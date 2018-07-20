The first human set foot on the moon 49 years ago on July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong emerged from the Apollo 11 lander.

Along with the footage that was broadcast live on television, iconic images of the lunar expedition come from still photos the astronauts took themselves on a Hasselblad camera. The photos provide exceedingly crisp depictions of the lunar surface, the astronauts’ equipment and candid shots of the explorers themselves.

The Project Apollo Archive, a passion project of space enthusiast Kipp Teague, published extremely high-resolution scans of film provided by NASA. Included in these images are classic shots of the Apollo crew on the moon’s surface and quieter moments inside the vehicles that carried them.

Included as well are less meticulously composed, almost accidental-looking images taken by the astronauts over the course of their mission.

The off-kilter composition and the in-between moments remind you that beneath the layers of their impermeable spacesuits, there were actually humans walking on the moon.

An astronaut's boot, on the surface of the moon. (NASA/Project Apollo Archive)

Neil Armstrong, inside the lunar module. (NASA/Project Apollo Archive)

The lunar module, after being jettisoned. (NASA/Project Apollo Archive)

Even a skilled astronaut can mess up the focus once in awhile. (NASA/Project Apollo Archive)

A view of Earth. (NASA/Project Apollo Archive)

Inside the Apollo 11 command module during the translunar coast towards the moon. (NASA/Project Apollo Archive)

Buzz Aldrin exiting the lunar module. (NASA/Project Apollo Archive)

Aldrin on first steps of ladder. (NASA/Project Apollo Archive)

A view of the ladder on the lunar module.

One leg of the lunar module.

The American flag left on the lunar surface. (NASA/Project Apollo Archive)

A view of Neil Armstrong on the moon. (NASA/Project Apollo Archive)

A view of the lunar horizon. (NASA/Project Apollo Archive)

Carrying instruments. (NASA/Project Apollo Archive)