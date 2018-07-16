FILE UNDER: YIKES

China’s first $100 million film is a breathtaking failure

Glass
Look familiar? (Ningxia Film Group)
China’s “most expensive movie ever made” is one of the biggest flops the world has ever seen.

Asura, an epic fantasy film with a $113 million (755 million yuan) budget from financiers including Jack Ma’s Alibaba Pictures, was pulled from Chinese cinemas after its opening weekend, when it made just over $7 million (49 million yuan), the South China Morning Post reported. A representative for Zhenjian Film, one of the film’s co-producers, said they were planning to make changes to the film and release it again.

It’s virtually unheard of in Hollywood for a movie to get yanked from theaters so quickly. Several American films have been pulled from theaters after their second weeks (films typically run for about a month, if even moderately successful), but going dark after a single weekend is the mark of a truly spectacular failure.

If Asura fails to make more money, its staggering $106 million loss would be among the worst of all time. Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, which lost $125 million, is considered to be the biggest flop ever. A close analog to Asura in the United States is the legendary disaster The Adventures of Pluto Nash, a sci-fi comedy starring Eddie Murphy that grossed $7 million on its reported $100 million budget.

Based on Buddhist mythology, Asura tells the story of a shepherd (popular Chinese actor Leo Wu) whose mission is to protect the mythical desire realm from an attempted coup. The film’s producers hoped it would launch a major fantasy franchise akin to The Lord of the Rings, according to the Hollywood Reporter. A publicity still for the film (seen above) looks more like two people dressing up as Khal Drogo and Khaleesi from Game of Thrones for Halloween.

In a post on Chinese social-media platform Weibo, the film’s producers blamed the abysmal box office showing on sabotage, alleging that trolls flooded mobile-ticketing platform Maoyan with negative reviews. Maoyan, which is backed by Alibaba rival Tencent, has between a 30% and 40% market share, analysts say. Ratings for Asura are much higher on the Alibaba-owned ticketing service Tao Piaopiao.

While morbid audience scores may have played a part in the film’s failure, it’s likely that poor marketing and unenthusiastic fan tracking contributed as well. Asura also opened against strong competition, including the comedy-drama Dying to Survive, which made $69 million last weekend and has grossed over $350 million total.

Many of the worst flops of all time are films similar to Asura—big-budget fantasy or sci-fi films that aren’t tied to popular franchises or characters, and come across as knock-offs of more successful movies.

While China is in the midst of overtaking North America as the world’s largest film market, it’s also apparently copying Hollywood’s penchant for bad investments.

