Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day

At 3pm US Eastern time today (July 16) through the end of tomorrow, Amazon will be hosting its fourth-annual Prime Day sale event.

Here’s a quick run-down of everything you need to know:

What is Amazon Prime Day?

It’s an annual sale on Amazon properties, open to anyone with Amazon’s Prime free-shipping membership. You can access it here until 3am US Eastern time on July 18.

What will be on sale?

Amazon has committed to putting more than 1 million products on sale at a discount during the buying bonanza, including most of its own Echo, Kindle, and Fire devices. The company, which doesn’t release a full list of the deals, as many go live at different times across the event, has already given a ton of hints. Expect discounts on all Amazon house brands, a wide range of TVs, headphones, laptops, smart-home gadgets, furniture, home goods, toys, games, and just about everything else Amazon sells.

How do I keep track of everything?

Follow this handy guide we created. Or just keep refreshing Amazon.com.

Will Whole Foods be involved?

Oh yes. Whole Foods is very much part of the Amazon family now, and there are now a ton of Prime-specific deals for members every day at the grocery store. Members who spend at least $10 between now and July 17 will get $10 back to spend on Amazon.com.

Is Amazon Prime Day just a US event?

No! Amazon has Prime Day deals in 17 countries, including the UK, Germany, France, China, Mexico, Australia, and India, where Prime subscriptions are growing faster than in any other country.

So this is really a thing now?

Yep. It seems that Amazon has done what no other retailer before it could: It’s created a holiday entirely devoted to buying things on its own site. And everyone else in retail is jumping on the bandwagon, lest consumers forget who they are during the next day or so. Make sure to check around the web, because retailers’ counter-sales could potentially even be more enticing than what Amazon has on offer.