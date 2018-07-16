Amazon’s Prime Day website is crashing. Its solution: Dogs

Amazon’s annual summer sale, Prime Day, was supposed to begin at 3pm US Eastern time today, July 16. But for most users logging onto Amazon.com or the company’s mobile site, they were greeted with dogs, not deals.

Amazon’s website seems to be stalling under the strain of what is likely a massive increase in visitors looking to score something on sale. Amazon should probably call its cloud-services provider to complain. Oh wait.

The retailer’s default error page tells users that something’s gone wrong, and displays a picture of a dog owned by an Amazon employee (here’s more on the dogs). As users tried to get deals, they were either stuck in a bizarre loop on Amazon’s Prime Day page, or saw an adorable dog:

Bad news: Amazon seems to be crashing from demand for Prime Day sales. Good news: Amazon's error page is amazing. pic.twitter.com/lhUcipHTZX — Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) July 16, 2018

Developing: Amazon appears to suffer glitches in opening minutes of Prime Day https://t.co/A3rAGPW6c3 pic.twitter.com/WkFDgxxVkA — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 16, 2018

The #primeday mobile experience is an adorable failure rn pic.twitter.com/tLqYd6weF1 — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) July 16, 2018

But not all were pleased with Amazon’s apology page:

I know we have bigger fish to fry, but can we pause for a second and acknowledge that it's not cool that Amazon makes employee's dogs the face of all technical failures? #DOGSARENOTENGINEERS https://t.co/lEwBSi7dVv — Alex Johnson (@AlexH_Johnson) July 16, 2018

The rest of Amazon’s website seems unaffected. The company wasn’t immediately available to explain what had happened to the Prime Day site, or whether it would extend what’s supposed to be a 36-hour sale.