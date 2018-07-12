Akbar Mahomed’s son, Archibald Deane (1874-1948), obtained an MB from Aberdeen University, and MD in 1910. He practised at the Children’s hospital at Paddington, the East Suffolk hospital, the Brompton hospital, and Princess Alice Memorial hospital, finally becoming a medical officer at Morris Motors. Archibald Deane was the first of the generation of the Mahomeds to use the new surname—an Anglicised version of his great grandfather’s first name, Deen.

As recounted in 1951 by Jane Deane, Akbar Mahomed’s youngest daughter, the family changed its name since mixed marriages were out of favour and xenophobic attitudes were thickening, during the onset of the Great War. Over successive decades, nothing remained in public memory of the pioneering researcher, save a green plaque in Mayfair.

Today, hundreds of curry houses in Southall or Brick Lane spawned by waves of Bangladeshi immigration to London—in a city where Bengali is the second most-heard language—are beginning to convert or have converted into burger joints, fish and chips shops, or chocolatiers, where Nutella has replaced cardamoms, cinnamons, and the Deanes.