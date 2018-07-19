Geometric fields of flowers, vertigo-inducing glass-bottom bridges and an illuminated ice festival. China has a way with spectacles that sometimes, like a solar-panel field in the shape of a panda, serve no purpose other than to be playful photo ops. Other attractions that have popped up in recent years have tested tourists’ constitutions, like the multitude of see-through walkways that have popped up in mountainous regions.

Take a look of some of China’s charmingly unique, dizzying, and spectacularly large tourist attractions.

Tourists walk on a glass-floor suspension bridge in Zhangjiajie, south China's Hunan province. (EPA/Shao Ying)

Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, in 2016. (Reuters/Stringer)

An aerial view shows people practising yoga on a glass sightseeing platform ahead of the International Day of Yoga, on the outskirts of Beijing (Reuters/Stringer)

An aerial view of the Harbin Ice and Snow festival in 2016. (EPA/Tian Weitao)

Tourists walk on a glass-bottomed skywalk on Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province. (EPA/Shao Ying)

An aerial view shows a glass suspension bridge at the Shiniuzhai National Geopark in Pinging county, Hunan province. (Reuters/Stringer)

A mural made of rice plants is seen at a paddy field in Shenyang, Liaoning province. (Reuters/Sheng Li)

Tourists visit a tulip field in Zhumadian, Henan province in 2016 (Reuters/Stringer)

About 900 tents, placed to form the shape of a Chinese dragon, line a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, October 13, 2012. The formation established a new Guinness World Record for the largest jigsaw made of tents, local media reported. (Reuters/China Daily)

The figure of the Olympic Rings are seen in a field Kaiyang county, Guizhou province in 2008. (Reuters/China Daily)

An aerial view of Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. (EPA/FeatureChina)