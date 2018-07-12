CANT STOP ME NOW

Watch live: FBI agent Peter Strzok testifies to Congress about his anti-Trump texts

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent facing criticism following a series of anti-Trump text messages, walks to gives a deposition before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Strzok sent numerous texts panning Trump to his lover, FBI lawyer Lisa Page. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Peter Strzok, the FBI agent best known for sending his lover a text saying “we’ll stop” Donald Trump winning the 2016 election, faces the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees today.

Special counsel Robert Mueller removed Strzok from the team investigating foreign meddling in the 2016 election when he found out about the texts last year. However, Strzok and Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer and his lover, have become regular punching bags for Trump in his quest to brand Mueller’s probe as biased against him.

Strzok plans to tell lawmakers that his personal opinions never affected his work and that the hearing is “just another victory notch in Putin’s belt,” according to excerpts of his testimony seen by Politico.

Page has yet to comply with a subpoena compelling her own testimony in front of Congress.

Strzok’s testimony begins at 10 am Eastern Time and can be watched live on the House website or below:

