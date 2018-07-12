A World Cup photographer was tackled by the joyful Croatian team. He kept shooting

During Croatia’s World Cup semi-final game against England yesterday, one photographer found himself with a slightly closer vantage point than expected. Yuri Cortez, a photojournalist with Agence France-Press was taking photos when the celebration for Croatia’s second goal of the game bled from the pitch to the sidelines, and quickly took him along with it.

#MundialTelemundo Madzukic aprovecha un error de los centrales y hace estallar el estadio Luzhniki #CRO 2-1 #ENG pic.twitter.com/tzdhi1Gh6O — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 11, 2018

The players promptly pulled him up, dusted him off and even planted a kiss on his forehead. To his credit, Cortez barely stopped taking pictures.

Here’s what it looked like from Cortez’s point of view:

Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic lends a hand. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)

As close to the action as you can get. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)

And this is what it looked like to bystanders:

Cortez keeps on snapping. (Reuters/Carl Recine)

Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic helps AFP photographer Yuri Cortez to his feet (Reuters/Carl Recine)

Croatia players celebrate next to AFP photographer Yuri Cortez after Mario Mandzukic scores their second goal. (Reuters/Carl Recine)