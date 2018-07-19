Geometric fields of flowers, vertigo-inducing glass-bottom bridges and an illuminated ice festival. China has a way with spectacles that sometimes, like a solar-panel field in the shape of a panda, serve no purpose other than to be playful photo ops. Other attractions that have popped up in recent years have tested tourists’ constitutions, like the multitude of see-through walkways that have popped up in mountainous regions.
Take a look of some of China’s charmingly unique, dizzying, and spectacularly large tourist attractions.