
to be minced, ground or cut into pieces
|10%
|0304.79.10
|Frozen fillets of other fresh-water fish, flat fish, etc., nesoi, other than above
|10%
|0304.79.50
|Frozen salmon fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or
cut into pieces of uniform weight
|10%
|0304.81.10
|Other frozen salmon fillets
|10%
|0304.81.50
|Frozen trout fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or cut
into pieces of uniform weight and dimension
|10%
|0304.82.10
|Frozen trout fillets, other than above
|10%
|0304.82.50
|Frozen “flat fish” fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or
cut into pieces of uniform weight and dimension
|10%
|0304.83.10
|Frozen “other flat fish” fillets, other than above
|10%
|0304.83.50
|Frozen swordfish fillets
|10%
|0304.84.00
|Frozen toothfish fillets
|10%
|0304.85.00
|Frozen herring fillets
|10%
|0304.86.00
|Frozen tuna fillets
|10%
|0304.87.00
|Dogfish, other shark, ray and skate fillets, frozen
|10%
|0304.88.00
|Other frozen fish fillets, skinned, in blocks weighing over 4.5 kg, to be minced, ground or
cut into pieces of uniform weight and dimension
|10%
|0304.89.10
|Other frozen fish fillets, other than above
|10%
|0304.89.50
|Chilled or Frozen Swordfish fillets, in bulk or in immediate containers weighing with
their contents over 6.8 kg each
|10%
|0304.91.10
|Chilled or Frozen Swordfish Fillets,nesoi
|10%
|0304.91.90
|Chilled or Frozen Toothfish fillets, in bulk or in immediate containers weighing with their
contents over 6.8 kg each
|10%
|0304.92.10
|Chilled or Frozen Toothfish Fillets,nesoi
|10%
|0304.92.90
|Chilled or Frozen tilapia & like fillets,nesoi, in bulk or in immediate containers weighing
> 6.8 kg each
|10%
|0304.93.10
|Tilapias , catfish, carp, eels, nile perch & snakehead chilled or frozen fillets,nesoi
|10%
|0304.93.90
|Alaska pollack chilled or frozen fillets,in bulk or in immediate containers weighing with
their contents over 6.8 kg each
|10%
|0304.94.10
|Alaska pollack, chilled or frozen fillets,nesoi
|10%
|0304.94.90
|Chilled or Frozen fillets,Bregmacerotidae & like, nesoi, in bulk or in immediate
containers > 6.8 kg each
|10%
|0304.95.10
|Bregamacerotidae other fish, other than Alaska pollack, nesoi, chilled or frozen
fillets,nesoi
|10%
|0304.95.90
|Dogfish and other sharks, frozen, nesoi
|10%
|0304.96.00
|Ray and skates, frozen, nesoi
|10%
|0304.97.00
|Chilled or Frozen fillets,nesoi, in bulk or in immediate containers weighing with their
contents over 6.8 kg each
|10%
|0304.99.11
|Chilled or Frozen fillets,nesoi
|10%
|0304.99.91
|Flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption, in bulk or in immediate
containers weighing with contents over 6.8 kg each
|10%
|0305.10.20
|Flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption, other than in bulk or
immediate containers weighing contents over 6.8 kg each
|10%
|0305.10.40
|Sturgeon roe, dried, smoked, salted or in brine
|10%
|0305.20.20
|Fish livers and roes, other than sturgeon roe, dried, smoked, salted or in brine
|10%
|0305.20.40
|Tilapia, catfish, carp, eel, nile perch, snakehead fillets, dried or salted in brine, but not
smoked
|10%
|0305.31.01
|Flat fish
|fillets, nesoi, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked
|10%
|Fillets of herrings, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each
|10%
|0305.39.20
|Fillets of mackerel, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each
|10%
|0305.39.40
|Herring and other fist fillets, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked
|10%
|0305.39.61
|Smoked Pacific, Atlantic and Danube salmon, including fillets
|10%
|0305.41.00
|Smoked herrings, including fillets
|10%
|0305.42.00
|Smoked trout, including fillets
|10%
|0305.43.00
|Tilapia, catfish, carp, eel, nile perch, snakehead including fillets, smoked
|10%
|0305.44.01
|Smoked mackerel, including fillets
|10%
|0305.49.20
|Smoked fish, including fillets, nesoi
|10%
|0305.49.40
|Dried cod, whether or not salted but not smoked
|10%
|0305.51.00
|Tilapia, catfish, carp, eel, nile perch, snakehead, not smoked, dried, whether or not
salted
|10%
|0305.52.00
|Fish of families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae,Melanonidae,
Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, dried but not smoked
|10%
|0305.53.00
|Herrings, anchovies, sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprat, mackerel, Indian mackeral,
seerfish, dried, whether or not salted, but not smoked
|10%
|0305.54.00
|Dried fish, other than cod or shark fins, whether or not salted but not smoked
|10%
|0305.59.00
|Herrings, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate containers weighing
with their contents 6.8 kg or less each
|10%
|0305.61.20
|Herrings, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, other than in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each
|10%
|0305.61.40
|Cod, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked
|10%
|0305.62.00
|Anchovies, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate airtight containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each
|10%
|0305.63.20
|Anchovies, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate containers, nesoi,
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each
|10%
|0305.63.40
|Anchovies, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, other than in immediate
containers weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each
|10%
|0305.63.60
|Tilapias, catfish, carp, eel, Nile perch, or snakehead, in brine or salted but not dried or
smoked, in immediate containers <6.8 kg
|10%
|0305.64.10
|Tilapias, catfish, carp, eel, Nile perch, or snakehead, in brine or salted but not dried or
smoked, other than in containers <6.8 kg
|10%
|0305.64.50
|Cusk, haddock, hake, and pollock, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked
|10%
|0305.69.10
|Mackerel, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate containers weighing
with their contents 6.8 kg or less each
|10%
|0305.69.20
|Mackerel, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, other than in immediate
containers weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each
|10%
|0305.69.30
|Salmon, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked
|10%
|0305.69.40
|Fish, nesoi, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, in immediate containers
weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each
|10%
|0305.69.50
|Fish, nesoi, in brine or salted but not dried or smoked, other than in immediate
containers weighing with their contents 6.8 kg or less each
|10%
|0305.69.60
|Dried shark fins, whether or not salted but not smoked
|10%
|0305.71.00
|Fish heads, tails, and maws, whether or not salted but not smoked
|10%
|0305.72.00
|Edible fish offal, other fish heads tails and maws or shark fins, whether or not salted but
not smoked
|10%
|0305.79.00
|Rock lobster and other sea crawfish, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in
brine, frozen
|10%
|0306.11.00
|Lobsters excluding rock lobster, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in brine,
frozen
|10%
|0306.12.00
|Crabmeat, frozen
|10%
|0306.14.20
|Crabs, cooked in shell or uncooked (whether in shell or not), dried, salted or in brine,
frozen
|10%
|0306.14.40
|Norway lobsters, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in brine, frozen
|10%
|0306.15.00
|Cold-water shrimps and prawns, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in brine,
frozen
|10%
|0306.16.00
|Other shrimps and prawns, cooked in shell or uncooked, dried, salted or in brine, frozen
|10%
|0306.17.00
|Crustateans, nesoi (including flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans fit for human
consumption), cooked in shell or uncooked, etc., frozen
|10%
|0306.19.00
|Live rock lobster and other sea crawfish, frozen or chilled
|10%
|0306.31.00
|Live lobsters (Homarus spp.), frozen or chilled, except rock lobster
|10%
|0306.32.00
|Crabmeat, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0306.33.20
|Live crabs, fresh or chilled, other than crabmeat
|10%
|0306.33.40
|Live Norway lobsters, frozen or chilled
|10%
|0306.34.00
|Cold water shrimps and prawns, shell-on or peeled, live, frozen, or chilled
|10%
|0306.35.00
|Shrimps and prawns, other than cold water shrimp, shell-on or peeled, live, frozen or
chilled
|10%
|0306.36.00
|Flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fress or chilled, fit for human consumption, or
other crustaceans, live, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0306.39.00
|Rock lobster and other sea crawfish nesoi
|10%
|0306.91.00
|Lobsters (Homarus SPP.), except rock lobster nesoi
|10%
|0306.92.00
|Crabmeat, nesoi
|10%
|0306.93.20
|Crabs, other than crabmeat, nesoi
|10%
|0306.93.40
|Norway lobsters (Nephrops Norvegicus), nesoi
|10%
|0306.94.00
|Other shrimps and prawns, shell-on or peeled
|10%
|0306.95.00
|Flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption or crustraceans
nesoi
|10%
|0306.99.00
|Oysters, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, or chilled
|10%
|0307.11.00
|Oysters, frozen
|10%
|0307.12.00
|Oysters, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0307.19.01
|Scallops, including queen scallops, whether in shell or not, live, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0307.21.00
|Scallops, including queen scallops, of the genera Pecten, Chlamys or Placopecten, frozen
|10%
|0307.22.00
|Scallops, including queen scallops, of the genera Pecten, Chlamys or Placopecten, dried,
salted or in brine
|10%
|0307.29.01
|Mussels, whether in shell or not, live, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0307.31.00
|Mussels (Mytilus Spp., Perna Spp.), frozen
|10%
|0307.32.00
|Mussels (Mytilus Spp., Perna Spp.), dried, salted or in brine
|10%
|0307.39.01
|Squid or cuttle fish, live, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0307.42.00
|Squid or cuttle fish, frozen
|10%
|0307.43.00
|Squid or cuttle fish, dried, salted or in brine
|10%
|0307.49.01
|Octopus, live, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0307.51.00
|Octopus, frozen
|10%
|0307.52.00
|Octopus, dried, salted or in brine
|10%
|0307.59.01
|Snails, other than sea snails, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried,
salted or in brine
|10%
|0307.60.00
|Clams, cockles and ark shells, whether in shell or not, live, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0307.71.00
|Clams, cockles and ark shells, frozen
|10%
|0307.72.00
|Clams, cockles and ark shells, dried salted or in brine
|10%
|0307.79.01
|Abalone, whether in shell or not, live, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0307.81.00
|Live stromboid conch, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0307.82.00
|Abalone, including flours, meals and pellets fit for human consumption, frozen
|10%
|0307.83.00
|Stromboid conchs (Strombus Spp.), frozen
|10%
|0307.84.00
|Abalone, including edible flours, meals and pellets, nesoi
|10%
|0307.87.00
|Stromboid conchs, nesoi
|10%
|0307.88.00
|Conch and other molluscs nesoi, including flours, meals and pellets, fit for human
consumption, live, fresh o chilled
|10%
|0307.91.02
|Conch and other molluscs nesoi, including flours, meals and pellets, fit for human
consumption, frozen
|10%
|0307.92.00
|Molluscs, including flours, meals and pellets fit for human consumption, nesoi
|10%
|0307.99.02
|Sea cucumbers, live, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0308.11.00
|Frozen sea cucumbers
|10%
|0308.12.00
|Sea cucumbers, not frozen
|10%
|0308.19.01
|Sea urchins, live, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0308.21.00
|Frozen sea urchins
|10%
|0308.22.00
|Sea urchins, not frozen
|10%
|0308.29.01
|Jellly fish, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted smoked, or in brine
|10%
|0308.30.00
|Other aquatic invertebrates, oth than molluscs & crustaceans, nesoi, live, fresh or
chilled, dried, salted, smoked or in brine
|10%
|0308.90.00
|Whey protein concentrates
|10%
|0404.10.05
|Modified whey (except protein conc.), subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS
|10%
|0404.10.08
|Modified whey (except protein conc.), wheth/not conc. or sweetened, subject to add US
note 10 to Ch.4
|10%
|0404.10.11
|Modified whey (except protein conc.), wheth/not conc. or sweetened, not subject to
gen. note 15 or
|10%
|0404.10.15
|Fluid whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sweeteners
|10%
|0404.10.20
|Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not conc. or sweetened, subject to
gen. note 15 of the HTS
|10%
|0404.10.48
|Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not conc. or sweetened, subject to
add. US note 12 to Ch. 4
|10%
|0404.10.50
|Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not conc. or sweetened, not subject to
gen. note 15 or add US nte 12 to Ch.4
|10%
|0404.10.90
|Butter subject to general note 15 (outside quota)
|10%
|0405.10.05
|Butter subject to quota pursuant to chapter 4 additional US note 6
|10%
|0405.10.10
|Butter not subject to general note 15 and in excess of quota in chapter 4 additional U.S.
note 6
|10%
|0405.10.20
|Birds’ eggs, in shell, fertilized eggs for incubation, other than Gallus domesticus
|10%
|0407.19.00
|Birds’ eggs, in shell, other fresh, not fertilized eggs for incubation, of species Gallus
domesticus
|10%
|0407.21.00
|Birds’ eggs, in shell, other fresh, not fertilized eggs for incubation, other than species
Gallus domesticus
|10%
|0407.29.00
|Birds’ eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked
|10%
|0407.90.00
|Egg yolks, dried, whether or not containing added sweeteners
|10%
|0408.11.00
|Egg yolks, other than dried, whether or not containing added sweeteners
|10%
|0408.19.00
|Birds’ eggs, not in shell, other than dried, whether or not containing added sweeteners
|10%
|0408.99.00
|Natural honey
|10%
|0409.00.00
|Edible products of animal origin, nesoi
|10%
|0410.00.00
|Human hair, unworked, whether or not washed and scoured; waste of human hair
|10%
|0501.00.00
|Pigs’, hogs’ or boars’ bristles and hair and waste thereof
|10%
|0502.10.00
|Badger hair and other brushmaking hair, nesoi, and waste thereof
|10%
|0502.90.00
|Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof
|10%
|0504.00.00
|Feathers of a kind used for stuffing, and down
|10%
|0505.10.00
|Feather meal and waste
|10%
|0505.90.20
|Skins and parts of birds with their feathers or down (except meal and waste) nesoi
|10%
|0505.90.60
|Ossein and bones treated with acid
|10%
|0506.10.00
|Bones & horn-cores, unworked, defatted, simply prepared (but not cut to shape) or
degelatinized; powder & waste of these products
|10%
|0506.90.00
|Tortoise shell, whalebone and whalebone hair, horns, antlers, hooves, nails, claws and
beaks, unworked or simply prepared; waste and powder
|10%
|0507.90.00
|Coral, shells, cuttlebone and similar materials, unworked or simply prepared, but not
cut to shape; powder and waste thereof
|10%
|0508.00.00
|Cantharides; bile; glands and other animal products nesoi, used in pharmaceutical
products
|10%
|0510.00.40
|Bovine semen
|10%
|0511.10.00
|Products of fish, crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates nesoi; dead
animals of chapter 3, unfit for human consumption
|10%
|0511.91.00
|Parings and similar waste of raw hides or skins; glue stock nesoi
|10%
|0511.99.20
|Animal products chiefly used as food for animals or as ingredients in such food, nesoi
|10%
|0511.99.30
|Horsehair and horsehair waste, whether or not put up as a layer with or without
supporting material
|10%
|0511.99.33
|Natural sponges of animal origin
|10%
|0511.99.36
|Animal products nesoi; dead animals of chapter 1, unfit for human consumption
|10%
|0511.99.40
|Onion sets, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0703.10.20
|Pearl onions not over 16 mm in diameter, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0703.10.30
|Onions, other than onion sets or pearl onions not over 16 mm in diameter, and shallots,
fresh or chilled
|10%
|0703.10.40
|Garlic, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0703.20.00
|Leeks and other alliaceous vegetables nesoi, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0703.90.00
|Cauliflower and headed broccoli, fresh or chilled, if entered June 5 to October 15,
inclusive, in any year
|10%
|0704.10.20
|Cauliflower and headed broccoli, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, if entered Oct. 16
through June 4, inclusive
|10%
|0704.10.40
|Cauliflower and headed broccoli, fresh or chilled, reduced in size, if entered Oct. 16
through June 4, inclusive
|10%
|0704.10.60
|Cabbage, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0704.90.20
|Kohlrabi, kale and similar edible brassicas nesoi, including sprouting broccoli, fresh or
chilled
|10%
|0704.90.40
|Carrots, fresh or chilled, reduced in size
|10%
|0706.10.05
|Carrots, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, under 10 cm in length
|10%
|0706.10.10
|Carrots, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, 10 cm or over in length
|10%
|0706.10.20
|Turnips, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0706.10.40
|Radishes, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0706.90.20
|Beets and horseradish, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0706.90.30
|Salsify, celeriac, radishes and similar edible roots nesoi, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0706.90.40
|Cucumbers, including gherkins, fresh or chilled, if entered May 1 to June 30, inclusive, or
Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, inclusive, in any year
|10%
|0707.00.50
|Peas, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled, if entered July 1 to Sept. 30, inclusive, in any
year
|10%
|0708.10.20
|Peas, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled, if entered Nov. 1 through the following June
30, inclusive
|10%
|0708.10.40
|Cowpeas (other than black-eye peas), fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled
|10%
|0708.20.20
|Beans nesoi, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled
|10%
|0708.20.90
|Lentils, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled
|10%
|0708.90.15
|Leguminous vegetables nesoi, fresh or chilled, shelled or unshelled
|10%
|0708.90.40
|Celery, other than celeriac, fresh or chilled, reduced in size
|10%
|0709.40.20
|Celery, other than celeriac, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, if entered April 15 to
July 31, inclusive, in any year
|10%
|0709.40.40
|Celery, other than celeriac, fresh or chilled, not reduced in size, if entered August 1
through the following April 14, inclusive
|10%
|0709.40.60
|Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0709.51.01
|Truffles, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0709.59.10
|Mushrooms, other than of the genus Agaricus, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0709.59.90
|Chili peppers, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0709.60.20
|Fruits of the genus capsicum (peppers) (ex. chili peppers) or of the genus pimenta (e.g.,
Allspice), fresh or chilled
|10%
|0709.60.40
|Squash, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0709.93.20
|Jicamas and breadfruit, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0709.99.05
|Chayote (Sechium edule), fresh or chilled
|10%
|0709.99.10
|Okra, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0709.99.14
|Fiddlehead greens, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0709.99.30
|Sweet corn, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0709.99.45
|Vegetables, not elsewhere specified or included, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0709.99.90
|Potatoes, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen
|10%
|0710.10.00
|Peas, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered July 1
through September 30, inclusive, in any year
|10%
|0710.21.20
|Peas, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered Jan. 1
through June 30, or Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, inclusive
|10%
|0710.21.40
|Lima beans, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, not reduced in
size, entered Nov. 1 through the following May 31
|10%
|0710.22.10
|Lima beans, frozen, entered June 1 – October 31
|10%
|0710.22.15
|Cowpeas (other than black-eye peas), uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in
water, frozen, not reduced in size
|10%
|0710.22.20
|Frozen string beans (snap beans), not reduced in size
|10%
|0710.22.25
|Frozen beans nesoi, not reduced in size
|10%
|0710.22.37
|Beans nesoi, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, reduced in
size
|10%
|0710.22.40
|Chickpeas (garbanzos), uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen
|10%
|0710.29.05
|Pigeon peas, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered July
1 through September 30, inclusive, in any year
|10%
|0710.29.25
|Pigeon peas, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered Oct.
1 through the following June 30, inclusive
|10%
|0710.29.30
|Leguminous vegetables nesoi, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water,
frozen
|10%
|0710.29.40
|Spinach, New Zealand spinach and orache spinach (garden spinach), uncooked or
cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen
|10%
|0710.30.00
|Sweet corn, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen
|10%
|0710.40.00
|Bamboo shoots and water chestnuts (other than Chinese water chestnuts), uncooked or
cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen
|10%
|0710.80.15
|Mushrooms, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen
|10%
|0710.80.20
|Tomatoes, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered Mar.
1 thru July 14, incl. or Sept. 1 thru Nov. 14, incl.
|10%
|0710.80.40
|Tomatoes, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered July
15 through August 31, inclusive, in any year
|10%
|0710.80.45
|Tomatoes, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, if entered Nov.
15 through the following February, incl.
|10%
|0710.80.50
|Brussels sprouts, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, not
reduced in size
|10%
|0710.80.65
|Vegetables nesoi, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, not
reduced in size
|10%
|0710.80.70
|Okra, reduced in size, frozen
|10%
|0710.80.93
|Vegetables nesoi, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, reduced
in size
|10%
|0710.80.97
|Mixtures of pea pods and water chestnuts (other than Chinese water chestnuts),
uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen
|10%
|0710.90.11
|Mixtures of vegetables not elsewhere specified or included, uncooked or cooked by
steaming or boiling in water, frozen
|10%
|0710.90.91
|Cucumbers including gherkins, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state for
immediate consumption
|10%
|0711.40.00
|Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state
for immediate consumption
|10%
|0711.51.00
|Mushrooms, other than of the genus Agaricus, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in
that state for immediate consumption
|10%
|0711.59.10
|Leguminous vegetables, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state for
immediate consumption
|10%
|0711.90.20
|Onions, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption
|10%
|0711.90.50
|Vegetables nesoi, and mixtures of vegetables, provisionally preserved but unsuitable in
that state for immediate consumption
|10%
|0711.90.65
|Dried onion powder or flour
|10%
|0712.20.20
|Dried onions whole, cut, sliced or broken, but not further prepared
|10%
|0712.20.40
|Air dried or sun dried mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in
powder, but not further prepared
|10%
|0712.31.10
|Dried (not air or sun dried) mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, whole, cut, sliced, broken
or in powder, but not further prepared
|10%
|0712.31.20
|Dried wood ears (Auricularia spp.), whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not
further prepared
|10%
|0712.32.00
|Dried jelly fungi (Tremella spp), whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further
prepared
|10%
|0712.33.00
|Air dried or sun dried mushrooms (other than of the genus Agaricus), whole, cut, sliced,
broken or in powder, but not further prepared
|10%
|0712.39.10
|Dried (not air or sun dried) mushrooms (other than of the genus Agaricus), whole, cut,
sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared
|10%
|0712.39.20
|Dried truffles, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared
|10%
|0712.39.40
|Dried carrots, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared
|10%
|0712.90.10
|Dried olives, not ripe
|10%
|0712.90.15
|Dried olives, ripe
|10%
|0712.90.20
|Dried potatoes, whether or not cut or sliced but not further prepared
|10%
|0712.90.30
|Dried garlic, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared
|10%
|0712.90.40
|Dried fennel, marjoram, parsley, savory and tarragon, crude or not manufactured
|10%
|0712.90.60
|Dried parsley nesoi, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared
|10%
|0712.90.65
|Dried fennel, marjoram, savory and tarragon nesoi, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in
powder, but not further prepared
|10%
|0712.90.70
|Tomatoes, dried in powder
|10%
|0712.90.74
|Tomatoes, dried, whole, other
|10%
|0712.90.78
|Dried vegetables nesoi, and mixtures of dried vegetables, whole, cut, sliced, broken or
in powder, but not further prepared
|10%
|0712.90.85
|Seeds of peas of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|0713.10.10
|Dried split peas, shelled
|10%
|0713.10.20
|Dried peas, nesoi, shelled
|10%
|0713.10.40
|Seeds of chickpeas (garbanzos) of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|0713.20.10
|Dried chickpeas (garbanzos), shelled
|10%
|0713.20.20
|Seeds of beans of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|0713.31.10
|Dried beans, shelled, if entered May 1 through August 31, inclusive, in any year
|10%
|0713.31.20
|Dried beans, shelled, if entered September 1 through the following April 30, or
withdrawn for consumption at any time
|10%
|0713.31.40
|Seeds of small red (adzuki) beans of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|0713.32.10
|Dried small red (adzuki) beans, shelled
|10%
|0713.32.20
|Seeds of kidney beans, including white pea beans of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|0713.33.10
|Dried kidney beans, including white pea beans, shelled, if entered May 1 through
August 31, inclusive, in any year
|10%
|0713.33.20
|Dried kidney beans, including white pea beans, shelled, if entered Sept. 1 through April
30, or withdrawn for consumption at any time
|10%
|0713.33.40
|Dried Bambara beans, shelled, if entered for consumption from May 1 through August
31, inclusive, in any year
|10%
|0713.34.20
|Dried Bambara beans, shelled, if entered for consumption other than above period, or
withdrawn for consumption
|10%
|0713.34.40
|Dried cowpeas, shelled
|10%
|0713.35.00
|Seeds of beans nesoi, of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|0713.39.11
|Dried beans nesoi, shelled, if entered for consumption from May 1 through August 31,
inclusive, in any year
|10%
|0713.39.21
|Dried beans nesoi, shelled, if entered for consumption September 1 through April 30, or
withdrawn for consumption at any time
|10%
|0713.39.41
|Lentil seeds of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|0713.40.10
|Dried lentils, shelled
|10%
|0713.40.20
|Seeds of broad beans and horse beans of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|0713.50.10
|Dried broad beans and horse beans, shelled
|10%
|0713.50.20
|Dried pigeon pea seeds, shelled, if entered for consumption during the period from May
1 through August 31, inclusive, in any year
|10%
|0713.60.60
|Dried pigeon pea seeds, shelled, if entered Sept. 1 through the following April 30, or
withdrawn for consumption at any time
|10%
|0713.60.80
|Seeds of leguminous vegetables nesoi, of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|0713.90.11
|Dried guar seeds, shelled
|10%
|0713.90.50
|Dried leguminous vegetables nesoi, shelled, if entered for consumption during the
period from May 1 through August 31, inclusive, in any year
|10%
|0713.90.61
|Dried leguminous vegetales, nesoi, shelled, if entered Sept. 1 through the following April
30, or withdrawn for consumption at any time
|10%
|0713.90.81
|Cassava (manioc), fresh, chilled or dried, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets
|10%
|0714.10.20
|Sweet potatoes, frozen, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets
|10%
|0714.20.10
|Sweet potatoes, fresh, chilled or dried, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets
|10%
|0714.20.20
|Fresh or chilled yams (Dioscorea spp.), whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets
|10%
|0714.30.10
|Frozen yams (Dioscorea spp.)
|10%
|0714.30.20
|Dried yams (Dioscorea spp.), whether or not sliced but not in pellets
|10%
|0714.30.60
|Fresh or chilled taro (Colocasia spp.), whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets
|10%
|0714.40.10
|Frozen taro (Colocasia spp.)
|10%
|0714.40.20
|Dried taro (Colocasia spp.), in the form of pellets
|10%
|0714.40.50
|Dried taro (Colocasia spp.), whether or not sliced but not in pellets
|10%
|0714.40.60
|Fresh or chilled yautia (Xanthosoma spp.), whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets
|10%
|0714.50.10
|Frozen yautia (Xanthosoma spp.)
|10%
|0714.50.20
|Dried yautia (Xanthosoma spp.), in the form of pellets
|10%
|0714.50.50
|Dried yautia (Xanthosoma spp.), whether or not sliced but not in pellets
|10%
|0714.50.60
|Chinese water chestnuts, fresh or chilled
|10%
|0714.90.05
|Fresh or chilled arrowroot/salep/Jerusalem artichokes/similar roots & tubers, nesoi
|10%
|0714.90.39
|Mixtures of pea pods and Chineses water chestnuts, frozen
|10%
|0714.90.41
|Other mixtures of Chinese water chestnuts, frozen
|10%
|0714.90.42
|Chinese water chestnuts, not mixed, frozen
|10%
|0714.90.44
|Frozen dasheens/arrowroot/salep/Jerusalem artichokes/similar roots & tubers, nesoi
|10%
|0714.90.46
|Chinese water chestnuts, dried
|10%
|0714.90.48
|Dried dasheens, arrowroot, salep, Jerusalem artichokes and similar roots and tubers
nesoi, in the form of pellets
|10%
|0714.90.51
|Dried dasheens, arrowroot, salep, Jerusalem artichokes, and similar roots and tubers
nesoi, whether or not sliced but not in pellets
|10%
|0714.90.61
|Coconuts, desiccated
|10%
|0801.11.00
|Coconuts, fresh, not in the inner shell (endocarp)
|10%
|0801.19.01
|Cashew nuts, fresh or dried, in shell
|10%
|0801.31.00
|Cashew nuts, fresh or dried, shelled
|10%
|0801.32.00
|Almonds, fresh or dried, in shell
|10%
|0802.11.00
|Almonds, fresh or dried, shelled
|10%
|0802.12.00
|Hazelnuts or filberts, fresh or dried, shelled
|10%
|0802.22.00
|Walnuts, fresh or dried, in shell
|10%
|0802.31.00
|Walnuts, fresh or dried, shelled
|10%
|0802.32.00
|Chestnuts, fresh or dried, in shell
|10%
|0802.41.00
|Chestnuts, fresh or dried, shelled
|10%
|0802.42.00
|Pistachios, fresh or dried, in shell
|10%
|0802.51.00
|Pistachios, fresh or dried, shelled
|10%
|0802.52.00
|Macadamia nuts, shelled
|10%
|0802.62.00
|Areca nuts, fresh or dried, shelled
|10%
|0802.80.20
|Pecans, fresh or dried, in shell
|10%
|0802.90.10
|Pecans, fresh or dried, shelled
|10%
|0802.90.15
|Pignolias, fresh or dried, in shell
|10%
|0802.90.20
|Pignolias, fresh or dried, shelled
|10%
|0802.90.25
|Nuts,nesoi, fresh or dried, in shell
|10%
|0802.90.82
|Nuts nesoi, fresh or dried, shelled
|10%
|0802.90.98
|Plantains, dried
|10%
|0803.10.20
|Bananas, fresh or dried
|10%
|0803.90.00
|Dates, fresh or dried, whole, with or without pits, packed in units weighing (with
immediate container, if any) not over 4.6 kg
|10%
|0804.10.20
|Dates, fresh or dried, whole, with pits, packed in units weighing over 4.6 kg
|10%
|0804.10.40
|Dates, fresh or dried, whole, without pits, packed in units weighing over 4.6 kg
|10%
|0804.10.60
|Dates, fresh or dried, other than whole
|10%
|0804.10.80
|Figs, fresh or dried, whole, in units weighing more than 0.5 kg each
|10%
|0804.20.40
|Figs, fresh or dried, whole, in immediate containers weighing with their contents 0.5 kg
or less
|10%
|0804.20.60
|Figs, fresh or dried, other than whole (including fig paste)
|10%
|0804.20.80
|Pineapples, fresh or dried, not reduced in size, in bulk
|10%
|0804.30.20
|Pineapples, fresh or dried, not reduced in size, in crates or other packages
|10%
|0804.30.40
|Pineapples, fresh or dried, reduced in size
|10%
|0804.30.60
|Guavas, mangoes, and mangosteens, fresh, if entered during the period September 1
through May 31, inclusive
|10%
|0804.50.40
|Guavas, mangoes, and mangosteens, fresh, if entered during the period June 1 through
August 31, inclusive
|10%
|0804.50.60
|Guavas, mangoes, and mangosteens, dried
|10%
|0804.50.80
|Oranges, fresh or dried
|10%
|0805.10.00
|Mandarins and other similar citrus hybrids including tangerines, satsumas, clementines,
wilkings, fresh or dried
|10%
|0805.21.00
|Clementines, fresh or dried, other
|10%
|0805.22.00
|Wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, fresh or dried, other
|10%
|0805.29.00
|Raisins, made from dried seedless grapes
|10%
|0806.20.10
|Raisins, made from other than seedless grapes
|10%
|0806.20.20
|Grapes, dried, other than raisins
|10%
|0806.20.90
|Apples, fresh
|10%
|0808.10.00
|Pears, fresh, if entered during the period from April 1 through June 30, inclusive
|10%
|0808.30.20
|Pears, fresh, if entered during the period from July 1 through the following March 31,
inclusive
|10%
|0808.30.40
|Quinces, fresh, if entered during the period from April 1 through June 30, inclusive
|10%
|0808.40.20
|Quinces, fresh, if entered during the period from July 1 through the following March 31,
inclusive
|10%
|0808.40.40
|Other cherries, fresh
|10%
|0809.29.00
|Peaches, including nectarines, fresh, if entered during the period from June 1 through
November 30, inclusive
|10%
|0809.30.20
|Peaches, including nectarines, fresh, if entered during the period from December 1
through the following May 31, inclusive
|10%
|0809.30.40
|Strawberries, fresh, if entered during the period from June 15 through September 15,
inclusive
|10%
|0810.10.20
|Strawberries, fresh, if entered during the period from September 16 through the
following June 14, inclusive
|10%
|0810.10.40
|Raspberries and loganberries, fresh, if entered during the period from September 1
through the following June 30, inclusive
|10%
|0810.20.10
|Black, white or red currants and gooseberries (other than kiwifruit), fresh
|10%
|0810.30.00
|Cranberries, blueberries and other fruits of the genus Vaccinium, fresh
|10%
|0810.40.00
|Persimmons, fresh
|10%
|0810.70.00
|Other berries and tamarinds, fresh
|10%
|0810.90.27
|Fruit, not elsewhere specified or included, fresh
|10%
|0810.90.46
|Strawberries, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening
|10%
|0811.10.00
|Raspberries, loganberries, black currants and gooseberries, frozen, in water or
containing added sweetening
|10%
|0811.20.20
|Blackberries, mulberries and white or red currants, frozen, in water or containing added
sweetening
|10%
|0811.20.40
|Bananas and plantains, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening
|10%
|0811.90.10
|Blueberries, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening
|10%
|0811.90.20
|Boysenberries, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening
|10%
|0811.90.22
|Cashew apples, mameyes colorados, sapodillas, soursops and sweetsops, frozen, in
water or containing added sweetening
|10%
|0811.90.25
|Coconut meat, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening
|10%
|0811.90.30
|Cranberries, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening
|10%
|0811.90.35
|Papayas, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening
|10%
|0811.90.40
|Pineapples, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening
|10%
|0811.90.50
|Mangoes, frozen, whether or not previously steamed or boiled
|10%
|0811.90.52
|Melons, frozen, in water or containing added sweetening
|10%
|0811.90.55
|Fruit, nesoi, frozen, whether or not previously steamed or boiled
|10%
|0811.90.80
|Mixtures of two or more fruits, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for
consumption
|10%
|0812.90.10
|Citrus fruit, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate
consumption
|10%
|0812.90.20
|Figs, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption
|10%
|0812.90.30
|Pineapples, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate
consumption
|10%
|0812.90.40
|Strawberries, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate
consumption
|10%
|0812.90.50
|Fruit and nuts nesoi, including mixtures containing nuts, provisionally preserved, but not
for immediate consumption
|10%
|0812.90.90
|Apricots, dried
|10%
|0813.10.00
|Prunes and plums, soaked in brine and dried
|10%
|0813.20.10
|Prunes and plums, dried, (except if presoaked in brine)
|10%
|0813.20.20
|Apples, dried
|10%
|0813.30.00
|Papayas, dried
|10%
|0813.40.10
|Barberries, dried
|10%
|0813.40.15
|Berries except barberries, dried
|10%
|0813.40.20
|Cherries, dried
|10%
|0813.40.30
|Peaches, dried
|10%
|0813.40.40
|Tamarinds, dried
|10%
|0813.40.80
|Fruit nesoi, dried, other than that of headings 0801 to 0806, and excluding mixtures
|10%
|0813.40.90
|Mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of Chapter 8
|10%
|0813.50.00
|Peel of orange or citron, fresh, frozen, dried or provisionally preserved in brine, in sulfur
water or other preservative solutions
|10%
|0814.00.10
|Lime peel, fresh, frozen or in brine
|10%
|0814.00.40
|Peel of citrus fruit, excl. orange or citron and peel, nesoi, of melon, fresh, frozen, dried
or provisionally preserved
|10%
|0814.00.80
|Durum wheat, seed
|10%
|1001.11.00
|Wheat & meslin other than durum or seed wheat
|10%
|1001.99.00
|Barley, seed
|10%
|1003.10.00
|Barley, other than seed, for malting purposes
|10%
|1003.90.20
|Barley, not seed, other than for malting purposes
|10%
|1003.90.40
|Oats, seed
|10%
|1004.10.00
|Oats, other than seed
|10%
|1004.90.00
|Yellow dent corn
|10%
|1005.90.20
|Corn (maize), other than seed and yellow dent corn
|10%
|1005.90.40
|Basmati rice, husked
|10%
|1006.20.20
|Husked (brown) rice, other than Basmati
|10%
|1006.20.40
|Rice semi-milled or wholly milled, whether or not polished or glazed, parboiled
|10%
|1006.30.10
|Rice semi-milled or wholly milled, whether or not polished or glazed, other than
parboiled
|10%
|1006.30.90
|Broken rice
|10%
|1006.40.00
|Grain sorghum, seed
|10%
|1007.10.00
|Grain sorghum, other than seed
|10%
|1007.90.00
|Buckwheat
|10%
|1008.10.00
|Millet, seed
|10%
|1008.21.00
|Millet, other than seed
|10%
|1008.29.00
|Canary seed
|10%
|1008.30.00
|Quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa)
|10%
|1008.50.00
|Cereals nesoi (including wild rice)
|10%
|1008.90.01
|Wheat or meslin flour
|10%
|1101.00.00
|Corn (maize) flour
|10%
|1102.20.00
|Buckwheat flour
|10%
|1102.90.20
|Rice flour
|10%
|1102.90.25
|Rye flour
|10%
|1102.90.27
|Cereal flours nesoi, mixed together
|10%
|1102.90.30
|Cereal flours, other than of wheat or meslin, rye, corn, rice or buckwheat
|10%
|1102.90.60
|Groats and meal of wheat
|10%
|1103.11.00
|Groats and meal of corn (maize)
|10%
|1103.13.00
|Groats and meal of oats
|10%
|1103.19.12
|Groats and meal of rice
|10%
|1103.19.14
|Groats and meal of cereals other than wheat, oats, corn (maize) or rice
|10%
|1103.19.90
|Pellets of cereals
|10%
|1103.20.00
|Rolled or flaked grains of oats
|10%
|1104.12.00
|Rolled or flaked grains of barley
|10%
|1104.19.10
|Rolled or flaked grains of cereals, other than of barley or oats
|10%
|1104.19.90
|Grains of oats, hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled or otherwise worked, but not
rolled or flaked
|10%
|1104.22.00
|Grains of corn (maize), hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled or otherwise worked, but
not rolled or flaked
|10%
|1104.23.00
|Grains of barley, hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled or otherwise worked, but not
rolled or flaked
|10%
|1104.29.10
|Grains of cereals other than barley, oats or corn, hulled, pearled, clipped, sliced, kibbled
or otherwise worked, but not rolled or flaked
|10%
|1104.29.90
|Germ of cereals, whole, rolled, flaked or ground
|10%
|1104.30.00
|Flour, meal and powder of potatoes
|10%
|1105.10.00
|Flakes, granules and pellets, of potatoes
|10%
|1105.20.00
|Flour, meal and powder of the dried leguminous vegetables of heading 0713
|10%
|1106.10.00
|Flour, meal and powder of Chinese water chestnuts
|10%
|1106.20.10
|Flour, meal and powder of sago, or of roots or tubers of heading 0714 (excluding
Chinese water chestnuts)
|10%
|1106.20.90
|Flour, meal and powder of banana and plantain
|10%
|1106.30.20
|Fruit and nut flour, meal and powder of the products of chapter 8, other than of banana
and plantain
|10%
|1106.30.40
|Malt, not roasted
|10%
|1107.10.00
|Malt, roasted
|10%
|1107.20.00
|Wheat starch
|10%
|1108.11.00
|Corn (maize) starch
|10%
|1108.12.00
|Potato starch
|10%
|1108.13.00
|Cassava (manioc) starch
|10%
|1108.14.00
|Starches other than wheat, corn (maize), potato or cassava (manioc) starches
|10%
|1108.19.00
|Inulin
|10%
|1108.20.00
|Wheat gluten, whether or not dried, to be used as animal feed
|10%
|1109.00.10
|Wheat gluten, whether or not dried, to be used for other than animal feed
|10%
|1109.00.90
|Soybeans, whether or not broken, seed
|10%
|1201.10.00
|Soybeans, whether or not broken, other than seed
|10%
|1201.90.00
|Peanuts (ground-nuts), seed, not roasted or cooked, shelled, subject to add. US note 2
to Ch.12
|10%
|1202.30.40
|Flaxseed (linseed), whether or not broken
|10%
|1204.00.00
|Low erucic acid rape or colza seeds, whether or not broken
|10%
|1205.10.00
|Rape or colza seeds (other than of low erucic acid), whether or not broken
|10%
|1205.90.00
|Sunflower seeds, whether or not broken
|10%
|1206.00.00
|Sesame seeds, whether or not broken
|10%
|1207.40.00
|Mustard seeds, whether or not broken
|10%
|1207.50.00
|Safflower (Carthamus tintorius) seeds
|10%
|1207.60.00
|Melon seeds
|10%
|1207.70.00
|Poppy seeds, whether or not broken
|10%
|1207.91.00
|Other oil seeds and oleaginous fruits whether or not broken, incl niger seeds, hemp
seeds and seeds nesoi
|10%
|1207.99.03
|Flours and meals of soybeans
|10%
|1208.10.00
|Flours and meals of oil seeds or oleaginous fruits other than those of mustard or
soybeans
|10%
|1208.90.00
|Sugar beet seeds of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|1209.10.00
|Alfalfa (lucerne) seed of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|1209.21.00
|Rye grass seeds of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|1209.25.00
|Beet seed, other than sugar beet seed, of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|1209.29.10
|Seeds of forage plants of a kind used for sowing, not elsewhere specified or included
|10%
|1209.29.91
|Seeds of herbaceous plants cultivated principally for their flowers
|10%
|1209.30.00
|Cauliflower seeds of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|1209.91.10
|Celery seeds of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|1209.91.20
|Onion seeds of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|1209.91.40
|Parsley seeds of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|1209.91.50
|Pepper seeds of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|1209.91.60
|Vegetable seeds, nesoi, of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|1209.91.80
|Tree and shrub seeds of a kind used for sowing
|10%
|1209.99.20
|Seeds, fruits and spores, of a kind used for sowing, nesoi
|10%
|1209.99.41
|Hop cones, fresh or dried, neither ground, powdered nor in the form of pellets
|10%
|1210.10.00
|Ginseng roots, fresh or dried, whether or not cut, crushed or powdered
|10%
|1211.20.10
|Ginseng roots, frozen or chilled
|10%
|1211.20.15
|Coca leaf, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or
similar purposes
|10%
|1211.30.00
|Poppy straw, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or
similar purposes
|10%
|1211.40.00
|Ephedra
|10%
|1211.50.00
|Mint leaves, crude or not manufactured, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for
insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes
|10%
|1211.90.20
|Mint leaves nesoi, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal
or similar purposes
|10%
|1211.90.40
|Plants, parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), used in perfumery, pharmacy,
insecticidal, fungicidal or similar puproses, other, fresh or dried
|10%
|1211.90.92
|Plants, parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), used in perfumery, pharmacy,
insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes, chilled or frozen
|10%
|1211.90.93
|Seaweeds and other algae, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground, fit for
human consumption
|10%
|1212.21.00
|Seaweeds and other algae, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground, other
than for human consumption
|10%
|1212.29.00
|Locust beans (carob)
|10%
|1212.92.00
|Nectarine stones and kernels of a kind used primarily for human consumption, not
elsewhere specified or included
|10%
|1212.99.20
|Apricot, peach (other than nectarine) or plum stones and kernels used primarily for
human consumption, not elsewhere specified or included
|10%
|1212.99.30
|Fruit stone & kernel (not apricot/peach/plum) & other vegetable products used primary
human consumption, nesoi
|10%
|1212.99.92
|Cereal straw and husks, unprepared, whether or not chopped, ground, pressed or in the
form of pellets
|10%
|1213.00.00
|Alfalfa (lucerne) meal and pellets
|10%
|1214.10.00
|Rutabagas, mangolds, fodder roots, hay, clover, sainfoin, kale, lupines, vetches & forage
products nesoi
|10%
|1214.90.00
|Bamboos, of a kind used primarily for plaiting
|10%
|1401.10.00
|Rattans, in the rough or cut transversely into sections, of a kind used primarily for
plaiting
|10%
|1401.20.20
|Rattans, other than those in the rough or cut transversely into sections, of a kind used
primarily for plaiting
|10%
|1401.20.40
|Willow (osier), of a kind used primarily for plaiting
|10%
|1401.90.20
|Lime bark, raffia, reeds, rushes, cleaned, bleached or dyed cereal straw, other vegetable
materials nesoi, used primarily for plaiting
|10%
|1401.90.40
|Cotton linters
|10%
|1404.20.00
|Vegetable hair not elsewere specified or included
|10%
|1404.90.10
|Istle of a kind used primarily in brooms or brushes
|10%
|1404.90.30
|Piassava, couch-grass and other vegetable materials nesoi, of a kind used primarily in
brooms or brushes
|10%
|1404.90.40
|Other vegetable materials nesoi
|10%
|1404.90.90
|Cod-liver oil and its fractions
|10%
|1504.10.20
|Fish-liver oils and their fractions, other than cod-liver oil and its fractions
|10%
|1504.10.40
|Cod oil and its fractions, other than liver oil
|10%
|1504.20.20
|Herring oil and its fractions, other than liver oil
|10%
|1504.20.40
|Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish other than cod and herring, excluding liver oil
|10%
|1504.20.60
|Wool grease, crude
|10%
|1505.00.10
|Fatty substances derived from wool grease (including lanolin)
|10%
|1505.00.90
|Animal fats and oils and their fractions nesoi, whether or not refined, but not chemically
modified
|10%
|1506.00.00
|Prepared or preserved meat or meat offal of chickens, nesoi
|10%
|1602.32.00
|Clam juice
|10%
|1603.00.10
|Extracts and juices of meat, fish, crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates,
other than clam juice
|10%
|1603.00.90
|Prepared or preserved salmon, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in oil, in airtight
containers
|10%
|1604.11.20
|Prepared or preserved salmon, whole or in pieces, but not minced, other than in oil and
in airtight containers
|10%
|1604.11.40
|Prepared or preserved herrings, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in oil, in airtight
containers
|10%
|1604.12.20
|Herrings, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in tomato sauce, smoked or kippered, in
immediate containers over 0.45 kg each
|10%
|1604.12.40
|Herrings prepared or preserved, whole or in pieces, but not minced, nesoi
|10%
|1604.12.60
|Smoked sardines, in oil, not skinned nor boned, $1/kg or more in tin-plate containers, or
$1.10/kg or more in other airtight containers
|10%
|1604.13.10
|Sardines, not smoked, sardinella, brisling or sprats, neither skinned nor boned, in oil, in
airtight containers
|10%
|1604.13.20
|Sardines, sardinella, brisling or sprats, skinned or boned, in oil, in airtight containers
|10%
|1604.13.30
|Sardines, sardinella, brisling, sprats in containers with their contents under 225 g each,
except those in oil and in airtight containers
|10%
|1604.13.40
|Sardines, sardinella and brisling or sprats (not in oil and airtight cont.), prepared or
preserved, not minced, cont. 225 g or more
|10%
|1604.13.90
|Tunas and skipjack, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in oil, in airtight containers
|10%
|1604.14.10
|Tunas and skipjack, not in oil, in airtight cont., n/o 7 kg, not of U.S. possessions, product
within quota
|10%
|1604.14.22
|Tunas and skipjack, not in oil, in airtight containers, n/o 7 kg, not of U.S. possessions,
over quota
|10%
|1604.14.30
|Tunas and skipjack, not in airtight containers, not in oil, in bulk or in immediate
containers weighing with contents over 6.8 kg each
|10%
|1604.14.40
|Tunas and skipjack, not in airtight containers, not in bulk or in immediate containers
weighing with contents over 6.8 kg each
|10%
|1604.14.50
|Bonito (Sarda spp.), in oil
|10%
|1604.14.70
|Bonito (Sarda spp.), not in oil
|10%
|1604.14.80
|Prepared or preserved mackerel, whole or in pieces, but not minced
|10%
|1604.15.00
|Anchovies, whole or in pieces but not minced, in oil, in airtight containers
|10%
|1604.16.20
|Prepared or preserved anchovies, whole or in pieces, not minced, not in oil, in
immediate containers with their contents 6.8 kg or less ea.
|10%
|1604.16.40
|Prepared or preserved anchovies, whole or in pieces, but not minced, not in oil, nesoi
|10%
|1604.16.60
|Prepared or preserved eels, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in airtight containers,
not in oil
|10%
|1604.17.10
|Eel portions similar to fish sticks and like products of any size or shape, breaded, coated
with batter, not cooked nor in oil
|10%
|1604.17.40
|Eel similar to fish sticks and like products of any size or shape, if breaded, coated with
batter, cooked or in oil
|10%
|1604.17.50
|Prepared or preserved eel, in oil and in bulk or in immediate containers weighing over 7
kg each
|10%
|1604.17.60
|Prepared or preserved eel, whole or in pieces, but not minced, nesoi
|10%
|1604.17.80
|Shark fins, not in oil, in airtight containters
|10%
|1604.18.10
|Shark fins, not in airtight containers
|10%
|1604.18.90
|Bonito, yellowtail and pollock, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in airtight containers,
not in oil
|10%
|1604.19.10
|Other fish, excluding bonito, yellowtail and pollock, in airtight containers, not in oil
|10%
|1604.19.22
|Bonito, yellowtail and pollock, whole or in pieces, but not minced, in airtight containers,
in oil
|10%
|1604.19.25
|Other fish, excluding bonito, yellowtail and pollock, in airtight containers, in oil
|10%
|1604.19.32
|Fish sticks and like products of any size or shape, fillets or other portions of fish,
breaded, coated with batter, not cooked nor in oil
|10%
|1604.19.41
|Fish sticks and like products of any size or shape, fillets or other portions of fish, if
breaded, coated with batter, cooked or in oil
|10%
|1604.19.51
|Prepared or preserved fish nesoi, in oil and in bulk or in immediate containers weighing
over 7 kg each
|10%
|1604.19.61
|Fish, whole or in pieces, but not minced, prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|1604.19.82
|Products containing meat of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates,
prepared meals
|10%
|1604.20.05
|Fish pastes
|10%
|1604.20.10
|Fish balls, cakes and puddings, in oil
|10%
|1604.20.15
|Fish balls, cakes and puddings, not in oil, in immediate airtight containers, weighing with
their contents not over 6.8 kg each
|10%
|1604.20.20
|Fish balls, cakes and puddings, not in oil, and in immediate nonairtight containers
weighing with their contents not over 6.8 kg each
|10%
|1604.20.25
|Fish balls, cakes and puddings, not in oil, not in immediate containers, weighing with
their contents not over 6.8 kg each
|10%
|1604.20.30
|Fish sticks and similar products of any size or shape, if breaded, coated with batter or
similarly prepared, not cooked nor in oil
|10%
|1604.20.40
|Fish sticks and similar products of any size or shape, if breaded, coated with batter or
similarly prepared, cooked or in oil
|10%
|1604.20.50
|Prepared or preserved fish, other than whole or in pieces, nesoi
|10%
|1604.20.60
|Caviar
|10%
|1604.31.00
|Caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs, boiled and in airtight containers
|10%
|1604.32.30
|Caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs, nesoi
|10%
|1604.32.40
|Crab products containing fish meat; prepared meals of crab
|10%
|1605.10.05
|Crabmeat, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers
|10%
|1605.10.20
|Crabmeat, prepared or preserved, other than in airtight containers
|10%
|1605.10.40
|Crabs, other than crabmeat, prepared or preserved
|10%
|1605.10.60
|Shrimp & prawns not in airtight containers: fish meat and prepared meals
|10%
|1605.21.05
|Shrimp & prawns not in airtight containers: other than fish meat and prepared meals
|10%
|1605.21.10
|Shrimp & prawns in airtight containers: fish meat and prepared meals
|10%
|1605.29.05
|Shrimp & prawns in airtight containers: other than fish meat and prepared meals
|10%
|1605.29.10
|Lobster products containing fish meat; prepared meals of lobster
|10%
|1605.30.05
|Lobster, prepared or preserved, not containing fish meat, nesoi
|10%
|1605.30.10
|Crustacean products nesoi, containing fish meat; prepared meals of crustaceans, nesoi
|10%
|1605.40.05
|Crustaceans nesoi, prepared or preserved, not containing fish meat, nesoi
|10%
|1605.40.10
|Oysters, fish meat or prepared meals
|10%
|1605.51.05
|Smoked oysters
|10%
|1605.51.40
|Oysters, prepared or preserved, but not smoked
|10%
|1605.51.50
|Scallops, including queen scallops as containing fish meat; prepared meals
|10%
|1605.52.05
|Scallops, including queen scallops, prepared or preserved
|10%
|1605.52.60
|Mussels, containing fish meats or in prepared meals
|10%
|1605.53.05
|Mussels, prepared or preserved
|10%
|1605.53.60
|Cuttle fish and squid, as containing fish meat; prepared meals
|10%
|1605.54.05
|Cuttle fish and squid, prepared or preserved
|10%
|1605.54.60
|Octopus, as containing fish meat or prepared meals
|10%
|1605.55.05
|Octopus, prepared or preserved
|10%
|1605.55.60
|Products of clams, cockles, and arkshells containing fish meat; prepared meals
|10%
|1605.56.05
|Razor clams, in airtight containers, prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|1605.56.10
|Boiled clams in immediate airtight containers, the contents of which do not exceed 680
g gross weight
|10%
|1605.56.15
|Clams, prepared or preserved, excluding boiled clams, in immediate airtight containers,
nesoi
|10%
|1605.56.20
|Clams, prepared or preserved, other than in airtight containers
|10%
|1605.56.30
|Cockles and arkshells, prepared or preserved
|10%
|1605.56.60
|Products of abalone containing fish meat; prepared meals of abalone
|10%
|1605.57.05
|Abalone, prepared or preserved
|10%
|1605.57.60
|Products of snails, other than sea snails, containing fish meat; prepared meals of snails
other than sea snails
|10%
|1605.58.05
|Prepared or preserved snails, other than sea snails
|10%
|1605.58.55
|Products of molluscs nesoi containing fish meat; prepared meals of molluscs nesoi
|10%
|1605.59.05
|Molluscs nesoi, prepared or preserved
|10%
|1605.59.60
|Sea cucumbers, prepared or preserved
|10%
|1605.61.00
|Sea urchins, prepared or preserved
|10%
|1605.62.00
|Jelly fish, prepared or preserved
|10%
|1605.63.00
|Other aquatic invertebrates, nesoi, prepared or preserved
|10%
|1605.69.00
|Cane/beet sugar & pure sucrose, refined, solid, w/o added coloring or flavoring, subject
to add. US 5 to Ch.17
|10%
|1701.99.10
|Cane/beet sugar & pure sucrose, refined, solid, w/o added coloring or flavoring, not
subject to gen. note 15 or add. US 5 to Ch.17
|10%
|1701.99.50
|Sugars and sugar syrups, and articles containing sugar, nesoi
|10%
|1702.90.90
|Sugar confections or sweetmeats ready for consumption, not containing cocoa, other
than candied nuts or cough drops
|10%
|1704.90.35
|Sugar confectionery, w/o cocoa, nesoi
|10%
|1704.90.90
|Flour-, meal-, starch-, malt extract- or dairy-based food preps not containing cocoa and
not containing specific amounts of dairy, nesoi
|10%
|1901.90.91
|Uncooked pasta, not stuffed or otherwise prepared, not containing eggs, exclusively
pasta
|10%
|1902.19.20
|Uncooked pasta, not stuffed or otherwise prepared, not containing eggs, nesoi,
including pasta packaged with sauce preparations
|10%
|1902.19.40
|Stuffed pasta, whether or not cooked or otherwise prepared
|10%
|1902.20.00
|Pasta nesoi
|10%
|1902.30.00
|Bread, pastry, cake, biscuit and similar baked products nesoi, and puddings whether or
not containing chocolate, fruit, nuts or confectionery
|10%
|1905.90.10
|Cucumbers including gherkins, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid
|10%
|2001.10.00
|Capers, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid, nesoi
|10%
|2001.90.20
|Artichokes, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid
|10%
|2001.90.25
|Beans, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid
|10%
|2001.90.30
|Onions, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid
|10%
|2001.90.34
|Pimientos, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid
|10%
|2001.90.35
|Vegetables (including olives) nesoi, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid
|10%
|2001.90.38
|Chestnuts, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid
|10%
|2001.90.42
|Chinese water chestnuts, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid
|10%
|2001.90.48
|Walnuts, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid
|10%
|2001.90.50
|Fruits, nuts, and other edible parts of plants, nesoi, prepared or preserved by vinegar or
acetic acid
|10%
|2001.90.60
|Tomatoes, whole or in pieces, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or
acetic acid
|10%
|2002.10.00
|Tomato prep/pres ex by vinegar/acetic acid, powder
|10%
|2002.90.40
|Tomatoes prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, nesoi
|10%
|2002.90.80
|Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or
acetic acid
|10%
|2003.10.01
|Truffles
|10%
|2003.90.10
|Mushrooms other than of the genus Agaricus or truffles, prepared or preserved
otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid
|10%
|2003.90.80
|Potatoes (not Solano), prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid,
frozen
|10%
|2004.10.80
|Beans, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, frozen
|10%
|2004.90.80
|Vegetables and mixtures of vegetables, nesoi, prepared or preserved other than by
vinegar or acetic acid, frozen, not preserved by sugar
|10%
|2004.90.85
|Potato preparations, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid,
not frozen
|10%
|2005.20.00
|Peas, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen
|10%
|2005.40.00
|Black-eye cowpeas, shelled, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic
acid, not frozen
|10%
|2005.51.20
|Beans other than black-eye cowpeas, shelled, prepared or preserved otherwise than by
vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen
|10%
|2005.51.40
|Beans, not shelled, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not
frozen
|10%
|2005.59.00
|Asparagus, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen
|10%
|2005.60.00
|Olives, green, in a saline solution, pitted or stuffed, not place packed
|10%
|2005.70.25
|Olives (not green), in a saline solution, canned, pitted
|10%
|2005.70.60
|Olives (not green), in a saline solution, in airtight containers of glass or metal but not
canned
|10%
|2005.70.70
|Olives (not green), in a saline solution, not canned, nesoi
|10%
|2005.70.75
|Olives, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar, acetic acid or saline soln, not
frozen, nesoi
|10%
|2005.70.97
|Sweet corn, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar, acetic acid or sugar, not
frozen
|10%
|2005.80.00
|Bamboo shoots in airtight containers, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar
or acetic acid, not frozen, not preserved by sugar
|10%
|2005.91.60
|Bamboo shoots, not in airtight containers, prepared or preserved otherwise than by
vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen, not preserved by sugar
|10%
|2005.91.97
|Carrots in airtight containers, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar, acetic
acid or sugar, not frozen
|10%
|2005.99.10
|Onions, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen
|10%
|2005.99.20
|Sauerkraut, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen
|10%
|2005.99.30
|Whole or Sliced water chestnuts, other than Chinese water chestnuts, prepared or
preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid or sugar
|10%
|2005.99.41
|Pimientos, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen
|10%
|2005.99.50
|Fruits of the genus Capsicum or Pimenta, not pimientos, prepared or preserved
otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen
|10%
|2005.99.55
|Artichokes, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen
|10%
|2005.99.80
|Chickpeas (garbanzos), prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid,
not frozen
|10%
|2005.99.85
|Vegetables nesoi,& mixtures of vegetables,prepared or preserved otherwise than by
vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen, not preserved by sugar
|10%
|2005.99.97
|Cherries, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized)
|10%
|2006.00.20
|Ginger root, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized)
|10%
|2006.00.30
|Pineapples, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized)
|10%
|2006.00.40
|Mixtures of vegetables, fruit, nuts, fruit-peel or other parts of plants, preserved by sugar
(drained, glace or crystallized)
|10%
|2006.00.50
|Citrus fruit or peel of citrus or other fruit, except mixtures, preserved by sugar (drained,
glace or crystallized)
|10%
|2006.00.60
|Fruit nesoi, and nuts, except mixtures, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized)
|10%
|2006.00.70
|Vegetables and parts of plants, nesoi, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallized),
except mixtures,
|10%
|2006.00.90
|Homogenized cooked preparations of fruit put up for retail sale as infant food or for
dietetic purposes, in cont. not over 250 grams, net
|10%
|2007.10.00
|Citrus fruit pastes and purees, being cooked preparations
|10%
|2007.91.10
|Orange marmalade
|10%
|2007.91.40
|Lingonberry and raspberry jams
|10%
|2007.99.05
|Strawberry jam
|10%
|2007.99.10
|Currant and other berry jams, nesoi
|10%
|2007.99.15
|Apricot jam
|10%
|2007.99.20
|Cherry jam
|10%
|2007.99.25
|Peach jam
|10%
|2007.99.35
|Pineapple jam
|10%
|2007.99.40
|Jams, nesoi
|10%
|2007.99.45
|Apple, quince and pear pastes and purees, being cooked preparations
|10%
|2007.99.48
|Guava and mango pastes and purees, being cooked preparations
|10%
|2007.99.50
|Strawberry pastes and purees, being cooked preparations
|10%
|2007.99.60
|Fruit pastes and purees, nesoi, and nut pastes and purees, being cooked preparations
|10%
|2007.99.65
|Currant and berry fruit jellies
|10%
|2007.99.70
|Fruit jellies, other than currant and berry
|10%
|2007.99.75
|Peanut butter and paste, subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS
|10%
|2008.11.02
|Peanut butter and paste, subject to add. US note 5 to Ch. 20, not GN15
|10%
|2008.11.05
|Peanut butter and paste, nesoi, not subject to gen note 15 or add US note 5 to Ch. 20
|10%
|2008.11.15
|Blanched peanuts, subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS
|10%
|2008.11.22
|Blanched peanuts, subject to add. US note 2 to Ch. 12, not GN15
|10%
|2008.11.25
|Peanuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi, subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS
|10%
|2008.11.42
|Peanuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi, subject to add. US note 2 to chap. 12,
not GN15
|10%
|2008.11.45
|Brazil nuts and cashew nuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.19.10
|Coconuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.19.15
|Filberts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.19.20
|Pecans, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.19.25
|Pignolia and pistachio nuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.19.30
|Almonds, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.19.40
|Watermelon seeds, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.19.50
|Mixtures of nuts or other seeds otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.19.85
|Other nuts and seeds nesoi, excluding mixtures, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.19.90
|Pineapples, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.20.00
|Peel of oranges, mandarins, clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, otherwise
prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.30.10
|Peel of lemons, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.30.20
|Peel of citrus fruit, nesoi, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.30.30
|Oranges (other than peel or pulp), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.30.40
|Satsumas, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers, aggregate quantity n/o 40,000
metric tons/calandar yr
|10%
|2008.30.42
|Satsumas, prepared or preserved, in airtight containers, aggregate quantity o/40,000
metric tons/calandar yr
|10%
|2008.30.46
|Mandarins (other than satsuma), prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.30.48
|Clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids (other than peel or pulp), otherwise
prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.30.55
|Grapefruit (other than peel or pulp), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.30.70
|Kumquats (other than peel or pulp), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.30.80
|Citrus fruit nesoi (including bergamots), other than peel or pulp, otherwise prepared or
preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.30.96
|Pears, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.40.00
|Apricot pulp, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.50.20
|Apricots, other than pulp, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.50.40
|Cherries, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.60.00
|Nectarines, otherwise prepared or preserved, not elsewhere specified or included
|10%
|2008.70.10
|Peaches (excluding nectarines), otherwise prepared or preserved, not elsewhere
specified or included
|10%
|2008.70.20
|Strawberries, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.80.00
|Cranberries
|10%
|2008.93.00
|Mixtures of fruit or edible parts of plants, in airtight cont. excl. apricots, citrus, peaches
or pears (incl. canned tropical fruit salad)
|10%
|2008.97.10
|Mixtures of fruit or other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
(excluding tropical fruit salad)
|10%
|2008.97.90
|Apples, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.05
|Bananas, other than pulp, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.15
|Blueberries, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi.
|10%
|2008.99.18
|Berries, other than cranberries, blueberries and strawberries, otherwise prepared or
preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.21
|Cashew apples, mameyes colorados, sapodillas, soursops and sweetsops, otherwise
prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.23
|Dates, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.25
|Figs, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.28
|Grapes, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.29
|Guavas, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.30
|Lychees and longans, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.35
|Mangoes, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.40
|Papayas, other than pulp, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.50
|Plums (including prune plums and sloes), otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.60
|Soybeans, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.61
|Sweet ginger, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.63
|Chinese water chestnuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, frozen, not elsewhere
specified or included
|10%
|2008.99.70
|Chinese water chestnuts, otherwise prepared or preserved, not frozen, not elsewhere
specified or included
|10%
|2008.99.71
|Pulp of fruit nesoi, and other edible parts of plants nesoi, excluding mixtures, otherwise
prepared or preserved, nesoi
|10%
|2008.99.80
|Bean cake, bean stick, miso, other fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plans, prepared
or preserved
|10%
|2008.99.91
|Orange juice, frozen, unfermented and not containing added spirit
|10%
|2009.11.00
|Grapefruit juice, of a Brix value exceeding 20, unfermented
|10%
|2009.29.00
|Lime juice, of a Brix value not exceeding 20, fit for beverage purposes, unfermented
|10%
|2009.31.20
|Citrus juice of any single citrus fruit (other than orange, grapefruit or lime), Brix value
not exceeding 20, not concentrated, unfermented
|10%
|2009.31.40
|Citrus juice of any single citrus fruit (other than orange, grapefruit or lime), of a Brix
value not exceeding 20, concentrated, unfermented
|10%
|2009.31.60
|Citrus juice of any single citrus fruit (other than orange, grapefruit or lime), of a Brix
value exceeding 20, unfermented
|10%
|2009.39.60
|Pineapple juice, of a Brix value not exceeding 20, concentrated (in degree of
concentration greater than 3.5), unfermented
|10%
|2009.41.40
|Pineapple juice, of a Brix value exceeding 20, concentrated (in degree of concentration
greater than 3.5)
|10%
|2009.49.40
|Tomato juice, concentrated or not concentrated
|10%
|2009.50.00
|Grape juice (including grape must), of a Brix value exceeding 30, unfermented
|10%
|2009.69.00
|Apple juice, of a Brix value not exceeding 20, unfermented
|10%
|2009.71.00
|Apple juice, of a Brix value exceeding 20, unfermented
|10%
|2009.79.00
|Pear juice, concentrated or not concentrated
|10%
|2009.89.20
|Juice of any other single fruit, nesoi, (including cherries and berries), concentrated or
not concentrated
|10%
|2009.89.60
|Juice of any single vegetable, other than tomato, concentrated or not concentrated
|10%
|2009.89.80
|Mixtures of fruit juices, or mixtures of vegetable and fruit juices, concentrated or not
concentrated
|10%
|2009.90.40
|Soy sauce
|10%
|2103.10.00
|Mixed condiments and mixed seasonings, not described in add US note 3 to Ch. 21
|10%
|2103.90.80
|Protein concentrates and textured protein substances
|10%
|2106.10.00
|Mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening
matter nor flavored
|10%
|2201.10.00
|Waters (incl. ice, snow and steam), ot/than mineral waters or aerated waters, not cont.
added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavored
|10%
|2201.90.00
|Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other
sweetening matter or flavored
|10%
|2202.10.00
|Orange juice, fortified with vitamins or minerals not made from a juice having a degree
of concentration of >=1.5
|10%
|2202.99.30
|Orange juice fortified with vitamins or minerals, nesoi
|10%
|2202.99.35
|Juice of any single fruit or vegetable (except orange juice) fortified with vitamins or
minerals, in nonconcentrated form
|10%
|2202.99.36
|Fruit or vegetable juices, fortified with vitamins or minerals, mixtures of juices in non-
concentrated form
|10%
|2202.99.37
|Nonalcoholic beverages, nesoi, excluding fruit or vegetable juices of heading 2009
|10%
|2202.99.90
|Beer made from malt
|10%
|2203.00.00
|Sparkling wine, made from grapes
|10%
|2204.10.00
|Effervescent grape wine, in containers holding 2 liters or less
|10%
|2204.21.20
|Tokay wine (not carbonated) not over 14% alcohol, in containers not over 2 liters
|10%
|2204.21.30
|Wine other than Tokay (not carbonated), not over 14% alcohol, in containers not over 2
liters
|10%
|2204.21.50
|Marsala
|wine, over 14% vol. alcohol, in containers holding 2 liters or less
|10%
|Grape wine, other than “Marsala”, not sparkling or effervescent, over 14% vol. alcohol,
in containers holding 2 liters or less
|10%
|2204.21.80
|Rice wine or sake
|10%
|2206.00.45
|Fermented beverages (other than grape wine, beer, cider, prune wine, sake, vermouth,
or other effervescent wines)
|10%
|2206.00.90
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of 80 percent vol. alcohol or higher, for beverage purposes
|10%
|2207.10.30
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of 80 percent vol. alcohol or higher, for nonbeverage
purposes
|10%
|2207.10.60
|Vinegar and substitutes for vinegar obtained from acetic acid
|10%
|2209.00.00
|Flours, meals, and pellets, of meat or meat offal unfit for human consumption; greaves
(cracklings)
|10%
|2301.10.00
|Flours, meals, and pellets, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic
invertebrates, unfit for human consumption
|10%
|2301.20.00
|Bran, sharps (middlings) and other residues, derived from the sifting, milling or other
working of wheat
|10%
|2302.30.00
|Bran, sharps (middlings) and other residues, derived from the sifting, milling or other
working of cereals, excluding corn, rice and wheat
|10%
|2302.40.01
|Bran, sharps (middlings) and other residues, derived from the sifting, milling or other
working of leguminous plants
|10%
|2302.50.00
|Residues of starch manufacture and similar residues
|10%
|2303.10.00
|Beet-pulp, bagasse and other waste of sugar manufacture
|10%
|2303.20.00
|Brewing or distilling dregs and waste
|10%
|2303.30.00
|Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of soybean oil
|10%
|2304.00.00
|Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of peanut (ground-nut)
oil
|10%
|2305.00.00
|Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils,
of linseed
|10%
|2306.20.00
|Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils,
of sunflower seeds
|10%
|2306.30.00
|Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils,
of low erucic acid rape or colza seeds
|10%
|2306.41.00
|Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats/oils, of
rape or colza seeds (other than low erucic acid)
|10%
|2306.49.00
|Oilcake and other solid residues, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils,
nesoi
|10%
|2306.90.01
|Dehydrated marigolds, of a kind used in animal feeding, not elsewhere specified or
included
|10%
|2308.00.95
|Vegetable materials and vegetable waste, vegetable residues and byproducts, of a kind
used in animal feeding, nesoi
|10%
|2308.00.98
|Dog or cat food, put up for retail sale
|10%
|2309.10.00
|Mixed feed or mixed feed ingredients used in animal feeding
|10%
|2309.90.10
|Other preps nes with a basis of vitamin B12, for supplementing animal in animal
feeding, not cont milk or egg prods
|10%
|2309.90.70
|Other preps nes of a kind used in animal feeding, not cont milk or egg prods
|10%
|2309.90.95
|Tobacco, not stemmed or stripped, not or not over 35% wrapper tobacco, oriental or
turkish type, cigarette leaf
|10%
|2401.10.44
|Leaf tobacco, the product of two or more countries or dependencies, when mixed or
packed together, partly or wholly stemmed, not threshed
|10%
|2401.20.05
|Wrapper tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed (stripped), not threshed or similarly
processed
|10%
|2401.20.14
|Tobacco containing over 35% wrapper tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed (stripped),
not threshed or similarly processed
|10%
|2401.20.18
|Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly processed, not or
n/over 35% wrapper, oriental or turkish, cigarette lea
|10%
|2401.20.23
|Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly processed, not or
n/over 35% wrapper, not cigarette leaf
|10%
|2401.20.26
|Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly processed, not or
n/over 35% wrapper, cigar binder and filler
|10%
|2401.20.29
|Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly proc., not or
n/over 35% wrapper, flue-cured burley etc, not for cigaret
|10%
|2401.20.31
|Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly proc., not or
n/over 35% wrapper, des. in addl US note 5 to ch. 24
|10%
|2401.20.33
|Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly proc., not or
n/over 35% wrapper, flue-cured burley etc, other nesoi
|10%
|2401.20.35
|Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, n/threshed or similarly proc., not or
n/over 35% wrapper, not flue-cured burley etc., other nesoi
|10%
|2401.20.57
|Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed (stripped), threshed or similarly processed, from
cigar leaf
|10%
|2401.20.60
|Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, threshed or similarly processed, not from
cigar leaf , oriental or turkish
|10%
|2401.20.75
|Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, threshed or similarly processed, not from
cigar leaf , not oriental or turkish, not for cigarett
|10%
|2401.20.83
|Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, threshed or similarly processed, not from
cigar leaf , described in addl US note 5 to chap 24
|10%
|2401.20.85
|Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped, threshed or similarly processed, not from
cigar leaf , not oriental or turkish, other nesoi
|10%
|2401.20.87
|Tobacco refuse, tobacco stems, not cut, ground or pulverized
|10%
|2401.30.03
|Tobacco refuse, from cigar leaf, tobacco stems, cut, ground or pulverized
|10%
|2401.30.06
|Tobacco refuse, from cigar leaf, other than tobacco stems
|10%
|2401.30.09
|Tobacco refuse, from oriental or turkish type, tobacco stems, not cut, ground or
pulverized
|10%
|2401.30.13
|Tobacco refuse, from oriental or turkish type, tobacco stems, cut, ground or pulverized
|10%
|2401.30.16
|Tobacco refuse, from oriental or turkish type, other than tobacco stems
|10%
|2401.30.19
|Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, other than for cigarettes, tobacco stems, not cut,
ground or pulverized
|10%
|2401.30.23
|Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, other than for cigarettes, tobacco stems, cut,
ground or pulverized
|10%
|2401.30.25
|Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, other than for cigarettes,tother than tobacco
stems
|10%
|2401.30.27
|Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, for cigarettes, described in addl US note 5 to chap
24, tobacco stems, not cut, ground or pulverized
|10%
|2401.30.33
|Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, for cigarettes, described in addl US note 5 to chap
24, tobacco stems, cut, ground or pulverized
|10%
|2401.30.35
|Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, for cigarettes, described in addl US note 5 to chap
24, not tobacco stems
|10%
|2401.30.37
|Tobacco refuse, from other tobacco, for cigarettes, other nesoi
|10%
|2401.30.70
|Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos containing tobacco, each valued less than 15 cents
|10%
|2402.10.30
|Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos containing tobacco, each valued 15 cents or over but less
than 23 cents
|10%
|2402.10.60
|Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos containing tobacco, each valued 23 cents or over
|10%
|2402.10.80
|Cigarettes containing tobacco and clove
|10%
|2402.20.10
|Cigarettes containing tobacco but not containing clove, paper-wrapped
|10%
|2402.20.80
|Cigarettes containing tobacco, nesoi
|10%
|2402.20.90
|Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos and cigarettes of tobacco substitutes
|10%
|2402.90.00
|Water pipe tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes
|10%
|2403.11.00
|Smoking tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes, prepared for
marketing directly to consumer as packaged
|10%
|2403.19.20
|Smoking tobacco, other than for water pipes, whether or not containing tobacco subst,
other, to be used in products other than cigarettes
|10%
|2403.19.30
|Smoking tobacco, not water pipe, whether or not containing substitutes, other, to be
used in cigarettes, in addl US note 5 to chapter
|10%
|2403.19.60
|Smoking tobacco, not water pipe, whether or not containing substitutes, other, to be
used in cigarettes, other nesoi
|10%
|2403.19.90
|“Homogenized” or “reconstituted” tobacco, not suitable for use as wrapper tobacco, to
be used in products other than cigarettes
|10%
|2403.91.43
|Other manufactured tobacco, tobacco substitutes, tobacco extracts or essences,
prepared for marketing directly to consumer as packaged
|10%
|2403.99.20
|Other manufactured tobacco, tobacco substitutes, tobacco extracts or essences, other,
to be used in products other than cigarettes
|10%
|2403.99.30
|Other manufactured tobacco, tobacco substitutes, tobacco extracts or essences, to be
used in cigarettes, described in addl US note 5 to chap
|10%
|2403.99.60
|Other manufactured tobacco, tobacco substitutes, tobacco extracts or essences, other,
to be used in cigarettes, other nesoi
|10%
|2403.99.90
|Salt & pure sodium chloride, whether or not in aqueous solution or cont. added
anticaking or free-flowing agents; sea water
|10%
|2501.00.00
|Iron pyrites, unroasted
|10%
|2502.00.00
|Sulfur of all kinds, other than sublimed, precipitated and colloidal sulfur
|10%
|2503.00.00
|Natural graphite, crystalline flake (not including flake dust)
|10%
|2504.10.10
|Natural graphite in powder or flakes (other than crystalline flake)
|10%
|2504.10.50
|Natural graphite, other than in powder or in flakes
|10%
|2504.90.00
|Natural silica and quartz sands, containing by weight 95% or more of silica and not more
than 0.6% of oxide of iron
|10%
|2505.10.10
|Natural silica and quartz sands, nesoi
|10%
|2505.10.50
|Natural sands, other than silica or quartz sands and other than metal-bearing sands of
chapter 26
|10%
|2505.90.00
|Quartz (other than natural sands)
|10%
|2506.10.00
|Quartzite
|10%
|2506.20.00
|Kaolin and other kaolinic clays, whether or not calcined
|10%
|2507.00.00
|Bentonite clay, whether or not calcined
|10%
|2508.10.00
|Fire-clay, whether or not calcined
|10%
|2508.30.00
|Clays, (not including expanded clays of heading 6806), nesoi, whether or not calcined
|10%
|2508.40.01
|Andalusite, kyanite and sillimanite, whether or not calcined
|10%
|2508.50.00
|Mullite
|10%
|2508.60.00
|Chamotte or dinas earths
|10%
|2508.70.00
|Chalk, crude
|10%
|2509.00.10
|Chalk, other than crude
|10%
|2509.00.20
|Natural calcium phosphates, natural aluminum calcium phosphates and phosphatic
chalk, unground
|10%
|2510.10.00
|Natural calcium phosphates, natural aluminum calcium phosphates and phosphatic
chalk, ground
|10%
|2510.20.00
|Natural barium sulfate (barytes), ground
|10%
|2511.10.10
|Natural barium sulfate (barytes), not ground
|10%
|2511.10.50
|Natural barium carbonate (witherite), whether or not calcined
|10%
|2511.20.00
|Siliceous fossil meals and similar siliceous earths, whether or not calcined, of an
apparent specific gravity of 1 or less
|10%
|2512.00.00
|Pumice
|10%
|2513.10.00
|Emery; natural corundum, nat. garnet and other nat. abrasives, whether or not heat-
treated, all the foregoing crude or in irregular pieces
|10%
|2513.20.10
|Emery; natural corundum, nat. garnet and other nat. abrasives, whether or not heat-
treated, all the foregoin not crude or irregular pieces
|10%
|2513.20.90
|Slate, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut into blocks or slabs of a
rectangular (including square) shape
|10%
|2514.00.00
|Marble and travertine, crude or roughly trimmed
|10%
|2515.11.00
|Marble, merely cut into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
|10%
|2515.12.10
|Travertine, merely cut into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
|10%
|2515.12.20
|Calcareous monument.or build.stone (o/than marble/traver.) of spec. gravity >=2.5 &
alabaster, crude, rough, trimmed or cut blocks or slabs
|10%
|2515.20.00
|Granite, crude or roughly trimmed
|10%
|2516.11.00
|Granite, merely cut into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
|10%
|2516.12.00
|Sandstone, crude or roughly trimmed
|10%
|2516.20.10
|Sandstone, merely cut into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
|10%
|2516.20.20
|Porphyry, basalt and other monument. or build. stone (except granite/sandstone),
crude or roughly trimmed or cut into rect. blocks/slabs
|10%
|2516.90.00
|Pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stones, for concrete aggregates, road metalling,
ballast, shingle or flint, whether o/not heat-treated
|10%
|2517.10.00
|Macadam of slag, dross or similar industrial waste, whether or not incorporating
pebbles, gravel, etc.
|10%
|2517.20.00
|Tarred macadam
|10%
|2517.30.00
|Granules, chippings and powder of marble, whether or not heat-treated
|10%
|2517.41.00
|Granules, chippings and powder, of travertine/calcareous monument. or build.stone
(except marble)/granite/porphyry/basalt/sandstone etc.
|10%
|2517.49.00
|Dolomite, not calcined, whether or not or roughly trimmed or merely cut into blocks or
slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
|10%
|2518.10.00
|Dolomite, calcined, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut into blocks or slabs
of a rectangular (including square) shape
|10%
|2518.20.00
|Agglomerated dolomite (including tarred dolomite)
|10%
|2518.30.00
|Natural magnesoium carbonate (magnesoite)
|10%
|2519.10.00
|Fused magnesoia; dead-burned (sintered) magnesoia, whether or not cont. small quant.
of other oxides added before sintering
|10%
|2519.90.10
|Caustic calcined magnesoite
|10%
|2519.90.20
|Magnesoium oxide, nesoi, whether or not pure
|10%
|2519.90.50
|Gypsum; anhydrite
|10%
|2520.10.00
|Plasters (of calcined gypsum or calcium sulfate), whether or not colored, with or
without small quantities of accelerators or retarders
|10%
|2520.20.00
|Limestone flux; limestone and other calcareous stone, of a kind used for the
manufacture of lime or cement
|10%
|2521.00.00
|Quicklime (other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 2825)
|10%
|2522.10.00
|Slaked lime (other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 2825)
|10%
|2522.20.00
|Hydraulic lime (other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 2825)
|10%
|2522.30.00
|Clinkers of portland, aluminous, slag, supersulfate and similar hydraulic cements
|10%
|2523.10.00
|Portland cement (white cement), whether or not artificially colored
|10%
|2523.21.00
|Portland cement (other than white cement), whether or not colored
|10%
|2523.29.00
|Aluminous cement, whether or not colored
|10%
|2523.30.00
|Slag cement, supersulfate cement and other hydraulic cements, nesoi, whether or not
colored
|10%
|2523.90.00
|Crocidolite
|10%
|2524.10.00
|Asbestos other than crocidolite
|10%
|2524.90.00
|Mica, crude or rifted into sheets or splittings
|10%
|2525.10.00
|Mica, powder
|10%
|2525.20.00
|Mica, waste
|10%
|2525.30.00
|Steatite, natural n/crushed or powdered, whether or not roughly trimmed or cut into
rect. blocks or slabs; talc n/crushed or powdered
|10%
|2526.10.00
|Steatite, natural; talc; the foregoing crushed or powdered
|10%
|2526.20.00
|Borates, natural and conc., but n/incl. borates from nat. brine; nat. boric acid w/not
over 85% H3B03 by dry weight
|10%
|2528.00.00
|Feldspar
|10%
|2529.10.00
|Fluorspar, containing by weight 97 percent or less of calcium fluoride
|10%
|2529.21.00
|Fluorspar, containing by weight more than 97 percent of calcium fluoride
|10%
|2529.22.00
|Leucite; nepheline and nepheline syenite
|10%
|2529.30.00
|Vermiculite, perlite and chlorites, unexpanded
|10%
|2530.10.00
|Kieserite
|10%
|2530.20.10
|Epsom salts (natural magnesoium sulfates)
|10%
|2530.20.20
|Natural cryolite; natural chiolite
|10%
|2530.90.10
|Natural micaceous iron oxides
|10%
|2530.90.20
|Other mineral substances, not elsewhere specified or included
|10%
|2530.90.80
|Iron ores and concentrates (other than roasted iron pyrites), not agglomerated
|10%
|2601.11.00
|Iron ores and concentrates (other than roasted iron pyrites), agglomerated
|10%
|2601.12.00
|Roasted iron pyrites
|10%
|2601.20.00
|Manganese ores and concentrates including ferruginous manganese ores &
concentrates with manganese content over 20% calculated on dry weight
|10%
|2602.00.00
|Copper ores and concentrates
|10%
|2603.00.00
|Nickel ores and concentrates
|10%
|2604.00.00
|Cobalt ores and concentrates
|10%
|2605.00.00
|Aluminum ores and concentrates
|10%
|2606.00.00
|Lead ores and concentrates
|10%
|2607.00.00
|Zinc ores and concentrates
|10%
|2608.00.00
|Tin ores and concentrates
|10%
|2609.00.00
|Chromium ores and concentrates
|10%
|2610.00.00
|Tungsten ores
|10%
|2611.00.30
|Tungsten concentrates
|10%
|2611.00.60
|Uranium ores and concentrates
|10%
|2612.10.00
|Thorium ores and concentrates
|10%
|2612.20.00
|Molybdenum ores and concentrates, roasted
|10%
|2613.10.00
|Molybdenum ores and concentrates, not roasted
|10%
|2613.90.00
|Synthetic rutile
|10%
|2614.00.30
|Titanium ores and concentrates, other than synthetic rutile
|10%
|2614.00.60
|Zirconium ores and concentrates
|10%
|2615.10.00
|Synthetic tantalum-niobium concentrates
|10%
|2615.90.30
|Niobium, tantalum or vanadium ores and concentrates, nesoi
|10%
|2615.90.60
|Silver ores and concentrates
|10%
|2616.10.00
|Precious metal (other than silver) ores and concentrates
|10%
|2616.90.00
|Antimony ores and concentrates
|10%
|2617.10.00
|Metal ores and concentrates, nesoi
|10%
|2617.90.00
|Granulated slag (slag sand) from the manufacture of iron or steel
|10%
|2618.00.00
|Ferrous scale
|10%
|2619.00.30
|Slag, dross and other waste (except ferrous scale) from the manufacture of iron or steel
|10%
|2619.00.90
|Hard zinc spelter
|10%
|2620.11.00
|Zinc dross and skimmings (not from from the mfr. of iron or steel)
|10%
|2620.19.30
|Ash and residues (not from the mfr. of iron or steel), containing mainly zinc, other than
hard zinc spelter/zinc dross & skimmings
|10%
|2620.19.60
|Leaded gasoline sludges and leaded anti-knock compound sludges, containing mainly
lead
|10%
|2620.21.00
|Ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing mainly
lead, nesoi
|10%
|2620.29.00
|Ash and residues (not from the mfr. of iron or steel), containing mainly copper
|10%
|2620.30.00
|Ash and residues (not from the mfr. of iron or steel), containing mainly aluminum
|10%
|2620.40.00
|Ash/residues contain arsenic, mercury, thallium or their mixtures, kind used only for
extraction of arsenic or manufacture of its compounds
|10%
|2620.60.10
|Ash/residue contain arsenic,mercury,thallium/their mixtures,kind used only for
extraction of those metals or manufacture of their compounds
|10%
|2620.60.90
|Ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing
antimony, beryllium, cadmium, chromium or their mixtures
|10%
|2620.91.00
|Ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing mainly
vanadium
|10%
|2620.99.10
|Ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing mainly
tungsten
|10%
|2620.99.20
|Materials (ash and residues) not provided for elsewhere in heading 2620 containing by
weight over 10 percent nickel
|10%
|2620.99.30
|Slag (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel) contains over 40% titanium & if
has over 2% Cu/Pb/Zn is not for recovery thereof
|10%
|2620.99.50
|Residues (not from mfr. of iron or steel) cont. metals/metal compounds nesoi, and
n/adv. in value or cond. & if > 2% Cu/Pb/Zn n/for recovery
|10%
|2620.99.75
|Other ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing
metals or metal compounds, nesoi
|10%
|2620.99.85
|Other slag and ash, including seaweed ash (kelp), not elsewhere specified or included
|10%
|2621.90.00
|Coal, anthracite, whether or not pulverized, but not agglomerated
|10%
|2701.11.00
|Coal, bituminous, whether or not pulverized, but not agglomerated
|10%
|2701.12.00
|Coal, other than anthracite or bituminous, whether or not pulverized, but not
agglomerated
|10%
|2701.19.00
|Coal, briquettes, ovoids and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal
|10%
|2701.20.00
|Lignite (excluding jet), whether or not pulverized, but not agglomerated
|10%
|2702.10.00
|Lignite (excluding jet), agglomerated
|10%
|2702.20.00
|Peat (including peat litter), whether or not agglomerated
|10%
|2703.00.00
|Coke and semicoke of coal, lignite or peat, whether or not agglomerated; retort carbon
|10%
|2704.00.00
|Coal gas, water gas, producer gas and similar gases, other than petroleum gases or
other gaseous hydrocarbons
|10%
|2705.00.00
|Tars (including reconstituted tars), distill. from coal, lignite or peat, and other mineral
tars, whether dehydrated or partially distilled
|10%
|2706.00.00
|Benzene, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic components
o/wt. of nonaromatic components
|10%
|2707.10.00
|Toluene, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic components
o/wt. of nonaromatic components
|10%
|2707.20.00
|Xylenes, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic components
o/wt. of nonaromatic components
|10%
|2707.30.00
|Naphthalene, from distillation of hi-temp coal tar or in which wt. of aromatic
components o/wt. of nonaromatic components
|10%
|2707.40.00
|Aromatichydrocarbon mix.(from dist.ofhi-temp coaltar or wt.of aromatic >
nonaromatic),65%+ by vol.(incl.losses) dist. at 250 C/ASTM D 86
|10%
|2707.50.00
|Creosote oils, from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt. of aromatic exceeds nonaromatic
|10%
|2707.91.00
|Light oil, from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt. of aromatic exceeds nonaromatic
|10%
|2707.99.10
|Picolines, from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt. of aromatic exceeds nonaromatic
|10%
|2707.99.20
|Carbazole, from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt. of aromatic exceeds nonaromatic,
w/purity of 65% or more by wt.
|10%
|2707.99.40
|Phenols > 50% by wt hydroxybenzene
|10%
|2707.99.51
|Metacresol/orthocresol/paracresol/metaparacresol (from dist.of hi-temp coal tar or wt.
of aromatic > nonaromatic), w/purity of 75%+ by wt.
|10%
|2707.99.55
|Phenols, nesoi
|10%
|2707.99.59
|Other products of hi-temp coal tar distillation and like products in which aromatic
constituents exceed nonaromatic constituents, nesoi
|10%
|2707.99.90
|Pitch, obtained from coal tar or other mineral tars
|10%
|2708.10.00
|Pitch coke, obtained from coal tar or other mineral tars
|10%
|2708.20.00
|Petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals, crude, testing under 25 degrees A.P.I.
|10%
|2709.00.10
|Petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals, crude, testing 25 degrees A.P.I. or
more
|10%
|2709.00.20
|Light oil motor fuel from petroleum oils and bituminous minerals (o/than crude) or
preps. 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils
|10%
|2710.12.15
|Light oil motor fuel blending stock from petroleum oils & bituminous minerals (o/than
crude) or prep 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils
|10%
|2710.12.18
|Naphthas (exc. motor fuel/mtr fuel blend. stock) fr petroleum oils & bitumin minerals
(o/than crude) or preps 70%+ by wt. fr petroleum oils
|10%
|2710.12.25
|Light oil mixt. of hydrocarbons fr petro oils & bitum min(o/than crude) or prep 70%+ wt.
fr petro oils, nesoi,n/o 50% any single hydrocarbon
|10%
|2710.12.45
|Light oils and preparations from petroleum oils & oils from bituminous min. or preps
70%+ by wt. from petro. oils or bitum. min., nesoi
|10%
|2710.12.90
|Distillate and residual fuel oil (including blends) derived from petroleum or oils from
bituminous minerals, testing < 25 degrees A.P.I.
|10%
|2710.19.06
|Distillate and residual fuel oil (including blends) derived from petroleum oils or oil of
bituminous minerals, testing 25 degree A.P.I. or >
|10%
|2710.19.11
|Kerosene-type jet fuel from petroleum oils and oils of bitumin minerals (o/than crude)
or preps. 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils
|10%
|2710.19.16
|Kerosene motor fuel (not jet) from petro oils and bitumin minerals (o/than crude) or
preps. 70%+ by wt. from petroleum oils
|10%
|2710.19.24
|Kerosene motor fuel blending stock (not jet), from petro oils and bitumin. minerals
(o/than crude) or preps. 70%+ by wt. from petro oils
|10%
|2710.19.25
|Kerosene (ex. motor fuel/mtr fuel blend stock/xc jet), fr petro oils and bitumin minerals
(o/than crude) or preps 70%+ by wt fr petro oils
|10%
|2710.19.26
|Mixture of hydrocarbons from petro oils & bitum. min. or preps.70%+ by wt. fr. petro.
oils, nesoi, n/o 50% any single hydrocarbon
|10%
|2710.19.45
|Petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals or preps nesoi 70%+ by wt. from
petroleum oils or bitum. min., not waste, nesoi
|10%
|2710.19.90
|Dist and resid fuel oil (including blends) derived from petro or oils fr bitum min, testing
under 25 degrees A.P.I., contng biodiesel
|10%
|2710.20.05
|Dist and resid fuel oil (including blends) derived from petro or oils fr bitum min testing
25 degree A.P.I. or >, contng biodiesel
|10%
|2710.20.10
|Kerosene-type jet fuel/mtr ful/mtr ful blend stck fr pet oils & bitumin min (o/th crude),
or preps. 70%+ by w fr pet oils, ctg biodiesel
|10%
|2710.20.15
|Kerosene (ex jet fuel,mtr ful/mtr ful blend stck/jet), fr pet oils and bitumin. min (o/th
crude) or preps 70%+ by wt fr pet oils, ctg biodie
|10%
|2710.20.25
|Natural gas, liquefied
|10%
|2711.11.00
|Propane, liquefied
|10%
|2711.12.00
|Butanes, liquefied
|10%
|2711.13.00
|Ethylene, propylene, butylene and butadiene, liquefied
|10%
|2711.14.00
|Liquefied petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons, nesoi
|10%
|2711.19.00
|Natural gas, in gaseous state
|10%
|2711.21.00
|Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons, except natural gas
|10%
|2711.29.00
|Petroleum jelly
|10%
|2712.10.00
|Paraffin wax (whether or not colored), obtained by synthesis or other process and less
than 0.75% oil by wt.
|10%
|2712.20.00
|Montan wax (whether or not colored), obtained by synthesis or other process
|10%
|2712.90.10
|Mineral waxes (i.e.,paraffin w/0.75%+ oil, microcrystall. wax, slack lignite & peat waxes,
ozokerite), obtained by synthesis
|10%
|2712.90.20
|Coke, petroleum, not calcined
|10%
|2713.11.00
|Coke, petroleum coke, calcined
|10%
|2713.12.00
|Petroleum bitumen
|10%
|2713.20.00
|Residues (except petroleum coke or petroleum bitumen) of petroleum oils or of oils
obtained from bituminous materials
|10%
|2713.90.00
|Bituminous or oil shale and tar sands
|10%
|2714.10.00
|Bitumen and asphalt, natural; asphaltites and asphaltic rocks
|10%
|2714.90.00
|Bituminous mixtures based on natural asphalt, natural bitumen, petroleum bitumen,
mineral tar or mineral tar pitch
|10%
|2715.00.00
|Electrical energy
|10%
|2716.00.00
|Chlorine
|10%
|2801.10.00
|Iodine
|10%
|2801.20.00
|Fluorine
|10%
|2801.30.10
|Bromine
|10%
|2801.30.20
|Sulfur, sublimed or precipitated; colloidal sulfur
|10%
|2802.00.00
|Carbon (carbon blacks and other forms of carbon not elsewhere specified or included)
|10%
|2803.00.00
|Hydrogen
|10%
|2804.10.00
|Argon
|10%
|2804.21.00
|Rare gases, other than argon
|10%
|2804.29.00
|Nitrogen
|10%
|2804.30.00
|Oxygen
|10%
|2804.40.00
|Boron; tellurium
|10%
|2804.50.00
|Silicon containing by weight not less than 99.99 percent of silicon
|10%
|2804.61.00
|Silicon, containing by weight less than 99.99 percent but not less than 99 percent of
silicon
|10%
|2804.69.10
|Silicon, containing by weight less than 99 percent of silicon
|10%
|2804.69.50
|Phosphorus
|10%
|2804.70.00
|Arsenic
|10%
|2804.80.00
|Selenium
|10%
|2804.90.00
|Sodium
|10%
|2805.11.00
|Calcium
|10%
|2805.12.00
|Strontium
|10%
|2805.19.10
|Barium
|10%
|2805.19.20
|Alkali metals, other than sodium
|10%
|2805.19.90
|Rare-earth metals, scandium and yttrium, whether or not intermixed or interalloyed
|10%
|2805.30.00
|Mercury
|10%
|2805.40.00
|Hydrogen chloride (Hydrochloric acid)
|10%
|2806.10.00
|Chlorosulfuric acid
|10%
|2806.20.00
|Sulfuric acid; oleum
|10%
|2807.00.00
|Nitric acid; sulfonitric acids
|10%
|2808.00.00
|Diphosphorus pentoxide
|10%
|2809.10.00
|Phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids
|10%
|2809.20.00
|Oxides of boron; boric acids
|10%
|2810.00.00
|Hydrogen fluoride (Hydrofluoric acid)
|10%
|2811.11.00
|Hydrogen cyanide
|10%
|2811.12.00
|Arsenic acid
|10%
|2811.19.10
|Hydrobromic acid
|10%
|2811.19.30
|Sulfamic acid and other inorganic acids nesoi
|10%
|2811.19.61
|Carbon dioxide
|10%
|2811.21.00
|Synthetic silica gel
|10%
|2811.22.10
|Silicon dioxide, other than synthetic silica gel
|10%
|2811.22.50
|Arsenic trioxide
|10%
|2811.29.10
|Selenium dioxide
|10%
|2811.29.20
|Sulfur dioxide
|10%
|2811.29.30
|Other inorganic oxygen compounds of nonmetals, nesoi
|10%
|2811.29.50
|Carbonyl dichloride (Phosgene)
|10%
|2812.11.00
|Phosphorus oxychloride
|10%
|2812.12.00
|Phosphorus trichloride
|10%
|2812.13.00
|Phosphorus pentachloride
|10%
|2812.14.00
|Sulfur monochloride
|10%
|2812.15.00
|Sulfur dichloride
|10%
|2812.16.00
|Thionyl chloride
|10%
|2812.17.00
|Other chlorides and chloride oxides
|10%
|2812.19.00
|Halides and halide oxides of nonmetals, excluding chlorides and chloride oxides
|10%
|2812.90.00
|Carbon disulfide
|10%
|2813.10.00
|Arsenic sulfides
|10%
|2813.90.10
|Phosphorus sulfides
|10%
|2813.90.20
|Sulfides of nonmetals, excluding carbon disulfide and sulfides of arsenic or phosphorus
|10%
|2813.90.50
|Anhydrous ammonia
|10%
|2814.10.00
|Ammonia in aqueous solution
|10%
|2814.20.00
|Sodium hydroxide (Caustic soda), solid
|10%
|2815.11.00
|Sodium hydroxide (Caustic soda), in aqueous solution (Soda lye or liquid soda)
|10%
|2815.12.00
|Potassium hydroxide (Caustic potash)
|10%
|2815.20.00
|Peroxides of sodium or potassium
|10%
|2815.30.00
|Hydroxide and peroxide of magnesoium
|10%
|2816.10.00
|Oxides, hydroxides and peroxides of strontium
|10%
|2816.40.10
|Oxides, hydroxides and peroxides of barium
|10%
|2816.40.20
|Zinc oxide; zinc peroxide
|10%
|2817.00.00
|Artificial corundum, crude
|10%
|2818.10.10
|Artificial corundum, in grains, or ground, pulverized or refined
|10%
|2818.10.20
|Aluminum oxide, other than artificial corundum
|10%
|2818.20.00
|Aluminum hydroxide
|10%
|2818.30.00
|Chromium trioxide
|10%
|2819.10.00
|Chromium oxides and hydroxides, other than chromium trioxide
|10%
|2819.90.00
|Manganese dioxide
|10%
|2820.10.00
|Manganese oxides, other than manganese dioxide
|10%
|2820.90.00
|Iron oxides and hydroxides
|10%
|2821.10.00
|Earth colors containing 70 percent or more by weight of combined iron evaluated as
Fe2O3
|10%
|2821.20.00
|Cobalt oxides and hydroxides; commercial cobalt oxides
|10%
|2822.00.00
|Titanium oxides
|10%
|2823.00.00
|Lead monoxide (Litharge, massicot)
|10%
|2824.10.00
|Lead suboxide (Leady litharge)
|10%
|2824.90.10
|Red lead and orange lead
|10%
|2824.90.20
|Lead oxides, nesoi
|10%
|2824.90.50
|Hydrazine and hydroxylamine and their inorganic salts
|10%
|2825.10.00
|Lithium oxide and hydroxide
|10%
|2825.20.00
|Vanadium oxides and hydroxides
|10%
|2825.30.00
|Nickel oxides and hydroxides
|10%
|2825.40.00
|Cupric oxide
|10%
|2825.50.10
|Cuprous oxide
|10%
|2825.50.20
|Copper hydroxides
|10%
|2825.50.30
|Germanium oxides and zirconium dioxide
|10%
|2825.60.00
|Molybdenum oxides and hydroxides
|10%
|2825.70.00
|Antimony oxides
|10%
|2825.80.00
|Beryllium oxide and hydroxide
|10%
|2825.90.10
|Niobium oxide
|10%
|2825.90.15
|Tin oxides
|10%
|2825.90.20
|Tungsten oxides
|10%
|2825.90.30
|Cadmium oxide
|10%
|2825.90.75
|Other inorganic bases; other metal oxides, hydroxides and peroxides, nesoi
|10%
|2825.90.90
|Fluorides of aluminum
|10%
|2826.12.00
|Ammonium fluoride
|10%
|2826.19.10
|Sodium fluoride
|10%
|2826.19.20
|Fluorides, other than of ammonium, sodium or aluminum
|10%
|2826.19.90
|Sodium hexafluoroaluminate (Synthetic cryolite)
|10%
|2826.30.00
|Fluorosilicates of sodium or of potassium
|10%
|2826.90.10
|Other complex fluorine salts, nesoi
|10%
|2826.90.90
|Ammonium chloride
|10%
|2827.10.00
|Calcium chloride
|10%
|2827.20.00
|Magnesoium chloride
|10%
|2827.31.00
|Aluminum chloride
|10%
|2827.32.00
|Nickel chloride
|10%
|2827.35.00
|Vanadium chlorides
|10%
|2827.39.10
|Tin chlorides
|10%
|2827.39.25
|Titanium chlorides
|10%
|2827.39.30
|Tungsten hexachloride
|10%
|2827.39.40
|Barium chloride
|10%
|2827.39.45
|Iron chlorides
|10%
|2827.39.55
|Cobalt chlorides
|10%
|2827.39.60
|Zinc chloride
|10%
|2827.39.65
|Chlorides, nesoi
|10%
|2827.39.90
|Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides of copper
|10%
|2827.41.00
|Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides of vanadium
|10%
|2827.49.10
|Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides other than of copper or of vanadium
|10%
|2827.49.50
|Bromides of sodium or potassium
|10%
|2827.51.00
|Bromides or bromide oxides of ammonium, calcium, or zinc
|10%
|2827.59.25
|Other bromides and bromide oxides, other than ammonium, calcium or zinc
|10%
|2827.59.51
|Iodide and iodide oxide of calcium or copper
|10%
|2827.60.10
|Iodide and iodide oxide of potassium
|10%
|2827.60.20
|Iodides and iodide oxides, other than of calcium, copper or potassium
|10%
|2827.60.51
|Commercial calcium hypochlorite and other calcium hypochlorites
|10%
|2828.10.00
|Hypochlorites, except of calcium; hypobromites; chlorites
|10%
|2828.90.00
|Sodium chlorate
|10%
|2829.11.00
|Other chlorates and perchlorates, other than sodium
|10%
|2829.19.01
|Potassium bromate
|10%
|2829.90.05
|Sodium bromate
|10%
|2829.90.25
|Perchlorates, perbromates, iodates, periodates; of potassium
|10%
|2829.90.40
|Other perbromates, iodates and periodates other than potassium
|10%
|2829.90.61
|Sodium sulfides
|10%
|2830.10.00
|Zinc sulfide, luminescent grade, purity>= 99.99 % By wt.
|10%
|2830.90.10
|Zinc sulfide excluding luminescent grade
|10%
|2830.90.15
|Cadmium sulfide
|10%
|2830.90.20
|Polysulfides; sulfides, other than those of zinc and cadmium
|10%
|2830.90.90
|Sodium formaldehyde sulfoxylate
|10%
|2831.10.10
|Dithionites and sulfoxylates of sodium
|10%
|2831.10.50
|Dithionites and sulfoxylates, other than those of sodium
|10%
|2831.90.00
|Sodium sulfites
|10%
|2832.10.00
|Sulfites, except sodium sulfites
|10%
|2832.20.00
|Sodium thiosulfate
|10%
|2832.30.10
|Thiosulfates, except sodium thiosulfate
|10%
|2832.30.50
|Disodium sulfate, crude (Salt cake)
|10%
|2833.11.10
|Disodium sulfate, other than crude
|10%
|2833.11.50
|Sodium sulfates, other than disodium sulfate
|10%
|2833.19.00
|Magnesoium sulfate
|10%
|2833.21.00
|Aluminum sulfate
|10%
|2833.22.00
|Nickel sulfate
|10%
|2833.24.00
|Copper sulfate
|10%
|2833.25.00
|Barium sulfate
|10%
|2833.27.00
|Cobalt sulfate
|10%
|2833.29.10
|Iron sulfate
|10%
|2833.29.20
|Vanadium sulfate
|10%
|2833.29.30
|Chromium sulfate
|10%
|2833.29.40
|Zinc sulfate
|10%
|2833.29.45
|Other sulfates nesoi
|10%
|2833.29.51
|Alums
|10%
|2833.30.00
|Sodium peroxosulfates (sodium persulfates)
|10%
|2833.40.20
|Peroxosulfates (persulfates), nesoi
|10%
|2833.40.60
|Sodium nitrite
|10%
|2834.10.10
|Nitrites, other than of sodium
|10%
|2834.10.50
|Potassium nitrate
|10%
|2834.21.00
|Bismuth nitrate
|10%
|2834.29.05
|Calcium nitrate
|10%
|2834.29.10
|Strontium nitrate
|10%
|2834.29.20
|Nitrates, nesoi
|10%
|2834.29.51
|Phosphinates (hypophosphites) and phosphonates (phosphites)
|10%
|2835.10.00
|Mono- or disodium phosphates
|10%
|2835.22.00
|Potassium phosphate
|10%
|2835.24.00
|Calcium hydrogenorthophosphate (“Dicalcium phosphate”)
|10%
|2835.25.00
|Other phosphates of calcium, nesoi
|10%
|2835.26.00
|Aluminum phosphate
|10%
|2835.29.10
|Triammonium phosphate
|10%
|2835.29.20
|Trisodium phosphate
|10%
|2835.29.30
|Other phosphates nesoi
|10%
|2835.29.51
|Sodium triphosphate (Sodium tripolyphosphate)
|10%
|2835.31.00
|Potassium polyphosphate
|10%
|2835.39.10
|Polyphosphates, other than sodium triphosphate and potassium polyphosphate
|10%
|2835.39.50
|Disodium carbonate
|10%
|2836.20.00
|Sodium hydrogencarbonate (Sodium bicarbonate)
|10%
|2836.30.00
|Dipotassium carbonate
|10%
|2836.40.10
|Potassium hydrogencarbonate (Potassium bicarbonate)
|10%
|2836.40.20
|Calcium carbonate
|10%
|2836.50.00
|Barium carbonate
|10%
|2836.60.00
|Lithium carbonates
|10%
|2836.91.00
|Strontium carbonate
|10%
|2836.92.00
|Cobalt carbonates
|10%
|2836.99.10
|Bismuth carbonate
|10%
|2836.99.20
|Commercial ammonium carbonate, containing ammonium carbamate, and other
ammonium carbonates
|10%
|2836.99.30
|Lead carbonate
|10%
|2836.99.40
|Carbonates nesoi, and peroxocarbonates (percarbonates)
|10%
|2836.99.50
|Sodium cyanide
|10%
|2837.11.00
|Cyanides and cyanide oxides, except those of sodium
|10%
|2837.19.01
|Potassium ferricyanide
|10%
|2837.20.10
|Complex cyanides, excluding potassium ferricyanide
|10%
|2837.20.51
|Sodium metasilicates
|10%
|2839.11.00
|Sodium silicates except sodium metasilicates
|10%
|2839.19.00
|Potassium silicate
|10%
|2839.90.10
|Other alkali metal silicates nesoi
|10%
|2839.90.50
|Anhydrous disodium tetraborate (refined borax)
|10%
|2840.11.00
|Disodium tetraborate (refined borax) except anhydrous
|10%
|2840.19.00
|Borates, other than disodium tetraborate (refined borax)
|10%
|2840.20.00
|Peroxoborates (perborates)
|10%
|2840.30.00
|Sodium dichromate
|10%
|2841.30.00
|Potassium dichromate
|10%
|2841.50.10
|Chromates except of zinc or lead and dichromates except of sodium or potassium;
peroxochromates
|10%
|2841.50.91
|Potassium permanganate
|10%
|2841.61.00
|Manganites, manganates and permanganates (except potassium permanganate)
|10%
|2841.69.00
|Ammonium molybdate
|10%
|2841.70.10
|Molybdates, other than of ammonium
|10%
|2841.70.50
|Tungstates (wolframates)
|10%
|2841.80.00
|Vanadates
|10%
|2841.90.10
|Ammonium perrhenate
|10%
|2841.90.20
|Potassium stannate
|10%
|2841.90.30
|Aluminates
|10%
|2841.90.40
|Chromates of zinc or of lead
|10%
|2841.90.45
|Salts of oxometallic or peroxometallic acids nesoi
|10%
|2841.90.50
|Double or complex silicates
|10%
|2842.10.00
|Fulminates, cyanates and thiocyanates
|10%
|2842.90.10
|Salts of inorganic acids or peroxoacids nesoi, excluding azides
|10%
|2842.90.90
|Colloidal precious metals
|10%
|2843.10.00
|Silver nitrate
|10%
|2843.21.00
|Silver compounds, other than silver nitrate
|10%
|2843.29.01
|Gold compounds
|10%
|2843.30.00
|Inorganic or organic compounds of precious metals, excluding those of silver and gold;
amalgams of precious metals
|10%
|2843.90.00
|Natural uranium metal
|10%
|2844.10.10
|Natural uranium compounds
|10%
|2844.10.20
|Alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing
natural uranium or natural uranium compounds
|10%
|2844.10.50
|Heavy water (Deuterium oxide)
|10%
|2845.10.00
|Cerium compounds
|10%
|2846.10.00
|Mixtures of rare-earth oxides or of rare-earth chlorides
|10%
|2846.90.20
|Yttrium materials and compounds containing by wt. >19% But < 85% yttrium oxide
equivalent
|10%
|2846.90.40
|Compounds, inorganic or organic, of rare-earth metals, of yttrium or of scandium, or of
mixtures of these metals, nesoi
|10%
|2846.90.80
|Hydrogen peroxide, whether or not solidified with urea
|10%
|2847.00.00
|Calcium carbide
|10%
|2849.10.00
|Silicon carbide, crude
|10%
|2849.20.10
|Silicon carbide, in grains, or ground, pulverized or refined
|10%
|2849.20.20
|Boron carbide
|10%
|2849.90.10
|Chromium carbide
|10%
|2849.90.20
|Tungsten carbide
|10%
|2849.90.30
|Carbides, nesoi
|10%
|2849.90.50
|Hydride, nitride, azide, silicide and boride of calcium
|10%
|2850.00.05
|Hydride, nitride, azide, silicide and boride of titanium
|10%
|2850.00.07
|Hydride, nitride, azide, silicide and boride of tungsten
|10%
|2850.00.10
|Hydride, nitride, azide, silicide and boride of vanadium
|10%
|2850.00.20
|Hydrides, nitrides, azides, silicides and borides other than of calcium, titanium, tungsten
or vanadium
|10%
|2850.00.50
|Mercuric oxide, mercuric cyanide, mercuric oxycyanide and mercuric potassium cyanide
|10%
|2852.10.10
|Other chemically defined compounds of mercury excluding amalgams
|10%
|2852.10.90
|Albuminates, tannates, and phosphides of mercury
|10%
|2852.90.05
|Inorganic or organic compounds of mercury, not chemically defined, not albuminates,
tannates, or phosphides, excluding amalgams
|10%
|2852.90.90
|Cyanogen chloride (Chlorocyan)
|10%
|2853.10.00
|Phosphor copper containing more than 15% by weight of phosphorus, excluding
ferrosphosphorus
|10%
|2853.90.10
|Phosphides, whether or not chemically defined, excluding ferrophosphorus, of other
metals or of nonmetals
|10%
|2853.90.50
|Other phosphides, excl ferrophosphorous, nesoi
|10%
|2853.90.90
|Ethane and butane
|10%
|2901.10.10
|n-Pentane and isopentane
|10%
|2901.10.30
|Saturated acyclic hydrocarbon (not ethane,butane,n-pentane or isopentane),derived in
whole or part from petroleum,shale oil or natural gas
|10%
|2901.10.40
|Saturated acyclic hydrocarbon (not ethane,butane,n-pentane or isopentane),not
derived in whole or part petroleum,shale oil or natural gas
|10%
|2901.10.50
|Ethylene
|10%
|2901.21.00
|Propene (Propylene)
|10%
|2901.22.00
|Butene (Butylene) and isomers thereof
|10%
|2901.23.00
|Buta-l,3-diene
|10%
|2901.24.10
|Isoprene, having a purity of 95 percent or more by weight
|10%
|2901.24.20
|Isoprene less than 95 percent pure
|10%
|2901.24.50
|Unsaturated acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi, derived in whole or in part from petroleum,
shale oil or natural gas
|10%
|2901.29.10
|Unsaturated acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi, not derived in whole or in part from
petroleum, shale oil or natural gas
|10%
|2901.29.50
|Cyclohexane
|10%
|2902.11.00
|Cyclanic hydrocarbons (except cyclohexane), cyclenic hydrocarbons and cycloterpenes
|10%
|2902.19.00
|Benzene
|10%
|2902.20.00
|Toluene
|10%
|2902.30.00
|o-Xylene
|10%
|2902.41.00
|m-Xylene
|10%
|2902.42.00
|p-Xylene
|10%
|2902.43.00
|Mixed xylene isomers
|10%
|2902.44.00
|Styrene
|10%
|2902.50.00
|Ethylbenzene
|10%
|2902.60.00
|Cumene
|10%
|2902.70.00
|Pseudocumene
|10%
|2902.90.10
|Acenaphthene, chrysene, cymene, dimethylnaphthalenes, fluoranthene, fluorene,
indene, mesitylene, and other specified cyclic hydrocarbons
|10%
|2902.90.20
|Alkylbenzenes and polyalkylbenzenes
|10%
|2902.90.30
|Anthracene and 1,4-di-(2-methylstyryl)benzene
|10%
|2902.90.40
|Biphenyl (diphenyl), in flakes
|10%
|2902.90.60
|Cyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi
|10%
|2902.90.90
|Chloromethane (Methyl chloride) & chloroethane (Ethyl chloride)
|10%
|2903.11.00
|Dichloromethane (Methylene chloride)
|10%
|2903.12.00
|Chloroform (Trichloromethane)
|10%
|2903.13.00
|Carbon tetrachloride
|10%
|2903.14.00
|1,2-Dichloroethane (Ethylene dichloride)
|10%
|2903.15.00
|1,2-Dichloropropane (Propylene dichloride) and dichlorobutanes
|10%
|2903.19.05
|Hexachloroethane and tetrachloroethane
|10%
|2903.19.10
|sec-Butyl chloride
|10%
|2903.19.30
|Saturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi
|10%
|2903.19.60
|Vinyl chloride (Chloroethylene)
|10%
|2903.21.00
|Trichloroethylene
|10%
|2903.22.00
|Tetrachloroethylene (Perchloroethylene)
|10%
|2903.23.00
|Unsaturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi
|10%
|2903.29.00
|Ethylene dibromide
|10%
|2903.31.00
|Acetylene tetrabromide; alkyl bromides; methylene dibromide; and vinyl bromide
|10%
|2903.39.15
|Fluorinated, brominated or iodinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons, nesoi
|10%
|2903.39.20
|Chlorodifluoromethane
|10%
|2903.71.00
|Dichlorotrifluoroethanes
|10%
|2903.72.00
|Dichlorofluoroethanes
|10%
|2903.73.00
|Chlorodifluoroethanes
|10%
|2903.74.00
|Dichloropentafluoropropanes
|10%
|2903.75.00
|Bromochlorodifluoromethane, bromotrifluoromethane and dibromotetrafluoroethanes
|10%
|2903.76.00
|Other acyclic hydrocarbon derivatives,perhalogenated only with flourine and chlorine
|10%
|2903.77.00
|Other perhalogenated acyclic hydrocarbon derivatives, nesoi
|10%
|2903.78.00
|Bromochloromethane
|10%
|2903.79.10
|Other halogenated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons containing two or more different
halogens, nesoi
|10%
|2903.79.90
|1,2,3,4,5,6-Hexachlorocyclohexane (HCH (ISO)), including Lindane(ISO, INN)
|10%
|2903.81.00
|Aldrin (ISO), chlordane (ISO) and heptachlor (ISO)
|10%
|2903.82.00
|Halogenated derivatives of cyclanic cyclenic or cycloterpenic hydrocarbons: Mirex (ISO)
|10%
|2903.83.00
|Dibromoethyldibromocyclohexane
|10%
|2903.89.05
|Halogenated pesticides derived in whole or in part from benzene or other aromatic
hydrocarbon, nesoi
|10%
|2903.89.11
|Halogenated products derived in whole or in part from benzene or other aromatic
hydrocarbon, described in additional U.S. note 3 to sec. VI
|10%
|2903.89.15
|Halogenated derivatives derived in whole or in part from benzene or other aromatic
hydrocarbon, nesoi
|10%
|2903.89.20
|Chlorinated, but not otherwise halogenated derivatives of cyclanic, cyclenic or
cycloterpenic hydrocarbons
|10%
|2903.89.31
|1,3,5,7,9,11-Hexabromocyclododecane
|10%
|2903.89.40
|Tetrabromocyclooctane
|10%
|2903.89.60
|Other halogenated derivatives of cyclanic etc hydrocarbons not deriv from benzene or
other aromatic hydrocarbons
|10%
|2903.89.70
|Chlorobenzene
|10%
|2903.91.10
|o-Dichlorobenzene
|10%
|2903.91.20
|p-Dichlorobenzene
|10%
|2903.91.30
|Hexachlorobenzene (ISO) and DDT (clofenatone (INN), (1,1,1-Trichloro-2,2-bis(p-
chlorophenyl)ethane))
|10%
|2903.92.00
|Halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons, pentachlorobenzene
|10%
|2903.93.00
|Halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons, hexabromobiphenyls
|10%
|2903.94.00
|3-Bromo-alpha,alpha,alpha-trifluorotoluene; and other specified halogenated
derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons
|10%
|2903.99.05
|p-Chlorobenzotrifluoride; and 3,4-Dichlorobenzotrifluoride
|10%
|2903.99.08
|m-Dichlorobenzene; 1,1-dichloro-2,2-bis(p-ethylphenyl)ethane; and trichlorobenzenes
|10%
|2903.99.10
|Triphenylmethyl chloride
|10%
|2903.99.15
|Benzyl chloride (alpha-Chlorotoluene); benzotrichloride (alpha,alpha,alpha-
trichlorotoluene)
|10%
|2903.99.20
|Pentabromoethylbenzene
|10%
|2903.99.23
|Tribromocumene
|10%
|2903.99.27
|Pesticides derived from halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons
|10%
|2903.99.30
|Other halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons, nesoi
|10%
|2903.99.80
|2-Anthracenesulfonic acid
|10%
|2904.10.04
|Benzenesulfonyl chloride
|10%
|2904.10.08
|m-Benzenedisulfonic acid, sodium salt; 1,5-naphthalenedisulfonic acid; and p-
toluenesulfonyl chloride
|10%
|2904.10.10
|Mixtures of 1,3,6-naphthalenetrisulfonic acid and 1,3,7-naphthalenetrisulfonic acid
|10%
|2904.10.15
|Aromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only sulfo groups, their salts and ethyl
esters, described in add. U.S. note 3 to sec. VI
|10%
|2904.10.32
|Aromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only sulfo groups, their salts and ethyl
esters, nesoi
|10%
|2904.10.37
|Nonaromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only sulfo groups, their salts and
ethyl esters, nesoi
|10%
|2904.10.50
|p-Nitrotoluene
|10%
|2904.20.10
|p-Nitro-o-xylene
|10%
|2904.20.15
|Trinitrotoluene
|10%
|2904.20.20
|5-tert-Butyl-2,4,6-trinitro-m-xylene (Musk xylol) and other artificial musks
|10%
|2904.20.30
|Nitrated benzene, nitrated toluene (except p-nitrotoluene) or nitrated naphthalene
|10%
|2904.20.35
|Aromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only nitro or only nitroso groups,
described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI
|10%
|2904.20.40
|Aromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only nitro or only nitroso groups, nesoi
|10%
|2904.20.45
|Nonaromatic derivatives of hydrocarbons containing only nitro or only nitroso groups,
nesoi
|10%
|2904.20.50
|Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid
|10%
|2904.31.00
|Ammonium perfluorooctane sulfonate
|10%
|2904.32.00
|Lithium perfluorooctane sulfonate
|10%
|2904.33.00
|Potassium perfluorooctane sulfonate
|10%
|2904.34.00
|Other salts of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid
|10%
|2904.35.00
|Perfluorooctane sulfonyl fluoride
|10%
|2904.36.00
|Trichloronitromethane (chloropicrin)
|10%
|2904.91.00
|Monochloromononitrobenzenes; o-nitrochlorobenzene; p-nitrochlorobenzene
|10%
|2904.99.04
|Monochloromononitrobenzenes nesoi
|10%
|2904.99.08
|4-Chloro-3-nitro-a,a,a-trifluorotoluene; 2-Chloro-5-nitro-a,a,a-trifluorotoluene; and 4-
Chloro-3,5-dinitro-a,a,a-trifluorotoluene
|10%
|2904.99.15
|Nitrotoluenesulfonic acids
|10%
|2904.99.20
|1-Bromo-2-nitrobenzene; 1,2-Dichloro-4-nitrobenzene and o-Fluoronitrobenzene
|10%
|2904.99.30
|4,4′-Dinitrostilbene-2,2′-disulfonic acid
|10%
|2904.99.35
|Sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of aromatic products described in
additional US note 3 to section 6
|10%
|2904.99.40
|Other sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons excluding
aromatic products described in add US note 3 to section 6
|10%
|2904.99.47
|Nonaromatic sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of hydrocarbons, nesoi
|10%
|2904.99.50
|Methanol (Methyl alcohol) imported only for use in producing synthetic natural gas
(SNG) or for direct use as a fuel
|10%
|2905.11.10
|Methanol (Methyl alcohol), other than imported only for use in producing synthetic
natural gas (SNG) or for direct use as fuel
|10%
|2905.11.20
|Propan-1-ol (Propyl alcohol) and Propan-2-ol (isopropyl alcohol)
|10%
|2905.12.00
|Butan-1-ol (n-Butyl alcohol)
|10%
|2905.13.00
|tert-Butyl alcohol, having a purity of less than 99 percent by weight
|10%
|2905.14.10
|Butanols other than butan-1-ol and tert-butyl alcohol having a purity of less than 99
percent by weight
|10%
|2905.14.50
|Octanol (Octyl acohol) and isomers thereof
|10%
|2905.16.00
|Dodecan-1-ol (Lauryl alcohol); hexadecan-1-ol (Cetyl alcohol); octadecan-1-ol (Stearyl
alcohol)
|10%
|2905.17.00
|Pentanol (Amyl alcohol) and isomers thereof
|10%
|2905.19.10
|Saturated monohydric alcohols, nesoi
|10%
|2905.19.90
|Geraniol
|10%
|2905.22.10
|Isophytol
|10%
|2905.22.20
|Acyclic terpene alcohols, other than geraniol and isophytol
|10%
|2905.22.50
|Allyl alcohol
|10%
|2905.29.10
|Unsaturated monohydric alcohols, other than allyl alcohol or acyclic terpene alcohols
|10%
|2905.29.90
|Ethylene glycol (Ethanediol)
|10%
|2905.31.00
|Propylene glycol (Propane-1,2-diol)
|10%
|2905.32.00
|Butylene glycol
|10%
|2905.39.10
|Neopentyl glycol
|10%
|2905.39.20
|Hexylene glycol
|10%
|2905.39.60
|Dihydric alcohols (diols), nesoi
|10%
|2905.39.90
|2-Ethyl-2-(hydroxymethyl)propane-1,3-diol (Trimethylolpropane)
|10%
|2905.41.00
|Pentaerythritol
|10%
|2905.42.00
|Triols and tetrols
|10%
|2905.49.10
|Esters of glycerol formed with the acids of heading 2904
|10%
|2905.49.20
|Xylitol
|10%
|2905.49.30
|Polyhydric alcohols derived from sugars, nesoi
|10%
|2905.49.40
|Polyhydric alcohols, nesoi
|10%
|2905.49.50
|Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of monohydric alcohols
|10%
|2905.59.10
|Dibromoneopentylglycol
|10%
|2905.59.30
|Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of acyclic alcohols, nesoi
|10%
|2905.59.90
|Menthol
|10%
|2906.11.00
|Cyclohexanol, methylcyclohexanols and dimethylcyclohexanols
|10%
|2906.12.00
|Inositols
|10%
|2906.13.10
|Sterols
|10%
|2906.13.50
|4,4′-Isopropylidenedicyclohexanol;and mixt. w/not less 90% stereoisomers of 2-
isopropyl-5-methylcyclohexanol but n/o 30% any 1 stereoisomer
|10%
|2906.19.10
|Terpineols
|10%
|2906.19.30
|Other cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated,
nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|10%
|2906.19.50
|Benzyl alcohol
|10%
|2906.21.00
|Phenethyl alcohol
|10%
|2906.29.10
|Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of aromatic alcohols and their halogenated,
sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives, nesoi
|10%
|2906.29.20
|1,1-Bis(4-chlorophenyl)-2,2,2-trichloroethanol (Dicofol); and p-nitrobenzyl alcohol
|10%
|2906.29.30
|Other aromatic alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated
derivatives
|10%
|2906.29.60
|Phenol (Hydroxybenzene) and its salts
|10%
|2907.11.00
|Cresols and their salts
|10%
|2907.12.00
|Octylphenol, nonylphenol and their isomers; salts thereof
|10%
|2907.13.00
|alpha-Naphthol
|10%
|2907.15.10
|2-Naphthol
|10%
|2907.15.30
|Naphthols and their salts, other than alpha-Naphthol and 2-Naphthol
|10%
|2907.15.60
|Alkylcresols
|10%
|2907.19.10
|Alkylphenols
|10%
|2907.19.20
|Thymol
|10%
|2907.19.40
|2-t-Butyl ethyl phenol; and 6-t-butyl-2,4-xylenol and ylenols and their salts
|10%
|2907.19.61
|Other monophenols
|10%
|2907.19.80
|Resorcinol and its salts
|10%
|2907.21.00
|Hydroquinone (Quinol) and its salts, photographic grade
|10%
|2907.22.10
|Hydroquinone (Quinol) and its salts, other than photographic grade
|10%
|2907.22.50
|4,4′-Isopropylidenediphenol (Bisphenol A, Diphenylolpropane) and its salts
|10%
|2907.23.00
|Phenol-alcohols
|10%
|2907.29.05
|Pyrogallic acid
|10%
|2907.29.10
|4,4′-Biphenol
|10%
|2907.29.15
|tert-Butylhydroquinone
|10%
|2907.29.25
|Other polyphenols, nesoi
|10%
|2907.29.90
|Pentachlorophenol (ISO)
|10%
|2908.11.00
|2,2-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)-1,1,1,3,3,3-hexafluoropropane
|10%
|2908.19.05
|6-Chloro-m-cresol [OH=1]; m-chlorophenol; and chlorothymol
|10%
|2908.19.10
|3-Hydroxy-alpha,alpha,alpha-trifluorotoluene
|10%
|2908.19.15
|Pentachlorophenol and its salts; and 2,4,5-trichlorophenol and its salts
|10%
|2908.19.20
|Tetrabromobisphenol A
|10%
|2908.19.25
|Derivatives of phenols or phenol-alcohols containing only halogen substituents and their
salts described in add. U.S. note 3 to sec. VI
|10%
|2908.19.35
|Other halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenol or phenol-
alcohols
|10%
|2908.19.60
|Dinoseb (ISO) and its salts
|10%
|2908.91.00
|4,6-Dinitro-o-cresol (DNOC (ISO)) and its salts
|10%
|2908.92.00
|Specified derivatives of phenols or phenol-alcohols containing only sulfo groups, their
salts and esters
|10%
|2908.99.03
|4-Hydroxy-1-naphthalenesulfonic acid
|10%
|2908.99.06
|1,8-Dihydroxynaphthalene-3,6-disulfonic acid and its sodium salt
|10%
|2908.99.09
|Derivatives nesoi,of phenols or phenol-alcohols cont. only sulfo groups, their salts and
esters, described in add. U.S. note 3 to section VI
|10%
|2908.99.12
|Derivatives of phenol or phenol-alcohols containing only sulfo groups, their salts and
esters, nesoi
|10%
|2908.99.15
|p-Nitrophenol
|10%
|2908.99.20
|Nitrophenols, except p-nitrophenol
|10%
|2908.99.25
|Dinitro-o-cresols (other than 4,6-dinitro-o-cresol) and 4-nitro-m-cresol
|10%
|2908.99.33
|Dinitrobutylphenol and its salts
|10%
|2908.99.40
|Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenols or phenol-
alcohols described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI
|10%
|2908.99.80
|Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenols or phenol-
alcohols, nesoi
|10%
|2908.99.90
|Diethyl ether
|10%
|2909.11.00
|Methyl tertiay-butyl ether. (MTBE)
|10%
|2909.19.14
|Ethers of acyc monohydric alcohols & deriv, nesoi
|10%
|2909.19.18
|Triethylene glycol dichloride
|10%
|2909.19.30
|Ethers of polyhydric alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated
derivatives, nesoi
|10%
|2909.19.60
|Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ethers and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or
nitrosated derivatives
|10%
|2909.20.00
|5-Chloro-2-nitroanisole; 6-chloro-3-nitro-p-dimethoxybenzene; and dimethyl diphenyl
ether
|10%
|2909.30.05
|Decabromodiphenyl oxide; and octabromodiphenyl oxide
|10%
|2909.30.07
|Bis-(tribromophenoxy)ethane; pentabromodiphenyl oxide; and
tetradecabromodiphenoxy benzene
|10%
|2909.30.09
|6-tert-Butyl-3-methyl-2,4-dinitroanisole (Musk ambrette) and other artificial musks
|10%
|2909.30.10
|Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of aromatic ethers and their halogenated,
sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives, nesoi
|10%
|2909.30.20
|Pesticides, of aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated
derivatives
|10%
|2909.30.30
|Aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives,
nesoi, described in add. U.S. note 3 to section VI
|10%
|2909.30.40
|Other aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated, or nitrosated
derivatives, nesoi
|10%
|2909.30.60
|2,2′-Oxydiethanol (Diethylene glycol, Digol)
|10%
|2909.41.00
|Monobutyl ethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol
|10%
|2909.43.00
|Monoalkyl ethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol
|10%
|2909.44.01
|Guaifenesoin
|10%
|2909.49.05
|Other aromatic ether-alcohols, their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated
derivatives described in add. US note 3 to section VI
|10%
|2909.49.10
|Aromatic ether-alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated
derivatives, nesoi
|10%
|2909.49.15
|Nonaromatic glycerol ethers
|10%
|2909.49.20
|Di-pentaerythritol having a purity of 94% or more by weight
|10%
|2909.49.30
|Other non-aromatic ether-alcohols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or
nitrosated derivatives
|10%
|2909.49.60
|4-Ethylguaiacol
|10%
|2909.50.10
|Guaiacol and its derivatives
|10%
|2909.50.20
|Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols & their
halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated, nitrosated derivatives
|10%
|2909.50.40
|Ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols & their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated,
nitrosated derivatives nesoi, in add. U.S. note 3 to sec. VI
|10%
|2909.50.45
|Ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or
nitrosated derivatives, nesoi
|10%
|2909.50.50
|Aromatic alcohol, ether and ketone peroxides and their halogenated, sulfonated,
nitrated, nitrosated derivatives, in add. US note 3 sec. VI
|10%
|2909.60.10
|Aromatic alcohol peroxides, ether peroxides, ketone peroxides and their halogenated,
sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives, nesoi
|10%
|2909.60.20
|Nonaromatic alcohol, ether and ketone peroxides and their halogenated, sulfonated,
nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|10%
|2909.60.50
|Oxirane (Ethylene oxide)
|10%
|2910.10.00
|Methyloxirane (Propylene oxide)
|10%
|2910.20.00
|1-Chloro-2,3-epoxypropane (Epichlorohydrin)
|10%
|2910.30.00
|Dieldrin
|10%
|2910.40.00
|Endrin
|10%
|2910.50.00
|Butylene oxide
|10%
|2910.90.10
|Aromatic epoxides, epoxyalcohols, epoxyphenols and epoxyethers, with a three-
membered ring, and their derivatives, nesoi
|10%
|2910.90.20
|Other nonaromatic epoxides, epoxyalcohols and epoxyethers, with a three-membered
ring and their halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated deriv
|10%
|2910.90.91
|1,1-Bis-(1-methylethoxy)cyclohexane
|10%
|2911.00.10
|Acetals and hemiacetals, whether or not with other oxygen function, and their
halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|10%
|2911.00.50
|Methanal (Formaldehyde)
|10%
|2912.11.00
|Ethanal (Acetaldehyde)
|10%
|2912.12.00
|Citral
|10%
|2912.19.10
|Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of acyclic aldehydes without other oxygen
function, nesoi
|10%
|2912.19.20
|Butanal (Butyraldehyde, normal isomer)
|10%
|2912.19.25
|Glyoxal
|10%
|2912.19.30
|Isobutanal
|10%
|2912.19.40
|Acyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function, nesoi
|10%
|2912.19.50
|Benzaldehyde
|10%
|2912.21.00
|Phenylacetaldehyde
|10%
|2912.29.10
|3,4-Dimethylbenzaldehyde; paraldehyde, USP grade; and p-tolualdehyde
|10%
|2912.29.30
|Other cyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function
|10%
|2912.29.60
|Vanillin (4-Hydroxy-3-methoxybenzaldehyde)
|10%
|2912.41.00
|Ethylvanillin (3-Ethoxy-4-hydroxy-benzaldehyde)
|10%
|2912.42.00
|p-Anisaldehyde
|10%
|2912.49.10
|P-Hydroxybenzaldehyde
|10%
|2912.49.15
|Other aromatic aldehyde-alcohols, aldehyde-ethers, aldehyde-phenols and aldehydes
with other oxygen function
|10%
|2912.49.26
|Hydroxycitronellal
|10%
|2912.49.55
|Nonaromatic aldehyde-alcohols, other than hydroxycitronellal
|10%
|2912.49.60
|Nonaromatic aldehyde-ethers, aldehyde-phenols and aldehydes with other oxygen
function, nesoi
|10%
|2912.49.90
|Metaldehyde from cyclic polymers of aldehydes
|10%
|2912.50.10
|Cyclic polymers of aldehydes, other than Metaldehyde.
|10%
|2912.50.50
|Paraformaldehyde
|10%
|2912.60.00
|4-Fluoro-3-phenoxybenzaldehyde
|10%
|2913.00.20
|Aromatic halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of product of
heading 2912
|10%
|2913.00.40
|Nonaromatic halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of products of
heading 2912
|10%
|2913.00.50
|Acetone, derived in whole or in part from cumene
|10%
|2914.11.10
|Acetone, not derived in whole or in part from cumene
|10%
|2914.11.50
|Butanone (Methyl ethyl ketone)
|10%
|2914.12.00
|4-Methylpentan-2-one (Methyl isobutyl ketone)
|10%
|2914.13.00
|Acyclic ketones without other oxygen function, nesoi
|10%
|2914.19.00
|Cyclohexanone
|10%
|2914.22.10
|Methylcyclohexanone
|10%
|2914.22.20
|Ionones and methylionones
|10%
|2914.23.00
|Isophorone
|10%
|2914.29.10
|Natural camphor
|10%
|2914.29.30
|Synthetic camphor
|10%
|2914.29.31
|Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ketones without other oxygen function, nesoi
|10%
|2914.29.50
|Phenylacetone (Phenylpropan-2-one)
|10%
|2914.31.00
|7-Acetyl-1,1,3,4,4,6-hexamethyltetrahydronaphthalene; 1-(2-Naphthalenyl)ethanone;
and 6-Acetyl-1,1,2,3,3,5-hexamethylindan
|10%
|2914.39.10
|Aromatic ketones without other oxygen function, nesoi
|10%
|2914.39.90
|4-Hydroxy-4-methylpentan-2-one (Diacetone alcohol)
|10%
|2914.40.10
|1,2,3-Indantrione monohydrate (Ninhydrin)
|10%
|2914.40.20
|Aromatic ketone-alcohols and ketone-aldehydes, nesoi
|10%
|2914.40.40
|1,3-Dihydroxyacetone
|10%
|2914.40.60
|Nonaromatic ketone-alcohols and ketone-aldehydes, nesoi
|10%
|2914.40.90
|5-Benzoyl-4-hydroxy-2-methoxy-benzenesulfonic acid
|10%
|2914.50.10
|Aromatic ketone-phenols and ketones with other oxygen function
|10%
|2914.50.30
|Nonaromatic ketone-phenols and ketones with other oxygen function
|10%
|2914.50.50
|Anthraquinone
|10%
|2914.61.00
|Photographic chemicals of quinones
|10%
|2914.69.10
|1,4-Dihydroxyanthraquinone; and 2-ethylanthraquinone
|10%
|2914.69.60
|Quinones, nesoi
|10%
|2914.69.90
|Halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives: chlordecone (ISO)
|10%
|2914.71.00
|2,3-dichloro-1,4-naphthoquinone and other artificial musks
|10%
|2914.79.10
|Anthraquinone disulfonic acid, sodium salt; and 4-(3,4-Dichlorophenyl)-1-tetralone
|10%
|2914.79.30
|Other halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated, etc derivatives of aromatic ketones and
quinones whether or not with other oxygen function
|10%
|2914.79.40
|1-Chloro-5-hexanone
|10%
|2914.79.60
|Other halogenated, sulfonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of nonaromatic
ketones and quinones whether or not with other ogygen function
|10%
|2914.79.90
|Formic acid
|10%
|2915.11.00
|Salts of formic acid
|10%
|2915.12.00
|Aromatic esters of formic acid
|10%
|2915.13.10
|Nonaromatic esters of formic acid
|10%
|2915.13.50
|Acetic acid
|10%
|2915.21.00
|Acetic anhydride
|10%
|2915.24.00
|Cupric acetate monohydrate
|10%
|2915.29.10
|Sodium acetate
|10%
|2915.29.20
|Cobalt acetates
|10%
|2915.29.30
|Other salts of acetic acid
|10%
|2915.29.50
|Ethyl acetate
|10%
|2915.31.00
|Vinyl acetate
|10%
|2915.32.00
|n-Butyl acetate
|10%
|2915.33.00
|Dinoseb (ISO) acetate
|10%
|2915.36.00
|Benzyl acetate
|10%
|2915.39.10
|Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of aromatic esters of acetic acid, other than benzyl
acetate
|10%
|2915.39.20
|Aromatic esters of acetic acid described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI
|10%
|2915.39.31
|Aromatic esters of acetic acid, nesoi
|10%
|2915.39.35
|Linalyl acetate
|10%
|2915.39.40
|Odoriferous or flavoring compounds of nonaromatic esters of acetic acid, nesoi
|10%
|2915.39.45
|Acetates of polyhydric alcohols or of polyhydric alcohol ethers
|10%
|2915.39.47
|Bis(bromoacetoxy)butene
|10%
|2915.39.60
|Isobutyl acetate
|10%
|2915.39.70
|2-Ethoxyethyl acetate (Ethylene glycol, monoethyl ether acetate)
|10%
|2915.39.80
|Other non-aromatic esters of acetic acid
|10%
|2915.39.90