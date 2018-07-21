An eerie photo series from Greenpeace shows how alienated humans are from nature

The idea of looking at how animals live in a zoo is normal to us, but what if we let animals observe the way we live?

A Chinese photographer is exploring the question through photos that show a man dressed as a penguin roaming around China’s capital, Beijing.

Trunk Xu, one of China’s most renowned magazine photographers, took the photos in May as part of a global campaign by non-profit organization Greenpeace supporting the establishment of an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary to ban fishing activities there. Twenty-five countries and regions will come to a final decision on the proposal in October.

Xu wanted the penguin to observe conflict and disharmony between nature and the artificial world, he told Quartz. Here are a selection of the 18 photos he took:

This corner in a park says a lot about China, Xu said. It shows a typical daily routine of a retired man, who visits a park and sings Beijing opera while playing an urhu, a traditional string instrument, inside a pavilion. There’s a skyscraper in the distance. (Trunk Xu)

The penguin man experiences modern gardening techniques, which Xu said is an artificial beauty. (Trunk Xu)

This photo shows a hutong, a traditional courtyard residential compound in Beijing. CCTVs are also visible. (Trunk Xu)

The penguin man visits a thermal plant which provides heating for the city. (Trunk Xu)

This picture showing the penguin man standing on a construction site shows how development is constant in Beijing, said Xu. The green sheets covering the mounds of sand resemble man-made mountains. (Trunk Xu)

The penguin man stays the night in an apartment. (Trunk Xu)

Taking guests for a nice meal, like Beijing hotpot, is a basic gesture of hospitality. (Trunk Xu)

Having a penguin sit in a taxi with a “typical Beijinger” shows how arrogant and domineering humans are against nature. “I think humans and animals do not share equal rights,” said Xu. (Trunk Xu)

Photos courtesy of Trunk Xu