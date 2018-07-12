Twitter execs’ accounts were the hardest hit by its pledge to weed out spam bots

Twitter removed tens of millions of suspicious accounts from its site on Thursday (July 12). The purge is the latest in a series of moves from the social network to clean the site of bots and misinformation. Though the company said that most people will lose four followers or fewer, the site’s founders were, ironically, some of the ones hit the hardest by the change. Analysis from Quartz shows that current CEO Jack Dorsey, along with Ev Williams, and Biz Stone all lost over 5% of their followers in the last 24 hours, indicating they had a lot of bot followers in the first place.

(I lost 200k followers 👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼) — jack (@jack) July 12, 2018

Some celebrity accounts were hit hard by Twitter’s purge, but it appears that none was affected more than Twitter’s own account: