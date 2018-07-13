Elon Musk may visit India in 2019

It may still be a while before Tesla cars hit Indian roads but the company’s CEO Elon Musk seems to be making plans to visit the country.

Fresh from a three-day trip to China, Musk was asked about a potential India visit by a Twitter user on July 12. To which he replied:

Prob early next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2018

A fan of Indian food, Musk has visited the country at least once before. That was in 2007 when he attended the International Astronautical Congress held in Hyderabad.

His electric car company is in a complicated relationship with India. Musk wanted to bring Tesla to India as early as the summer of 2017. The company found a number of takers among India’s affluent who paid over $1,000 each to reserve a car back in March 2016, without even knowing how much it would finally cost them.

But stringent local sourcing norms derailed Tesla’s plans, said Musk. Though the Indian government cleared the air and said the rules did not apply to Tesla, the company’s since maintained a silence over its India debut.

In May this year, Musk said Tesla will enter the country once its chief financial officer, Deepak Ahuja, gives a green signal.