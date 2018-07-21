An eerie photo series from Greenpeace shows how alienated humans are from nature

The idea of looking at how animals live in a zoo is normal to us, but what if we let animals observe the way we live?
A Chinese photographer is exploring the question through photos that show a man dressed as a penguin roaming around China’s capital, Beijing.
Trunk Xu, one of China’s most renowned magazine photographers, took the photos in May as part of a global campaign by non-profit organization Greenpeace supporting the establishment of an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary to ban fishing activities there. Twenty-five countries and regions will come to a final decision on the proposal in October.
Xu wanted the penguin to observe conflict and disharmony between nature and the artificial world, he told Quartz. Here are a selection of the 18 photos he took: