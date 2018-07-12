Humans have always dug into the earth for new resources. But while millennia-old techniques like crystalizing salt in evaporating pools still exist all over the world, cavernous open pit mines like Chile’s Escondida copper mine (nearly four kilometers wide) are far more representative of what modern resource extraction looks like. Below, images taken from airplanes, satellites and even astronauts on the International Space Station reveal how insatiable mining has irreversibly altered the face of the earth.

The Andina mine in Chile. (Reuters/Ivan Alvarado)

The Diavik diamond mine, south of the Arctic Circle in Canada's Northwest Territories. (Reuters/Cameron French)

A satellite image of the Chuquicamata copper mine in Chile. (NASA/METI/AIST/Japan Space Systems, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team)

The Mazulsky limestone mine, near the Siberian town of Achinsk, Russia. (Reuters/Ilya Naymushin)

The Titimukhta gold operation, in Eastern Siberia, Russia. (Reuters/Ilya Naymushin)

The Blagodatnoye gold mine, in Krasnoyarsk Eastern Siberia, Russia. (Reuters/Ilya Naymushin)

The Los Bronces copper mine in Chile. (Reuters/Ivan Alvarado)

The Escondida copper mine in Chile's Atacama Desert, seen from the International Space Station. (NASA)

A open-cast lignite mine near Lippendorf south of Leipzig, Germany. (Reuters)

Mining trucks travel along roads at Chile's Radomiro Tomic copper mine. (Reuters/Ivan Alvarado)

The Ariab mine in Sudan. (Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

The La Caridad copper mine in Nacozari. Mexico. (Reuters/Henry Romero)

Salt flats in Senegal. (Reuters/Finbarr O'Reilly)

The Rio Tinto US Borax mine in California, seen from the International Space Station (NASA)