Watch live: FBI agent Peter Strzok testifies to Congress about his anti-Trump texts

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent best known for sending his lover a text saying “we’ll stop” Donald Trump winning the 2016 election, faces the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees today.

Special counsel Robert Mueller removed Strzok from the team investigating foreign meddling in the 2016 election when he found out about the texts last year. However, Strzok and Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer and his lover, have become regular punching bags for Trump in his quest to brand Mueller’s probe as biased against him.

Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December, 2015. SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Strzok plans to tell lawmakers that his personal opinions never affected his work and that the hearing is “just another victory notch in Putin’s belt,” according to excerpts of his testimony seen by Politico.

Page has yet to comply with a subpoena compelling her own testimony in front of Congress.

Strzok’s testimony begins at 10 am Eastern Time and can be watched live on the House website or below: