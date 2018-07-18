SIZZLING SOMMAR

Photos: A hot Arctic summer has led to wildfires across Sweden

Written by
Firest fires in Sweden
The worst in years. (EPA/Mats Andersson)
Written by

A hot, dry summer has made parts of Sweden and other Arctic Circle locations ripe for widespread wildfires.

Wildfires, not uncommon in much of the region, are so far reaching this year Sweden has received additional aid from neighboring Norway—which has also experienced its own spate of blazes–as well as help from Italy.

A Facebook post from the Stockholm fire department aims to raise awareness of the fires’ magnitude and of how much human negligence, like improper barbeque grilling, is to blame.

“This is definitely the worst year in recent times for forest fires. Whilst we get them every year, 2018 is shaping up to be excessive,” university researcher Mike Peacock told the Guardian of the situation near Uppsala. Wildfires have also been reported in Russia and Finland, the Guardian reports.

Sweden Wildfires
A road closed near Enskogen outside Ljusdal, Sweden on July 18. (EPA/Maja Suslin)
Sweden Wildfires
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Enskogen. (EPA/Maja Suslin)
Sweden Wildfires
Smoke over Enskogen on July 17. (EPA/Maja Suslin)
Sweden Wildfires
Wildfires raging in Karbole outside Ljusdal, Sweden on July 15. (EPA/Mats Andersson)
Sweden Wildfires
Dropping water on a fire in Hammarstrand, Sweden on July 16. (EPA/Mats Andersson)
Sweden Wildfires
A blaze rages in Hammarstrand on July 16. (EPA/Mats Andersson)
Sweden Wildfires
Firefighters in Karbole outside Ljusdal, Sweden on July 15. (EPA/Mats Andersson)
home our picks popular latest obsessions search