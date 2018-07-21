Whale watcher and artist Marina Rees teaches whale singing classes as part of a special exhibition at the Old Low Light Heritage Center in North Shields, England.

While many whales make sounds, male humpbacks are known for their song, which they produce by repeating long, complex patterns of sounds, sometimes for days on end.

In the 1970s, biologist Roger Payne recorded an album of humpback whale songs that inspired Greenpeace’s global ‘Save the Whales’ movement and ultimately led to an international ban on deep-sea whaling.