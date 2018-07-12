GOOD SPORT

A World Cup photographer was tackled by the joyful Croatian team. He kept shooting

Written by
World Cup - Semi Final - Croatia v England
Beware of errant balls and celebrating soccer players. (Reuters/Carl Recine)
Written by

During Croatia’s World Cup semi-final game against England yesterday, one photographer found himself with a slightly closer vantage point than expected. Yuri Cortez, a photojournalist with Agence France-Press was taking photos when the celebration for Croatia’s second goal of the game bled from the pitch to the sidelines, and quickly took him along with it.

The players promptly pulled him up, dusted him off and even planted a kiss on his forehead. To his credit, Cortez barely stopped taking pictures.

Here’s what it looked like from Cortez’s point of view:

World Cup - Croatia vs. England
Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic lends a hand. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)
World Cup - Croatia vs. England
As close to the action as you can get. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)

And this is what it looked like to bystanders:

World Cup - Semi Final - Croatia v England
Cortez keeps on snapping. (Reuters/Carl Recine)
World Cup - Croatia vs. England
Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic helps AFP photographer Yuri Cortez to his feet (Reuters/Carl Recine)
World Cup - Croatia vs. England
Croatia players celebrate next to AFP photographer Yuri Cortez after Mario Mandzukic scores their second goal. (Reuters/Carl Recine)
World Cup - Croatia vs. England
Croatia players celebrate next to AFP photographer Yuri Cortez after Mario Mandzukic scores their second goal. (Reuters/Carl Recine)
home our picks popular latest obsessions search