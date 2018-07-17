A turtle scientist’s crude behavior has sparked a #metoo moment in herpetology

Richard Vogt, a prominent herpetologist who studies turtles, used photos of scantily clad women doing field work in his slides during an acceptance presentation last week for a major award. An audiovisual organizer at the conference put blue censorship boxes over parts of the women’s bodies. The Herpetologists’ League rescinded the award Friday (July 13) after outcry over the presentation.

“Many members of all genders took strong offense to the images that were presented and to the awarding of this distinction to someone whose extremely inappropriate behavior toward other attendees has been long known,” the league said in a statement on Sunday, according to the New York Times. “We acknowledge that scientific achievement does not excuse misconduct in the profession at any level.”

Scientists in the field pointed out that Vogt’s reputation for sexually inappropriate comments and behavior was well known, including women who said they had been warned to avoid him:

I'm not even at #JMIH18 rn and I know she's talking about Vogt.

It's no secret to female herpetologists that he is a person to avoid.

Before my 1st conference, my female PI talked to her female students for AN HOUR about his notoriously sketchy behavior & how to avoid him. https://t.co/iO6VsQsBTS — Sam H. Dean (@samdeanscience) July 12, 2018

Vogt was talking with 2 colleagues at a herp conference in PA years ago. A Latina student approached & remarked how exciting it was to meet such famous biologists. Vogt looked her over and asked “have you ever f*cked a herpetologist”. 1/ https://t.co/zvOGVnogqJ — Dr. Christopher Dick (@CwdickD) July 12, 2018

Dick came on to me at a #seaturtle meeting in New Orleans. I walked away. Afterwards everyone told me that he is known for sexual inappropiate behaviour. I can't believe that he received an AWARD @ #JMIH18…. WTF 🙈🙉🙊 #MeTooSTEM #MeToo @ASIHCopeia @HerpLeague #jmih2018 https://t.co/ggVBfbaV76 — Christine Figgener (@ChrisFiggener) July 13, 2018

In a past talk, Vogt used a photo of a woman lying in the sand in a bikini with baby turtles “nestled near her breasts,” Lori Neuman-Lee, who leads the Herpetologists’ League’s new diversity and inclusion committee, told the Times. “It wasn’t explicit,” she said, “but it was not professional.”

Amid the outcry, several noted that herpetology, as a field, has had a sexual harassment problem for years.

I used to want to specialise in herpetology but ended up working on bats for similar reasons to those mentioned below, and the macho culture I experienced in the herp work I did do. Not saying this problem is limited to herpetology, but there is a clear issue here. https://t.co/0kZQfPBEyW — Dani Rabaiotti (@DaniRabaiotti) July 13, 2018

I went to that meeting as a grad student, in about 1989. At the reception a professor walked up to me, patted his beer belly, and said “honey, this whole thing turns into dick.” I still study herps but I’ve never gone back. — H Eisthen (@HLEisthen) July 13, 2018

Vogt defended his presentation in an email to the Times on Monday, saying that there was “nothing sexual or indecent about the photos,” and that he is “very sad that this has happened,” adding that he has “been a part of this community for 54 years.”

Sexual harassment in the sciences has been in the spotlight in recent years, and has picked up steam as the #MeToo movement has spread, highlighting inappropriate or demeaning behavior endured by women and men across all sectors of public and professional life.

In the sciences, women are harassed with striking regularity. Nearly half of female medical students in one 2018 survey said they had been harassed by faculty or staff. A report from 2015 found that one in three women science professors surveyed reported sexual harassment. In another, from 2014, 64% of field scientists who responded reported sexual harassment while doing fieldwork—that is, collecting data for research outside the lab.

An astronomer, a physicist, an astrophysicist, a molecular biologist, a cancer biologist, and other male scientists were removed from their posts or resigned in recent years after allegations of sexual harassment. In some cases, they rose to prominence despite women voicing disturbing experiences with them, until the accusations were finally taken seriously or gained press attention.